Golden Rule Health Insurance – Information and Reviews

BLOGGING WITH WORDPRESS FOR BUSINESS

Blogging, like any business, should be well planned and implemented with a strategy that is well thought out and constantly reviewed. With the powerful blogging software, WordPress, your blog will be more search engine friendly plus it will be easier to maintain going forward. Blogging with WordPress is a secret weapon for business that many, but not all, entrepreneurs take advantage of. Your piece of Internet real estate can be a valuable commodity for your business, but in order to be successful, you need to consider these 10 steps.

1. WRITE ABOUT SOMETHING THAT YOU ENJOY.

What is your blog about? Cooking? Camping? Archery? Trucks? Whatever your topic may be, always choose a topic which you enjoy your topic because, after all, maintaining a blog is a lot of work. Therefore, it’s best to have a topic that you feel passionate about. The passion and drive that you feel toward your subject will reflect in your writing and contribute a great deal to the success of your blog and the number of loyal readers that you have.

2. BE ORIGINAL.

The most important thing to keep in mind is originality. You will want your blog to stand apart from the thousands of other blogs in your niche. In order to differentiate yourself from the others, you must be consistent and original.

3. WRITE WITH PERSONALITY.

Don’t you enjoy reading articles that are written such that they personality of the author shows in the style of writing? These types of personal copy are a genuine way to build followers and keep loyal readers.

4. EMBELLISH WITH MEDIA.

Although you may not be a professional photographer, you can still create content which will add value to your blog. Most people own a smart phone, so take some time and watch several YouTube videos about photography with a smart phone – the tips and tricks. And if you absolutely do not want to take photographs, then you might consider purchasing photographs from a royalty-free website, such as 123rf.com. A well chosen photograph can add a great deal of charm to an article.

5. QUALITY IS CRUCIAL.

If you do not have the time to create quality content, then don’t take the time releasing articles that are below your best effort. Remember, the Internet is a crowded landscape, therefore, in order to make your blog to stand out and be remembered by readers, one must provide consistent, original and quality content. Informative and entertaining articles that teach helpful and useful skills are a good use of your investment dollars and a good use of time for your readers.

6. FORMAT FOR ORGANIZED READING.

Posts that are easily read are more often read. A reader can easily jump around to key points with the use of a well-formatted post. Left-aligned paragraphs are just easier to read. And headings are important, with large font are easier to follow.

7. RESEARCH AND STUDY YOUR PIERS.

Spend your extra time reading and following bigger blogs that are in the same niche as your own. Keep notes and pay attention to what they do that you like and what you are doing that you do not like. And be sure to study many other blogs, rather than just one or two. By learning from the industry leaders, you will help your blog to grow and become successful.

8. DEMONSTRATE CONFIDENCE.

As with any new enterprise, in the beginning you will need to portray your brand and your articles in a very positive light. Blogging is a true

9. DO GOOD.

Be confident. Be positive. Use your blogging powers for good, not evil.

10. STAY GROUNDED AND MAKE FRIENDS.

Be open and friendly. Don’t get too busy to respond to your readers’ questions and comments. Your readers will enjoy hearing from you and be impressed that you addressed them specifically. Interact with your readers on social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter. Blogging is a valuable medium. With the platform, you can build your business, increase visitors, and demonstrate responsible community participation. A well-written and well-read blog is a valuable business asset, and as such, one should plan the blog with intention and purpose.

Ultimately, if you do not enjoy what you are doing, you will not excel. So, choose a topic that is fun to write about. Bring passion to the niche you have chosen and watch your blog soar.