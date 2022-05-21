News
Minnesota lawmakers agree on $18 million drought relief package
Farmers and ranchers hit by historic drought conditions last year could see state aid under an $18.4 million compromise agreement at the Capitol.
Members of a legislative conference committee for weeks have grappled with the right amount to send to producers, and on Friday they introduced a negotiated plan with three days left in the legislative session. The proposal would free up $8.1 million in grants and other payments to livestock and specialty crop producers and $2.5 million in loans that could be issued through the state’s Rural Finance Authority.
To be eligible, a farmer or rancher would have to apply with the state and prove that they were in a county designated as a primary natural disaster area after the 2021 drought or in a contiguous area. They would also have to list their excess expenses for feed, transportation and other needs attributed to the drought. Applicants could receive up to $7,500 or the total of their additional expenses, whichever is less.
“Yes, we’re past the drought but the lingering effects (continue),” Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said, noting that some livestock producers looked to sell off their animals months after the heat dried out food sources. “I’m hopeful that this money will be able to help pay a bill or two.”
The proposal would also allocate $1 million to the University of Minnesota Board of Regents to buy additional diagnostic equipment for the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for chronic wasting disease, African Swine Fever, avian influenza and other animal illnesses. And it would send $1.5 million to the Department of Agriculture’s emergency account.
Farmers and ranchers for months have called on lawmakers to approve relief funding to help offset the hit of the 2021 droughts. And in August, legislative leaders and the governor, along with Minnesota agriculture industry leaders reached a deal to do so.
But in the months since, Republican lawmakers said they wouldn’t agree to a special session to take up the proposal without also considering the termination of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. And during the legislative session, Democrats and Republicans clashed over provisions tacked onto the bill in either chamber.
House Democrats wanted to include $13 million in funding to replant dried-out shade trees and seedlings affected by drought and to create grants for water infrastructure. Republicans sought to build in aid payments for deer farmers affected by laws aimed at preventing the spread of chronic wasting disease.
Ultimately, the aid payments for deer farmers were removed, but lawmakers included $5 million in funding to the Department of Natural Resources to pay for replacement seedlings and $300,000 to help resolve well interferences reported during the drought.
One member of the panel on Friday said the state needed to do more to raise awareness about the funds once they passed since farmers were faced with a new set of problems this year.
“Drought now is one of the farthest issues from our mind, we’re being inundated by rain,” Rep. Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck, said.
The bill moves next to the chambers for possible approval. From there, it could be signed into law by DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
In northeastern Minnesota, floodwaters rise toward a record and swamp lives
LAKE KABETOGAMA, Minn. — It’s not so much that Sandy Point Lodge and Resort is situated on this big, beautiful lake these days. It’s more like in the lake.
The 25,000-acre lake that has been the lifeblood of this resort community for a century or more, the reason people come here to visit and fish and to live, is once again playing the villain.
“You could get mad or angry … but that’s not going to help. So you just wake up every day, take a deep breath, and go back to work to keep the water out,’’ said Jennifer Gelo, who has owned the lodge with her husband, Gordon, for two decades.
Floodwaters along the entire Rainy River watershed continue to rise, from Lake Vermilion on the south to Lake of the Woods to the north, blowing past the modern-day flood high-water mark set in 2014 in some areas and now approaching the record flood level of 1950.
The problem is especially bad this week on Crane, Namakan and Kabetogama lakes where homes and businesses are fighting a constant battle to keep water out.
“We thought 2014 was bad, but it’s already way past that and it’s still coming up,’’ said Gordon Gelo.
The main lodge building is now ringed with sandbags, with more coming all day long Thursday, as family, staff and friends continued a desperate attempt to keep the lake out of the building. Seven of the resort’s 12 guest cabins already are surrounded by water and unusable. Porta-potties have been brought in because the septic system may become inundated. Sump pumps are running 24/7 to move out any water that flows past the sandbag dike.
“We had one cabin that was pretty well sandbagged, but then the wind came up yesterday and the waves blew the sandbags down,’’ Gordon Gelo said.
Volunteer firefighters brought in bigger pumps to help move more water as the dike was rebuilt.
“We’re past trying to save docks now. We’re trying to save homes,” said Bryan Wichner, chief of the Kabetogama Volunteer Fire Department.
Forecasters for the National Weather Service in Duluth predict the Namakan/Kabetogama system will rise another 11-13 inches over the next week before cresting near the record high-water mark. Rainy Lake also is expected to rise more than a foot over the next week and then, as it continues to receive water from Namakan, rise even higher later in May.
How much higher all the lakes and rivers along this system go depends on the amount of rain that comes over the next few weeks. Over the next seven days, the National Weather Service forecasts between a half inch and an inch of rain. May and June are usually the region’s wettest months.
“It could eclipse the (1950) record,’’ said Joe Moore, National Weather Service meteorologist. A flood warning remains in effect for the Rainy River watershed through May.
“This is a long-term hazard, and water levels will take a long time to decrease throughout the summer,” Moore added, noting additional heavy rainfall could cause even higher levels than are currently expected.
Just down the lake, Nyles Wilkins, owner of Pine Aire Resort, was wearing a pair of waders while working on a rental fishing boat in his flooded driveway, just outside his flooded garage. He had spent seven of the last eight days filling sandbags at the township hall — some for his place, most for his neighbors — but he needed to get some work done in preparation of resort guests arriving this weekend to go fishing. Despite the flood, and even as resort owners are busy trying to save their buildings, guests continue to arrive. And many of them are helping out.
“I had 11 of my guests who were here for the fishing opener come out and help me fill sandbags,’’ Wilkins said. “People have been just fantastic. I guess people who have been coming up here for 20 years with us are sort of like family now.”
Others agreed.
“We have guests calling asking what they can do to help,’’ Jennifer Gelo said.
Few, if any, of the resort owners have flood insurance. And business risk insurance generally doesn’t cover slow-rising lake floods. Resort owners will have to rebuild docks and waterfront buildings and, potentially, rebuild entire cabins that become flooded. Most have had to turn away business at what should be the busiest time of year.
“I never got a penny back in 2014,’’ Wilkins noted.
Wilkins’ main lodge is surrounded by a 2-foot wall of sandbags with pumps running constantly. He had about a foot of clearance before the sandbags were topped. Nearby, several of his cabins were less than a foot from being inundated.
Still, Wilkins remained hopeful, even upbeat.
“It seems to be slowing down a little. … It only came up an inch last night,” he noted. “It had been coming up 4 or 5 inches every day earlier in the week.”
A mile or so down the road, about two dozen people were busy filling sandbags at the town hall, including staff from Voyageurs National Park and a youth crew from the Minnesota Conservation Corps. Several local residents also were helping as were some people who came from far away. A class of eighth graders from Little Fork was scheduled to help Friday.
“I saw something saying they desperately needed volunteers, so I came up,” said Lee Arman, of Lino Lakes, Minnesota. “I bought my camper up to stay in. … You try to do what you can to help people who are in this much need.”
St. Louis County had delivered 33 dump truck loads of sand to Kabetogama Township through Thursday and more than 19,000 bags have been filled.
“We’re going to need a lot more sandbags. And a lot more people to help,’’ said Mary Manninen, township clerk.
John Stegmeir, township supervisor, said more volunteers are badly needed for at least the next week or so to get more sandbags in place. But they may be needed for much longer.
Hydrologists “don’t seem to be able to tell us when the water is going to peak. It just keeps coming up,” Stegmeir said. “We’re going to need volunteers not just next week, but into next month. … All of these sandbags are going to have to come back out, too.”
Downstream on the Rainy River system, Lake of the Woods rose 10 inches over the past seven days and is expected to rise another 7 inches over the next week, surpassing the 2014 flood levels. Water continues to flow into the big lake at more than twice the rate that it can flow out.
All that water continues to head north, into the Winnipeg River system, on its way to Hudson Bay.
Governor activates National Guard to help
Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday signed an executive order activating the Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in Northeastern Minnesota. At the request of sheriffs and emergency management directors of St. Louis and Koochiching counties, the governor declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide logistics and operations support with the production and staging of flood protection materials like sandbags.
“As severe weather pushes flooding beyond historic highs, I’m incredibly grateful that the members of our National Guard have again raised their hands to help their neighbors,” Walz said in a statement. “I’ve seen firsthand the impact flooding is having on our farmers and communities, and we will ensure that our fellow Minnesotans continue to receive the support they need.”
Hydrological convergence
The great flood of 2022 has been caused by a hydrological perfect storm. Deep snow covered most of the region well into April — up to twice the usual winter precipitation in some areas. Then record rainfall fell in April on top of the melting snow. But because the ground was still frozen and couldn’t soak in, almost all that water was running off at once. Continued rounds of rain and thunderstorms have continued in May adding to the problem.
On Thursday, water was flowing into Namakan Lake at about 33,000 cubic feet per second, but could only get out at about 27,000. Because Kabetogama is connected to and at the same level as Namakan, Kabetogama is flooding as well. Water was flowing into Rainy Lake from all sources at about 65,000 cubic feet per second, but only able to flow out at 37,000. As long as inflow remains higher than outflow, the lakes will continue to rise.
Voyageurs, Superior National Forest, BWCAW impacted
The Rainy River watershed stretches as far east as the Gunflint Trail, and parts of the Superior National Forest and Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness have been impacted by the flooding, with some lakes and rivers backed up into campsites and some forest roads covered in standing water.
Forest Service officials are warning visitors to call ahead to the nearest district ranger office to see what campsites and roads might not be accessible.
Anyone planning to visit the area should call ahead to make sure their campsite or lodging facility is accessible. Some boat ramps, docks, campsites, access roads and other facilities across much of the region are underwater.
Hazards across many lakes
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office officials are warning all boaters on northern lakes to be on the lookout for floating debris, not just on the heavily flooded border lakes but on the many lakes that are seeing high water.
The debris includes pieces of buildings and lawn furniture and big logs and tree trunks that may be hard to see on the water.
The water also has submerged previously visible rocks and the hazards that now may be lurking just underwater.
“Due to rising levels, water routes that people may have used in the past may not be a safe navigational route now, and new hazards are emerging daily,” said Jason Lukovsky, St. Louis County undersheriff. “We’re also asking boaters to be aware of the damage they may cause to shorelines from their boat’s wake.”
Divided Minnesota Legislature intent on working down to the wire
Judging by the absence of major bills sent to DFL Gov. Tim Walz this week, it’s hard to believe the politically divided Minnesota Legislature has an $8 billion spending agreement.
With about two days to finish their work, lawmakers had completed none of the big spending bills by Friday afternoon. Bipartisan committees were working through sticking points on everything from tax cuts to spending on public safety and health and human services.
Lawmakers announced the framework of a grand bargain Monday morning. They set midweek deadlines to finish the most complicated legislation, then blew past those deadlines.
Their only option now is round-the-clock sessions to pass $4 billion in new spending and $4 billion in tax cuts before midnight Sunday. That money would come from the state’s record budget surplus and be spent over the next three years.
The session officially wraps Monday, but lawmakers cannot pass bills on the last day.
Publicly, both House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, have tried to strike tones that are at once optimistic but resolute.
In separate statements to the media, each emphasized they remain committed to their grand bargain — but also to each party’s priorities, which often differ. Hortman on Friday said it’s essentially all or nothing; for example, even if there’s agreement on tax cuts, those won’t be passed if there’s no agreement on spending plans.
In one sense, there’s little risk if they can’t make it happen; the state currently is operating under a two-year, $52 billion budget approved last year, so there’s no risk of parts of the government shutting down if no additional legislation passes this year.
On the other hand, Walz and every seat in the Legislature will be on the ballot in November’s general election, and some lawmakers seeking re-election feel pressure to show voters they’ve accomplished something with what amounts to a state awash in excess tax revenues. The state has a projected budget surplus of $9.25 billion.
Here’s where the biggest bills stood Friday evening:
Taxes: Top lawmakers say agreement on $4 billion in tax reductions is close. It likely will focus on lowering the 5.35 percent tax rate for the lowest income bracket, with bigger credits for renters, seniors and low-income residents.
The tax bill has to originate in the House. Hortman on Friday said it’s leverage to get other things done and likely will be the last bill that chamber passes.
Health and human services: GOP lawmakers want to put most of the $1 billion in agreed upon spending towards raises for caregivers and long-term care workers. Industry advocates say dozens of nursing homes and care facilities will be forced to close without more state money.
Democrats also want to raise caregiver pay but hope to put some of the money into aid to help families pay for things like child care.
Education: Lawmakers are split over how much of the $1 billion in new spending should go towards reducing school districts’ special education costs versus other supports for students, such as mental health services. Senate Republicans also want to focus on improving student literacy.
Public safety: The House and Senate are struggling to agree on how to divide $450 million between preventing crime and fighting it. Republicans want to put most of the money into policing, while Democrats also want to fund community intervention efforts. Both sides agree more funding is needed for the state’s courts.
Infrastructure: There’s agreement to spend $1.5 billion on state infrastructure, but no specifics have been released. The deal on the so-called bonding bill would include $1.4 billion in borrowing and $150 million from the budget surplus. This is the one bill that could be approved even if everything else falls apart.
Other bills: Legislative leaders and Gov. Walz also want to spend about $1.3 billion on other supplemental budget items. Some less significant bills already have been agreed to by lawmakers. They include:
- $18 million for drought and other agriculture disaster relief.
- $46 million in new spending for colleges and universities.
- Changes to liquor laws to allow growlers and bottles to be sold by brewers and distillers.
Despite some smaller deals and a grand spending bargain, lawmakers will need a concerted push to get done by Sunday night. Walz has said he’s not interested in calling them back for an overtime session.
Nine numbers that show Minnesota United’s struggles in 2022
One-third of the MLS season in the books, and Minnesota United needs a plot twist.
It’s been the same old story: The Loons’ lack of goal scoring has been glaring and bringing them down, but goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair has stepped as a primary protagonist, with shot-stopping that has kept his club from an even worst start.
Minnesota (4-5-3) will look to flip the script against FC Dallas (6-4-2) at 6 p.m. Sunday in Frisco, Texas.
Going into this weekend’s games, here are nine key numbers on Minnesota’s position:
1 — Difference between the Loons’ payroll rank in MLS (15th at $13.2 million, per MLS Players Association) and their spot in the Supporters Shield standings (16th with 15 points). In other words, Minnesota currently resides in the bottom half in the 28-team league in spending and returns on that investment.
0.47 — The points-per-game gap MNUFC will need to make up in order to finish in the top four in the Western Conference and earn an MLS Cup Playoffs game at Allianz Field. (A home playoff game was the club’s stated objective in preseason.) The average points per game to reach the top four in the West is 1.55 over the past decade. Minnesota is currently at 1.25 and need to average 1.72 over the final 22 games to reach that mark.
“Obviously we’ve got a little bit to make up, but I’ve got a lot of faith in this group and there are a lot of points to play for,” manager Adrian Heath said. “We’ve had a particularly difficult start in terms of opposition.”
-10 — The amount of points United has dropped in seven home games this season, marking the worst home start since the club joined MLS in 2017. And this includes the Loons’ anemic opening two seasons, which were played at the Gophers’ football stadium.
Minnesota gave up a 93rd-minute goal in a 1-0 home loss to Cincinnati on May 7 in “probably the most frustrating game,” Heath said.
35 — Percentage of total MLS minutes that Luis Amarilla, Robin Lod, Franco Fragapane and Emanuel Reynoso have been on the field together this season. In preseason, they were penciled in as the primary front four but have been on the field for just 337 of the 1,080 league minutes this season.
3 — Goals that MNUFC has scored with that front four on field together. Lod and Amarilla each tallied one, while defender Bakaye Dibassy notched the other on a Reynoso assist. That’s one goal for every 112 minutes.
-2.5 — The Loons have scored 13 goals, but have an expected goals stat of 15.5 this season, per fbref.com. Minnesota’s highest xG of the season (2.8) was the 1-1 draw with L.A. Galaxy on Wednesday.
“If we scored like three or four more goals everybody would (have) thought it was such a good and dominating game, but you can’t say that after how horrible we were finishing today, especially me included,” said Lod, who ended up scoring the game-tying goal in the 87th minute. He has a team-high five goals on the season.
2 — The amount of MLS goals from the club’s high-priced Designated Player strikers Adrien Hunou ($2.68 million salary) and Luis Amarilla ($785,000). Excluding transfer fees, that a hefty $1.7 million per goal so far.
+5.2 — Dayne St. Clair leads MLS in expected goals minus goals conceded. Opponents have a total xG of 15.2 this season, but St. Clair has allowed only 10 in 10 games.
“He’s in a particularly rich vein of form,” Heath said.
If St. Clair wasn’t feeling that flow, its entirely possible two of Minnesota’s four wins come off the list (New York Red Bulls and Colorado Rapids) because both of those foes had xG over two, but St. Clair helped keep them to one goal or fewer.
27.3 — The average age of Minnesota’s roster, with ranks fourth-oldest in MLS. This team is built to win now, and, well, they are not getting it done at a high enough level so far.
