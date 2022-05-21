Explaining Personal Liability Insurance and Who Should Have It

As we prepare for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday just a week away, and the Christmas Holiday just a month a way, this can be a time of much anticipated celebration with family and friends, but for many, the upcoming holidays can be a very stressful time-financially speaking. With a world view that is operates 24/7 with advertisements from the latest technological electronic “must have” device, to the latest men’s and women’s fashions, to the latest high-tech toys for both kids and adults, it’s no wonder that we are not bankrupted already as a society that knows no end to the amount of “stuff” that we try aimlessly to accumulate for no other person to be it because it’s on sale.

TITHE:

As a Christian believer, I know the power that hope and faith can have not only on your spiritual growth and character development as a person of faith, but also from a personal perspective as well. In case you didn’t know there are more verses about money and biblical money management from God’s word, then on any other topic in the bible. Proverbs 3: 9-10 says; “9 Honor the Lord with your possessions and with the first fruits of all your increase (your wages/earnings/income) 10 So your barns will be filled with plenty, and your vats will overflow with new wine.” According to God’s word, all mankind is to give a tithe, which is a minimum-10% of your earnings or wages. Matthew 6:21 says, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

I’ll admit that giving 10% of everything I have to God from my earnings has not been an easy road for me to be obedient at the beginning and I struggled with this scriptural truth. However, God as Lord of all, means Lord over all-including yours and my income. It’s God’s anyway, we are just stewards of what God has blessed and provided for us to have. We don’t own a thing-it’s God’s and everything in it is Gods. In the 28 years of marriage, I can honesty say that the Lord has blessed our finances beyond measure and there have been many times during our marriage that we struggled financially, when I was in under grad and then grad school, and most recently now I am unemployed, a victim of the poor economy and was laid off end of September.

However through all the trials we have experienced, God has allowed us to pay our bills, and has even provided for us to purchase a 2nd rental property with cash that I take possession on in a week and already have a tenant lined up to rent the rental apartment beginning 1, December 2013. God has always supplied our financial needs, and I believe why he has blessed our finances and our beautiful marriage is because as children of God, we understand the concept of honoring God with our money every month, and He has been a faithful provider for us in the way.

Think of it this way, if you’ve never given God a chance in your life, and you are struggling month after month just to make ends meets, you have nothing to lose but your eternal salvation in making God Lord over your life including your finances. Be faithful in tithing to God on a monthly basis 10% of your wages and watch as God blesses your financial household immensely. Having God on your side will not only help your financial bottom line, but your spiritual growth and character development as well.

KEEP A BUDGET:

Proverbs 9-10; The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge; Fools despise wisdom and instruction.”



This is a powerful verse, however I would venture to say given the poor economic outlook on our US government, nobody is paying attention regarding budgeting, and ultimately the United States, and other nations will pay the price for poor financial decisions that are devoid of God at all. You can’t serve God and money. My question to you today-who are you serving? Matthew 6:24 “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”

You have to maintain and keep accurate records of all monies coming into your account and all expenses going out on a regular monthly basis. This is basics economics 101. You need to learn to balance your check book statement every single month and to ensure you are not spending more than you are taking in. The United States is doing it all wrong, printing more money it doesn’t have as a hedge, but all this does is to create inflation. Creating money out of nothing what the government is doing, is very foolish and one day, the United States will pay heavily for not exercising biblical principles of money management.

Proverbs 22:7 states; The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower is slave to the lender. Basically, the more you borrow, the more you in fact are a slave to the lender, your new master.Keep and maintain a budget and keep track of all expenditure receipts. Especially if you have a home based business, work at home business or similar, those expenses are deductible and can save you money when you file your taxes, but if you do not keep and maintain those records, you cannot make those deductions without having proof of those records.

PAY OFF HIGH CREDIT CARD DEBT:

I recall reading somewhere that the average credit card debt balance for the average American is $15,112 for 2013 as per the nerd wallet website. That’s an amazing amount that seems to be growing each year in terms of credit card debt. I understand that especially in a poor economic climate that we are in here in the US, that some consumers are forced to taking on more and more debt due to poor job employment or under-employment. And the majority are only playing the minimum amount on many of these loans, which is a no-no. If you only pay the minimum it will take you that much longer in terms of time, but more importantly the loan amount can mushroom to the point where you are in fact paying upwards to 30-50% over the amount you initially borrowed due to interest.

And if you are ever late, well then you will be paying late fees on the top of the already high interest rate you are already paying on the loan. Your long term financial future is at stake by not paying down your higher interest credit card debt first and paying more than the minimum amount you receive in your monthly statement.

NEED VS WANT MENTALITY:

This may seem common sense, but if you look at the financial situation going on, nobody seems to really adhere and exercise common sense. Especially as we approach the Thanksgiving and Christmas Holiday season, there are a plethora of ads now on the TV 24/7, radio, and on the internet as well.

I just received a coupon from DICKS Sporting goods, telling me I get 25 bucks off my next purchase of $100.00 or more. Do I really need to pay $100 bucks on sporting goods just to save $25.00? I think not. But for many people, shopping is an addiction, just as smoking or alcohol use is to many people. If you really want sound reasonable advise in how to improve your money management financial bottom line, determine if the item is a need or a want. Needs and wants are explanatory-your job is to use sound decision making and discernment when determining if the thing you need to buy is a must.

CASH IS KING:

Lastly, cash rules in all transaction purchases. It doesn’t matter if you are buying clothes, a new or used car, or a new house or home to live in; paying with cash wins because you avoid paying any interest. Case in point, I recently lost my job end of September due to the poor job market here in the US. In the course of 2 years, I have been laid off 3 times in my vocation as a public health consultant due to the poor economic climate and have been thinking for the past 18 months in purchasing a second rental property.

I close tomorrow on the 2nd rental property I will be paying at closing tomorrow with cash. There were two offers, my cash price offer-11K less the sellers asking price, and one conventional FHA offer that was willing to pay full asking price. Guess who won the 2 bedroom 1 bath condo? The case price because the seller wants to close in 2 weeks, where conventional can take up to 45 days or longer to close. Yes I had to cash out my entire IRA and 401K to do the deal, but after paying the for the property, and the taxes which I will do on Friday, I have 2 rental properties. One is rented and will be paid in full in April 2014. So in less than 4 months I will have 100% cash flow for two paid in full rental properties.

If you can pay cash, always do so as it will add tremendously to your financial bottom line, and is a faster way to grow and accumulate your wealth buy not paying the interest charges that banks across the globe like to charge and earn their money.