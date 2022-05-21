News
Mike Lupica: How good are these Yankees? We’ll find out over the next month
Things are always more interesting around here when the Yankees look like the YANKEES again, which means looking like they have a chance to be great again. That hasn’t happened in a while, maybe not since the American League Championship Series of 2019, one the Astros won with that buzzer-beating walk-off homer from our old friend, Jose Altuve.
They’ve definitely looked great so far, as just about everything possible has broken exactly right for them. They’ve been carried by their pitching, both starting and relief, by Aaron Judge and their other starting forward, Giancarlo Stanton. Judge and Stanton, of course, are the only two guys with 50-home run seasons on their resumes playing for the Yankees at the same time since Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris were those guys in the ‘60s.
They have also been remarkably healthy until Chad Green, one of the horses in Aaron Boone’s bullpen, came up with a sore forearm the other day in Baltimore. You add it all up, and there are plenty of reasons why, as we move up on Memorial Day weekend and one of the first important marking periods, they do not just have the best record, but have looked like the best team.
And if we feel the same way about them a month from now, then maybe we just might have a special Yankee team on our hands. We just don’t know that yet, as much as some of their fans seem to think wishing can make it so.
For now, we need to pump the brakes on the trip to the Canyon of Heroes, and an imaginary ride alongside the ‘98 Yankees. They are a long way from there. And from being that.
Of course, you can only play who you play in sports. But the Yankees, unquestionably, have benefitted from what has turned out to be a dream schedule, one that in hindsight looks as if they drew up themselves. Through Thursday’s games, the only team they have faced carrying a winning record into this weekend was the Blue Jays, against whom they are 6-3. Considering the fact that the Blue Jays were just about everybody’s darlings coming into the season, that matters. So does this: The 20-18 Jays really are the best team the Yankees have faced.
Against the rest of the schedule, the Yankees came into the weekend at 22-7. It was a record that compiled against teams a combined 33 games under .500. Seven of those wins were against the Orioles, who somehow roll back into Yankee Stadium this coming week like the Welcome Wagon.
So the Yankees are feasting on bad/mediocre teams again, something they didn’t do last season, something that cost them in the standings, and mightily, since one more win would have had them playing their wild card game against the Red Sox at the Stadium. So they are beating teams they’re supposed to beat, which is something division-winning teams need to do. It is another pleasant surprise in this very pleasant surprise of the Yankee season.
So far, so good. Which might very well turn into great for these Yankees. And turn into a great October.
Still: We are going to have a much clearer and much sharper sense of just how much game they really have, and how sustainable it is, in the season that starts Memorial Day Weekend against the Rays — much more of a rival for them the past couple of years than the Red Sox — and then extends for the next month.
In that month, they will play 10 games against the Rays. They will play five against the Astros, another blood rival for reasons that have now become too tiresome to revisit. Three other games against Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout and an Angels team that has been another pleasant surprise of the ‘22 season. Three against the Jays in Toronto.
“There was all that talk about the Blue Jays coming into the season,” a really smart Yankee fan I know, was saying on Friday. “And it was like everybody conveniently forgot that it’s our friends from St. Petersburg who have won back-to-back titles in the East, something my team hasn’t managed to do in a decade.”
None of this diminishes what really has been a ‘98-like start to this season and the excitement that has come with it for Yankee fans. Judge has become as big a star, in all ways, as there is in the sport, slugging like it’s his rookie season all over again, when he broke the all-time rookie home run record (until Pete Alonso broke it on him) and finished second to old friend Altuve in the MVP voting. Over the first quarter of this season, Judge has been second to nobody, not even Stanton, who’s been slugging in April and May the way he has in October for the Yankees.
For the past month, Gerrit Cole has been the kind of ace the Yankees paid him $324 million to be, the opposite of which he was in a Wild Card game when he couldn’t get out of the third inning at Fenway Park, the game feeling as if it were over by the time he got to the visitors’ clubhouse. Nestor Cortes, who brought his snappy 1.35 earned run average into the weekend, has maybe been the biggest surprise of this surprise season. Gleyber Torre has shown flashes of having it in him to be a baseball star again, even if his batting average through the Orioles series was .241.
And yet:
And yet Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo, two darlings of the front office, still had batting averages below the Mendoza Line when the Yankees got back to Yankee Stadium on Friday night. DJ LeMahieu still does not look close to being the hitter he was in his first seasons with the Yankees, at least not yet.
All of that didn’t slow them down on the way to 28-10. Another reason is that the Yankees have been blessed with amazingly good health at a time when the Mets haven’t had Jacob deGrom at all and won’t have Max Scherzer for two months and lost a key setup man in Trevor May and their own surprise starter in Tylor Megill and just had Starling Marte miss the Cardinals series on bereavement leave. And somehow, with all that the Mets have lost a grand total of one series since Opening Day and came into the weekend with a bigger lead in the NL East than the Yankees had in the AL East.
Buck Showalter’s Mets have survived a gauntlet already. We’ll see how long that continues without deGrom and Scherzer. As we are about to see how the Yankees survive the gauntlet of their schedule between now and the last game of their Astros series near the end of June. If they do survive, and keep advancing, then it’s worth talking about them having a chance to make this a regular reason to remember. When they finally start playing good teams we’ll know if they’re as good as they’ve looked against the bad ones. We just don’t know that yet.
POLAR BEAR POWERING THE METS, J.J. OWES COUSY AN APOLOGY & FINALLY A HAPPY STORY AT FENWAY …
Who knew Elon Musk, Mr. Tweeter Dumb, was this much of a whiner?
Before the first quarter of Game 7 was over in Phoenix, Luka looked as if he were playing five guys at the Y.
Well, it turns out that the Polar Bear was no flash in the pan, am I right?
Even with all those 9th inning comebacks for the Mets this season, the biggest win of the season so far was the last game of the Cardinals series.
It was in the shadow of Scherzer’s oblique injury and the Mets badly needed a win, maybe for their collective psyche more than anything else.
Then Mr. Alonso walked it off.
What J.J. Redick ought to do is apologize for insulting 93-year-old Bob Cousy by saying that Cousy, one of the most creative players in NBA history and one of the gentlemen of sports history, was guarded by firemen and plumbers in his day.
I like Redick’s work on ESPN a lot.
But what he knows about the NBA of the ‘50s and ‘60s could fit inside a shot glass.
Seems as if Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have a nice, healthy dialogue going.
From the first night he played Rafael Barba on “Law and Order: SVU” all the way through Thursday night’s season finale, Raul Esparza has given one of the consistently fine performances in recent network TV history.
Sidney Crosby is right: If a guy can’t play without a helmet, blow the damn whistle if it comes off.
Alan Shipnuck’s book on Phil Mickelson is a really fun read, if not about a particularly fun subject these days.
The All-England Club’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon is one that should be reversed.
And won’t be.
Why?
Because they’re Wimbledon, dammit, that’s why.
Bill de Blasio says he’s running for Congress and my first reaction, nothing I could do to stop it, was this:
Who asked him?
After those three homers the other night, Trevor Story is liking old Fenway a lot better.
And old Fenway is liking him a lot better.
By the way, you know what the two most beautiful words in the English language are for the Red Sox these days?
Wild card.
Or should that be one word, I’m never entirely sure?
My pal Barry Stanton says that you gotta love Aaron Judge citing his irritation with load management for another big day at the plate.
We are about to find out over the next two weeks if Carlos Alcaraz, the most exciting kid to come into men’s tennis since Fed and Rafa and Djoker were kids, is ready to win his first major at Roland Garros.
Who’s doing Greg Norman’s PR lately, Judge Alito?
Young Sheldon Season 6: When Will It Relase? Is It In 2022 Or 2023?
Young Sheldon Season 6 is the supposed upcoming season of the Situation Comedy TV Series. The show is a spin-off of the popular Comedy TV Series Big Bag Theory. Young Sheldon follows the life of Sheldon, one of the leading characters in The Big Bang Theory.
The story follows the life of a boy whose IQ is off the charts while his EQ is almost non-existent. Now picture him in a High School setting. That was the story for the first few seasons. In the previous season, Sheldon was deemed too smart for Highschool and since he has already finished in curriculum.
He was allowed to graduate and attend college. With that came a whole set of other problems. The show makes it clear that just being book smart won’t help you in every life situation.
When To Expect The New Season?
The show started premiering on the 25th of September 2017. The show has aired over 100 episodes over 5 seasons. New episodes were aired weekly on Thursdays and had an episode duration of 30 minutes each. It was announced back in 2021 that the show had been renewed for 3 more seasons.
Meaning Season 6 is confirmed. The show has an excellent fan base and it would be accurate to assume the entire fandom of Big Bang Theory is by default fans of Young Sheldon also. Even though Sheldon is smart beyond his age his struggles with life are relatable.
His own family struggles to understand him. He has no one to have a meaningful conversation with. It is pretty evident early on that Sheldon is the smartest person in the room. In every room. Even at school, it is clear that he is much smarter than even his teachers. Rather than feeling lonely Sheldon feels superior to others is what makes the show funny.
Where To Watch The Show
The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services have this particular TV Show Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language there must be several voice-over & subtitle options available based on your geographical location.
We know that you can stream the show on Amazon Prime as well as from the official CBS Streaming Website. Further more, you can also watch it on Paramount+. The show has an IMDB rating of 7.5 /10 and a rotten tomatoes rating of 80%.
Is The Release Year 2022 Or 2023?
Young Sheldon Season 6 is scheduled to release in the Fall of 2022. To answer your question Yes, Young Sheldon Season 6 will return in 2022. Even though it is a Spin-off series you need not have to watch The Big Bang Theory understand Young Sheldon.
The show is perfect for someone who is looking to get a good laugh. The fact that Sheldon used to share a classroom with his oldest sibling Georgie and he graduated even before his older brother will not be funny. The new college dynamic is fun too. It’s a whole new section of the map for Sheldon on Conquer.
Night Sky On Amazon: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
Night Sky is the latest addition to Amazon Prime’s Sci-Fi Drama Series. The show follows the lives of Irene and Franklin York. From the outside, they look like a normal couple. But in actuality, they are hiding a secret right in their backyard. Unbeknownst to the outside world, their backyard leads to a portal.
A trans-dimensional portal that leads to a deserted planet. Ever since they discovered it, they have been guarding it against the outside world. All of this changes when an unexpected character barges into their lives. What follows the stranger is the cult that he escaped from.
A cult that believes these portals are gods’ creations and them its holy guardians. Irene and Franklin’s peaceful life gets disturbed by these unsavory characters. And the old couple had to go to extreme measures to protect what they love.
When Was It Released?
The show premiered on the 20th of May 2022. The entire season came out on the same day. The season has a total of 8 episodes with an episode duration of 60 minutes each. Even though there is a Sci-Fi element the basis is a cute love story of an older couple who takes care of each other. It is made clear that they are aware their time together on this planet is limited and they try to make the best of it.
The wife Irene’s health is quickly dwindling and Franklin does not know if he can go about his life as he did without his wife by his side. The show has a slow burn to it and multiple storylines which captivate the viewers. The curiosity to see how these separate storylines meet is enough to keep anyone glued to their seats.
Where To Stream The Show
The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services has this particular show. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language there must be several voice-over & subtitle options available based on your geographical location. We know that you can stream the show on Amazon Prime. Other streaming services might take up the show in the future.
So, if you want to see the show. I would suggest you renew that Amazon Prime Subscription. Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 7.1 /10 and a rotten tomatoes rating of 75%.
Should You Stream It?
Amazon Prime has had great success with Sci-Fi Dramas in the past and Night Sky seems to be no different. The visuals are stunning the story is epic. The cast is excellent. The show has every marking of a great show. The show is a must-watch if you are a Sci-Fi enthusiast.
However, the show isn’t purely sci-fi that others won’t be able to enjoy. The show will leave you with a wholesome experience. The show answered most of the questions we had but the questions they didn’t made us wish that the series would return faster.
Dick Barnett whispers loudly
When you call his cell, or he calls you, the gravelly voice responds both as a statement and fact.
“Barnett!”
Dick Barnett – Dr. Dick Barnett – an owner of two championship rings with the Knicks and a Doctor of Education from Fordham University, is nothing but relentless when he wants to accomplish something worthwhile.
Now 85 years of age, Barnett is the focus of a decades long obsession to tell the story of the first college basketball team to win three consecutive national championships. And no, it’s not John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins.
It’s Barnett’s team.
His squad, the Tennessee A&I State College Tigers (now Tennessee State University), is one of the many Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) across this nation whose sports exploits have been forgotten.
During the 1957-59 three-peat, the Tigers went 99-10 with team captain Barnett winning back-to-back NAIA tournament MVP awards.
“They wouldn’t put us in the NCAA tournament,” recalls Barnett, a native of segregated Gary, Indiana. “We wanted to play Bill Russell (of San Francisco University). They wouldn’t even put us in the Garden for the NIT.”
TSU has had it’s share of name athletes like the NFL’s Ed “Too Tall” Jones and Richard Dent and track’s Olympic star Wilma Rudolph, but not so much in basketball though Truck Robinson and current Clipper Robert Covington made the NBA. Oprah Winfrey attended TSU but didn’t finish her degree until 1987.
For eleven years, Barnett has been a one track mind in trying to get his beloved team inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
In the past, the Hall has celebrated teams with induction like the Original Celtics, the Dream Team, the Harlem Globetrotters, the Harlem Renaissance and Texas Western.
Barnett’s journey is featured in the completed documentary entitled “The Dream Whisperer” narrative by who else – Dick Barnett.
It premiered Saturday, April 30 at the 30th Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival in Los Angeles.
His quest became a reality in 2019 when Barnett’s Tigers were inducted into the Hall along with Vlade Divac, Jack Sikma, Sidney Moncrief, Al Attles, and Teresa Witherspoon, among others.
Some years since 2011, the team was on the finalist ballot for the Hall and other years they were left off.
“With Dick, it is never the Basketball Hall of Fame,” says long-time sports columnist George Willis, adding a chuckle. “It’s always the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.”
Willis’ 2011 column started the ball rolling.
“Dick called me and said he’s on this quest to get his college team inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame,” remembers Willis. “He told me about the team winning three consecutive NAIA tournaments.
“They win the first tournament and return to the lunch counter [sit ins] in Nashville to face the ugly face of racism and they did that in the midst of Jim Crow.”
So, there was a parade for the team?
“No,” says Barnett, matter-of-factly. “The parade was from the airport back to campus.”
Emmy-award winning producer Eric Drath was sent a link to Willis’ column by a man he didn’t know and was told this would make a great documentary.
That man, Ed Peskowitz, bankrolled the project with an educational 501c3. Peskowitz, Drath, also producer and director of the documentary, and Willis, along with two others, are executive producers of this long-time labor of love.
There are many big names in the film talking about the Tigers, Barnett and what they accomplished.
There’s a plethora of Hall of Famers like Phil Jackson, Walt Frazier, Bill Bradley, Julius Erving, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Witherspoon and Civil Rights Activists Rev. Al Sharpton and Dr. Harry Edwards.
Sharpton even went to TSU to help push Barnett’s dream.
This project has been so long in the making that many of the documentary’s stars are no longer with us like NBA Commissioner David Stern, Georgetown coach and Hall of Famer John Thompson, former Knick and TSU student/athlete Anthony Mason and John McClendon’s widow Joanna.
Teammate John “The Rabbit” Barnhill, who played 10 years in the NBA/ABA, died in 2013. The funeral memorial was captured during the filming.
The documentary also has great archival footage of that era complete with sit in demonstrations, the Ku Klux Klan, Governor George Wallace and multiple film and audio clips of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
There is no downside to the documentary as Coach Thompson speaks his mind, but Hall of Fame president John Doleva and director Spike Lee don’t come across as warm and fuzzy during Barnett’s quest.
One hilarious moment came when Doleva is chatting with a sitting Barnett, touches his lapel and opines, “I like your jacket.”
Barnett looks up at him with those sleepy eyelids and declares, “It’s a suit!”
Coach McClendon died in 1999 and he is a documentary in waiting.
He was inducted into the Hall as a contributor in 1979 because he was a close associate of basketball guru James Naismith. McClendon also won 523 games as a coach in 28 years and eventually was inducted for that accomplishment in 2016 thus joining his College Basketball Hall of Fame selection from 2006.
McClendon was also the first coach fired by one George M. Steinbrenner III as he was the coach of the Cleveland Pipers of the ABL.
“There was the time Coach McClendon, who liked to swim, went for a swim in the Duke University pool after an unsanctioned game versus Duke. TSU beat Duke and,” recalls Barnett, years after he left school, “they drained the pool after that.”
Barnett, a southpaw, has come a long way from the odd-looking-jump-shot-shooting-non-going-to-class athlete.
“The joke was a teacher asked Dick what was his grade point average and he replied, ‘Twenty-five points per game,’” says Frazier in the documentary. “He never went to class.”
Besides the two championships with the Knicks and the three in college, Barnett also captured a title with the Pipers and his high school team lost in the Indiana state finals to a team led by one Oscar Robertson. It was the first time in Indiana schoolboy basketball history that two all-Black teams competed for the state championship.
Tennessee A&I’s legacy has been cherished and protected by Barnett for good reason. The Tigers are probably the best team you never heard of.
Seven members of that team were drafted by the NBA with two – Barnett (1959) and Ben Warley (1961) – selected in the first round.
But basketball could only take him so far.
“I was one of those young Black kids that didn’t understand the implications of education and what it would mean for your future,” says Barnett especially after tearing his Achilles tendon in 1967 at MSG.
Nicknamed “The Skull” in college and “Fall Back Baby” in the pros, Barnett carved a 14-year career on the hardwood as a savvy ball player and off the court as an author, educator and professor at St. John’s University and Monroe College in the Bronx.
Over the course of making the documentary you see Barnett age. Walking upright at the beginning of the film to stooped over and using a cane-like device years later, but his mind is as accurate as his hard to duplicate jumper.
But the documentary was Barnett’s baby plain and simple. He kept up the pressure to get it done.
“I never thought about quitting,” he admits, though he did hear, “a lot of nos.”
“It’s that same work ethic [for the documentary] he put in, that made him a great basketball player,” says Drath.
“It was his ultimate, maybe, final mission in life,” says Willis.
Not really.
“I’ve been working on the Dr. Dick Barnett Foundation,” says the Manhattan resident who lives about eight blocks from his old stomping grounds at the Garden. “The foundation is to develop internships and scholarships for young people.”
“He’s a maverick,” says Frazier about his backcourt mate for the first Knick championship. “He was the last guy [of our team] to get his number retired. We had to put pressure on the Garden.”
If Barnett uses his pressure, then “The Maverick Whisperer of Education” could be his next pride and joy. Hopefully, this quest won’t take upwards of 60 years to complete.
