Giants WR Kadarius Toney underwent minor knee procedure, will be ready for camp: sources

30 Best Disney Characters

When life gets hard and daily life seems frustrating, we often find ourselves turning to Disney in hopes of feeling a little bit of the magic it promises. And somehow that binge session always leaves us happier, with a little more faith in friendship and love, and a wide grin that refuses to come off our face.

Whether it is Mickey Mouse giggling about his clubhouse or Winnie the Pooh looking for his honey, whether a sleeping beauty is in need of rescuing or a family in need of saving, Disney has got our cravings covered!

So here’s a list of our favorite characters from all of Disney’s own movies. Let us know which opinions you agree and disagree with!

30. Jaq and Gus

Movie: Cinderella

IMDb Rating:7.3/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

One of the most transformative (pun intended) movies of Disney, Cinderella, also featured one of the best rat duos we have ever seen. Fearless and witty Jaq and food-loving, caring Gus have not only helped our beloved heroine, but made us fall in love too. We all wish we had friends who would be as loving and supportive even when we are at our lowest- Jaq and Gus look out for their dearest “Cinderelly” in all their tiny glory.

Jaq and Gus are an entertaining duo- whether it is the retrieval of the pearls or the sewing of an old dress, mice singing voices coupled with the antics of Jaq and Gus are bound to keep us wanting more!

29. Belle

Movie: Beauty and The Beast

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

The free spirited and proud bibliophile Belle is not only a classic Disney princess, but she also won our hearts with her eccentric antiques! Being stuck in a castle with a beast never looked more appealing!

Imaginative, intelligent and open-minded- Belle basically taught us we all can be princesses, and gave each dreamer a little more belief in their dream.

28. Sebastian

Movie: The Little Mermaid

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

There is no Disney fan who doesn’t love the adorable Jamaican-accented red crab poet. One of the distinguished composers of King Triton’s court, Sebastian is undoubtedly our favourite watchguard of all time! His repartee with Ariel is one of the reasons we still go back to watching The Little Mermaid.

Singing Under the Sea with Sebastian is a passage of rite every Disney fan should walk through. Of all the Disney characters who have caught our fancy, Sebastian is among the few who are not a major character- but that doesn’t stop him from being insanely memorable and fun, does it?

27. Stitch

Movie: Lilo and Stitch

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

He is one of the franchise’s two title characters, with his human adopter and best friend Lilo Pelekai, and its most prominent protagonist. He is an illegally created, genetically engineered extraterrestrial life-form resembling a blue koala. But most importantly he is the heart of the film, as sweet as he is powerful, and we quickly find ourselves grow incredibly attached to him.

Stitch, after crash landing on earth, proceeds to change his evil tactics and world-destructing plans with help of Lilo and takes us on his journey filled with love and warmth. How can you not fall in love with this story?

Experiment 626 of Jumba Jookiba, Stitch, has successfully managed to become a part of our ohana with his cute, big eyes and pink ears.

26. Baloo

Movie: The Jungle Book

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

Long before Sloths were “in”, Baloo, the sloth bear from The Jungle Book had taken our hearts away with his fun-loving, easy-going characteristics. One of the best friends Mowgli found in the forest, Baloo is by far our most favorite. And did we mention the tremendous job Bill Murray did with voice acting?

Not only is he a true friend, he also keeps the entertainment quotient high at all times! He is big and cuddly and soft and unassuming and a little greedy for honey, but always cute… do we really need to say more?

25. Hades

Movie: Hercules

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

In Disney’s 1997 animated feature picture Hercules, Hades is the evil dude we’re supposed to fear. He is the Underworld’s fast-talking god, infamous for his violent temper and vendetta against his elder brother, Zeus.

The best and um, confusing part of all this? When we watch the film as adults, we sort of see his point?

You know a Disney character has done its job as being skillfully created when a villain makes us consider their stance- and has some of us totally identifying with their moods.

23. Jiminy Cricket

Movie: Pinocchio

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

Jiminy Cricket is a little cricket that initially debuted as the deuteragonist in Disney’s 1940 animated Pinocchio. Jiminy serves as Pinocchio’s conscience and a wonderful friend. He is intelligent, kind, and courageous. He will go to any length for a friend, even if it means risking his life.

He is the friend who’s always there, the wisdom we have but never put to use. We all need a Jiminy Cricket in our lives. Where to sign up?

22. Raya

Movie: Raya and The Last Dragon

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+, Apple TV

Raya is a strong-willed adventurer, mature and smart beyond her years. She is efficient, can easily adapt to changing circumstances and most importantly is a feisty and funny person, who never gives up.

Raya is truly a modern character, a good role model, and one of the most well-done character sketches by Disney in recent times.

21. Merida

Movie: Brave

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+, Apple Tv

Merida is one of the most unique Disney characters in appearance and character- she is a princess whose tragedy is entirely reliant on her own actions, her story ends with a resolution of her familial problems, and not beside a man she rides off into the sunset with.

With flaming red hair a lot of spirit, Merida openly resists her royal heritage and wishes to be nothing more than a regular girl. She is a natural athlete who loves nothing more than riding her horse Angus and practicing her archery, which she excels at.

20. Jafar

Movie: Aladdin

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+, YouTube

Jafar is the favorite character of many Disney fans who stray a little to the dark side. And as much as we love Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, we can sort of see what makes Jafar so impressive.

Firstly, the gravitas in that voice is unparalleled, and when coupled with the characteristic beard and manipulative words, Jafar becomes one of the most striking Disney villains, one who truly adds a hint of unexpectedness and terror to an otherwise dazzling landscape.

The thing about Jafar is, that unlike other Disney villains, he is truly scary and twisted. And this intense quality about him is precisely what lands him on our list.

Well, we suppose being dark and scheming pays off in securing a place among a list of wholesome characters sometimes.

19. Moana

Movie: Moana

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+, Apple Tv

While she doesn’t have the lavish palace and fancy gown to show for it, Moana is as true a Disney princess as can be. In fact, she totally reconstructs our idea for what a princess can be- she doesn’t need a man to be her happy ending, she can fight for her own!

Moana is a true princess in that she fights for her land, her people- she is truly a daughter of her soil, and a brave, strong one at that.

She is practically a fearless warrior off to be the savior for her island, whatever be the cost, and she teaches us to take destiny into our own hands to craft a better tomorrow.

How could we NOT love her?

18. Cruella De Vil

Movie: Cruella

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+, Apple Tv

Cruella De Vil is probably the Disney character most relevant in pop culture, and with that hair and those clothes, how could she not be?

Whether its Emma Stone giving us the sad backstory to this magnanimous, larger-than-life villain, or the animated Cruella in her sneering glory, the character has a presence, that’s all we’ll say.

The wiring in her brain might be an acquired taste- but hey, few are dressed as impeccably. And yes, she is a ruthless heiress hunting down poor animals to make clothes of- but we can’t help feeling just a little intimidated by her.

Cruella isn’t the most morally sound of Disney characters, but she totally has the best hairdo among the studio’s many fashionistas.

17. Olaf

Movie: Frozen

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

This is a Disney character who can only be engulfed in a collective ‘Aww!’

Olaf reigns supreme in our minds- and even those with the most frozen of hearts(pun fully intended) are not able to escape the warmth of this sunny snowman. A major character through both the Frozen movies, Olaf is the most adorable creation of Elsa’s ice- but he is more than just the paradoxical little snowman who sunbathes.

He is a kind soul, a reliable friend, possibly the most popular product of Disney’s Frozen, and the only element in the movie that outshines Menzel’s Let It Go.

We would love all the warm hugs Olaf sends our way!

16. Peter Pan and Tinker Bell

Movie: Peter Pan

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

Tinker Bell may be small, but she can be terrifying, especially when Peter Pan is in the mix. So we at Gizmo Story didn’t dare separate the two beating hearts of Neverland!

Peter Pan and Tinker Bell truly embody the magic that Disney brings to our lives, and the childhood we are taken back to, every time we tune into the world of animated Disney characters.

Inspired from folk and Disney-ed up just enough to do Walt Disney proud, Peter Pan and Tinkle Bell stay with us years and years after their stories have unfolded, and however hard we try, we cannot shake off that childhood belief in them coming to steal us away for just one night!

15. The Seven Dwarfs

Movie: Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

Snow White was the first Disney Princess- and the seven Dwarfs who looked after her the original squad of Disney characters we want to befriend. The most striking aspect to them is how their personalities may be differently interpreted by each viewer.

The seven dwarves are among the most interesting characters brought to us in Disney movies, and we’re definitely not complaining!

14. Timon and Pumbaa

Movie: The Lion King

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

Timon and Pumbaa are probably the most chilled out Disney characters to exist- and we’re totally giving them the crowns of Disney’s coolest. A duo we’re not going to separate, Timon and Pumba find in us the dream of a friend group as tight as the lion king and these fun-loving beasts.

They’re the singers of the insanely catchy theme song- Hakuna Matata, and they’re our comic relief. They’re brave and adorable and trustworthy.

As if their epic dance moves weren’t awesome enough to make the list!

13. Pocahontas

Movie: Pocahontas

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

The emotional depth exuded by Pocahontas is almost unbelievable in a cartoon character. She is the Disney character that defies our expectations from your average blonde and blue eyes Disney princess, and by God, is she wonderful! Pocahontas takes place among scenic landscapes as the political turmoil ceases to be important in the face of love.

Her love story with John Smith is beautiful, and her struggle to choose between the familiarities of our home and the excitement of the new world is masterfully depicted.

12. Woody

Movie: Toy Story

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+, Apple Tv

In the Disney–Pixar Toy Story franchise, Woody Pride is a fictitious pull-string cowboy rag doll. Woody is one of the primary protagonists in the films, and he is primarily voiced by Tom Hanks in the Toy Story features, short films, and TV specials.

He is brave, he is chivalrous, he is smart- all we can hope for from our dollhouses’ best Sheriff! Not only that, Woody is also a mighty loyal friend and every kid’s dream top.

11. Bambi

Movie: Bambi

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

We all remember watching Bambi when we were young and bawling our eyes out. Bambi was a film that grasped our hearts- and Bambi was a character who decided to live in those very hearts. The death of Bambi’s mother is one of the saddest cinematic moments of all time, and we’re never not tearing up, just thinking about poor little Bambi.

Arguably the cutest Disney character of all time, this little fawn is one of the most beloved Disney characters of all time, owing to the sheer innocence he embodies.

Those wide eyes and that delicate build perfectly compliments his naïve characteristics- the delicate, fragile nature of the story perfectly manifests in its hero, and we find among a list of Disney characters

10. Maleficent

Movie: Maleficent

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

This list has mostly been taken up by animated Disney characters, but in Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent we find a live action character who is truly phenomenal as far as Disney characters go- and then a little further.

We hate the evil queen and then love her, she frustrated us and pulls at our heartstrings. This is a Disney film that finds its protagonist in an antihero, with a black costume and horns to match. Yet, the one word to describe Jolie’s character would be heart-wrenching.

She stands against all our notions of Disney fairies and heroes, but we love her all the more for this!

9. Aladdin

Movie: Aladdin

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

Aladdin is an Arabian thief with a pet monkey- an unlikely hero, don’t you think? Disney does a good job at sketching out the plight of the poor beyond the castle doors- an angle the studio doesn’t generally venture into.

What is most important about this kind and earnest character, however, is his heart of gold. That, coupled with his ability to find the coolest friends- his entourage is populated by a sassy monkey, a magic carpet, a touchy magic lamp, and a hilarious genie- lands him among the clouds as he soars through the skies with Princess Jasmine, the love of his life.

The Walt Disney Company was able to bring us this sensitive character that is really all about goodness and love, within a story that has evil sorcerers who vie for the throne, glorious castles that shine in gold, and talking caves that close in on themselves. Aladdin is sweet as his story is grand, and this characteristic is what secures his place among the best Disney characters of all time.

8. Eeyore

Movie: Winnie The Pooh

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

Eeyore is a sad little cartoon donkey who is friends with Winnie the Pooh, but this depressed Disney character (an anomaly?) has our hearts. He is tired and sad and exhausted, but Eeyore still has a lot of love for his friends, and they in turn, for him!

This group of animal Disney characters is one of the most loved friend groups of all time- and Eeyore a surprisingly tactful character in a kids’ movie.

We will not entertain any Eeyore slander, and neither should you!

7. Simba

Movie: The Lion King

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

The Lion King is one of Disney’s most successful films- and with a beloved soundtrack, a fun twist to a Shakespearean tragedy and the most adorable heroic little lion, it isn’t hard to see why. Simba, the lion cub makes us gush, while the grown up lion king finds our support and respect.

We find ourselves way too attached to the coming-of-age story of a cartoon character, that too an animal- but what with that riveting love story with Nala and the philosophical musings about kingship and duty, The Lion King is worth it.

Walt Disney Productions had never expected this great a response to The Lion King, but we’re glad it was made, because Simba really is one of the best Disney characters to reach us!

6. Mickey Mouse

Movie: Mickey Mouse (Shorts)- a short film series

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

This is a character that absolutely had to make the list. It is the Mickey Mouse ears that people associate most with Disney and his endearing grin, broad-eyed purity, and upbeat demeanor are emblematic of optimism.

He’s one of the main reasons the Disney brand carries the warm and welcoming message it does, and we never seem to get enough of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy, Pluto and Goofy prancing about.

5. Bruno

Movie: Encanto

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+, Apple Tv

Fifth on this list of our favorite Disney characters is Bruno from Encanto- and yes we here at Gizmo Story, do talk about Bruno!

This is probably Disney’s darkest character, because Bruno is not a villain or even an antihero by any means, but his own family makes him out to be so. What lies beyond the grieving eyes and the foretold future is a sweet little man who only wants his family to accept him. Many of us are able to identify with Bruno, while others see in him a truly tragic and yet beautiful character.

He also has secured icon level in the roster of Disney character names, so Bruno supremacy for life!

4. Mulan

Movie:

IMDb Rating:

Streaming Platform:

Mulan is perhaps the most badass Disney princess to ever exist- she’s got the family sword, and the skills to back it up. Not only is she one of the most popular Disney characters of all time, she is also a great role model for young children.

Mulan is brave and feisty, can stick up for herself, while making sure that her love for family is never compromised. The adorable love story only helps, and in Mulan emerges this character hailed by Disney fans as being a total boss.

Did we mention we love her voice?

3. Flynn Ryder

Movie: Tangled

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+, Apple Tv

Flynn Ryder has been crushed on by so many Disney fans through their childhoods that it is often a bonding moment for many. He’s a thief but he’s a flirt, he’s cute but he’s brave- most importantly he’s in love with Rapunzel, enough to put his life on the line.

We find ourselves falling in love with this character among the lanterns and Zachary Levi’s voice, and how could we not!

It is interesting how this is a character who was crafted almost entirely by female Disney employees in an attempt to paint the ideal man. We think they did a really good job, don’t you?

2. Hector

Movie: Coco

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+, Apple Tv

Coco is not only one of the best Disney films of all time, but also among the greatest animation films to reach us. And in it we find a wonderfully sensitive man, the failed husband and artist, Hector. Why choose him among an array of interesting characters then?

Well, the answer lies in how well Disney has managed to portray the many aspects to him- his story makes us weep and sigh, giggle and gasp, all at once.

He is also given the sweetest songs on the soundtrack and that really, really helps the case of this devastating but lovable character. We remember Hector all too well, don’t we?

1. Genie

Movie: Aladdin

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Streaming Platform: Disney+

At number one on our list we have Aladdin’s genie- he’s magical, blue and super funny. Not to mention his killer dancing skills and that unmatched fashion sense! Robin Williams’ vocal acting for this character was absolutely stunning, and Will Smith in his live action reprise, does quite a good job too.

What’s best about this powerful magical character, however, is his endearing personality and loyal friendship- and we can’t help but celebrate as his dream of being free comes true.

Do let us know what you think of our list- and who your top five Disney characters of all time are!

