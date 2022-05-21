News
KKR’s Rinku Singh’s Inspiring Story From Almost Becoming A Sweeper To Playing In IPL
Rinku Singh, the Indian cricketer who now plays for KKR in the IPL has a story that can inspire millions. The 24-year-old has been through tough days, injured moments, and days with financial issues. The journey of Rinku to become a successful cricketer hasn’t been easy. This guy has seen it all but chose to never give up. Read on to know his inspiring story.
The never-give-up attitude of Kolkata Knight Riders ‘little’ power-hitter Rinku Singh is impressing everyone. In the ongoing season of IPL, he grabbed a lot of attention when he almost took his team to an incredible win in the KKR vs LSG match.
Let’s discuss some lesser-known facts about him:
1. He was suspended by BCCI
Yes, you read that right, Rinku Singh has faced a BCCI ban. Unaware of the fact that BCCI does not allow its cricketers to play in any league outside India, he played in a foreign league in 2019. Rinku was slapped with a 3-month ban by BCCI.
2. Financial Struggle
Rinku once faced a serious injury and could not play, during that period his father stopped eating as he was worried and the family was having a hard time. Rinku was the sole breadwinner of the family which affected the family’s finances. In a video uploaded on KKR’s official Youtube page, Singh said,
“I wasn’t happy staying away from cricket for so long. My father didn’t eat for 2-3 days. I told him it’s just an injury and it’s part of cricket. I’m the sole breadwinner of my life and when such things happen, it is bound to be worrisome,”
3. Domestic Career
At the age of 16, Rinku made his List A cricket debut for UP in 2014. Two years later in November 2016, his First-class debut came for UP.
4. About to become a Sweeper?
Rinku was once asked to sweep the floor when his brother took him to a place while he was looking for a job. He told his mother after getting home that he wants to focus on his cricket and that he was not ready to become a sweeper.
5. Humble Nature
Rinku Singh and his family come from humble backgrounds. Despite the change in the situation, now that Rinku is a well-established cricketer, his father still delivers LPG cylinders to homes. Though it is an equally respectable job, this also shows that Singh comes from a humble background. His family has been through tough times and Rinku is the third of five siblings. His career in cricket helped him a lot but he is still humble and grounded.
6. Small town boy
Rinku was born on October 12, 1997, in a small town, Aligarh, in Uttar Pradesh.
7. Career in IPL
IPL team Kings XI Punjab bought him for the first time for Rs 10 lakh in 2017. Kolkata Knight riders took him under their wings for Rs 80 lakh in 2018, which was four times more than his base price of Rs 20 lakh. He still continues to play for KKR.
8. Fit as a fiddle
The picture above proves that Rinku Singh is a cricketer who apart from working hard on his game works on maintaining his 6 pack abs too.
JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers: What Is The History Behind Their Marriage?
JoJo Fletcher is a Real Estate Developer of American origins, known for her role as a contestant in Season 20 of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ and the lead on ‘The Bachelorette’, Season 12.
Born on November 1, 1990, in Dallas, Texas, United States, Fletcher is 31 years old.
Fletcher met Jordan Rodgerson, The Bachelorette’ and the couple has been in love ever since then.
Other than being the perfect boyfriend and now husband, Rodgers is a former sports commentator and a professional American football quarterback. Born on August 30 1988, Rodgers is aged 33 years and was born in Chico, California, United States.
Fletcher And Rodger’s Relationship Timeline
With their journey first beginning on ‘The Bachelorette’, Rodgers sure left an impression on Fletcher as he received the first impression rose from her. With cheating allegations being thrown around Rodgers (regarding his ex-girlfriend), the couple has seen some difficult days but has emerged victorious out of them all.
Let’s Take A Look At Their Timeline:
- August 2016: Moving in Together
After their first public appearance post the ‘After the final Rose’ episode, the couple moved in together in Fletcher’s hometown, Dallas, on August 10, 2016.
- May 2017: First Anniversary!
The couple celebrated their 1-year milestone since Rodger’s proposal; and took to social media to post about this occasion.
When asked about wedding plans, Fletcher said they were planning to take things slow.
- September 2018: The Duo’s YouTube Series
The duo launched their YouTube series called ‘Engaged with JoJo and Jordan’, wherein they openly talked about their relationship and what it has been like so far.
Fletcher also confessed that she enjoyed this set-up more as they didn’t have to be picture-perfect all the time and could be themselves, more so than on ‘The Bachelorette’.
- July 2019: Hosting Cash Pad
With Fletcher’s background in real estate and the couple’s interest in house flipping; the pair debuted as hosts on CNBC’s home renovation show called ‘Cash Pad’. The pair helped ordinary people refurnish and renovate their unused properties into their dream homes.
- July 2019: Getting a House Together
The couple officially bought a home in Dallas together in July 2019. They intended to move into this new home as soon as they were done with formalities.
- August 2019: The Second Proposal
While one may wonder about the importance or need for a second proposal, Rodgers took to his social media to explain how this moment was more intimate and personal without the prodding cameras and pressure of being on TV.
- October 2019: Hosting Battle of the Fittest Couples
The couple did not end their TV journey after ‘Cash Pad’ and went on to host ‘Battle of the Fittest Couples’ that premiered on October 15, 2019.
- Wedding Postponement
The couple planned to get married on June 13, 2020, but had to postpone these plans twice; the first time due to the pandemic taking over the world and the second time due to venue complications.
- February 2021: Opening up About Struggles
After opening up about their relationship in their YouTube series, the couple told Us Weekly about the initial bumps in the road they had to get over.
- May 2021: Wedding Date Announcement
Due to Rodgers’ sports schedule, Fletcher announced that they would be tying the knot in 2022.
- March 2022: The Bachelorette Party
Fletcher took to social media to post pictures and videos from her Bachelorette Party.
- March 2022: Hosting The Big D
Announced in March, the couple is now hosting ‘The Big D’, scheduled for a July premiere.
- May 14 2022: Happily Married!
After six long, happy years of engagement, the couple finally tied the knot in the presence of close family; and friends on May 14, 2022, in Santa Ynez, California, US.
American Idol 2022 Episode 15: Who Are In The Top 11? What Time Will It Air Tonight?
American Idol is the most renowned singing reality show; and one of the most successful shows in the history of America. American Idol already has 19 seasons and has produced plenty of profound artists. Currently, the show is having its season 20 going on the ABC channel. The Top 11 finalists continue their battle from among the 24 contestants that made it to episode 15 of American Idol Season 20. The show aired on the ABC channel every night at 8 P.M.
About Show
American Idol is based on the idol format of the pop idol from British television. The show’s concept is discovering raw talent from the country with immense talent and potential to be the next shining star in the music industry.
The winner of the show is chosen through the voting procedure of the viewers. American Idol gave several award-winning singers; including Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, and others, to the music industry.
host of the show was Ryan Seacrest, followed by superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/ songwriter Lionel Richie as the judges of the show American Idol Season 20.
Recap
American Idol’s Top 11 will announce earlier on the show by Ryan Seacrest; from the Top 14 performers after counting the votes. Allegra Miles, Ava Maybee, and Dan Marshall have to say goodbye to the show and the judges. With the Top 11 singers, the quest for the next major superstar singer continues.
In the latest episode 15, each judge has to choose the song for the contestants to perform. Without being aware of the choice of the song; the contestant has to perform the song, and at the end of the episode, the winner judge will be announced.
Who Are In the Top 11?
Following the elimination round in the previous episode, the Top 11 continue their quest to become the next superstar. Jay, Hunter Girl, Christian Guardino, Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, Tristen Gressett, Lady K, Mike Parker, Emerson Flora, Noah Thompson, and Nicolina are the participants that will continue their trip. These hopefuls are still fighting for the title of American Idol and the chance to be the next big thing in the music industry.
What Time Will It Air Tonight?
The initial 15 seasons of the show were streamed on the Fox channel, and after two years of pause, the American Idol show came back on the ABC channel. Episode 15 of the show American Idol 2022 is already out and aired on Monday, April 25 at 8 P.M. The show watcher can enjoy the show and the latest episodes on ABC from their traditional cable/satellite pay.
Those who miss the latest episode 15 and are subscribers of the ABC channel or Hulu can enjoy the show and watch live episodes on ABC.com or Hulu. Episode 16 of American Idol Season 20 will air on the regular schedule at 8 P.M. on the ABC channel tonight.
Ravi Shastri’s Response To Fan’s Who Made A Sketch of Him Leaves Netizens Stumped
Former India allrounder Ravi Shastri recently did the ‘ask me anything‘ session with the hashtag #AskRavi on his Twitter handle on Friday evening because he was apparently in a good mood that day. Needless to say that his Twitter was bombarded with questions from his fans, that ranged from good meaningful questions to hilarious silly ones.
Shastri, retired the post of a coach of Indian National Cricket Team and started as the Commissioner of the Legends League Cricket. In 2021 Ravi Shastri’s character was portrayed by actor Dhairya Karwa in the Indian film 83, which is based on India’s World Cup win.
Just when the former Indian men’s team head coach was drowning in a sea of queries, the post that caught Shastri’s attention was a sketch of him drawn by a fan who declared that he has spent two hours creating the masterpiece.
The fan claimed that he has spent two hours in drawing the sketch and requested him to reply. The fan wrote:
‘Sir 2 ghante lagake apka ye sketch banaya hai…pls reply’
Sir 2 ghante lagake apka ye sketch banaya hai…pls reply #AskRavi pic.twitter.com/9CZ7DOxMgv
— Manan Batra (@bhayankarbatra) May 20, 2022
To which Shastri responded,
‘Please mita de yaar’
which translates to ‘Please delete this friend’.
Please mita de yaar
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022
Shastri’s reply went viral with over 5,000 likes and nearly 900 retweets and gained traction very quickly within an hour.
One user said, “Sir my mom is a big fan of yours!”. Shastri replied, “Tell your mom I said hi ;)”.
Take a look at some of his replies:
Jiski bhi party mei zada mazze hai
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022
Mujhe kya mein toh chill hun
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022
Look at Twitterati’s reaction to Shastri’s response:
Sir maine bhi aapka sketch banaya tha mita diya. #AskRavi pic.twitter.com/VwDRtNVCM7
— Mohit (@Mohit_Bucholi) May 20, 2022
— 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 (@Its__nisha) May 20, 2022
Isse achhi to yahi pic thi pic.twitter.com/WDwUMagWuB
— Naveen gurjar (@tag_mat_kar) May 20, 2022
Recently, Shastri revealed that he used to argue with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the senior pacer with the Indian team during his time over the fast bowler’s fitness.
Shastri told ESPNCricinfo,
“Every time I meet Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), I have an argument with him. I say, if he can only focus and work harder on his fitness… his experience and ability in all formats of the game is remarkable. Every time we toured England or New Zealand, the guy was unfit,”
He also added,
“I said, ‘you lost yourself 50 red ball wickets in the last couple of years’. If he stays fit, he is an automatic choice in the Indian team, forget Sunrisers.”
