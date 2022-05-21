News
How much will Orlando Magic’s draft history impact this year’s selections?
The Orlando Magic’s front office, led by president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and general manager John Hammond, have shown an affinity for certain types of players in drafts.
They’re well aware of the reputation.
“We’ve always liked long, lanky guys,” Hammond said during a recent appearance on the Bart & Hahn podcast. “In today’s game, multi-positional players are so important. The game today, defensively in particular, is all about switching. Switching ball screens and screens off the ball. On the other end of the floor, it’s kind of the same way because the floor is so spaced. Multi-dimensional players are really important in today’s game.”
There are no shortage of examples of a Weltman-Hammond-led front office prioritizing length when evaluating players in drafts.
The most obvious example is Hammond and Weltman spearheading the Milwaukee Bucks front office that drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 pick in 2013.
Weltman, who was Milwaukee’s assistant general manager from 2008-13, left the Bucks shortly before the 2013 draft to become the Toronto Raptors’ executive vice president of basketball operations.
They also led the Bucks in drafting Larry Sanders (6-foot-9 without shoes with a 7-foot-5 wingspan) in 2010 and John Henson (6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan) in ‘12. Hammond, who was the Bucks’ general manager from April 2008 through May 2017 before joining the Magic, drafted Thon Maker (6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan) in 2016.
That appreciation for lankier players carried over to Orlando, with the Magic drafting Jonathan Isaac (2017) and Mo Bamba (2018) in back-to-back years.
Will their fondness for lankier players continue to show in their selections for the 2022 draft?
Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, one of the players the Magic are considering taking with the No. 1 pick, fits the mold.
Although Holmgren wasn’t officially measured during the NBA’s scouting combine this week, he’s been listed at 7-foot and is believed to have a 7-foot-6 wingspan. This helped him become an elite shot-blocker (3.7 blocks with the Bulldogs) and rim deterrent in college.
Orlando also has two second-round picks for the draft at Nos. 32 and 35.
A player to keep an eye on is Santa Clara guard/forward Jalen Williams.
Williams, who averaged 18 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals, was measured for the 11th-longest wingspan (7-foot-2) at the combine despite being 6-foot-4 without shoes.
Williams told the Orlando Sentinel that the Magic were one of the 15-16 teams he’s spoken with this past week.
While the Magic have a history of trading out of the second round, they’re expected to use at least one of their picks this year. They could also try to console those picks and trade them to get into the back end of the first round.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Tech donations sought for Minnesota students this Saturday in St. Paul
Because more than 100,000 Minnesota students don’t have technology and devices at home, Minnesota Tech for Success is asking the public to donate their unwanted tech devices — including laptops, desktops, cellphones, tablets, LCD monitors, mice and keyboards — to be repurposed for classrooms across the state.
Minnesota Tech for Success provides students and schools with refurbished, reliable computers at more affordable rates than new computers. In addition, students can receive devices for free or at a reduced cost from their schools, speeding up access to information and closing the digital equity gap. Students in need can also receive computers, software, tech support and a warranty at no charge through the nonprofit’s Tech Connect program.
The third-annual Tech Drive for Education hosted by Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the St. Paul branch of the credit union at 175 W. Lafayette Frontage Road on St. Paul’s West Side.
For more information on other Tech Drive for Education events and other ways to support, visit affinityplus.org/techdrive.
News
Rookie Jose Miranda confident hits will come amid slow start
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Royce Lewis got demoted to Triple-A earlier this week, veteran Carlos Correa was there with some words of encouragement, letting the top prospect know that he belonged and he would be back soon enough.
So it comes as no surprise to hear that Correa has taken on a mentorship role with another one of the organization’s top prospects.
“Pretty much every night I’m with him this road trip,” rookie Jose Miranda said. “When we got here, I went to his room. … We were talking for two or three hours in his room, just talking about baseball, hitting, just talking about everything.”
Among the helpful advice Miranda has gotten from the shortstop, also a native of Puerto Rico, he said Correa has been preaching staying relaxed and letting him know that everyone goes through something similar as Miranda encounters a rough patch.
Miranda, who has been playing first and third, came into Friday’s game with no hits in his last 20 at-bats, a skid he snapped with a second-inning single. He entered the day hitting .094 with a .332 OPS since his promotion to the big leagues on May 2.
But he said before the game he felt confident that the hits are coming soon.
“I’m going to keep working, and I know there’s a good stretch coming my way because I can feel it,” he said. “I feel good in the cage, on the field before the game. It’s just a matter of time.”
They have, after all, come throughout his entire career.
Miranda hit .344 with a .973 OPS and 30 home runs last season between Double- and Triple-A, a breakout year that cemented his status as one of the organization’s top prospects.
“He’s a good, natural hitter,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He has good skills with the bat in his hand. I have a lot of confidence this guy’s going to at this level. What comes first the confidence or the hits? You just don’t know. But I’m sure after a few knocks, a few well-struck balls that the confidence will be back where it needs to be and we’ll be hoping that he’s coming to the plate in big spots.”
As he’s ascended to the majors, Miranda has run into pitchers who execute better than he’s used to.
Miranda said he’s been missing on pitches that he believes he would normally hit, but he’s continuously working on making adjustments as he encounters better pitching.
“Obviously the production that he’s looking for and that we’re all looking for hasn’t been there to this point, but that happens sometimes,” Baldelli said. “I’ve seen a lot of excellent major league players that have started their career out a little tough and had to work through some things, and truthfully it’s going to make him stronger, and he’s going to end up a better player having gone through all of this.”
BRIEFLY
Trevor Larnach (groin) began a rehab assignment on Thursday with Double-A Wichita and played again for the Wind Surge on Friday. Baldelli said if everything goes smoothly, he anticipates Larnach being back within the next day or two. … Lewis, whom Baldelli said would start to see some reps at other positions besides just shortstop, played third base in the Saints’ game on Friday. … The Twins’ game on June 25 against the Colorado Rockies will now be broadcast on FOX National, and the game time has been moved from 1:10 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. … The Twins have launched a “Lead Off Your Summer” ticket deal in which fans can purchase tickets starting at $9 for all home games from Memorial Day weekend through the end of June.
News
Kofi Cockburn out to prove NBA doubters wrong after the draft combine: ‘They have no idea what I’m capable of’
Kofi Cockburn knew he entered the NBA draft combine this week in Chicago with plenty to prove.
After using the event as a growth experience last year, the former Illinois center is set on entering the NBA next season. And despite second-round projections and questions about his perimeter abilities, Cockburn believes he can carve out a place as a professional.
“A lot of people doubt my ability to adapt to the NBA,” Cockburn said. “You can put me in any situation and I can definitely contribute. … The NBA is a whole different ballgame. They have no idea what I’m capable of so they’ll always have doubt.”
Cockburn declared for the draft after his third season at Illinois after averaging 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds and being named an All-American for the second straight year.
Measuring 7 feet tall with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Cockburn’s size was his most obvious advantage at the combine. With other top center prospect such as Chet Holmgren opting out of scrimmages to avoid injury, Cockburn towered over his opposition Thursday and Friday.
Cockburn idolized Shaquille O’Neal as a young player learning the game in Jamaica, and that hard-nosed physicality in the post dominates his style of play.
“A lot of people tell me if it was the 1990s, I’d be drafted in the top 10,” Cockburn said with a laugh.
But the center role has changed dramatically since O’Neal’s era, piling new expectations on big men.
Cockburn isn’t a strong perimeter shooter, missing the only 3-pointer he attempted at Illinois. His agility also was a key emphasis for improvement throughout his collegiate career, seeing major improvement in his junior season. He still needs to develop that area of his game to succeed in the NBA, in which big men such as Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid regularly knock down 3s to stretch the court.
Cockburn is still a top-15 center with second-round projections, but his stock could be limited by how the position has evolved.
Wednesday’s workouts highlighted expected strengths and weaknesses for Cockburn. Despite going 14-for-25 in midrange shooting — tying for first in the drill — he went 14-for-25 (36th overall) in spot shooting. He also was one of the slowest players in the shuttle run (fourth-worst at 3.31 seconds) and lane-agility test (third-worst at 12.11 seconds).
The two days of scrimmaging allowed Cockburn to showcase his abilities in the paint. He logged 11 points and 13 rebounds Thursday, then recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds Friday.
Although Cockburn said he wasn’t satisfied with the number of touches he received in the scrimmages, he emphasized the importance of showing teams he can outrebound any opponent.
“I figured these guys are going to shoot, I’m going to rebound,” Cockburn said. “No team is going to put me in the star play. I’m going to have to find my role playing defense, talking, bringing positive energy and rebounding.”
Cockburn brought a boisterous presence to the court during scrimmages, hollering support at teammates from the sideline and slinging an arm around opponents with a grin after fouls. When he smashed a two-handed dunk through the rim in the second half of Friday’s scrimmage, Cockburn’s excited shout reverberated at Wintrust Arena.
His success at the combine continued a week of good news for the Illinois program. Former Illinois teammate and Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, a Morgan Park product, earned a spot on the All-Rookie second team Wednesday, capping a breakout season.
Despite falling into the second round in last year’s draft, Dosunmu thrived after the Bulls selected him with the 38th pick. He carried the mantle of starting point guard for most of the final third of the season as injuries plagued the starting lineup, averaging 8.8 points and 3.3 assists.
Although the Bulls need to bulk up their interior to support center Nikola Vučević, Cockburn is unlikely to land in Chicago. The Bulls still haven’t been able to develop 2020 draft pick Marko Simonović, a 6-foot-11 Serbian forward who spent most of the season with the Windy City roster. This offseason, they’re in search of more developed talent to improve their size, while Cockburn will require more long-term development.
But Cockburn said he still counts on Dosunmu to put in a good word with the Bulls front office ahead of the draft. The two still talk every day, a relationship Cockburn doesn’t expect to change even if they become opponents next season.
During the Bulls season, he called Dosunmu ahead of every game for a pep talk. Dosunmu did the same ahead of the combine.
“It’s him being that brother to me,” Cockburn said. “He always looks out for me.”
The combine was a familiar experience for Cockburn, who underwent the process last year. At the time, Cockburn said it was a difficult decision to return to college. This year, that choice was easier — even with the potential of guaranteed NIL deals awaiting him in Champaign.
After taking 19 interviews at last year’s combine, Cockburn said he didn’t interview with any new teams this week, although his agent is coordinating meetings with several teams.
Cockburn’s next steps will be decided June 23 at the NBA in New York.
