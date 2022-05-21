Connect with us

Blockchain

Ethereum Could Tank Further; Here’s What The Charts Say

Published

3 mins ago

on

Ethereum
The bear market has been quite harsh to all major altcoins including Ethereum. Over the past 24 hours ago, the coin dipped by 4%. In the last week however, Ethereum tried to stage a recovery. The bears continued to drag prices down despite that.

Buyers of Ethereum have tried to remain calm throughout most of the downswing. The consistent push by the bears have caused the altcoin to experience less to almost no recovery. The technical of the coin  also pointed towards further fall in price before Ethereum starts to rise on the chart again.

In the recent developmental front, the altcoin has announced for its possible merge to happen in the month of August this year. It is to be seen if the altcoin’s price reacts positively to this news. A likeliness of a trend reversal cannot be ruled out as the chart below depicts it.

Ethereum Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Ethereum was trading at $1934 on the one day chart | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

Ethereum was exchanging hands at $1900 at the time of writing. Continued fall below the current price level would cause the coin to trade at $1700. If buyers continue to remain scanty the coin could note a further 30% downfall and trade near $1200.

On the flipside the coin can trade above the $2000 mark slightly and then attempt to trade above the $2200 mark. The volume of Ethereum traded was still seen in red because bearish pressure had not declined in the market.

Technical Analysis

Ethereum
Ethereum continues to be underbought on the one day chart | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

A chance of a possible downswing cannot be ruled out because the one day chart depicted at death cross. A death cross occurs when the short term moving average is below the long term moving average. On the SMA, 20-SMA was seen below the 50-SMA indicating weakness of ETH’s price in the market.

ETH’s price was below the 20-SMA line because sellers were driving the price momentum in the market. The Relative Strength Index was also weak in accordance with other techincals. RSI was below the zero-line, just above the 20-mark. This reading meant sellers preceded the number of buyers heavily at the time of writing.

Ethereum
Ethereum depicted negative price momentum on the one day chart | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

Moving Average Convergence Divergence depicts the price momentum of the market. MACD flashed red histograms beneath the zero-line which indicated a continued bearish price action for the coin.

Awesome Oscillator also demonstrated green histograms below the half-line, in accordance with the MACD. AO flashing histograms below the half-line indicated a sell signal for Ethereum.

Related Reading | Exchange Inflows Rock Bitcoin, Ethereum As Market Struggles To Recover

Possibility Of A Price Reversal?

Ethereum

Ethereum formed a falling wedge pattern on the one day chart. A falling wedge pattern in associated with a change in current price action or a trend reversal. At the moment Ethereum was on a bearish price momentum.

As falling wedge pattern was formed chance of the coin rebounding cannot be ignored. In case of a northbound movement, first resistance was at $2093 and then at $2200 respectively. For the bearish stance to be invalidated, Ethereum needs to trade above the $2900 mark.

Related Reading | Ethereum Prepares For Ropsten Testnet Merge As Token Struggles To Hold $2k Support

Featured image from UnSplash, Charts from TradingView.com
MicroStrategy Will Not Dump Any Of Its Bitcoin, CFO Reveals

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 21, 2022

By

MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy has become a major player in the crypto realm since it began purchasing Bitcoin. Its holdings have seen it solidify its place as the public company with the largest bitcoin holdings in the world. A notable fact is that the company had bought a good chunk of its BTC during the bull rallies of 2021. So as the price of the digital asset has begun to decline, there have been speculations regarding whether MicroStrategy plans to begin dumping its BTC.

MicroStrategy Will Not Sell BTC

MicroStrategy recently appointed a new Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Kang, who so far looks to be committed to the company’s strategy. The firm has revealed in the past that it would hold its BTC for the long term and had no plans to sell. Kang has reiterated this strategy in a recent interview amid many speculations.

Related Reading | More Stress For El Salvador As Bitcoin Dips To $29,000

Kang spoke with The Wall Street Journal where he revealed that MicroStrategy was still committed to holding its bitcoin. More importantly, the CFO explained that the company has not been facing any kind of pressure from its shareholders to actually sell off any of its BTC.

BTC starts another recovery trend | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Even with its BTC investment currently in the loss, it remains steadfast in its resolve to hold its Bitcoin. This has also been echoed by CEO Michael Saylor who took to Twitter to assure investors that MicroStrategy will not dump any of its BTC even through the bear market. Adding that the firm continues to stand with bitcoin.

BTC Will Be Worth Millions

CEO Michael Strategy is a bitcoin maximalist whose personal investment had been one of the basis for convincing the board to invest in BTC. Saylor has always been vocal about the fact that he believes the digital asset will be worth a lot of money in the future, putting it at over a million dollars.

Saylor revealed in an interview with Yahoo Finance that he sees the pioneer digital asset touching as high as $1 million in the future. He also called it the “currency of the future” while emphasizing its superiority over other cryptocurrencies in the space.

Related Reading | Exchange Inflows Rock Bitcoin, Ethereum As Market Struggles To Recover

As for MicroStrategy, the CEO explained that when it comes to buying BTC, there is no “pricing goal”. He believes that the company will continue to buy the coin at its local peaks. Interestingly, the CEO has also said that he sees the market cap of bitcoin reaching as high as $100 trillion one day.

MicroStrategy currently holds 129,218 BTC on its balance sheet. The total entry value for all of its bitcoin is $3.97 billion. While the current value of its holdings is $3.924 billion, putting the company at about $46 million in the loss.

Featured image from Onewsonline, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet… 

Blockchain

Solana (SOL) Price Rebounds Breaking the $50 Psychological Barrier

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 21, 2022

By

Solana (SOL) Price Rebounds Breaking the $50 Psychological Barrier
