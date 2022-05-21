Finance
History of CRM – Customer Relationship Management
HISTORY OF CRM
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT is a concept that offered numerous benefits and long term changes to businesses. In the 1990’s companies began using it for a number of reasons. Big organizations used this method to interact with customers and handle all the voluminous data.
Large companies were using huge amounts of customer related information data and it was difficult to track down customers and their purchases, because the processing was too difficult. Also they needed something that updated the data constantly. But CRM only proved successful for long term results. The effectiveness for short term use was not up to par because it just ended up making the process more expensive and arduous.
EVOLUTION OF CRM
A limited use, all purpose electronic diary with basic data base functionality was what started all this data organizing. Those diaries, or Personal Information Managers, gave way to Contact Management System, or CMS which were flexible productivity tools, and could manage larger volumes of data. CMS morphed into SFA or Sales Force Automation systems, which us now the cornerstone of modern CRM applications.
It’s their new breed of products though, that, along with a host of others, have collectively redefined CRM. These grid-iron corporate offerings strive to give corporations the nirvana of a ‘unified’ view of their clients across the enterprise.1
In the last several years, CRM capabilities have evolved with recent software systems and advanced tracking features to increase its productivity. Perhaps the CRM currently in use is what the creators had envisioned originally.
The cost effective newer CRM systems are certainly a reason for even smaller companies to utilize them.
THE HISTORY
Even though CRM systems weren’t available yet, the 1980’s were a foundation for CRM software. The concept in vogue at that time was ‘Database Marketing’ – an earlier version of CRM. It was simply a phrase used to define the act of customer service groups speaking individually to customers.
The practice went well for key clients and became a valuable contrivance for opening the lines of communication and tailoring services to their requirements. But over time (and especially for smaller clients) the process became tedious and provided cluttered information without the insight.
Data collection was the easy part – it was impossible to process and analyze all the available data for the benefit of customer satisfaction. With time companies realized that it wasn’t all that information that they required. They found out they need the few basic data: what the customers purchased, how much money they spent and how they utilize the product.
ADVANCEMENT
In the 1990’s, this marketing system was instilled with a number of new techniques. That was when Customer Relationship Management was introduced. It now became a dual system, but now the customer got back more than just product satisfaction. Companies began giving them gifts, discounts, deals and even money. This was done to instill a sense of loyalty in the customer.
This was the beginning of frequent flyer programs, bonus credit card points. Previously customers were simply buying from the company and nothing much was done to build a relationship to get them to come back. CRM was now being used to increase sales and also improve customer service.
This was opposite to how the customer was being viewed earlier. Before the introduction of CRM, many companies didn’t care about catering to the customer. In the mind of the executives, they had ample resources and could simply replace customers whenever required.
That may have been acceptable before the 1980s, but with the onslaught of the Information Age, customers could now judge far better for their own good then before, and when they were not content with a company’s service they easily replaced it with so many other options available.
After that software companies began releasing newer, more advanced software that were used throughout industries, were customized, and the information was now being used in a usable, dynamic way.
CRM TODAY
Today CRM is being used in multiple ways. The CRM software doesn’t just feed information into a static database for future reference but it continuously updates the analysis of customer requirements and behavior.
CRM also helped develop strategies for more mutually beneficial work between different departments of an organization through shared information and understanding, leading to increased customer satisfaction.
The three major divisions that deploy CRM are the telecommunications, financial services providers and high tech corporations. And this software provides companies amazing feedback in terms of customer satisfaction.
Finance
How to Document Your Wine Collection
Concept
Documenting a wine collection is not rocket science and it does not need to be tedious; it should be a fun and easy task. The process is simple, and anyone with a pen and paper, or a computer, can do it effectively. Proper documentation allows wine lovers to keep their inventory in proper order, so that when they need to find a particular bottle in the proverbial haystack, it is easy to do so.
This process is relatively easy whether you have fewer than a hundred bottles of wine to organize or if your wine collection is hundreds or thousands. The process of documenting wine involves the same principles whether the cellar is large or small. Think of it as organizing a library. Whether there are a few books or many racks, they should be arranged in order, using certain rows and certain aisles in order to facilitate finding what you need quickly and efficiently. This guide will assist in finding the best ways to document your wine collection.
Process
Wine enthusiasts with large collections should always go for the most convenient method of documenting their wines. One popular method is using computer software that manages wine placement in the wine cellar. Software programs like WineBanq, The Wine Cellar Book, The Uncorked Cellar, Cellartracker make wine management relatively easy. Free trial versions of these software programs are usually available, but trial versions usually offer severely limited functionality and/or eventual expiration.
A low tech method of documentation is through the use of electronic spreadsheets. The most popular spreadsheet programs are Microsoft Excel, Google Docs Spreadsheets (free), OpenOffice Spreadsheets (free), and Zoho Sheets (free). Using a spreadsheet format, one populates the columns with descriptive labels for each wine. Mandatory columns include: Cellar row #, location # within each cellar row, vineyard, label description, vintage, grape variety, country, region, location, rating, drink from date, drink until date, class, source, cost, and estimated value. The most important columns for inventorying purposes are the first two: cellar row number and location number within each cellar row. These numbers will indicate the exact location of each wine bottle in the cellar (or other storage location). By meticulously numbering each physical row and each physical cell within each row, and then matching these physical locations in the spreadsheet, accounting for all bottles is fast and easy.
Which ever method you use to document your wine inventory, make a physical printout of all information for manual audit and a paper trail. Finding a system that works for and sticking to it meticulously is key to organizational success.
Finance
Why Salesforce Is The Best Platform For All CRM Needs
A business grows in size, so does its customer base. So, for every business CRM (Customer relationship management) has become an undeniable or top concern to deal with their growing number of customers. Many extensive CRM platforms evolved in the market in the name of Salesforce, MS Dynamics, Oracle or Netsuite to help businesses close more leads and earn a strong base of good customers. However, of the lot, Salesforce is the notable CRM platform that is redefining and reshaping customer relationships management with cloud-computing and on-premise systems. Today, most companies hang on to Salesforce for their CRM needs because of its extensiveness, cost-effectiveness and targeted customer retention models. Customer acquisition any day costs more than customer retention. That is why businesses that want to keep their loyal customers, seek the help of Salesforce consultants to get a befitting CRM strategy to implement with Salesforce.
While clearly, Salesforce is the software for the modern business era, addressing the needs of small as well as large enterprises, here’s a further glimpse of all the crucial points of advantages offered by it.
Customisable from end to end
Salesforce just not helps businesses to meet the advanced needs of CRM by providing high-grade processes for sales, customer services and marketing. It also helps them take care of other modern aspects of CRM by working as a PaaS (Platform as a service). It enables the enterprises to create custom applications as per their needs and integrate them easily with their native Salesforce CRM for more functionalities.
Helps manage customer data comprehensively
With Salesforce, no enterprise has to struggle or slog with huge data silos of their customers. They can have all of their customer data stocked up at one single point and use them as needed to unlock every opportunity of sales. It helps the executives of marketing teams to integrate with every department of customer services with apps and gather the data generated at the key interaction points.
Collaborates sales and marketing departments
This benefit is crucial for small businesses because it’s highly costly for them to manage data of sales and marketing in separate silos. Besides, it is no more viable too. Collaborating the two and connecting all their functions on a single platform is essential to give marketers a unified view of their customers activity. This predominantly helps both the departments to share information real-time and take decisions quite faster.
Enables third-party integrations
Businesses are often in need of different third-party solutions to make their approach to customer service more effective. Salesforce comes with a limitless marketplace for third-party apps, in the name of AppExchange. Housing over 5000 app solutions, it helps enterprises to extend the CRM functionality in many areas, including Finance, ERP, HR, marketing, analytics, and so forth.
Provides CRM solution that’s mobile ready
Probably, the first of the kind, Salesforce is a cost-effective and powerfully built CRM platform with support for mobile operating systems. Salesforce Marketing Cloud helps companies to explore all completely responsive solutions to reach the customers anywhere, anytime and through any medium. From personalising email campaigns to direct mobile targeting (use of SMS, push notifications, group messages), it helps marketers to initiate all by adding up ‘mobile’ option in their campaigns.
Salesforce’s competency as a CRM is a never-ending tale. While these advantages show why it shot to so much fame among businesses in no time, you must not be missing out the other factors that also made it the world’s number one CRM like scalability, simple user-interface, intuitive dashboard, and vast community for support.
Finance
The Increasing Popularity of Restaurant POS Systems
Point of Sale Restaurants use computer-based technology for recording data, capturing orders and displaying tickets. Bartenders, restaurant servers and cashiers in these establishments use POS Restaurant systems to take and enter beverage and food orders-in an easy and comfortable way.
Capabilities of POS Applications
A POS fulfills the role of a computer as well as a cash register. As a rule, a POS Restaurant can consist of credit card terminals, multiple stations, display screens, receipt printers, server stations and hostess stations. A properly equipped POS system can add higher levels of accuracy and convenience and also save valuable time during peak hours of heavy business. Some of the capabilities and functions of a smart POS system are:
* Calculations of cash due for every single order entered into the system.
* Keeping record of the mode of payment.
* Creation of sales report on an hourly and daily basis.
* Recording of daily check averages of each worker on the restaurant floor.
* Keeping a track of all the menu items purchased by guests.
* Recording particulars and information regarding repeat customers.
* Keeping track of the cash present at any given of tome in the cash drawer.
How do In-House Staff Use POS Systems
It is important to note that the features and functions of different POS systems vary from each other. User processes need to be customized to suit the service style and restaurant type of various establishments. The common steps involved in taking orders with a restaurant POS are:
* The name and/or user code of the employee is fed into the initial touch screen of the system. This allows access to the secure POS system.
* A new check or order is prepared on the lines of the menu items selected by the client. Full service restaurants usually go in for pre-created checks or order lists and the employee simply adds the table number and selected items to this list.
* The POS system sends in menu selection order to the kitchen or bar counter via a digital display monitor or printed ticket.
* The bar or kitchen employees go through the order and start preparing the same– for the wait staff, butler or other employee waiting to serve the guest.
* Restaurants which cater to clients looking for express or fast service usually program their POS systems to take orders and collect dues from the customers at a single go. In contrast, employees linked with full service restaurants present the check, wait for the guest to pay and then enter the requisite figures into the POS.
The reliability, accuracy and quick results offered by the POS systems installed in restaurants are reaping great advantages for their users and are becoming increasingly popular by the day.
