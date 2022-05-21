News
Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker back in Heat mix ahead of East finals Game 3 in Boston
Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker were on the court Saturday morning for the Miami Heat ahead of Saturday night’s Game 3 at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.
For the Heat, it was a significant step, considering Lowry had missed eight of the previous 10 games due to a strained left hamstring, and considering that Tucker bruised his left knee in Game 2 to the degree that there were initial thoughts of requiring an MRI.
“They are both going to do their whole routine with the intention of playing,” Spoelstra said. “So, yes, they both were involved in shootaround.”
Lowry has missed the past two weeks, initially injured April 22 in the Heat’s Game 3 loss during the first round to the Atlanta Hawks, a series the Heat won 4-1.
He then returned, only to be sidelined in the East semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers, which the Heat won 4-2.
Spoelstra stressed that the setback against the 76ers was not a setback in terms of Lowry’s rehab.
“He wanted to play Game 5 last series,” Spoelstra said. “I think we’ve handled this appropriately. I think even the ramp up before that, in the Philly series, I think we checked all the boxes. Things will happen.
“He didn’t reinjure. I think that was important, so he still was able to heal. If he did reinjure it, I think he would have been out a lot longer. It’s just he still felt it, so we erred on the side of caution and taking more time.”
Tucker left Thursday night’s Game 2 loss at FTX Arena after first injuring the knee in the first half and the aggravating it in the third quarter.
But instead of an MRI there was treatment and then court time Saturday morning.
Spoelstra laughed when asked what it would take to keep Tucker out.
“I don’t know,” he said. “I think all of us, you’re kind of on eggshells with him. You can’t ask him how he’s doing. I can’t ask a trainer, because if he sees me talking to a trainer, he barks at me and yells at me if I’m talking to the trainers. I’m allowed to talk to the trainers, that is part of my job.
“But he is a throwback by every definition of that.”
The Lowry return injects a similar upgrade to what the Celtics received in Game 2, after guard Marcus Smart and big man Al Horford were sidelined from their Game 1 loss on the Heat’s court on Tuesday night.
“Obviously you have a Hall of Fame point guard,” Spoelstra said. “It won’t be 40 minutes. But whatever his minutes are, he has the experience and resume. You can’t necessarily put a weight to it; you just know what it means to your team, especially in a building like this, on the road.”
Adley Rutschman is so consistent he’s almost ‘boring’. That’s what the Orioles love about him.
There were times last season Buck Britton had to take a step back and realize what he was seeing. Then the manager of the Double-A Bowie Baysox, he watched Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman play for 80 games. And over the course of those 80 games, the spectacular consistency from Rutschman would sometimes become less spectacular over time.
It was expected.
“We used to joke about it last year that it’s kind of boring, you know?” Britton said. “Cause he went 2-for-4, that’s what he was doing anyway; 1-for-3, drove in two runs. Like, I say that, it’s very impressive, but you know what you’re going to get from this guy. Adley was just being Adley today. It wasn’t like, ‘Wow, did you see Adley?’ You look at the numbers, you’re like, ‘Damn, this guy has been consistent the whole year.’”
That’s what stands out to many of those who have played with or coached Rutschman in the minor leagues. He’s the top prospect in all of baseball, a 24-year-old catcher who received his call-up to the Orioles (16-24) on Saturday — signaling the next and most significant step of the rebuild.
But beyond the glossy numbers — with an on-base percentage of .427 across three minor league levels this season — is an underlying beat that hardly moves the needle. His heart rate doesn’t soar. He’s not a spotlight-seeking star, even if the spotlight finds him anyway.
For the Orioles, that’s what makes them even more encouraged. The production is there. But the day-to-day consistency? That’s never in question.
“He’s a confident player,” Triple-A Norfolk outfielder and teammate Robert Neustrom said. “You see it in everything he does. He’s confident. He doesn’t stress too much. When he’s in the game, he’s locked in. I admire it, I know a lot of other people do, too. But I look up to the way he plays. And, man, he looks mid-swing.”
The call-up of Rutschman signals the next step in a rebuild that began in earnest in 2018, setting up for the top selection in the 2019 draft. That’s when executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, in his first season, chose Rutschman out of Oregon State.
The direction has always led to the majors. It might’ve come sooner had a tricep injury not sidelined Rutschman at the start of major league spring training. He needed to ramp back up, beginning with a rehabilitation assignment last month with High-A Aberdeen, where he caught left-hander DL Hall, another top prospect making a return from injury with eyes on the big leagues.
“Being able to throw to a good backstop like that is always a great feeling,” Hall said, “to know you have a top-tier guy back there that’s going to help you get some balls called strike.”
Rutschman rose the ranks quickly, making a cameo appearance with Double-A Bowie before joining Triple-A Norfolk. Across three levels, he hit .309 with a .942 OPS and more walks (11) than strikeouts (7). Rutschman clubbed two home runs this week, but he also caught right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, the top pitching prospect in the majors.
In seven starts this season where Rutschman is catching for Rodriguez or Hall, they’ve combined to post a 1.80 ERA and have struck out 39.8% of the batters they’ve faced. Without Rutschman, Rodriguez and Hall have a 5.11 ERA in six starts, with all but one of those outings by Rodriguez. They’ve still posted a 34.6% strikeout rate in those starts.
“Somebody that knows me pretty well,” Rodriguez said. “Games go pretty smoothly with him behind the dish.”
When Rutschman first arrived at Triple-A this season, joining the Tides during a road trip in Nashville, Neustrom was surprised with how fluid Rutschman’s swing already was. The catcher had missed time, yet there was no sign of any malaise.
“That’s the thing about Adley, right?” Neustrom said. “When you watch him, he always looks mid-swing. When he came into spring training, he looked mid-swing. And when he came up here last week in Nashville, it was like, ‘You haven’t been playing?’”
He hadn’t. And perhaps that showed itself to start, with a slow week at the plate for the Tides. But he quickly righted himself. All the while, Rutschman’s demeanor didn’t change.
“He’s a joy to be around,” Britton said. “Smiles all the time. Does his work, prepares and plays in the game. And that’s part of it, too. Like, man, you have someone with this skill set, it’s just, it’s not about Adley. He couldn’t care less about what he does. He genuinely wants to win and he wants other guys around him to do well, too.”
The expectations heaped on Rutschman are immense. For a fan base starved of much hope at the major league level since the 2018 trade that sent infielder Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rutschman is a light in the dark.
The fan base has clamored for this moment. And now it’s here.
“Adley’s awesome,” left-hander Nick Vespi said. “He’s exactly what the Orioles want out of him.”
Even if what the Orioles get might become somewhat “boring” after a while, when the consistency becomes more expected than impressive.
From Fuel Price Cut To LPG Subsidy: 6 Major Announcements Made By Nirmala Sitharaman Today | Check Here
Petrol and diesel prices were cut Saturday as union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several big-ticket announcements to help relieve the common man of the burden of inflation and rising prices. Sitharaman said prime minister Narendra Modi’s office had ‘specifically asked all arms of the government to work with sensitivity and give relief to the common man’. Major concessions included excise duty reductions for petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinder subsidies.
Here are 6 big announcements by Nirmala Sitharmaman:
- Prices of petrol and diesel would be slashed by ₹9.5 per litre and ₹7 per litre after the centre reduces excise duties by ₹8 and ₹6, respectively. This will affect revenue by about ₹1 lakh crore per year, the finance minister said.
- The centre will provide subsidy on LPG cylinders – ₹200 per cylinder – to around nine crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme, subject to a maximum of 12 cylinders per year. This will have a revenue implication of around ₹6,100 crore a year, she said.
- In addition to the fertilizer subsidy of ₹1.05 lakh crore in the budget, an additional ₹1.10 lakh crore will be provided to further aid India’s farmers.
- The finance minister said the government will reduce customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for plastic products in some cases and noted ‘this will result in reduction of cost of final products’.
- The government is re-calibrating customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for the iron and steel industries to help reduce their prices. Import duty on some raw materials needed for manufacture of steel will be reduced and an export duty on some steel products will be levied.
- Measures are being taken up to improve the availability of cement and through better logistics to reduce the cost of cement, Sitharaman said.
From Fuel Price Cut To LPG Subsidy: 6 Major Announcements Made By Nirmala Sitharaman Today | Check Here
7th Pay Commission: 2 lakh rupees will come in the salary account of the employees! DA arrears of 18 months will be available – decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting
7th Pay Commission DA Arear Big Update: Government is planning to give lump sum up to Rs 2 lakh to government employees
7th Pay Commission DA Arear Big Update: Government employees are waiting for 18 months Dearness Allowance (DA) for a long time. According to media reports, the government is planning to give a lump sum of Rs 2 lakh to government employees. A decision on this can be taken in the next cabinet meeting. Employees are continuously demanding withheld DA from January 2020 to June 2021.
Government is considering DA arrears
Government employees hope that the government will consider giving DA arrears. National Council of JCM Secretary (Staff Side) Shiv Gopal Mishra has also been demanding DA arrears for a long time. A decision on this issue can be taken in the next cabinet meeting.
Will get this much DA arrears
The DA arrears of Level 1 employees will be between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,000. At the same time, Level 13 employees will get Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 as DA arrears. DA is given to government employees and public sector employees and pensioners. It is given to the employees to help them with their living expenses.
Money will come together in salary
A meeting of the Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) will be held with the officials of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Personnel and Training and Department of Expenditure. In this, the one-time payment of DA arrears is to be discussed. There have been reports that the government can give up to Rs 2 lakh to the employees as DA arrears. DA arrears depend on the level of the employees.
7th Pay Commission: 2 lakh rupees will come in the salary account of the employees! DA arrears of 18 months will be available – decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting
