Finance
Ecommerce Essentials: A Merchant Account and Payment Gateway
If you are just starting an ecommerce business, searching for a merchant account and a payment gateway should be top priority. Together a merchant account and gateway for payment will enable you to accept online payments in the form of credit cards directly on your website. There are myriad options for both merchant accounts and payment gateways, though they can vary greatly.
A payment gateway is the online equivalent of a point-of-sale system (like a credit card machine) in a brick-and-mortar store. When an online shopper selects “Pay Now” on a website, their payment information is passed through your secure server to a gateway, which serves as a liaison between your bank and the customer’s bank.
The details of the transaction are then sent from the payment system to your account. Your merchant account bank requests authorization from the customer’s issuing bank to complete the payment. The issuing bank then will either authorize or reject the payment and send the details of the authorization through the payment gateway to your website and the customer.
Hybrid Solutions
There are a handful of services that offer hybrid solutions that combine a payment gateway and merchant account into an all-in-one service. The advantage of doing so is the entire process to authorize a transaction takes just a few seconds; however, the cost of using such a solution is often slightly higher than if you were to obtain a payment gateway and merchant account separately.
What to Look For
Whether you opt for a hybrid solution or a separate account and gateway, you should always research prospective options to find one that fits your needs. No matter what you choose, here are a few key features to look for:
- Account Management
- Compatibility with your shopping cart
- Encryption capabilities
- Fraud prevention and security features
- Hidden fees and payments
- Reporting features
- Startup costs
Since every ecommerce business needs to accept online payments but has its own unique needs, it’s important you research various options to find one that can best meet your company’s payment needs.
Finance
Online Gambling – The Choice Is Yours
Similar to real world casinos, the following are the advantages and disadvantages of online casino gambling:
Advantages of Online Casino.
1. Fantastic Offers
Like any business operative against competition, online gambling can offer so much to convince gamblers. This may include bonuses to new clients for registration, i.e. extra 10-50% of their first deposit to the bankroll, indiscriminate deposit of money to customers accounts, and holiday give-aways for certain levels of overall cash bets.
2. Good Rules
Most practiced on-line gamblers will tell you that on-line gambling casinos offer better rules in comparison to physical casinos.
3. Comfortable Gambling.
Virtual gambling is much more convenient because of the flexibility it offers a gambler to play from the comfort of his home.
4. Less Disturbances.
On-line casinos protects a gambler from the disturbances caused by drunkards, smokers, and thieves that frequent normal
physical casinos.
5. Absence of Tipping Obligation.
On-line casinos save gamblers from the obligation of tipping dealers and waiters, a practice more common in physical casinos.
Disadvantages of Online gambling.
1. Patience is an asset.
Making cash drawings can be a little bit wearisome with on-line gambling as compared to their physical counterparts, the real world casinos. You may to wait for approximately 2-4 weeks to successfully withdraw your money. Bearing this in mind, it is advisable that you use a debit card because it allows your credits to appear quicker.
2. Customer Service Delays.
Irrespective of where you play, on-line gambling sites don¡¯t give you that physical confrontational ability with the virtual casino. Some sites could provide toll-free calls and electronic mail correspondence, but these are subject to delays as opposed to talking to the casino supervisor or anybody in that capacity.
3. On-line casinos can call the shots.
Online gambling casinos have the privilege of issuing a final word when disputes arise, with this the player has no choice.
4. Debit/Credit card Overuse.
A player’s ability to consolidate and balance their debit/credit card statements could fail with on-line gambling because of urge to play at various places.
5. Incorrect Transaction Documentation.
The above is a likely possibility because most on-line transactions don¡¯t bear the name of the casino, but rather they indicate the name of the merchant bank handling the transaction.
This information should enable you gauge your options and see whether you prefer an on-line gambling casino or you are better of in a physical casino instead. As much you are having fun and don¡¯t addicted to it, there is no reason to discourage you from tasting the virtual world of gambling.
Finance
Hot Home Biz For You in the NEW YEAR!
AEGEA officially started on February 2, 2018. Founded by Jeff Cohen and John Prosser II. The products are available in over 100 countries worldwide.
Introducing the NXT GEN WEARABLE
Health & Wellness Platform…
* EMF Shield – Protect the body from the negative effects of EMFs
* Nitro Qubit – Increase mental focus and athletic performance
* Quantum Card – Infinate energy and protection
* Energentics Relief – The power of CBD energy frequency & vibration
* Freshness Card – Keeps Everything From Foods To Flowers Fresher, Longer!
* Energentics Burn – Weight loss
Aegea focused on “Quantum Resonance Energy” (QRT) that have been shown to be effective in as little as 2 minutes of application.
QUANTUM RESONANCE TECHNOLOGY, a unique, completely non-intrusive,
safe way to adjust and balance your body’s energy flow
Registration is 100% free and even free members can earn Retail and Fast Start Bonuses! Aegea offers FREE worldwide shipping on all products!
No mandatory autoship!
No distributor kit fees!
No group volume requirements!
There are 8 ways to earn income.
The binary alone caps at $25,000 per week!
And affiliates can share in 2% of the company’s global revenue each month just by referring only 20 members!
Best of all, Aegea pays commissions weekly via a company branded PayQuicker Visa debit card!
Come and see what the buzz is about!… austdoc
For more details, and to learn how to turn a low $99 purchase into up to $10,000 in weeks, whiles creating a $4,095 per week residual income at the same time,
please visit austdocbiz
Secure Your “FREE” or “PAID” Position Right NOW!
Company Paying “WEEKLY” Commissions!
FREE Worldwide Shipping!
In “12 Weeks”, You Could Earn Over $10,000 Initially + $4,095 Every Week From A Low $99 Order Of Either the Start up Kit Or “Family Pack”
Wellness Products That Work In As Little As “2 Minutes” Of Applying!
* Marketing & Support included for you.
* Monthly info meeting available.
* Zoom meetings available.
* Pays Out Weekly.
Free Registration!
Free Website!
Free Shipping!
Free Team Site!
Free Marketing Materials!
Whether you’re interested in a little extra income or building a long-term viable business, you’re in the right place with AEGEA.
BETTER PRODUCTS – AEGEA offers an outstanding array of health & wellness and wealth products! Unique patented products fit inside an envelope and ship anywhere in the world. We offer a distinctive, proprietary and patented method of
programming and charging intrinsic energies into our QUANTUM CARDS and QuBITS
for the purpose of influencing the energy fields.
SUCCESS STARTS NOW!… JOIN HERE…
Finance
Dealing with Credit Card Debt – Should I Consolidate?
Most people are aware the disadvantages, and even dangers, of handling too many things at the same time. Whether it’s with work, family, or relationships, having too much on one’s plate takes away focus, making one less effective for any of the tasks concerned.
However, people tend to overlook this nugget of wisdom when it comes to managing their credit cards. The average person is said to hold as many as seven credit cards at a time – all of which are being actively used.
Just keeping track of expenses made is difficult enough. But then one still also has the unfortunate task of keeping track of the varying interest rates for every card – a difficult task, even for experienced credit card users.
Unfortunately, when these complicated but important tasks are left unmanaged, interest can accumulate until one finds out, a bit too late, that they have incurred a considerable amount in debt.
Fortunately, there are solutions to that problem. One of which is credit card consolidation. It is a basically putting together the balances from different credit cards and paying it off with a single card of a lower interest rate.
This solution works allowing the person in debt these advantages:
1. Payment manageability
This solves the problem of needing to keep track of different payments for different bills. This alone helps alleviate anxiety as a single statement tends to overwhelm a person less, compared with a series of bills.
2. Lower interest rates
By transferring your balances to a lower interest card, you stop the accumulation of higher interest from other cards and avail of a lower finance charge for your consolidated debt.
However, that said, this solution is not a general fix-all for all debt holders. Considerations need to be made before credit card debt is consolidated.
Part of it starts by taking stock of how one got into the situation in the first place. This means looking at the present collection of credit cards and their interest rates. If they all have the same rate, then consolidation may not be necessary.
Another consideration is the usage for these cards. Ideally, credit cards should be used only to bridge gaps in cash flow. But when it becomes the primary method to pay for food, utilities and other bills, the solution may need to be more than simple consolidation. More serious and in-depth financial counseling may be necessary.
It is also important for one to choose wisely as to which credit card will be used to consolidate other cards with. Simply going for the one with the lowest interest rate may not be the best solution. One has to be able to see well into the next 6 to 12 months as the debt is paid off. Will the lower interest rate hold for that duration or will it increase rapidly within that time? A manageable rate is generally around 15%.
Consider the duration of the grace period for each card. Availing of the lower rate may not be possible if payment is not made by due date. The length of the grace period then becomes helpful as it allows more time to pay without incurring additional finance charges. In general, a 25-day grace period is a good offer.
Furthermore, remember that consolidating credit card debt is just part of the general debt management program. Another important aspect is preventing further debt, which means significantly lowered credit card use. Many fall into a false sense of security because of having only to deal with one account statement. One then begins to use credit cards again as carelessly as before, therefore perpetuating a vicious cycle.
As it is with most things, credit cards are simply tools that can be mastered rather than the other way around. This can be prevented if discipline in managing one’s resources is learned and honed and applied in all future transactions.
