Foreign Investment in Kenyan Real Estate
There are vast real-estate investment opportunities for both local and international investors, who wish to capitalize on the growing Kenyan property market. Although the rate of returns on foreign real-estate investments in Kenya are high and to some degree guaranteed, they are only so when foreign investments are made in the right type of property and in the right location.
Foreign investment Hot Spots in Kenya
City investment
Majority of foreign real-estate investments in Kenya are predominantly made within cities. These includes areas such as:
- The central business districts (CBDs) of Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa. These attract mostly foreign investors interested in commercial and residential properties, which generate high rental yields.
- Most rental commercial property foreign investors investing in CBDs target corporate organizations and institutions with the capital and resources to invest in long-term rental properties. Some have ten year lease periods.
-
The city outskirts, such as Kitengela, Athi River, Thika and Ruiru
- Provide additional space to accommodate the crowded city residential areas, especially for parking and traffic jams.
- Cost effective for foreign investors because they reduce development costs.
- Becoming a lucrative area for high-end and middle-class residential and commercial properties for both organizations and individuals.
- Along city’s highways and roads that are opening previously closed off areas. The most notable highways that are increasingly attracting foreign investment includes Mombasa Road, Thika Super highway, Jogoo Rd, Ngong Rd etc.,
Most wealthy Asian and Middle Eastern investors prefer to invest in major towns and cities in Kenya in a bid to reduce their investment risks and to cut their capital costs.
Tourist areas
Majority of European expatriates and other investors from the Western world prefer to make their foreign investments in tourist areas in a bid to capitalize on the flourishing tourism sector in Kenya. The main areas of interests are:
Coastal areas of Malindi, Mombasa and Lamu
These resort towns have registered a 20% growth rise for high-end residential real estate beating international coastal towns such as Miami and Cape Town.
- Major foreign investments are made in development of 5-star hotels, home resorts, luxury housing apartments, tourist lodges and restaurants.
- Most notable are the mushrooming foreign-owned villas and mansions in these areas. The villas are used by foreign owners/investors to reside permanently, or to rent out to wealthy foreign/local tourists or alternatively using them as recreation areas when they come to Kenya for holidays
National Parks and Wildlife Conservancy Areas
Areas within and outside national parks and wildlife conservancy areas in Kenya are building their status as a hub for high-end residential properties for wealthy foreigners and locals who retire in these places, or those who see Kenya as an ideal recreation destination.
- Foreign property investments made in these areas are mostly tourist lodges, plush country houses, ranches, wildlife conservancies and tourist hotels.
Places that have registered increased property investments in regards to their proximity to national parks and wildlife conservancy areas in Kenya include:
- Laikipia: home to Lewa Wildlife conservancy
- Mount Kenya Region: harbors major tourist lodges and wildlife conservancy projects
- Tsavo East and Tsavo West: suitable for tourist lodges owing to its rich flora and fauna
- Nakuru: low-cost foreign investment area
- Naivasha: a new and a rapidly growing tourist town that is not only ideal for tourist-related foreign investments such as lodges and hotels but also lucrative for agricultural investments due to its fertile horticultural farms.
Is the Custom Motorcycle Industry Dead?
When Jesse James and his West Coast Choppers first appeared on the Discovery channel the world got a small taste of what custom motorcycles were all about. The economy was good and many men started to dream about having their own custom bike. Of course many of them being upper middle class soccer dads thought the biker lifestyle as portrayed by the great Jesse was a little too scary for them.
Then the Teutels came along. American Chopper struck a chord with men that Jesse failed to do. It made them spend money. Suddenly every man in American over thirty wanted a custom motorcycle. And those that had the money bought them up in droves. Custom bike shops sprang up in almost every small town in the country and many a custom motorcycle builder thought they had hit pay dirt.
Even people who really didn’t plan on buying one ended up buying a bike because we got caught up in the phenomenon that was American Chopper. Five motorcycles later and two custom builds under my belt, I can honestly say that if custom bikes had not been all over the TV, I probably wouldn’t have a garage full of them now. The country just went nuts over custom motorcycles.
Doctors and lawyers gladly shelled out for $30,000 bikes so they could join the custom motorcycle fad. Along the way a few production custom motorcycle companies went into business and made their fortunes in a very quick time. If you had the money and wanted a cool bike without the worries about getting parts and such, the production chopper fit the bill. Many of these fad riders actually turned into true motorcyclists, myself included, but that’s where the trouble began.
If you’ve ever ridden a chopper or a bobber, you’re well aware that these things are great for bar hopping and to parade around at your local bike night but as a full time rides they just don’t work. Trust me I know; after a 400 mile ride to Niagara falls I quickly realized that have a low long custom bike wasn’t what I wanted to ride on long trips. And many other new riders learned the same lesson. As sales of touring models soared the custom motorcycle industry started to hear the death knell that was around the corner. Then tragedy struck the motorcycle industry in general.
As the US economy fell demand for custom bikes fell with it. Many newcomers to the bike building business whom had lucked into a full time career out of a hobby soon discovered that when only real bike riders wanted custom bikes built, only hardcore established custom motorcycle shops got the business. Even the well know OCC felt the pinch as their once coveted theme bikes became a low priority for corporations who were now on a budget.
Watchers of the show watched as Paul Teutel Sr had to lay off a bunch of workers and fans could only wonder if their new building was ill timed. The custom motorcycle fad was over.
So what does all this mean for the custom motorcycle business in general. Is it dead? Hardly. It’s way bigger than before the fad started. A lot of upstart companies have managed to survive because they created a good product. Some production chopper companies have fallen by the wayside. But the most important thing, to me is that motorcycling in general has finally become main stream. In spite of a tumbling economy and HD in financial trouble more people are riding motorcycles now then ever before. And that means more people will be customizing them also.
It’s a rare sight to see a motorcycle that hasn’t been customized in one form or another and I confidently predict that after this economy bounces back the custom bike industry and custom parts industries will flourish. How do I know all this? Because in spite of lagging sales and the passing of the fad, websites about motorcycles are busier than ever. People may not be spending money right now but they’re doing something almost as important. They’re making their bike parts wish lists and in some case determining who they are going to get to build their custom dream bike when things turn around. Which they will.
Take heart my friends, the custom industry is not dead, just taking a much needed siesta.
Your Financial Independence Roadmap
Last time I introduced you to the three laws to successful wealth creation that will enable you to build a solid foundation to ensure you provide a very sustainable income in retirement. As I pointed out, many people forego the planning required to prepare for retirement until it is too late. However, this needn’t be the case. Even if you are about to retire or you have already retired you can still apply these principles to get your investments working for you.
In this article I want to address the first of these laws in more detail to show you how you can stop losing and start making money from your investments. If you remember, the first of the three laws to wealth creation was to ‘spend less than you earn’.
Throughout my career many people have asked me to show them how they can create wealth. In most cases they expect that I will give them the ‘holy grail’ of investing, the one thing that will make them millions. Instead, I ask them a simple question – ‘Do you have a budget?’ You know, that great wealth creation vehicle that many suggest you should have to help you become financially independent. If you are like most people, you probably think a budget will restrict your spending, hamper your lifestyle and generally make you miserable. However, none of this is true – a budget is simply a financial plan to succeed.
A budget lists your income and expenses, and lays the foundation as to how you either invest or spend your money. It allows you to have more freedom, more security and more wealth. Quite simply, it provides you with the flexibility to plan for the future, but more importantly take control of your life today and put you on the right path for your future.
It is usually this first rule that creates considerable angst amongst people. This is because most people do not have a budget. However, without a budget, how do you know how much you are actually spending, or more importantly how much you can save?
Usually it is not until people receive their group certificate at the end of the financial year that you hear the outcry ‘I got paid that much, what did I do with it all?’ Only when spending habits are quantified do we know how much we can save. I have never met anyone that could not save at least 10% of their income after completing a budget. Most people could in fact save 20% to 30% of their income and still maintain a good lifestyle.
If you begin to budget you will realise how much money is wasted through uncontrolled spending.
Budgeting is like your roadmap to financial independence – it provides you with a plan of attack that allows you to create your preferred reality. The bottom line is a budget will allow you to allocate your income appropriately so that you stop losing and start making money.
My advice to you is set some time aside to create a budget to quantify your spending so that you can begin to invest your income wisely.
Next time we will look at how to invest your surplus income wisely so as to create both capital growth and income.
Affordable Health Insurance in the U.S.
Health insurance policies differ from country to country. Many affordable health insurance companies in the U.S. are very competitive, and this competition is beneficial for consumers. For selecting an affordable health insurance plan, you can rely on online quotes that are easy and fast. Privacy is the major issue for many consumers who prefer affordable health insurance quotes online. Most online insurance quote websites in the U.S. provide links to others, thereby hampering your privacy. Ensure that the personal information requested online by a health insurance company is used only to determine the customer?s benefits and options.
Most health insurance plans available in the U.S. are designed for individuals and families currently residing in America. Green card, H1, H4, F1 and F2 visa holders are also eligible for U.S. health insurance plans at affordable rates. The maximum limit of a U.S. health insurance policy is $8 million. The coverage options of U.S. health insurance plans include prescription drugs, dental, vision, pregnancy and child birth benefits. There are different individual health insurance plans to meet the needs of employers, labor unions and professionals, and the premiums for these plans are much lower than other policies.
Health insurance in the U.S. is flexible, affordable, guaranteed and renewable. Many insurance companies in America offer affordable health insurance plans and they allow consumers to choose their doctor, hospital and specialist. Many of these companies also provide high-quality health care insurance coverage. Most affordable health insurance companies in the U.S. only provide individual policies and not group or association owned plans. These health insurance policies provide lifetime benefits and financial protection.
