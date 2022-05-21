Finance
Hot Home Biz For You in the NEW YEAR!
AEGEA officially started on February 2, 2018. Founded by Jeff Cohen and John Prosser II. The products are available in over 100 countries worldwide.
Introducing the NXT GEN WEARABLE
Health & Wellness Platform…
* EMF Shield – Protect the body from the negative effects of EMFs
* Nitro Qubit – Increase mental focus and athletic performance
* Quantum Card – Infinate energy and protection
* Energentics Relief – The power of CBD energy frequency & vibration
* Freshness Card – Keeps Everything From Foods To Flowers Fresher, Longer!
* Energentics Burn – Weight loss
Aegea focused on “Quantum Resonance Energy” (QRT) that have been shown to be effective in as little as 2 minutes of application.
QUANTUM RESONANCE TECHNOLOGY, a unique, completely non-intrusive,
safe way to adjust and balance your body’s energy flow
Registration is 100% free and even free members can earn Retail and Fast Start Bonuses! Aegea offers FREE worldwide shipping on all products!
No mandatory autoship!
No distributor kit fees!
No group volume requirements!
There are 8 ways to earn income.
The binary alone caps at $25,000 per week!
And affiliates can share in 2% of the company’s global revenue each month just by referring only 20 members!
Best of all, Aegea pays commissions weekly via a company branded PayQuicker Visa debit card!
Come and see what the buzz is about!… austdoc
For more details, and to learn how to turn a low $99 purchase into up to $10,000 in weeks, whiles creating a $4,095 per week residual income at the same time,
please visit austdocbiz
Secure Your “FREE” or “PAID” Position Right NOW!
Company Paying “WEEKLY” Commissions!
FREE Worldwide Shipping!
In “12 Weeks”, You Could Earn Over $10,000 Initially + $4,095 Every Week From A Low $99 Order Of Either the Start up Kit Or “Family Pack”
Wellness Products That Work In As Little As “2 Minutes” Of Applying!
* Marketing & Support included for you.
* Monthly info meeting available.
* Zoom meetings available.
* Pays Out Weekly.
Free Registration!
Free Website!
Free Shipping!
Free Team Site!
Free Marketing Materials!
Whether you’re interested in a little extra income or building a long-term viable business, you’re in the right place with AEGEA.
BETTER PRODUCTS – AEGEA offers an outstanding array of health & wellness and wealth products! Unique patented products fit inside an envelope and ship anywhere in the world. We offer a distinctive, proprietary and patented method of
programming and charging intrinsic energies into our QUANTUM CARDS and QuBITS
for the purpose of influencing the energy fields.
SUCCESS STARTS NOW!… JOIN HERE…
Finance
Dealing with Credit Card Debt – Should I Consolidate?
Most people are aware the disadvantages, and even dangers, of handling too many things at the same time. Whether it’s with work, family, or relationships, having too much on one’s plate takes away focus, making one less effective for any of the tasks concerned.
However, people tend to overlook this nugget of wisdom when it comes to managing their credit cards. The average person is said to hold as many as seven credit cards at a time – all of which are being actively used.
Just keeping track of expenses made is difficult enough. But then one still also has the unfortunate task of keeping track of the varying interest rates for every card – a difficult task, even for experienced credit card users.
Unfortunately, when these complicated but important tasks are left unmanaged, interest can accumulate until one finds out, a bit too late, that they have incurred a considerable amount in debt.
Fortunately, there are solutions to that problem. One of which is credit card consolidation. It is a basically putting together the balances from different credit cards and paying it off with a single card of a lower interest rate.
This solution works allowing the person in debt these advantages:
1. Payment manageability
This solves the problem of needing to keep track of different payments for different bills. This alone helps alleviate anxiety as a single statement tends to overwhelm a person less, compared with a series of bills.
2. Lower interest rates
By transferring your balances to a lower interest card, you stop the accumulation of higher interest from other cards and avail of a lower finance charge for your consolidated debt.
However, that said, this solution is not a general fix-all for all debt holders. Considerations need to be made before credit card debt is consolidated.
Part of it starts by taking stock of how one got into the situation in the first place. This means looking at the present collection of credit cards and their interest rates. If they all have the same rate, then consolidation may not be necessary.
Another consideration is the usage for these cards. Ideally, credit cards should be used only to bridge gaps in cash flow. But when it becomes the primary method to pay for food, utilities and other bills, the solution may need to be more than simple consolidation. More serious and in-depth financial counseling may be necessary.
It is also important for one to choose wisely as to which credit card will be used to consolidate other cards with. Simply going for the one with the lowest interest rate may not be the best solution. One has to be able to see well into the next 6 to 12 months as the debt is paid off. Will the lower interest rate hold for that duration or will it increase rapidly within that time? A manageable rate is generally around 15%.
Consider the duration of the grace period for each card. Availing of the lower rate may not be possible if payment is not made by due date. The length of the grace period then becomes helpful as it allows more time to pay without incurring additional finance charges. In general, a 25-day grace period is a good offer.
Furthermore, remember that consolidating credit card debt is just part of the general debt management program. Another important aspect is preventing further debt, which means significantly lowered credit card use. Many fall into a false sense of security because of having only to deal with one account statement. One then begins to use credit cards again as carelessly as before, therefore perpetuating a vicious cycle.
As it is with most things, credit cards are simply tools that can be mastered rather than the other way around. This can be prevented if discipline in managing one’s resources is learned and honed and applied in all future transactions.
Finance
Why Membership Sites Are The Best Ways To Earn Online And How To Build Them?
For decades since internet marketing started, membership sites are perceived as goldmines of profiting massively in the quickest time possible. And the reason why is because you do the work once as an owner and get paid over and over again by people who are interested and want to continue learning from you. Or they like to use the resources and tools continuously since they needed them to run their own online business.
The question is despite knowing that membership sites are the best and fastest ways to earn, why do so many people procrastinate on having their own? The most common reasons I discovered are from their feedback in surveys are they are not technical. They have no idea how to build a website let alone membership. And moreover it involves a lot of work and time which is true since you have to provide value in the form of content, tools and resources continuously to those who wish to stay on as members. Even if there are free ones like Mark Ling’s AffiloBlueprint, the same principles apply since most marketers not only want to make more sales but getting more leads as well. Because to them and myself as well, every subscriber is worth a dollar and every paying customer is worth two dollars and more depending on what they buy.
The way I see it, building memberships do not have to be that hard. You just have to signed up for courses on those, learn and implement and then you are good to go.Over the past 9 years since I began my internet marketing journey, I have invested into numerous membership courses. Besides AffiloBlueprint, I have access to Omar Martin’s My Unfair Advantage, Adam Short’s Niche Classroom and AmaSuite by Dave Guindon and Chris Guthrie. They all consisted of a set of 20-40 video tutorials, PDF manuals and software applications and other resources.
Although there are many themes on building membership courses, the one I have and been using for the past 5 years is Optimize Press. Designed and founded by James Dyson from UK, it is designed for building blogs, landing pages, salespages and membership sites. It is also the costliest but in terms of quality and customer support, they are among the best. Having learn and implemented what they teach in their video tutorials, I have build many landing pages, salesletters and membership sites in multiple niches. Besides internet marketing, I have other topics like health, personal development and technology.
So with that said, how do you build a membership site?
It might surprise you if I tell you the answer.
Which is –
You don’t start out building a membership site.
Instead you began by finding a profitable niche.
As in forums and Facebook groups which you can search on related to what you are interested in or having problems but managed to overcome them.
Then what you need is to get connected to those groups of people as in introducing yourself and getting to know, build rapport and understand them as how you normally make friends. Find out their interests, challenges, strengths and weaknesses before compiling them into your notepad. And then from those, more or less you know what they are looking for.
I hear many people talking about finding, knowing and targeting your market first before starting any business. Which is true. And in internet business, those I mentioned above are those markets.
Then use those points you compiled them and write a series of articles on those. Then put them together into Microsoft Word or Open Office before saving them as PDF e-book.
Once I have done that, the next thing I will proceed is copying and pasting the content from those articles into power point slides. At the same time, I will sign up for the 30 day trial of Camtasia Studio to do and produce video recordings simply by reading from and adding more stuff to those slides.
When it comes to videos, there are two ways you can go about. The first is a straight 10-20 video series which will be best for low to middle-priced online courses. But if you are looking into high priced coaching programs, I will recommend 10-20 modules with each module covering a series of another 10-20 videos. The first module can be about niche and keyword research while the second and third touches on finding profitable affiliate programs and creating engaging content etc.
Once I got the PDF guide and videos done, I will add in other bonuses as resources. It can be interviews with other experts in the same niche, software tools and additional PDF and video series.
When it comes to building the site itself, I will touch on building optin pages, sales offers and membership sites from Optimize Press. Instead of using posts, I will focus more on pages and do certain settings and add plugins to enhance the look and use of the membership site.
I will also add menu on top to allow customers to find what they want quickly and easily.It will comprise of Home, Guides, Videos, Resources, Affiliates and Contact Us Page. Under Videos, there will be more pages with each dedicated to one video on one particular topic.
Finally I will buy Wishlist Members to allow certain customers in with their username and password which they will receive via email and redirection after signing up from the registration page they will be directed to after securing their copy.
In terms of pricing, members can choose to pay monthly and yearly. They can also cancel anytime if they do not wish to continue as members.
Finally I I will invite them to join my Facebook community group in which they can interact with one another and even do Joint Venture business deals.
Finance
A Few Popular Paths to Earn Money Online
There are many ways to make money on the Internet and in point of fact there are numerous more ways that are continuously being exposed everyday. Also as the Net is dispersing to more and more new spheres, more and more fresh persons are now capable to access the Internet. This increment in the Internet audience is likewise responsible to increment in the amount of fresh paths to make money online. Also in this always increasing world of monetary turmoil fresh persons are bending to the Cyberspace to earn an additional income and that is making the Net world a much fascinating and challenging domain to make money.
As previously said that there are numerous means to earn money online but only a few are mostly popular and the remaining are applied discretely by different people. Straight Off within the common means to earn money on the Internet are Affiliate Marketing, Blogging, Niche Web Sites, Freelancing, Paid Surveys and Online Stores.
1. Affiliate Selling This is actually the strongest method to earn money online, in fact Affiliate Merchandising has made the most number of millionaires on the Internet. The concept is simple you are wanted to advertize other peoples products, services or websites and in return you are paid a percentage commission when the desired task (sale, sign up or etc) according to the merchants requirement is satisfied.
2. Blogging – This is the next most favorite choice to earn money on the Internet. A Blog is comparable to an online diary where you enter your experience, expertise, know-how or anything else that you might like and most significantly your visitors might like to read. You can start a blog even for free on a free blogging site want Blogger or Typepad. Blogs primarily earn revenue by promoting affiliate products, from PPC (pay per click) advertizing plans like AdSense from Google, Online Paid Blogging, putting up job boards, selling text link ads, selling advertizing positions and etc. What you need to make revenue from a web-log is a considerable flow of regular visitors which you might gain from Online Paid advertizing like AdWords program from Google or paid online or offline classified ads etc. You could gain traffic for free from SEs, by posting ads on free online classified sites, forum posting, guest blogging in different blogs, publishing press releases, participating in blog carnivals, from Social Bookmarking websites and etc. The amount of money you can earn from a web-log is right away proportional to the measure of traffic that your blog gets – this is because blogs mainly earn money from commissions earned on sales or from advertizements and so its quiet evident that both of these counts on traffic.
3. Niche Websites – Identical in concept as that for blogs except that in this case you make websites in place of of blogs.
4.Freelance Jobs – You are paid for completing jobs for other people. There is a wide variety of freelance jobs obtainable on the Net like article composing, website coding, logo designing, software coding, Search Engine Optimization, posting classified advertisements, translation, proofreading and etc. You can get freelance jobs at freelance websites like GetAFreelancer.com, Elance.com etc.
5.Online Paid Surveys – A very fascinating method to earn money online. Overhere you are paid for answering surveys. Surveys are generally designed to ask some questions or ask for your thoughts on various products or services. These online surveys are delivered by several business houses who utilize your replies and views to better their products and services or to examine the marketplace in front of introducing or producing a product or service. You could be paid anything from $0.5 to $50 or also more for answering each survey.
6. Online Stores – You can construct Online Stores by starting a web site or at sites want eBay. You could trade nearly everything through your Internet shop like records, apparel, instruments, jewellery, soft toys, affiliate products, computers, music systems, televisions and etc.
Hot Home Biz For You in the NEW YEAR!
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Are Regular Glasses Considered Safety Glasses?
On-Demand Production of custom Soap boxes Containers
New QB helps Lake Mary look solid vs. University Titans
Dealing with Credit Card Debt – Should I Consolidate?
Why Membership Sites Are The Best Ways To Earn Online And How To Build Them?
A Few Popular Paths to Earn Money Online
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?