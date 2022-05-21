Connect with us

Blockchain

GameStop Enters NFT Arena With Recent Buzz of NFT Marketplace

Published

56 seconds ago

on

GameStop Enters NFT Arena With Recent Buzz of NFT Marketplace
NFT News
  • GameStop has been accused of breaking New York labor regulations.
  • A Dallas suburb, Grapevine is the headquarters of the world’s biggest video game retailer.

NFT trend, according to some, is slowly fading, but others think it’s just a correction, and it is here for the long run. GameStop Corp. is based in the United States, a video game, consumer electronics, and gaming products store. A Dallas suburb, Grapevine is the headquarters of the world’s biggest video game retailer.

Riding the Bandwagon

The faltering business model of GameStop is getting a new wing. NFTs are becoming a part of the company’s strategy. People thought GameStop would be the last place to sell NFTs. It only made sense for the video game retail chain to follow Square Enix and Ubisoft onto the blockchain and NFT bandwagon.

An Ethereum-based cryptocurrency platform dubbed Immutable X is implemented into GameStop’s NFT marketplace so that NFTs can be sold cheaply. Last month, Robbie Ferguson, the co-founder of Immutable X, said that it might debut four to eight weeks earlier, putting the date between June 1 and June 30.

While GameStop was mired in a labor dispute, this revelation came to light. GameStop has been accused of breaking New York labor regulations by a former employee who has launched a class-action lawsuit against the corporation. As required by New York Labor Law Section 191, because 25 percent of their employment entails manual and physical labor, the complaint argues that GameStop compensated him and other employees every two weeks rather than weekly.

Melvin Capital, a company with a tenuous connection to GME, stated that it would be closing its fund on Wednesday. In the wake of GameStop’s tremendous surge, Melvin Capital could not recoup from its short position.

Blockchain

BitMEX Mastermind Arthur Hayes Pleads Guilty, Avoids Jail Time

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 21, 2022

By

Hayes, a prision cell
The picture is getting clearer for BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes. The judge called what he did “a willful violation of the Bank Secrecy Act,” but he still got two years probation. Hayes will serve the first six months of that sentence in home confinement, but that’s it. The banker and entrepreneur will not set foot in a cell. Why was anyone expecting otherwise, though? 

Related Reading | Arthur Hayes’ Crystal Ball Predicts: Bitcoin And Ethereum To See Carnage In June

The top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, Damian Williams, commented in a statement that Hayes “allowed BitMEX to operate as a platform in the shadows of the financial markets.” That’s according to Bloomberg, publication that summarizes the situation as:

“On Friday a federal judge sentenced Hayes to two years’ probation, after Hayes and BitMEX’s other founders were charged in 2020 with violating the Bank Secrecy Act, which requires the establishment of such safeguards, including verifying the identities of an exchange’s customers.”

His company, BitMEX, also “agreed to pay $100 million to settle civil allegations that it allowed illegal trades for years and violated rules requiring anti-money-laundering programs, without admitting to or denying the claims.” Some people are completely against the sentence, as they believe it sets a dark precedent.

Objections To Arthur Hayes’ Sentence 

The publication quotes assistant US Attorney Samuel Raymond, who told US District Judge John Koeltl. 

“This is a very serious offense. There were real consequences. When individuals like Mr. Hayes operate platforms without anti-money-laundering programs or know-your-customer programs, they become a magnet for people to launder money.”

Considering criminals are highly incentivized to circumvent the AML measures and KYC procedures, we can categorically say that John Koeltl’s assumptions are skewed. However, that doesn’t justify not complying with the law. According to Samuel Raymond, not sending Hayes to prison “would send a message to him that the cost of doing business is merely a fine, and he could continue to violate the law for huge amounts and pay any fine.” 

What About The Other BitMEX Co-Founders?

The article is about Hayes, so, it doesn’t go into detail about the others. It summarizes their situation as follows:

“Hayes and co-founder Benjamin Delo pleaded guilty in February, and Samuel Reed in March, each agreeing to forfeit $10 million. Delo is scheduled to be sentenced next month and Reed in July.”

To close it all off, James Benjamin, Hayes’ lawyer, states the obvious. “Did BitMEX do a perfect and seamless job on its path from startup to a mature fintech company? No, it did not. There were some bumps in the road.”

LUNA price chart on FTX | Source: LUNA/USD on TradingView.com

Arthur Hayes On The Terra Luna Collapse

As many crypto-experts knew, Terra was a disaster waiting to happen. In his latest piece about the Luna collapse, Arthur Hayes tried to explain the underlying problem with algo-stablecoins.

Related Reading | BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes Goes Mum amid CFTC Probe Rumor

”Algorithmic stablecoins are not much different than fiat debt-backed currencies, save for one crucial factor. Terra and others like it cannot force anyone to use UST at any price. They must convince the market with their fancy designs that the governance tokens backing the protocol will have a non-zero value that rises more quickly over time than the amount of fiat-pegged tokens issued.”

Obviously, the model failed. The vulnerability was so big that maybe it wasn’t even a coordinated attack. The Terra Luna scheme wasn’t long for this world, in any case.

Featured Image by Ichigo121212 from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView

Blockchain

Top 3 Altcoins for Investors To Consider This May 2022

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 21, 2022

By

Top 3 Trending Crypto Searches on CoinGecko by CryptoDep
  • Alien Planets (TLM) has an economy focused on planetary worlds.
  • Circuits of Value is down 6.93% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins for investors to consider this May 2022.

JasmyCoin (JASMY)

The ERC 20 standard is used for JasmyCoin. It is possible to utilize the token to transfer tokens via digital devices as evidence of value exchange or payment for services by an undetermined number of persons and enterprises. JASMY intends to enhance its management structure in order to further promote the democratization of information after last year’s commercialization structure and listing on local and international cryptocurrency exchanges.

According to CMC, the JasmyCoin price today is $0.011637 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $120,521,641 USD. JasmyCoin has been down 2.29% in the last 24 hours.

Alien Worlds (TLM)

As a decentralized, non-fungible token (NFT) metaverse, Alien Planets (TLM) has an economy focused on planetary worlds. Since players progress by staking TLM and voting with TLM in Planet Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), Alien Worlds contains a decentralized finance (DeFi) component.

According to CMC, the Alien Worlds price today is $0.033752 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $49,347,969 USD. Alien Worlds is up 0.61% in the last 24 hours.

Circuits of Value (COVAL)

The project provides tradable DeFi pools and the ability to turn any token into a privacy token by combining several blockchain tokens into a single token. It allows for trading tokens from any blockchain on any EVM-based network, and the exchange of tokens can be done simultaneously.

According to CMC, the Circuits of Value price today is $0.016639 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $502,898 USD. Circuits of Value is down 6.93% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Vitalik Buterin Titled As The world’s Youngest Crypto Billionaire

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 21, 2022

By

Vitalik Buterin Titled As The world's Youngest Crypto Billionaire
  • Ethereum currently trading at $1,980.31 USD with a volume of $14,788,397,247 USD.
  • The Beacon Chain won’t change anything about the Ethereum we use today.

At the age of 28 Vitalik Buterin, a founder of the Ethereum blockchain has become the world’s youngest crypto billionaire.

Buterin, a Russian-Canadian who was born in a small town near Moscow, is best recognized as an Ethereum founder. He was a pioneer in the field of cryptocurrency and co-founded Bitcoin Magazine in 2011. He founded Ethereum with Gavin Wood, Charles Hoskinson, Anthony Di Iorio, and Joseph Lubin in 2015. As of now, Vitalik Buterin’s total net worth is $1 billion.

The Ether token is connected to the Ethereum blockchain and used for financial services and sales of crypto-collectibles such as non-fungible tokens. Vitalik experienced a wide range of net worth in 2021 and on November 8, 2021, ETH achieved an all-time high of $4,818.08, giving his ether wallet a value of $1.71 billion. 

The gloomy market began in January 2022 and at its beginning, ETH traded at $3,683.05. But still, he continues his sustained Billionaire title. He also holds large amounts of other popular meme tokens such as $505 billion SHIB, $50 billion AKITA, and $500 billion Dogecoins.

In 2021, Vitalik Buterin gave $100 million in Shiba Inu crypto coins to the Indian COVID-19 relief fund. And following the LUNA disaster, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are entering horrific red zones He has donated around $1 million worth of ETH to the Dogecoin Foundation. 

Buterin was nominated to Forbes 2016 Fortune 40 under 40 and 2018 Forbes 30 under 30 lists after winning the 2014 World Technology Award.

Anticipated Ethereum Merge

After meeting Bitcoin developers all over the world and understanding the currency’s possible constraints, he came up with the idea for Ethereum. With an ambitious aim to dramatically re-architect the web, he intended to create a new and enhanced version of Bitcoin scalability and applications. 

The most anticipated event in the crypto industry is “The Merge,” formerly known as Ethereum 2.0. With growing resistance to high-energy efficient PoW mining, the PoS consensus is becoming more popular among crypto enthusiasts. Since 2020, Ethereum DevOps has been on a long journey to introduce the current ETH 2.0.

