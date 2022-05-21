Finance
Funding the Family Limited Partnership
A family limited partnership is generally funded with specific assets. Real estate provides the ideal investment, but not all assets are suitable for transfer to the partnership. Regarding corporate partners, S-corporation stock cannot be held by a partnership. Partners do not recognize gain or loss when they contribute property to the partnership in return for their partnership interests. Additional capital contributions do not generate a gain or loss for partners or the partnership.
When a partner contributes capital or assets to the partnership the partner is given an interest in the partnership in accordance with the partner’s contribution as a percentage of all contributions. Any additional contributions will increase the partner’s share and other shares must be adjusted accordingly.
Gifting of Partnership Units
Easy division of partnership interests into units offers the ability to transfer assets to family members within the available annual gift-tax exclusion which is $14,000 per year per donee for 2014-2015 or the unified credit exemption equivalent is $5,340,000 in 2014 and $5,430,000 in 2015. There are valuation discounts that may be used to reduce the value of the partnership units by 20 to 40 percent for gift tax purposes.
Three types of valuation techniques are generally used in calculating the fair Market value of an interest in a closely held entity. The Market method (also referred to as the comparable sales method) compares the closely held company with its unknown stock value to similar companies with known stock values.
The income (or discounted cash flow) method discounts to present value the anticipated future income of the company whose stock is being valued. The net asset value (or balance sheet) method relies generally on the value of the assets of the company net of its liabilities.
The Market method or income method is most often used when the closely held company carries on an active trade or business. The net asset value is most often used when a closely held company holds primarily real estate or investment assets and does not carry on an active trade or business.
The value of a gift to a donee is the fair Market value of the gift when it is made, not what the fair Market value was once or may be some day. In revenue ruling 93-12, the IRS accepts that a minority interest in a limited partnership with restricted ownership rights for the limited partner qualifies for a discount off the fair Market value of the underlying assets. This allows parents to gift considerably more to their children within the gift-tax exclusions and without loss of control.
To be eligible for the discount, the limited partner’s interest must be considered a minority interest (lack-of-control discount) and/or not freely transferable (lack-of-Marketability discount). IRC §2036(b) includes gifts in the donor’s taxable estate of corporate stock in a controlled corporation in which the donor retained the right to vote the stock. There is no corresponding tax code section for partnership interests.
Donors may want to structure transfers, or gifts, of limited partnership units to qualify for the current unified credit exemption equivalent as stated previously. These transfers do not have to meet the criteria as present-interest gifts, but estate elimination at death is usually desired. Even if the donor continues to serve as a general partner of the partnership and acts in a fiduciary capacity for all partners, gifted partnership units will not be included in the deceased donor/general partner’s estate.
Operating a Family Limited Partnership
In their capacity as general partners, the parents may accept an equitable salary from the partnership for their managerial capacity. They also can establish whether the partnership will preserve or allocate income to its partners or they can loan funds to a limited partner. The parents can get money out of the partnership to sustain their existing or retirement needs, subject to fiduciary standards (which are lower than that for a trustee). Salaries paid to anyone in the partnership are subject to withholdings as dictated by the IRS and State in which the partnership operates.
A partnership is required to file tax returns annually. The Federal return is form 1065 and the State has an equivalent form. Any income received by the partners must be included on their appropriate tax return. Even if no distribution occurs, the partners must claim the amounts reported on form K1 which is provided by the partnership.
Taxation and Insurance for a Family Limited Partnership
When considering income taxes, all assets transferred from the partnership to the partners retains the same nature as with the partnership. IRS Revenue ruling 83-147 explains the estate taxation of life insurance owned by a partnership on one of its partners. The result should be the same as corporate-owned life insurance. If the partnership is the beneficiary of the life insurance, then the insurance death benefit will be included in the partner’s estate only indirectly by the change in value of the deceased partner’s partnership interest.
In order to stay away from increasing the partnership interest of the deceased partner by a portion of the life insurance income, the policy could list any adult children as owners and beneficiaries of the policy at the beginning of the policy’s existence. General partners can distribute income to the children as limited partners to pay the premiums of the policy owned by the children or the grantor of a trust that the children have created. The grantors could direct beneficiary succession in the event the grantor predeceases the parent which could help protect the policy’s cash value if any in the event of a divorce.
The Risks of the Family Limited Partnership
The IRS has issued, without administrative hearings, new regulations under Subchapter K of the IRC. In summary, the IRS will disregard a partnership as an entity if the principal function of the partnership was the avoidance of income tax either at inception or during its operation. The proposed regulations are income-tax specific and have no application to gift- and estate-tax valuations. This does not mean the IRS will not address estate and gift valuations at some future time. There are costs involved in forming and maintaining an FLP, including:
• Attorney fees to form the partnership (however an attorney is not required
• Appraisal fees for underlying assets and for the partnership “slices” gifted to the younger generation family members;
• Accounting fees for partnership K-1’s and other financial assets;
Transfer-tax costs such as documentary stamps when transferring real property. But for many investors, the benefits of well-planned FLPs easily outweigh the risks and costs.
Car Donation: Things To Consider While Donating The Car
The car donation charity which uses the contributed car for trucking goods or transport plainly profits straightaway from such kind of contribution. But, in some instances the automobiles are traded as a group, either through the dealer to get funds for the charity or by charity itself.
The charity normally gets the flat charge per vehicle in case of the dealer, occasionally as small as forty-five dollars for a vehicle.
Following are some tips for contributors who want to donate the vehicle to the charity. Statute law during 2004 restricts the contributor’s deductions for vehicle donations to cost at which the charity traded the automobile.
Check whether the charity is qualified to get tax deductible donations. Ask for record copy from the company’s Internal Revenue Service letter of decision that controls their status of exempt.
Make sure you obtain the receipt for the vehicle contribution.
You have to careful because the non-cash contributions are among the most general triggers to inspect by Internal Revenue Service; therefore you will need to papers the value of vehicle and maintain records of them.
In case if the automobile is worth over five hundred dollars, the contributor has to fill out Internal Revenue Service Form 8283 Section A and attach them to the income tax return. Contributors are expected to file her or his income tax return with the charity’s acknowledgment.
If they trade the vehicle, the car charity has to offer the contributor with the documentation that vehicle was traded between unconnected companies and sale cost of vehicle within thirty days. In such instances, the contributor’s deductions are restricted to total sum of vehicle sold-out by the charity.
In case if the charity doesn’t trade the vehicle, they should give the contributor with the receipt of the sale within thirty days. They may as well be asked to supply documentation to contributor saying how they are planning to utilize or better the vehicle and saying that they assures not to trade or transport the vehicle. Penalties could be enforced on charities which give dishonest acknowledgments to contributors.
In case if the vehicle worth over five thousand dollars or more, the independent estimation is essential. The contributor should as well complete Internal Revenue Service Form 8283 section B.
For automobiles worth below five thousand dollars, utilize the guide from the NADA (National Auto Dealers Association) to find out the market price. Check whether you apply the accurate figure for mileage, date and status of the vehicle.
Take images of vehicle and keep receipts because brand-new tires or any upgrades to check their value.
Cashless Society, India, and Big Brother
“The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule.” ~H. L. Menken
The short story is that American banking and government institutions are partnering on a do-or-die- global ultimatum to shift all countries from cash to digital currency. The ultimatum is that if a country does not play ball by cooperating, they lose out in trade since digital will become the default platform.
Quietly, India was chosen to kick-off off the campaign. The so-called “financial-inclusion” drive that started in India November 9, 2016, is anything but. Additional promotional language states the goal to create “a holistic ecosystem approach” to solve the merchant and customer issues limited by cash-only systems. Translation: Think… Big Brother.
This well-thought out globalist scheme was not simply the brainchild of India’s Prime Minister Modi.
“In early November, without warning, the Indian government declared the two largest denomination bills invalid, abolishing over 80 percent of circulating cash by value. Amidst all the commotion and outrage this caused, nobody seems to have taken note of the decisive role that Washington played in this. That is surprising, as Washington’s role has been disguised only very superficially.” ~Norbert Haering, Global Research, 1 January 2017
The shock and hardship resulting has been palpable since India is one of the most dependent countries on a cash economy, especially for the millions of very poor. Literally overnight more than 80% of the value of cash in circulation was extracted, nullifying all 500 and 1,000 rupee bank notes. Now street vendors and the poor, in general, suffer ever more. India has become the guinea-pig harbinger of a cashless future, spun as an effort towards new economic opportunities. But… for whom?
The primary partnership with the country of India is India’s Ministry of Finance and The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The Beyond Cash report is their source document (globalinnovationexchange.org/beyond-cash) but it does not end there. To expand and execute digital payment in India, the US/India partnership introduced, Catalyst: “Inclusive Cashless Payment Partnership” “to digitize economies” and to make “everyday purchases cashless.” (cashlesscatalyst.org)
Not surprisingly, the war on cash has been mounted mostly by payment providers in IT services. Their plan, obviously, is to make more money directly from digital payments or downstream from data, also of benefit to governments. Some of the bigger players are the Better Than Cash Alliance, the Gates Foundation (Microsoft), Omidyar Network (eBay), the Dell Foundation Mastercard, Visa, and the Metlife Foundation.
In 2012, the above mentioned umbrella organization, Better Than Cash Alliance (betterthancash.org), was established with the byline: Moving from cash to digital payments to improve people’s lives. With generous donors, the Gates-Foundation and the Master-Card-Foundation, its membership is of large US institutions: MasterCard, Visa, the Ford Foundation, USAID, the Gates Foundation, Omidyar Network of eBay-founder Pierre Omidyar, and Citi, to name but a few of its 35 members.
There you have it. It’s only a matter of time until we hear of the next country with a fate similar to that of the most-unfortunate Indian people. Will the big dogs continue to use the surprise-attack strategy to ensure no one messes with their campaign? The momentum builds in the interest of international business community to eliminate cash, increase digital payments, and to expand the ability of payment service providers and mega corporations to track every penny you spend. Are you ready for the “financial inclusion” of a “holistic ecosystem approach” to improve your life? Ha!
Waterless Toilets – What the Third World Needs Now
For millions of people living in third world countries, access to basic sanitation facilities is limited or nonexistent. In many of these areas, the lack of running water means that the same rivers used for bathing and obtaining cooking water are also used for defecating and dumping garbage. The biggest problem with such contamination is the threat of waterborne illness, a leading cause of death among infants and children in impoverished countries. One of the best possible solutions to this problem is waterless toilets.
Waterless toilets are not a new invention; in fact, they’ve been around for decades. One of the biggest barriers to their use and integration in third world nations is education. Groups like the Peace Corps and UNICEF routinely go into such countries to promote better sanitation by making waterless toilets available and educating people on how to use and maintain them. Unfortunately, there are far more areas that need such assistance than there are volunteer groups and funds to provide it.
There are various types of waterless toilets available today, and some are more feasible than others for use in third world nations. Probably the most commonly used is the sawdust toilet because of its extremely simple design. Consisting of nothing more than a five gallon bucket fitted with a toilet seat on top, sawdust toilets are very inexpensive to build and distribute on a large scale. All that is required to maintain the system is an ample supply of sawdust, peat moss, sand, or any other fine particulate substance. This material is used to cover the waste inside the toilet after each use, so as to prevent odors in the bathroom area. In arid climates with plenty of sandy soil, these systems are quite feasible for people to maintain. However, sawdust toilets are a good solution only for people living in remote or rural areas, because they do require some land in an area at least fifty yards or so from the primary residence. This land should be a location where the composting pile can be kept and buckets routinely emptied as they fill up. Obviously, in densely populated urban areas, this would not work.
A better alternative for urban areas are waterless composting toilets. These are professionally manufactured systems that are designed to hold all waste and compost it internally. The primary problem with this solution is the cost. Waterless composting toilets are often prohibitively expensive and require grants or donation from generous benefactors to implement them on a large scale. The advantage to composting toilets is that they don’t require a lot of land space, since all waste is handled within the toilet itself. They are very simple to use and maintain; however, they do require an ongoing supply of bulking material, such as peat moss and wood chips. This bulking material should be added to the toilet on a daily basis in order to maintain the correct balance of carbon and nitrogen within the compost. This will help the waste to break down quickly and without creating unpleasant odors. Access to such a bulking material may be limited in some urban areas and also might be financially unfeasible for people to purchase, and this could create another potential barrier to their use. Ideally, if an urban municipality could supply bulking material to residents at a minimal cost, this hurdle could be overcome.
One way or another, better sanitation facilities are desperately needed in third world countries. Millions of people fall ill and thousands die each year due to illnesses caused by contaminated water supplies. Waterless toilets would allow residents of such countries to dispose of their waste in a hygienic manner without wasting or contaminating their limited freshwater resources.
