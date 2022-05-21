Finance
Explaining Personal Liability Insurance and Who Should Have It
While anyone who owns a home or drives a properly insured vehicle has a good idea of what respective liability insurance plans protecting each is for, many have no idea what personal liability policies are about and who should purchase such protection. Also known as umbrella insurance, such policies pay the costs that go beyond what traditional protection is provided through vehicle or homeowners insurance policies and pays the costs those types of coverages can’t.
A car insurance or homeowners plan comes with marginal levels of liability protection in case someone is injured or property damaged by some event caused on or by the insured property. If a vehicle swerves and strikes another, for example, the cost of the damages and any injuries inflicted would be covered up to policy limits.
But those limits can be very low compared to the potential cost of medical payments, damage claims, lawsuits and court judgments against the owners of the vehicles. And in such situations, many people might find themselves filing for bankruptcy and seeing their homes and other assets being turned over to the accident victims and their attorneys.
And if someone is injured or killed or their property damaged or destroyed while in an insured home or on a property owned by the policyholder, the costs could wipe out those assets. While the potential for a total loss could be alleviated through a simple bankruptcy filing for many people who own very little and might rent their homes instead of owning them, those who own a great deal more and have a large bankroll as well as many tangible assets benefit greatly from personal liability insurance plans.
Personal liability insurance plans generally are very affordable for the levels of protection than can provide. Policy limits can run as high as $1 million or more, and they have relatively low premiums due to the fact home, auto and other property plans already provide a measure of such protection, which limits the number of likely claims to be paid by the broader personal liability coverage. Because of the broad protection provided, such plans earned the name “umbrella” insurance due to the broad range of coverage provided.
People who can benefit the most from umbrella policies include owners of large, expensive homes and other properties, business owners and those who have a great deal of cash or investments that would be vulnerable to costly lawsuits and legal settlements without the protection of umbrella coverage. While unfortunate to acknowledge, the more assets a person has, the more likely he or she is to be targeted by a lawsuit, whether or not it has merit.
But even the cost of a frivolous lawsuit can run high. And the right kind of protection can keep family homes and assets in family hands instead of being liquidated to pay for a legal challenge or potential court settlement. When the possible cost of losing a home or other assets greatly outweighs the cost of carrying umbrella coverage, purchasing such protection is a necessity.
Finance
5 Keys to Successful Money Management
As we prepare for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday just a week away, and the Christmas Holiday just a month a way, this can be a time of much anticipated celebration with family and friends, but for many, the upcoming holidays can be a very stressful time-financially speaking. With a world view that is operates 24/7 with advertisements from the latest technological electronic “must have” device, to the latest men’s and women’s fashions, to the latest high-tech toys for both kids and adults, it’s no wonder that we are not bankrupted already as a society that knows no end to the amount of “stuff” that we try aimlessly to accumulate for no other person to be it because it’s on sale.
TITHE:
As a Christian believer, I know the power that hope and faith can have not only on your spiritual growth and character development as a person of faith, but also from a personal perspective as well. In case you didn’t know there are more verses about money and biblical money management from God’s word, then on any other topic in the bible. Proverbs 3: 9-10 says; “9 Honor the Lord with your possessions and with the first fruits of all your increase (your wages/earnings/income) 10 So your barns will be filled with plenty, and your vats will overflow with new wine.” According to God’s word, all mankind is to give a tithe, which is a minimum-10% of your earnings or wages. Matthew 6:21 says, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”
I’ll admit that giving 10% of everything I have to God from my earnings has not been an easy road for me to be obedient at the beginning and I struggled with this scriptural truth. However, God as Lord of all, means Lord over all-including yours and my income. It’s God’s anyway, we are just stewards of what God has blessed and provided for us to have. We don’t own a thing-it’s God’s and everything in it is Gods. In the 28 years of marriage, I can honesty say that the Lord has blessed our finances beyond measure and there have been many times during our marriage that we struggled financially, when I was in under grad and then grad school, and most recently now I am unemployed, a victim of the poor economy and was laid off end of September.
However through all the trials we have experienced, God has allowed us to pay our bills, and has even provided for us to purchase a 2nd rental property with cash that I take possession on in a week and already have a tenant lined up to rent the rental apartment beginning 1, December 2013. God has always supplied our financial needs, and I believe why he has blessed our finances and our beautiful marriage is because as children of God, we understand the concept of honoring God with our money every month, and He has been a faithful provider for us in the way.
Think of it this way, if you’ve never given God a chance in your life, and you are struggling month after month just to make ends meets, you have nothing to lose but your eternal salvation in making God Lord over your life including your finances. Be faithful in tithing to God on a monthly basis 10% of your wages and watch as God blesses your financial household immensely. Having God on your side will not only help your financial bottom line, but your spiritual growth and character development as well.
KEEP A BUDGET:
Proverbs 9-10; The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge; Fools despise wisdom and instruction.”
This is a powerful verse, however I would venture to say given the poor economic outlook on our US government, nobody is paying attention regarding budgeting, and ultimately the United States, and other nations will pay the price for poor financial decisions that are devoid of God at all. You can’t serve God and money. My question to you today-who are you serving? Matthew 6:24 “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”
You have to maintain and keep accurate records of all monies coming into your account and all expenses going out on a regular monthly basis. This is basics economics 101. You need to learn to balance your check book statement every single month and to ensure you are not spending more than you are taking in. The United States is doing it all wrong, printing more money it doesn’t have as a hedge, but all this does is to create inflation. Creating money out of nothing what the government is doing, is very foolish and one day, the United States will pay heavily for not exercising biblical principles of money management.
Proverbs 22:7 states; The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower is slave to the lender. Basically, the more you borrow, the more you in fact are a slave to the lender, your new master.Keep and maintain a budget and keep track of all expenditure receipts. Especially if you have a home based business, work at home business or similar, those expenses are deductible and can save you money when you file your taxes, but if you do not keep and maintain those records, you cannot make those deductions without having proof of those records.
PAY OFF HIGH CREDIT CARD DEBT:
I recall reading somewhere that the average credit card debt balance for the average American is $15,112 for 2013 as per the nerd wallet website. That’s an amazing amount that seems to be growing each year in terms of credit card debt. I understand that especially in a poor economic climate that we are in here in the US, that some consumers are forced to taking on more and more debt due to poor job employment or under-employment. And the majority are only playing the minimum amount on many of these loans, which is a no-no. If you only pay the minimum it will take you that much longer in terms of time, but more importantly the loan amount can mushroom to the point where you are in fact paying upwards to 30-50% over the amount you initially borrowed due to interest.
And if you are ever late, well then you will be paying late fees on the top of the already high interest rate you are already paying on the loan. Your long term financial future is at stake by not paying down your higher interest credit card debt first and paying more than the minimum amount you receive in your monthly statement.
NEED VS WANT MENTALITY:
This may seem common sense, but if you look at the financial situation going on, nobody seems to really adhere and exercise common sense. Especially as we approach the Thanksgiving and Christmas Holiday season, there are a plethora of ads now on the TV 24/7, radio, and on the internet as well.
I just received a coupon from DICKS Sporting goods, telling me I get 25 bucks off my next purchase of $100.00 or more. Do I really need to pay $100 bucks on sporting goods just to save $25.00? I think not. But for many people, shopping is an addiction, just as smoking or alcohol use is to many people. If you really want sound reasonable advise in how to improve your money management financial bottom line, determine if the item is a need or a want. Needs and wants are explanatory-your job is to use sound decision making and discernment when determining if the thing you need to buy is a must.
CASH IS KING:
Lastly, cash rules in all transaction purchases. It doesn’t matter if you are buying clothes, a new or used car, or a new house or home to live in; paying with cash wins because you avoid paying any interest. Case in point, I recently lost my job end of September due to the poor job market here in the US. In the course of 2 years, I have been laid off 3 times in my vocation as a public health consultant due to the poor economic climate and have been thinking for the past 18 months in purchasing a second rental property.
I close tomorrow on the 2nd rental property I will be paying at closing tomorrow with cash. There were two offers, my cash price offer-11K less the sellers asking price, and one conventional FHA offer that was willing to pay full asking price. Guess who won the 2 bedroom 1 bath condo? The case price because the seller wants to close in 2 weeks, where conventional can take up to 45 days or longer to close. Yes I had to cash out my entire IRA and 401K to do the deal, but after paying the for the property, and the taxes which I will do on Friday, I have 2 rental properties. One is rented and will be paid in full in April 2014. So in less than 4 months I will have 100% cash flow for two paid in full rental properties.
If you can pay cash, always do so as it will add tremendously to your financial bottom line, and is a faster way to grow and accumulate your wealth buy not paying the interest charges that banks across the globe like to charge and earn their money.
Finance
Risk Classification and Types of Pure Risks
Risks can be classified in many forms.
Fundamental vs Particular
Fundamental risk is a type of risk that affect a large number of people in an economy. Earthquake and war are the examples of those. If it is originated from nature of society, namely act of war and unemployment risk, then it is not insurable. Meanwhile, fundamental risks as a result of physical or natural causes may be insurable.
On the other hand, particular risk is a risk that affect only individual. For instance, fire, robberies and thefts. These risks are all insurable.
Dynamic vs Static
Risks can also be classified by dynamic and static. Dynamic risk occurs due to changes in economy that causes financial loss to certain people. It exists as a result of adjustment to misallocation of resources in the economy. In modern times, one of the clearer examples is the rapid change in information technology industry. Many companies were made victims while others were emerged as new successes.
Static risk, on the other hand, happen even though there are no changes taking place. During market boom or collapse, there are people making losses. These types of losses are due to natural perils like earthquakes, typhoon or moral hazards like cheats. Static risk brings no benefits to the society, only pure losses.
Pure vs Speculative
Risks can also be categorized as pure or speculative. In pure risk, there is either a possible loss or no loss. In contrast, there are possibilities of gain or loss in speculative risk. Pure risk can be insured while speculative risk can’t. However, the pure risk consequences of speculative risk is insurable. For instance, decision to manufacture a brand new product involves speculative risk, either gaining from the product or making losses. So, it is not insurable. But if the factory is burnt down by fire and as a result, cannot supply to the dealers, these losses are considered as a pure risk and therefore insurable.
There are basically 3 types of pure risks that concern an individual
Types of Pure Risks
Personal Risks
They incur losses like loss of income, additional expenses and devaluation of property. There are 4 risk factors affecting this:
1. Premature death. This is death of a breadwinner who leaves behind financial responsibilities.
2. Old age / retirement. The risk of being retired is not sufficient savings to support retirement years.
3. Health crisis. Individual with health problem may face potential loss of income and increase in medical expenditures.
4. Unemployment. Jobless individual may have to live on their savings. If his savings is depleted, the bigger crisis is awaiting.
Property Risks
It means the possibility of damage or loss to the property owned due to some causes. There are two types of losses involved.
1. Direct loss which means financial loss as a result of property damage.
2. Consequential loss which means financial loss due to the happenings of direct loss of the property.
For instance, a shop lot which is burnt down may incur repair costs as the direct loss. The consequential loss is being unable to run the business to generate income.
Liability Risks
A person is legally liable to his wrong doings which cause damages to third party’s body, reputation or property. He can be legally sued and the most horrible thing is there is no maximum in the compensation amount if you are found guilty.
Knowing how the risks are classified and the types of pure risks an individual is exposed to will surely give you a fundamental on the risk topics and prepare yourself to further acquire the knowledge of how to manage risk.
Finance
Personal Branding – Improve Your Google-Ability
Have you ever typed your name into Google? When you do, is it really you that comes up?
It’s quickly becoming a well-known fact that HR personnel and hiring managers at many companies will type job applicants’ names into Google before deciding who to interview. What comes up when your name is fed to Google could determine whether or not you get a job.
But even if you have your own company or are currently employed, branding yourself online is a free way of making yourself more marketable. For an entrepreneur it makes it easier for people looking for your good or service to find you. For someone currently employed it can help you establish yourself as an expert on what you do, which can help you get a raise or, perhaps even find another, better paying job.
You can improve your Google-ability in three easy steps. Here’s How:
1. Join social networking sites. If you’re already on them great; if not, join. And not just sites like Facebook and twitter, which, while they will come up on Google, are not really designed to present the user in a professional light. You should also join LinkedIn and post your resume. Sites like Meetup.com can show your interests, even smaller, niche social media sites like brazencareerist.com will help. Find sites with message boards where you can create a user profile and post content. The key is, when you do that, use your real name as your user name. That way, those posts or at least that site will come up when someone types your name into Google.
2. Comment on major blogs. Find a blog on the New York Times’ website, and comment on the issues that seem relevant to your career – media, if your interested in publishing; small business if you’re an entrepreneur; finance if you want to be a broker. Include your name in your posts (sign them, or, if you can create a “user name,” use your real name).
3. Google yourself – and when you do, go through the results. Click on the results you want to come up higher in the results list (that is, the results that are actually you). One way that Google determines search result rankings (the order that results are in) is by what links have been clicked on in the past when someone has searched that term. So, on a regular basis (monthly, or even weekly) type your name into Google and click on the results that are actually you and that you want to come up first.
Congratulations, you now know how to improve your Google-ability.
Explaining Personal Liability Insurance and Who Should Have It
5 Keys to Successful Money Management
Risk Classification and Types of Pure Risks
Personal Branding – Improve Your Google-Ability
How Workers Compensation Mod Rates Affect You & Your Business
Cheap Car Insurance Company – A Little Help to Make Your Rates a Little Cheaper
Professional Web Design Service Provider Assures High Return On Investment (ROI)
Kentucky Workers Comp: An Overview of Things You Should Know
What Is Roth IRA?
Predict Stock Market Tops and Bottoms With The NH-NL Ratio
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?