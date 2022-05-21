Finance Approval and Conveyancing

I’ve heard it said that there are two things which consume every financial advisor: Wondering where the next Ideal Client will come from and ensuring that no existing Ideal Clients leave. Whether that’s true or not, we do know that Ideal Clients prefer to select their Most Trusted Advisor by way of a referral from a well-served existing Ideal Client. We’ve also come to believe that many financial advisors misread the value of referrals. It’s clear that referrals to Potential Ideal Clients represent business growth and increased revenue; that’s obvious. But far more important are referrals as a measure of an advisor’s value in the mind of each Client. For Clients who regularly introduce you to others, you know and understand that their value of you is high since they are willing to risk their reputation in the eyes of others by recommending you to get involved in their personal financial affairs. Those Clients obviously believe that those they recommend to you will be better off with you in their life.

We are, however, left to question how to interpret a Client who does not recommend you or refer you to others. Is this particular Client simply terminally introverted and never interacts with anyone who might possibly benefit from working with you? Or does this Client fail to value you enough to risk recommending you to others? Or is there some other issue? In order to know one way or the other, getting to the bottom of this issue should be of great concern to you, requiring your time and attention.

“The References Project” is the second strategy to deploy if a Client is not giving referrals; the first strategy is “The Marketing 101: Make a List Project,” which I’ve previously detailed.

At the outset, it’s helpful to have a direct and candid discussion explaining that when a Client introduces you to others, you know your value is “above expectations,” but when a Client does not introduce you to others, your instincts kick-in to diagnose whether there’s even more that needs to be done to serve a Client. Remember, our objective is to establish whether this Client’s failure to provide referrals indicates an inadequate perceived value of working with you, or, rather, something benign. Explain that referrals are simply a measure of value. Relate that this is unusual, so let’s forget about “referrals” and have a discussion about the bigger issue: The value you are providing.

If your Client then alerts you to something you can improve upon, that’s great; the process is working. If your Client dismisses your concern by saying something like, “Everything’s fine,” that’s okay, too, and it may be true. But rather than stop there, let’s press a bit further. If this Client is unable or unwilling to introduce you to others, then let’s ascertain whether they are willing to do something that’s passive, but which requires them to be happy with your services. Let’s test the relationship and ask them to serve as a reference. If they are willing to serve as a reference, and be on the “receiving end” of an outreach call with those considering working with you, then the reason you’re not receiving referrals from this Client may, indeed, be benign. If, however, this Client will not refer you and refuses to serve as a reference for you, well now you know there’s a problem. Just to keep your undivided attention here, regarding the secondary importance of referrals, which is increased revenue, the next best thing to an actual referral, thankfully, is a Potential Ideal Client talking to several of your existing Clients, all who extol your virtues and go on and on about how well-served by you they are. So, having a robust list of references is valuable for your client acquisition efforts, as well.

Assuming your Client agrees to serve as a reference for you, let’s outline the process. As always, we recommend you alert every Client and potential Client that you are recording every meeting to ensure you don’t miss anything important.

First, ask this Client, “Let’s say a Potential Ideal Client were to call you, what would you say to them?”

Regardless of what they say, when they end their comment, ask, “Anything else?” or, “What else do you think or feel is important for one of our potential Clients to know about the value we provide?” Focus on the value they feel you provide, and encourage this Client to articulate the things you do which they feel are the most valuable; appeal to them to dig deeper by asking, “Tell me more about that.” And, before they leave, explain that there will be boundaries around the conversation; you will make sure nobody ever asks specifically about their money or their confidences. Also, alert them that you will rotate their name, that you’ll call before you give their name to anyone, and that you greatly appreciate their willingness to serve as a reference.

When the time comes, and you have a Potential Ideal Client who does not immediately join your Ideal Client Community when invited, ask if they would like to speak with two or three of your existing Clients. Tell them you will provide them with up to three names after you’ve made a courtesy contact to ensure they are in town and available.

The final step of this process is to listen to the meeting recording where your Client described what they would say to a Potential Ideal Client. After selecting several of the most compelling things they said, write an e-mail that provides an accurate summary of the exact words they used, using bullet points, which explains, “At one of our last meetings, you agreed to serve as a reference and were willing to speak to someone with whom we are considering working. Are you still willing?” Continue the e-mail by explaining, “Feel free to say anything you believe is useful, but I’m including my notes of your comments which I feel might be particularly useful for a potential Client,” and then provide your record of the wonderful things you heard them say about you and your team. If this Client does not reply, be sure to follow up, and also follow up to debrief the conversation after they speak with your potential Client. Additionally, set your Clients’ expectations for an updated discussion about “The References Project” at every future client progress meeting.

Implementing “The References Project” will allow you to assess and address potential, or festering, problems with your existing Clients who don’t sufficiently value what you do, by providing a record, via email, of the exact words they used to describe your value. By providing their words, you are imprinting and reinforcing the extent to which this client values what you do. Some people simply don’t pause to contemplate how much they appreciate you, and “The References Project” allows them time to appreciate the value you provide. As such you will observe a gradual increase in referrals & revenue over time.

Since the principal value of referrals is as a reliable measurement of the level of regard your Clients hold for your services, “The References Project” allows you to determine, once and for all, whether there is a problem or not. The side benefits of “The References Project” are almost as enormous. As a result of this project, you will notice revenue growth over time. You will find that some Clients, who have not previously provided referrals, now begin to offer referrals. Perhaps it’s because you have helped them to articulate your value, and now this Client knows what to say to people about you, or perhaps this Client simply had not paused to consider how much value you provide, and this process has led to an elevated appreciation for what you do. It’s even possible that “The References Project” has confirmed, for them, that you are not the “salesperson” they thought you might be, and they now feel you are worthy of being the Most Trusted Advisor to everyone they know and love and care about.