How to Build a Tutor Website
The single easiest and most cost-effective thing you can do to promote your tutoring business is to get yourself a website set up. There are hundreds, probably thousands, of companies that can assist you in this effort, and you can pay pretty much anything from a few hundred pounds to several thousand, but it is preferable to do it all yourself – from the point of view of cost obviously, but also as you’re going to want to update it frequently to keep your audience engaged.
Setting up a website can be complicated, and the steps required are laid out in this article. If setting it all up yourself seems too daunting, skip to the ‘Easy Options’ section further down.
Domain Names
You will need a something address for people to type in when they’re looking for you. The.com variants are the most popular, and the geographical options come in second. The geographical domains like.co.UK are helpful in some respects since although you could be global in reach, anybody wanting to secure your services will be grateful for an indication of where in the world you are. You really cannot access the Internet today without stumbling over companies that will register a domain for you left and right. Make sure you read the terms and conditions carefully and remember price does not always indicate value – specifically, some of the companies offering free domain registrations only do so to tie you into a contract of some sort.
Hosting
Once you have secured a domain name, you need a place to park it. This is known as hosting, and will typically be expressed in terms of disk space and bandwidth. Should you be in the market for these things, compare available offerings and choose one that fits your budget – none will be very expensive. DreamHost and Black Chili both offer popular packages for all budgets.
Make sure the company you choose offers good performance – search engines now penalise slow performing sites, and visitors will likely click ‘back’ if your site doesn’t load in a couple of seconds. Black Chili have been independently tested by LoadImpact, and results show typical sites load 6 times faster on their platform.
Email will be included in this setup, so once you have asked a company to host your domain for you, someone wishing to send an email to you will be able to, though a bit more work is needed for a functional website.
Design
This section is where the real work is, and there is more than sufficient material on website design to create books on this subject alone. From the point of view of a tutor who needs a website, there are several shortcuts available that will make the creation of a website quicker, easier and cheaper.
Not so long ago, if you wanted to build a website you would need to master several flavours of code, HMTL being the one you have most likely already heard of. Now, if you wanted to embrace our philosophy and learn to do everything yourself in pursuit of being a rounded professional, you could be looking at several months of reading, experimenting, and in all likelihood eventually building a website that you’re not happy with anyway. You could, of course, be using that time more profitably and interestingly on tuition. Fortunately for us all, there are loads of options available to you that will make it possible to design your website without learning any code at all!
The Easy Options
Content Management Systems, known henceforth as CMS, have completely revolutionised the business of building a website. Moving the enterprise from professional design outfits to become achievable to anyone with a few hours to spare. That’s not to say you wouldn’t get a better result from a design studio, which you very likely would… but you would also have to pay for that privilege. A CMS driven website could be up and running in around an hour.
WordPress
At the time of writing, WordPress powers around 50% of the sites you see on the internet, and it has several advantages:
It is free
It is easy to install
It is easy to customise, with FREE templates available
It is easy to update, very much like a word-processing software package
It is responsive – so will display well on mobile devices and tablets
It has plugins for any function you want
You will have noticed how often we mentioned it being easy because it really is easy. Once you have found an Internet hosting company, it is all but certain they will provide you with the means to install WordPress with a click of a button. You will be asked for basic configuration details including usernames and passwords. Please write them down somewhere, because 1) you’re going to need them and 2) it would be a real shame to be locked out of your own website!
Once you have installed WordPress you will need a template. There are several built into the installer, most of which are inoffensive and ready to go. There are also template sites accessible via your favourite search engine that can provide you with templates tailored to your needs for minimal cost. For a little more they will install them for you as well, though the process is far from difficult. Pretty much all you need in either event is a logo and some content. That logo could be anything right now: perhaps a photo you have taken, a royalty-free image from the internet or something custom. There are many freelancer sites where you will be able to find someone to put together a simple logo for you for the price of a cup of coffee.
Armed with some hosting, some WordPress, and a template, we’re on to content. The basics will be:
Contact details.
A ‘Bio’ section, about you.
Details of tuition services: levels and specialisms.
This content will help your tutor website appear in search engine results, making it more likely that people searching for a tutor will find you, but for now, note that the more often you update your site the better from a search point of view. Up to date website content shows the world you are actively working in tuition, giving the impression of someone who is engaged and passionate about their work.
Web Builders
One of the coolest recent innovations in the website space in recent years has been the rise of the on-screen web builder. Armed with little more than an account with a suitable hosting company and the software you use to browse the Internet, you can create your own website in a few clicks. Companies like Wix and Black Chili provide their own variants of this system, and you’ll find a ‘how to’ video guide here, taking you through the whole process from start to finish. Using a web builder system, a full website can be created in as little as 15 minutes!
Professional Directories
Though WordPress and Web Builders have made the creation of a top-quality website a realistic proposition for you, me and anyone else with basic computer skills, there is an even easier option – redirection. With a handful of clicks, you could save all the website creation stuff full stop and get on with teaching.
From within your hosting service, your domain name can be configured to redirect to another site, so you could simply set it up to do that. Once redirection is enabled, anybody clicking on http://www.yourwebsite.com could be directed to social media or your pages on one of the specialist Internet tuition platforms – like Tutorially™! Once you’ve signed up, http://www.tutorially.co.uk/yourpage could display all your information to the world. This provides a very quick and easy means to display something informative and easily navigated to your audience, and in the case of Tutorially™ your tuition specialisms and availability will be shown, and the ability for students to book directly over the Internet is provided – a very attractive option!
Life Over the Horizon
It is truly said by Christopher McCandless, “The joy of life comes from our encounters with new experiences, and hence there is no greater joy than to have an endlessly changing horizon, for each day to have a new and different sun “.
When I was a teenager, the West, as always, seemed the epicenter of possibility and opportunity. Through this article I want to share my experiences as a young immigrant in the western world over the last 20 years. I was only fifteen years old when my parents decided to move our base from India to the United States of America. Being a young teenager, like all at that age, I was very excited with the idea of Immigration and becoming an American citizen, exploring that part of the world I had read so much in the books. Coming from an Armed Forces back ground my life was always adventurous and fast-moving with exposure to many states, cities, cultures and wonderful diversity that is India. Like all Fauji (army) kids, as they are called I lived in a very adventurous but protective environment where we are in some way spoilt to the core with comfort, security and down to earth joys of life. I loved that life.
I finished my board exams and we travelled first to UK for a holiday, which was wonderful and mesmerizing, being my first international exposure and then reached the dream destination of all The USA. The first few weeks were like a dream, where everything was perfect, we holidayed in Washington, Orlando and Seattle. Then slowly we were getting into the realities of life and the challenges of new immigrants. I joined a school where I felt lonely and odd because my accent was different than most others and I could not quite understand the spoken language of many students and vice versa. My way of thinking and also the concept of my public school education was very different in India, but soon my teachers began to understand the inherent strength of my educational knowledge base including the grammatical correctness of my written English which was lacking in my class-mates. Along with this I joined a summer job at the airport where we were supposed to assist passengers in all manners, language, disability, location guidance etc. On the very first day I helped a passenger to a particular destination at the airport, she gave a tip of 5 dollars. I took the money but as soon I reached home, I cried my heart out to my father saying that in India we tip the poor and here I am getting tipped. I was feeling small. My father tried to explain to me that it is the culture here and there is nothing wrong, this is the way of showing courtesy, but I was too upset to understand then. So this was my first experience to the new culture of the west. My work continued through the summer, and I still remember by the end of summer if I was not tipped I use to get upset that I did not make enough pocket-money. I met an elderly gentleman a co-worker who I learnt had just retired as a senior manager from Boeing.
He told me that he did not necessarily have to work, he could sit at his big house and just do gardening. He came there just to have fun. At another instance we found a war veteran a US Marine officer driving a Taxi. He said he did that as a matter of pleasure since in no other occupation he meets so many strangers with whom he enjoys interacting. There I learnt the value of human dignity. No work is small, and no work makes you feel bigger than your life-size. Political and business class here have a lot to learn from them. Then I got back to my school. I was gradually getting adjusted in the new environment but missed my life in India to the core. On any opportunity I would be ready to rush back to India. Over the next few years I experienced many aspects of the new society, some were good and some made me think. We often travelled to Vancouver in Canada, merely two hours of a wonderful scenic drive. Another aspect I learnt that when living abroad Indians are more cohesively Indian than in their home land where they remain rudderless.
My life continued with spells of stay in India and America. People in India envied me where as I envied them. Then came a phase in my life where I moved forward, did my professional degree and joined Bank of America in the Investment branch. I was doing well professionally and by now had no conflict with the Western life. We generally travelled to India once a year and now I started seeing the positivity in my new resident country also. I started realizing the scope of opportunities there. The quality of life, whether you are rich or poor, it is essentially the same as you eat similar food, you get quite easily all the basic comforts of life, there is dignity of labor, dignity of any work you do and most importantly no corruption at the level of common man’s life. It took me many years to understand this but I now know for sure what I am today is because of the multiple exposure I got in my life. I do not say that as an Immigrant there would not be problems, definitely there would be because we come from different culture and upbringing and go through the pangs of transformation. But that is all a phase, like the first time a small child is put in a boarding school and cries under a bed sheet.
Today my family members are well settled in America with children doing very well and getting the best education and opportunities. I lived in USA for 15 years and have had many opportunities to see the world around, West and East, both offering quality life style to the enterprising fortune seekers. I am back in India, equally comfortable and running my own Immigration and Visa company after completing my Masters in International Business. I myself as an immigrant who has seen the best of life in India and then the experience of struggle of a new immigrant, a phase where one wants to run back to the life of home country, now into a phase today where I love both the worlds equally for what they have given me and my family.
Today I am the Managing Director of AKKAM Immigration and Allied Services which provides solutions and meets all requirements concerning immigration, study visa’s and allied services to multiple destinations across the globe. I feel all immigration consultants and agents can guide clients with authenticity if they themselves have experienced the realities, challenges, and opportunities in immigration ventures. I would always advice all my clients, friends and family that life is a onetime blessing, spread your wings and experience the move towards the Horizon, a lot awaits you, distant dreams, some dark clouds and wonderful colors beyond the Horizon.
Blogging Can Help Expand Business Opportunities
Looking for new ways to expand your business and marketing? Seeking new avenues to reach more clients, customers, prospects and even partners for your business? Need a low cost, high impact resource for client acquisition and retention? You should consider adding the practice of blogging to your marketing strategies.
Although the beginnings of the Blog started as an online diary for individuals, blogging can deliver great results for businesses. With an online blog, your business can build its brand, reach new clients and prospects, communicate with current clients and prospects and generate new avenues of income for a very low cost. The art of blogging can take some time to master, but even the most rudimentary attempts can bring great results.
Blogging is nothing more than a series of related articles published on a website. There are political blogs, technology blogs, medical blogs, personal blogs and many more types of blogs currently online. Each is used to teach, share and inform readers about ideas, techniques, products and services and even interesting news. With such a variety of ways to communicate, finding the right voice for your business is not difficult at all.
Start by determining what you want your blog to do. Are you planning to teach others how to use your products? Maybe you could inform readers on updates and new options available with your services. Even posting testimonials from current customers and clients can be your goal. Or maybe, you can use multiple reasons.
Once you know what you want to communicate, then determine which blogging platform you plan to use. There are a number of free blog software programs as well as a few paid ones. Each has its own pros and cons, but along the lines of free blogging platforms, WordPress is one of the most popular and comes in both a free hosted service (WordPress.com) and as a self-hosted software program that you host on your own website. Hosting your own provides you with many more options and more flexibility, but requires more attention with setup and configuration.
After choosing and if needed, installing, the software you plan to use, its time to begin blogging. Start with a simple topic and simply write an article about your business. It can be an announcement about a new service or a quick testimonial from a client. You will find that one article can quickly spawn another, and before long you can add a number of articles for your blog.
Continued blogging will help build a greater audience, and with that audience you can pitch ideas, new products and even generate revenue with outside advertising. The point is that you can use a blog to communicate in ways that many businesses are not doing. With so many people using the internet to find what they are needing and wanting, a blog can help attract more opportunities to connect with clients and prospects.
The Truth about Colossus: Are You Just A Magnetic Image?
What is Colossus?
Colossus is software licensed to about twenty-five insurance companies to aid in predicting the settlement value of claims. The insurance industry maintains it is a useful tool because it considers a great many factors, and the settlement values are just a range for use in any way the insurer wishes. The claimants’ attorneys, on the other hand, maintain that the software is only so good as the data input, and we never know what the adjuster has input; that it does not consider interference with normal life activities, or other valid indications of pain and suffering normally proved by lay testimony instead of medical testimony (as required by Colossus); and that it is NOT merely a beginning point, but is instead the FINAL WORD ON VALUE that the adjuster has to adhere to, or else risk unfavorable management reviews.
How would you like to know that only a part of all you are suffering will be compensated? Unless data are input, how can a computer quantify your emotional distress, or the loss of enjoyment of life because you no longer can take long walks with your spouse, or the pain and despair you suffer each day because your work hurts you and interferes with your healing? Unless all of your circumstances are included, is it fair to quantify all you have suffered and reduce to a dollar value based upon some factors that may or may not reflect your condition?
That is the essence of the Colossus software. It is an attempt by some insurance companies to value claims with no consideration at all given to whether or not a jury might award you more than the “average” claimant. They plug in such things as damage to the vehicles and expected length of treatment and allowable cost of treatment and many other variables and then come up with a number for the value of the claim. No consideration whatsoever is given to the extent of your actual pain and suffering.
Nor is any consideration whatsoever given to the fact that you might have a job where your injuries cause continued pain, or which slows your healing (consider, for example a waitress, or a person who has to stand all shift). They do not know, nor do they care, that you cannot hold your baby because of the pain in your neck and back. There is no room in the formula for such information.
But the problem is that in our system, it is the jury that is supposed to be the basis for determining the value of a claim, and juries do tend to listen to and consider many of the factors that Colossus ignores. Juries do make a distinction based upon whether or not they think the plaintiff is believable, or has attributes we value in our society, such as the virtues of honesty, perseverance, humility, or patience, for example.
Colossus has no way to evaluate those positive traits, so if you are possessed of anything positive that is likely to bring you a larger jury verdict, it will not be included in the Colossus valuation. You will have become a magnetic image, no different in regard to your positive characteristics than the magnetic image of any other of thousands of claimants with injuries similar to yours.
The real problem with Colossus is that the adjuster for your claim is just about stuck with the results that come out of the computer. Of course the insurance company will deny this, and will tell the media and the state insurance commissioner that Colossus is nothing more than an evaluation tool. It just gives a starting point, they say, from which the adjuster can move up if the facts of the case merit it. That is not at all true.
The Colossus result is a position that is increasingly locked in, and the adjuster who wishes to vary from it because of the facts of an unusual case, had better be ready to justify it. Furthermore, how many times do you think any adjuster trying to make the cut at an insurance company is going to go to her boss and ask for permission to exceed the Colossus determination of value? Considering that her evaluation and merit pay will be based upon how “efficiently” (read that to mean cheaply, or “hard-line”) she settles her cases, do you think she will ever go to her boss to ask for more money than allowed by Colossus? Not very likely.
Colossus is a well-kept secret by the insurance companies that use it, and they will likely not tell you if they have licensed the software. It is the market leader bodily injury claims-handling software used by an increasing number of insurance companies in the world. According to Computer Sciences Corporation, the company which produces Colossus, it is used by more than 50 per cent of the nation’s claim adjusters and by more than 300 insurance companies. Out of the top 20 US Property and Casualty Insurers, 13 are using Colossus.
Most claims insurance adjusters use computer software to appraise any insurance claim that you make. CSC claims that Colossus can evaluate more than 600 type of injuries based on 10,000 different rules. This way, adjusters will obtain a figure from Colossus software and then offer it to you to settle your claim. Insurance companies claim that their adjusters are not required to settle within the suggested Colossus calculations, but that is truly nonsense, and should be investigated by the nation’s insurance commissioners.
How does it work?
Neither insurance companies nor CSC will divulge exactly how they determine the Colossus baseline value. Most of Colossus’ calculation of your claim is based on insurance data to which you don’t have access, and insurance companies certainly do not want former insurance adjusters to tell anything about it either, see the article from the Seattle Post-Intelligencer ([http://seattlepi.nwsource.com/local/93800_insurance01.shtml]).
However we do know that the value of your claim will differ greatly from one region to another and also by the baseline that your insurance company has set. For example, auto insurers using the software select a number of closed, already-settled claims from each region in which they do business to provide the “baseline” settlement value for each type of injury. For example, an insurer might pick 200 back injury cases from a particular region that previously settled for between $1,000 and $5,000 and enter them into the Colossus program. Based on this past settlement data, Colossus calculates a settlement range for similar claims. Therefore the baseline value will be different for each insurer.
But who is there to ensure that the closed claims selected truly represent the norm? Wouldn’t it be in the interests of the insurance industry to “pad” the research by holding back reports of high value settlements? There is no assurance whatsoever that Colossus represents anything other than what best serves the interests of the insurance industry. No one has certified that the base from which the data are drawn was fairly and objectively constructed.
By using Colossus, most insurance companies will try to lower the value of your claim, and will not take into consideration stress, or emotional trauma, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of consortium (relationship), inability to participate in activities that you used to enjoy, or any number of other things that a jury will consider. These factors are not accounted for by the Colossus software.
What Should You Do?
The first thing to do is to determine whether or not the company you are dealing with uses Colossus for any purpose in its claims process. Here is a list obtained through the media, of companies that will admit to using Colossus for some purpose in their claims valuation process.
The following companies are known to license COLOSSUS:
- Aetna
- Allstate (since 1997)
- American National Property and Casualty (since 1997 in 38 states)
- American Family Group of Madison (since 1996)
- Arrow Claims Management (since 1997)
- AXA Insurance (based in UK, one of the world’s largest insurance group) (2001)
- Bishopsgate Insurance (since 2000)
- Explorer Insurance Company (1997)
- Farmers Insurance Group of Companies (2000)
- Federated Mutual Insurance Company (1998)
- General Casualty Insurance Companies (1998)
- Grange Mutual Casualty Companies (1998)
- Great American Insurance Company (1998)
- Hartford Financial Services (2000)
- Keystone Insurance Companies of Philadelphia
- Metropolitan Group, Rhode Island Norwich Union
- Motorist Mutual –American Hardware Insurance Group (1998)
- Ohio Casualty Group of Insurance Companies (1998)
- State Auto Insurance Companies of Columbus (1996)
- 20th Century Industries (1997)
- Travelers/Aetna Property Casualty (1996)
- United Services Automobile Association (USAA) (1997)
- Utica Mutual Insurance Company (2000)
- Zurich Personal Insurance (1998)
Therefore, we recommend that you follow carefully our advice on this topic to avoid allowing the insurance company an upper hand in resolution of your claim. How could this valuation software allow them the upper hand? First, as documented above, this is a software program that will produce a result that is in favor of the insurance industry. It does not include factors that may cause real interference with healing, or which may result in many nights of disturbed sleep.
Be it the tortfeasor’s company or your own insurance company, if the company that you are going to deal with for a general damages award has licensed Colossus, we recommend that you consider that in your negotiations. For example, since Colossus produces only an “expected” result based upon an “average” from input verdicts and settlements, you would want to call to the attention of the adjuster any facts that put your situation outside of the norm.
Let’s say that you are a waitress and you sustained a soft tissue injury to your neck and low back. No matter how good and helpful your medical treatment or no matter how much healing you achieve from a couple of days off of work, your condition will worsen just as soon as you again start carrying those trays full of food or drinks. The weight of that tray on one side or the other will make your injuries worse, and it will be much more difficult for you to obtain healing.
Another example might be a single mother who has to pick up her 11 month old baby frequently. She will suffer continued pain from her accident injuries a lot longer than a person who does not otherwise burden healing tissue. Think of how many times a day she has to pick up that child, and what a strain that puts on her neck and back.
Now do you think there is any way that either of these—or like—situations will be covered or considered in the Colossus result? Of course there isn’t. This is the old adage of: “Garbage In—Garbage Out”. Since the computer was not queried or programmed to consider either of these circumstances, then it is your job to provide sufficient information to the adjuster to allow her to modify the result from Colossus by making another set of information inputs to the program.
What you have to do is to think about your situation and come up with some aspect of your case that may be a little different than the norm. Then you will make note of that situation in a letter to the adjuster and ask her to confirm that in her evaluation she will make allowance for your situation notwithstanding the result suggested by Colossus. A good resource to consult to get such a letter would be a website specialized in personal injury claim such as SettlementCentral.Com (http://www.settlementcentral.com)
If she does not respond, or if she does not agree to make allowance for your particular situation, we suggest you warn her that you will write to the insurance commissioner. Again, consult the SettlementCentral.Com website (http://www.settlementcentral.com) as they do provide a sample demand letter. As a next step, we suggest that you write to your state insurance commissioner and complain about the use of Colossus. Finally, we think that your state Trial Lawyers Association may have some information or suggestions on legislation to curtail the total reliance on Colossus.
Another key to working with an adjuster who is using Colossus is to make sure your medical record documents everything in a way that the software will reward. There are three key elements to this requirement, and you control only one of them: the other two are held by your doctor (who may not wish to make adequate documentation) and the adjuster (who may not cooperate to let you know what format is required for information to be understood by Colossus).
You will need the cooperation of the adjuster to tell you what format would be helpful to him in getting you full value for your claim. Ask him about the quality of your medical records. Which records were most useful, and which records were virtually useless. He should be able to tell you. This person is not an actual enemy; he has a job to do in this mission, and so do you; you need each other to ensure the case is settled fairly and amicably.
Solicit the adjuster’s cooperation to let you know the specific injuries and specific complaints used to evaluate the claim. Since each complaint and injury must be documented in a medical report to be considered by Colossus, ask him to help you by telling you which doctor needs to make a supplementary record in this case.
If you don’t have a good medical record, you will have to obtain a narrative report from your doctor, or get him to make specific findings that are translatable to input into Colossus.
Additional information such as a letter to the insurance adjuster regarding Colossus, letter to the insurance commissioner, and other Colossus references are available for free on our website at: http://www.settlementcentral.com
