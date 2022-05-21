News
Latest Bollywood Comedy Movies In Amazon Prime To Watch in 2022
Comedy is a genre enjoyed by people of all age groups, the movies are enjoyed by all. Comedy movies are something that can lift your mood on a gloomy day. There are several comedy movies Bollywood has to offer that can make you laugh out loud. Comedy movies in Hindi are fun to watch with your friends and family. There are various platforms where you can watch movies, but the comedy movies on Amazon Prime are one of the best. We are going to give you a comedy movie Bollywood list that will give you some tear-jerking laughter.
So, here is a list of the Latest Bollywood Comedy Movies on Amazon Prime that you should watch right now!
1. Chhalaang (2020)
Genre: Comedy/Drama; IMDb Rating: 6.8/10; Director: Hansal Mehta; Cast: Rajkumar Rao,
Chhalaang has a hilarious, yet realistic plot where Montu is a PT teacher of a semi-govt school who is not so serious about his job. But when everything he cares for, his job, the love of his life is at stake, he starts to take things seriously. Will he be able to save his job and his love, Neelu? You should definitely watch this comedy movie in Hindi to know more. It is a must-watch film and you should look out for Rajkumar Rao’s brilliant performance.
2. Hello Charlie (2020)
Genre: Comedy; IMDb Rating: 5.4/10; Director: Pankaj Saraswat; Cast: Aadar Jain, Abhinay Raj Singh, Jackie Shroff, Shloka Pandit
This is one of the hilarious comedy movies Amazon Prime has to offer. The story revolves around a young guy who delivers pizza, things change for him when he is assigned the task of transporting a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu. Watch this movie if you want to know the gorilla with him is a real one or a fraudster and what happens when he encounters a real gorilla. The film has a captivating climax and the director has done a very good job.
3. Velle (2021)
Genre: Comedy/Crime/Drama; IMDb Rating: 6.9/10; Director: Deven Munjal; Cast: Karan Deol, Anya Singh, Abhay Deol, Mouni Roy
Among the comedy movies, latest Bollywood movie that you can watch on amazon prime is Velle. The story revolves around some carefree high school friends. A runaway girl, her three best friends, three criminals, and a few others cross paths after an incident. Will they come off as responsible and better kids for it or worse? The plot is hilarious with some good dialogues. The music and the performance of the actors is really good, Anya Singh has done well as Riya, and Karan Deol has improved a lot compared to his debut performance in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.
4. Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)
Genre: Comedy/Crime/Drama; IMDb Rating: 5.8/10; Director: Hitesh Kewalya; Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Gagroo
This movie is a little different from the mainstream Bollywood cinema so if you are bored of watching mainstream movies you should watch this one on Prime. This movie explores LGBTQ relationships which is a hush-hush topic as same-sex love is not explored much in Indian films. The plot revolves around two men Aman and Kartik, they fall in love with each other but their love story takes a bumpy ride when they face opposition from Aman’s family and society. Will they have their happy ending? watch this romantic comedy on amazon prime to know more.
You should also lookout for the amazing performances of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, The Viral Fever star.
5. Gulabo Sitabo (2020)
Genre: Comedy/Drama; IMDb Rating: 6.3/10; Director: Shoojit Sircar; Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhinav Pundir, and Farrukh Jaffar
This comedy movie on Amazon Prime has a hilarious and entertaining plot with a social satire. The story revolves around two peculiar individuals Mirza, played by Amitabh Bachchan, and Baankey, played by Ayushmann. Mirza is an old man who is at odds with his young tenant Baankey who never pays the rent on time. The chemistry between the landlord and the tenant is hilarious. Will Mirza be able to evict Baankey from his property? Watch the movie now to know more. The performance of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann is brilliant and Juhi Chaturvedi is a very good writer.
Also Read: 20 All Time Best & Old Bollywood Comedy Movies You Must Watch in 2022
6. Coolie No.1 (2020)
Genre: Comedy/Drama; IMDb Rating: 4.2/10; Director: David Dhawan; Cast: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi
When a matchmaker, Pandit Jai Kishen is insulted by a rich businessman, Jeffrey Rozario, he seeks revenge by getting a Coolie or porter who poses as a millionaire married to Rozario’s daughter. You should watch this hilarious comedy by David Dhawan to check out what happens when Rozario finds out the truth. It is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster starring Govinda. Varun Dhawan stepped into Govinda’s shoes in this comedy movie. We have some good comedians in this movie who can make you laugh like Jonny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaafferi, and Rajpal Yadav.
7. Door Ke Darshan (Doordarshan, 2020)
Genre: Comedy/Drama; IMDb Rating: 6.2/10; Director: Gagan Puri; Cast: Manu Rishi ChadhaMahie Gill Dolly Ahluwalia
The story of a grandmother who wakes up after being in a coma for 30 years and the struggle of the dysfunctional family to recreate the 1980s because the doctor advised them to do so to prevent her from getting further shocks. The name is Doordarshan because in the late 80s the only channel on the TV was Doordarshan. The plot is engaging, funny, and entertaining. This movie is a family entertainer, you should definitely go for it.
8. Jawaani Jaaneman (2020)
Genre: Comedy/Drama; IMDb Rating: 6.6/10; Director: Nitin Kakkar; Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Alaia F, Tabu, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey
The life of a 40-year-old womanizer, played by Saif who stays in London turns upside down when he finds out that he has a young daughter named Tia, who he was unaware of. Things take a different turn when he has to change his way of living. The film has situational comedy and funny one-liners. You will enjoy the performances of eminent actors like Saif and Tabu.
9. Honsla Rakh (2021)
Genre: Comedy/Romance; IMDb Rating: 8/10; Director: Amarjit Singh Saron; Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill
This rom-com stars Diljit as a single father, Yenkey, who gets rejected by women because he has a kid, Honsla. When he meets a woman, Jasmine at the airport and falls in love with her he lies about his son which leads to a number of funny and emotional moments. Watch this smart comedy with a brilliant performance by Diljit Dosanjh. It is also his debut as a producer. This makes it to the comedy movies Bollywood list.
10. Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021)
Genre: Comedy/Romance; IMDb Rating: 4/10; Director: Varun V. Sharma; Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji
This is a remake of the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli. The story follows the journey of two ex-con artists Bunty and Babli played by Saif and Rani who decide to get back on track just to find the young couple Kunal (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Sonia (Sharvari Wagh) who are scamming people by using their names. Will the real ones be able to clear their name? watch this movie to know more. Though the movie got a mixed response from the audience the plot is catchy, entertaining, and hilarious at times. If you are into comedy movies in Hindi don’t miss this one.
Also Read: List Of Latest Comedy Movies In Hindi On Netflix With High Ratings
When Does Jackass 4.5 Come Out
If you love to watch unusual stunts and pranks, you must be aware of the famous Jackass series or the movie Jackass Forever. Well, guess what we are getting an extension to laugh again as Jackass 4.5 is coming out. It is set to make its arrival on Netflix. Can’t wait to know when is it coming? Well, guess what we are impatient to tell you all the details so start reading the article.
When Is It Coming?
The new installment to the predecessor Jackass Forever is releasing on 20th May exclusively on Netflix. The movie runs for 1hour and 30 minutes.
Where To Watch?
The fun-filled movie is exclusively available on Netflix. So if you want a gala time, tune in to Netflix to stream the madness.
What Can You Expect?
Like the predecessors, this installment will also be filled with fun and gags. Based on reports, the movie will present some never-before-seen footages from Jackass Forever that was released in early February of 2022 that were not included in the film. It will always be hilarious with funny cast interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, stunts, falling, swinging, vibrant and colorful costumes, funny sound effects, and the reactions that prove to be the most-funny element.
Based on Netflix’s description of the show, it will have more “stunts and stupidity” featuring “the whole crew.” And from the small clip that Netflix shared, we can expect a lot of fun.
The Cast
Jeff Tremaine’s movie consists of an amazing cast, and you can get excited because it will have the whole crew. So the crew or the cast consists of Johnny Knoxville, Steve -O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Sean McInerney, Zach Holmes, Jasper Dolphin, Tory Belleci, Jeff,,, Tremaine, Jason Acuna, and many more. It is also the last time that we will get the most loved member Johnny Knoxville perform big stunts as he has decided to retire from doing big stunts as advised by the doctors.
Since the release of the news and the release of the sneak peek video by Netflix, there has been a lot of excitement among the fans just like us because the whole crew, known for their friendship moments on screen and, of course, for making us laugh, will be reuniting almost after a decade.
You can rest assured that you will have a roller coaster ride of laughter when you watch the movie because it will be hysterical and super entertaining, just like Jackass, Jackass Forever, Jackass 2.5, and Jackass 3.5. After the positive reviews that all the installments received, we know that this will also be watch-worthy.
Therefore if you love watching unusual stunts and pranks, then give this movie and its predecessor a watch to have a painful laughing moment because they have been making sure to make people laugh for ages now so that you can trust them.
BSF Recruitment 2022: Opportunity to get job in these posts in Border Security Force, salary up to 1.4 lakh, know selection & others detail
BSF Recruitment 2022: Various Group B posts are being recruited by BSF. Under which online applications have been invited from the candidates on the official website of BSF, rectt.bsf.gov.in.
BSF Recruitment 2022: Various Group B posts are being recruited by Border Security Force, BSF. Under which online applications have been invited from the candidates on the official website of BSF, rectt.bsf.gov.in. Note that interested candidates can apply for the posts till 8 June 2022. The application process for the same posts is started from 25 April 2022. See below all the details including recruitment related vacancy details, selection process and notification.
Under the recruitment, a total of 90 Group B posts will be filled in BSF. In which Junior Engineer Sub Inspector, 32 posts of Electrical, 1 of Inspector and 57 posts of Sub Inspector are included.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the posts through examination. Which will be conducted in 2 phases. In the first stage, candidates will have to appear in the written examination. Successful candidates will be called for document verification, physical standard test and physical efficiency test. After successful in both the phases, there will be a medical test of the selected candidates.
Age Limit
Candidates up to maximum 30 years can apply for the posts. For any other recruitment related information, see the notification from the link given below.
Ministry of Rural Development Recruitment 2022 OUT – Salary Up to Rs. 112400/- PM | Apply Here!!!
Ministry of Rural Development Recruitment 2022 OUT – For Accountant Vacancy | Download Notification PDF and Apply Here. Ministry of Rural Development has released the recruitment notification for the post of Accountant. Total numbers of vacancies are 07. Interested candidates are advised to visit the Official site and download the notification PDF. Check eligibility Criteria using the official notification then proceed to apply for MPA Recruitment 2022.
Ministry of Rural Development Recruitment 2022 Last Date
Official notification release date is 14.05.2022 and Last date for receipt of application is within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. Applications not accompanied with the required certificates/documents or after due date of submission will not be entertained.
Ministry of Rural Development Careers 2022 Details
Ministry of Rural Development Careers 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Candidate should be working in the Central Government or State Government or Union Territories or Recognized Research Institutions or Universities or Autonomous Bodies or Public Sector Undertaking or Semi-Governments and Statutory Organisations are eligible.
Ministry of Rural Development Salary Details
Shortlisted candidates are eligible to get a salary for Accountant (General Central Service, Group ‘B’, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) in Level 6 i.e. Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 112400/- PM from the respective board.
How to Apply for Ministry of Rural Development Recruitment 2022?
Go to the official site of Ministry of Rural Development website
Select the required notification on the Whats New section.
Find and select the required notification on the Home page.
The notification contains application form also.
Fill the application form and send it to the belonging address.
