News
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named second-team NBA All-Defensive, one vote shy of first team
In the end, Bam Adebayo had to settle for a consolation prize.
Beaten out for his primary goal of 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year by current Eastern Conference finals opponent Marcus Smart, the Boston Celtics guard, Adebayo had to settle for Friday being named second-team NBA All-Defensive.
It is the third consecutive year Adebayo has received second-team designation in the national media balloting, which concludes prior to the start of the playoffs.
Heat teammate Jimmy Butler, who last season made second-team All-Defensive, did not make either of this season’s two teams.
LeBron James (three times) and Alonzo Mourning (twice) remain the only Heat players to be named to the first team.
Named first-team All-Defensive on Friday were Smart, Phoenix Suns guard Mikail Bridges, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.
Joining Adebayo on the second team were Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle, Celtics center Robert Williams III and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
Adebayo finished one point shy of tying Jackson for the final spot on the first team. Players received two points for a first-place vote, one for a second-place vote.
Butler and Heat guard Kyle Lowry were among others who received votes.
Friday’s All-Defensive announcement leaves only one remaining element of the league’s postseason awards, Tuesday’s announcement of the three All-NBA teams. Butler is expected to be included on one of those lists.
The Heat’s lone individual 2022 award winner was Tyler Herro, for Sixth Man of the Year. The Heat’s Erik Spoelstra was a finalist for Coach of the Year, but finished a distant third behind the Phoenix Suns’ Monty Williams, the award winner, and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins.
()
News
Defensive lineman Brent Urban returning to Ravens on one-year deal
Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban is returning to the Ravens on a one-year deal, he announced Friday on Twitter. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Urban, 31, began his career with the Ravens, who took the Ontario native and Virginia product in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. He appeared in 41 games over five years in Baltimore, starting 19 and finishing with 52 tackles (seven for loss) and 3 1/2 sacks.
Urban played for four teams over the next three years, including a short stint in 2019 in Tennessee, where he reunited with former Ravens and Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees. He signed with the Bears in October 2019, re-signed the following offseason and appeared in all 16 games in 2020 for Chicago, making eight starts at defensive end and posting 36 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks.
After signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys last offseason, Urban played six games and started four before injuries again derailed his season. He was placed on injured reserve in October with a triceps injury and underwent season-ending surgery in November.
The 6-foot-7 Urban was a solid run defender in Baltimore, but he struggled to stay healthy. He tore his ACL as a rookie, tore his biceps in 2015 and suffered a Lisfranc (foot) injury that required surgery in 2017.
Urban, who lined up primarily as a three-technique lineman in Dallas, aligned over the opposing guard’s outside shoulder, joins a crowded room in Baltimore. Michael Pierce and rookie Travis Jones are expected to share snaps at nose tackle, with Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike, Derek Wolfe and Broderick Washington competing for snaps elsewhere along the interior.
Urban will also reunite with former college teammate Morgan Moses in Baltimore. At the right tackle’s introductory news conference in March, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta recalled scouting Moses and Urban at Virginia. Two months later, he has both.
()
News
Archbishop: No communion for Pelosi over support for abortion
The Archbishop of San Francisco said Friday he will deny Holy Communion to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat who has called herself a devout Catholic, because of her public support for abortion.
In a letter to Pelosi dated Thursday and made public Friday, Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone said that “you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publicly repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion. . .”
Pelosi had no immediate public response.
The archbishop’s move comes amid mounting tension within the church over abortion rights and how to handle high-profile politicians who publicly profess the Catholic faith and support for abortion rights despite the Roman Catholic Church’s longstanding teaching that killing an unborn child is evil.
Conservative Catholics have been frustrated with church leaders allowing prominent politicians like Pelosi and President Joe Biden to publicly tout both abortion rights and their Catholic faith with seeming impunity. But bishops have been divided over how to handle the controversy, leery of “weaponizing” the Holy Eucharist over a politically divisive issue that could drive liberal Catholics from the pews.
Last year, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops met repeatedly over the matter, with Biden’s election amplifying calls for him to be denied communion over his support of abortion rights.
The bishops in November voted to approve a document that said “lay people who exercise some form of public authority have a special responsibility to embody church teaching in their service of the common good.” But it stopped short of calling for denying Holy Communion to public figures who express support for abortion rights and gay marriage.
The archbishop’s letter drew praise from Hugh Brown, vice president of the anti-abortion group American Life League, who in a statement Friday said “we hope and pray that Bishop Cordileone’s courageous action will lead the great deceiver, Nancy Pelosi, to a lifetime of repentance, contrition, and humility.” Brown called on Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington in the nation’s capital, “to immediately deny Holy Communion to faux Catholic Joe Biden.”
News
Liquor law rewrite, easing growler sales and other restrictions, sent to Walz for signature
Both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature on Friday voted to advance a broad rewrite of the state’s liquor laws, including a plan to let a handful of large breweries resume the sale of growlers from their taprooms and increase to-go sales options for microbreweries and distilleries.
That could mean Minnesota breweries and distilleries could open up new off-sale options in their taprooms in the coming days and weeks.
On a 62-4 vote in the Senate and a 111-21 vote in the House of Representatives, lawmakers approved a plan to let breweries that produced up to 150,000 barrels a year offer growler sales, up from the current 20,000 barrel cap. The move sends the bill to the governor for his signature and Gov. Tim Walz has said he plans to sign it into law.
The state’s six largest craft breweries — Castle Danger, Fulton, Indeed, Lift Bridge, Schell’s and Surly — were blocked from selling growlers under the cap. And the owners of Lift Bridge last year added a brewery in Wisconsin so they could produce more beer while not hitting Minnesota’s barrel cap.
Jamie MacFarlane, co-owner of Twin Harbors-based Castle Danger Brewing, got emotional talking about the bill’s passage on Friday afternoon. The brewery was among a group that has pushed to lift the limit since 2018.
“It’s incredible that it’s finally happening,” MacFarlane said. “I’m excited to not have to have people come this summer and ask, ‘Why can’t I get a growler?’”
The plan would also let smaller and medium-sized breweries sell four and six-packs from their taprooms. And it would allow micro-distilleries to increase the number of off-sale products they can offer and allow town ball baseball teams to sell alcoholic beverages. Resorts would also have the option to sell beer with an alcohol content higher than 3.2%. But 3.2% will remain the standard for grocery stores and convenience stores.
Stakeholders including craft beverage producers, wholesalers, liquor retailers and Teamsters for months ahead of the legislative session met in private to reach a deal on a liquor law rewrite that could appease everyone. Their feedback led to the omnibus liquor bill that came up for a vote on Friday.
“It has been almost a year of work,” the bill’s author Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said noting he spent the legislative interim visiting breweries, distilleries, warehouses, liquor stores and other venues to better understand the problems with the state’s liquor laws. “It feels just amazing to be on the 1-yard line.”
The push for changes came after years of gridlock between stakeholders in the distribution system and after craft breweries launched public pressure campaigns to convince lawmakers to lift caps on the barrels of beer they can produce each year while still offering to-go sale options in their taproom.
At the Capitol, liquor law changes are rare and slow-moving. And the head of the Senate Commerce Committee said he wouldn’t consider any tweaks until all groups involved could reach a “peace in the valley” agreement. Ultimately, the compromise proposal met that standard for Sen. Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, said on the Senate floor and he urged members to quickly approve it.
There was little opposition to the plan in either chamber but a few legislators raised concerns about making more alcohol sale options available without also putting up additional state funds for alcohol addiction education and treatment programs.
“Just think what this is doing to the families, to the communities that we represent, as well,” Sen. Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said. “If we increase the access to this, I hope that we’re also paying attention to our responsibility to what is going on at home.”
Others raised frustrations that the proposal didn’t go far enough to open up new options for alcohol sales for grocery stores and mini-marts or craft beverage producers.
Surly Brewing said it would still have to file state and city paperwork and get supplies sourced in the next few weeks but hoped to have growler sales back up and running this summer. MacFarlane, with Castle Danger, said she hoped that after getting appropriate sign-offs from the state and city that the Castle Danger could offer growlers again in one to two weeks.
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named second-team NBA All-Defensive, one vote shy of first team
Defensive lineman Brent Urban returning to Ravens on one-year deal
8 Foods To Fight Stress
Registered Nuts – A Night in the Life of an ER Nurse
Archbishop: No communion for Pelosi over support for abortion
Liquor law rewrite, easing growler sales and other restrictions, sent to Walz for signature
Affordable Health Insurance Hard to Find For Native Americans
Can Computer Monitor Radiation Cause Cancer
Postponement gives the Chicago White Sox some needed rest for their weekend series against the New York Yankees
Will We Ever Get to See LA’s Finest Season 3?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?