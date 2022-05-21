Finance
MS in Entrepreneur Management – A Big Step Towards Success
Now-a-days, students have plenty of options to choose from, when it comes to professional courses. Depending upon his/her interests, one can choose a particular course and thus, can make a great career in his/her preferred industry. One such professional course is MS in Entrepreneur Management which is gaining huge popularity with each passing day.
The program instills entrepreneurial qualities in the students who can set up businesses of their own after the completion of the degree program. Understanding the significance of effective management for better profit and sales figures, organizations line up to hire these fresh graduates. In-fact, the MS degree program opens a world of opportunities for these students who can easily enter the field of their choice. The students certainly have plenty of options to choose from, but yes, a lot of thought and planning should go in, before one opts for a particular degree program.
There are many management colleges in India which offer best-in-class infrastructural facilities and teaching methodology. To compete with their rivals in the market, these institutions leave no stone unturned to get their students placed in top quality companies. Besides MS in Entrepreneur Management, one can also purse the MS degree with specialization in Finance or Information Assurance or Information Systems. MBA programs are also in demand these days. Having an MBA degree has become a prerequisite for managerial positions in today’s business world.
Internet comes as a smart solution to find out relevant information about these institutes across the globe. Here, one needs not to go outside. Just a computer/laptop and an Internet connection and it’s all done. Besides these online resources, one can also take the help of professional career counselors. A chat with friends and parents can also be of great help.
How to Advertise in the Wall Street Journal Or Investors Business Daily and Skyrocket Your Profits
What follows are my random thoughts about advertising your product or service to the readers of these business publications.
1. Newspapers are not dead.
Everyone thinks that the internet has killed most printed media. But it’s just not true. What is true is that you have to watch your costs. Your cost per lead and cost per sale. But, don’t count newspapers and magazine down and out yet. I have one client who advertises in the Reno, Nevada daily newspaper. He runs 3 ads a week for $483.00. He gets about 12 leads a week off it. And he closes 40% of the leads on a $4,000 product/service.
Those are good numbers. He’s paying about $40 per lead with his newspaper marketing. With other media, he admits he pays in the neighborhood of $250 to $300 for a lead.
Newspapers are not dead. The WSJ and the IBD are good mediums for generating leads and sales. The readers have above average discretionary spending money. They are the first buyers. Meaning, they will often be the risk-takers and buy a new, unheard-of products before it really catches on. Joe Sugarman made a nice income from full page ads in the WSJ in the 1970’s selling high-tech devices that were new to the market. He operated in the basement of his Chicago area home.
The readers of these publication fancy that they are more thoughtful than other buyers. Thus, they will read a long-winded ad, feeling that they are getting information… not talking to a “salesman”. But YOU, the smart marketer, know the truth. You know that every ad, especially a long-winded ad… IS your salesman. A commissioned salesman who does not sell does not cost you much. But an ad that does not sell, costs you plenty.
2. Pay close attention to this concept. Write it down. It’s important: People Will Not Read Long Winded Ads!
But PROSPECTS will.
If you want them to spend money with YOU. You must give them interesting and helpful information. You cannot bore them into reading your ad. But if it is written in an interesting helpful way… Prospects will read any amount of copy. If you think that no one reads any more… then, why o why do they buy the WSJ or the IBD? They want information.
They want products and services that will help them make more money…. Enjoy life more… get ahead in their career… prepare for the future… They want more sex. They want more time. They want solutions to a host of problems they are having. They want peace of mind. They want pride of ownership. They don’t want to be embarrassed by decisions they must make. Can your product/service solve some of these problems? Then YOU need to consider advertising in the WSJ or IBD.
3. These are passionate audiences.
Years ago, my postman told me that the two angriest customers on his route were those who did NOT get their Wall Street Journal… or those who did NOT get their National Inquirer. Please note: The two extremes in audiences. But both were passionate about their publications. You can generally tell which publications had passionate audiences. It is the publication that has a healthy classified section. For example: Popular Mechanics magazine has several pages of classifieds. This is your hint that a fullpage ad in that publication will have a lot of selling power for you: Passionate audiences.
4. Newspapers are not dead, but they are struggling.
Therefore, you can negotiate the price. Like the client mentioned above, if you’re selling a $4,000 product you can afford to bring in leads at a cost of several hundred dollars. But you’ve got to know your costs. Lead generation cost, conversion cost, customer repeat buyer cost, attrition cost, etc.
5. Generally speaking, your message in the IBD or WSJ should be the same message you’re using in the internet or your sales presentations. Especially if you’ve tested your message and found THIS message to be the one that gets you the best response. Buyers who come to you from the newspaper or the web or direct mail… are all the same. They all want the benefits of your product or service. What is your strongest message? That’s the message you want in your newspaper ad.
6. Give your ad a headline.
It is laughable how many ads in the WSJ or IBD don’t have headlines. The headline is the part of your ad readers scan to see if they want to spend more time with your ad. If it does not have a headline, you might as well not run your ad. Headlines are so important that for years and years, marketers who test various elements will tell you one headline can pull 19 times more orders than the same ad with another headline. Give your ad a headline and make it a good one.
7. Keep the 2nd “Honey” in mind.
Very often, if you’re selling a high-ticket item, the prospect will read your ad and become convinced it is a good deal. But there is a “Honey” they must discuss things with BEFORE the buying decision takes place. If your ad is good, they will often clip it out of the paper to use as ammunition with which they can convince their spouse or boss, etc… to buy the product or service also. Give them all the ammo they will need to make a convincing argument. They want the conveniences and benefits you offer, but you’ve got to convince them. Then they must convince themselves. Then they must convince other who might say “Why do you want to buy that?”
8. Call out your audience.
Who reads these publications? Investors. Entrepreneurs. Managers. CEOs. CFOs. Politicians. Inventors. Some educators. People who long to get ahead. These two publications are read by people who are on the cutting edge of societal evolution. They are the shakers and movers. They are the debaters of our day. If you want to sell your product to a narrow slice of their readers, CALL THEM OUT. Say: Attention Investors. Or, ATTENTION BUSINESS OWNERS. Etc.
9. Speak to every group of readers.
Some folks are visual. Some are touchy-feely. Some are accountants. Some are audio types. Do you hear what I’m saying? Can you see the good in this? Doesn’t this add up in your thinking? You can describe the same house as being full of light coming threw the windows. Or build to withstand the toughest winds.
10. Repeat Yourself.
Repetition is the juice of good direct response advertising. If you make a statement once, it does not so easily sink in. But if you say the same thing three different times, from three different angles, the chances increase that the reader will likely OWN the idea and think it’s his idea to own the product.
11. Repeat Yourself.
Brand advertisers repeat the message many times over the course of a year. Direct response advertisers must repeat the selling points in the same ad, enough until it’s believed and acted upon.
12. Give them a call to action.
It’s one thing to lay out your arguments for the purchase of your product or service. But you must tell them what to do next. Call now. Order by Wednesday for a free sample. Mention my name for a special delivery.
13. Use a “fireside chat” approach.
Most of us have emotions. We don’t want to do business with a nameless, faceless corporation. We want to deal with a real person. We want to trust the seller. We want to know that you have done your homework and feel our pain. We want to know your solution has been tested and proven. That others have tried it and are thrilled with the results. Consider the bailouts of Chrysler and GM of today… with the bailout of Chrysler in the 1980’s under Lee Iacocca. Mr. Iacocca splashed his face all over every ad that came out selling cars. He spoke to us “man to man”. We felt his honesty and sincerity. Chrysler sold a lot of cars then. Today, the bailout of the car companies have no name… no face… no one with home we can identify. Deep in our souls we hate collectivism. We want to deal with someone who is real. Someone who will sit down with us and have a “fireside chat”.
14. Use these ideas and you can be a fireless advertiser.
Even in a media that on its surface looks to be expensive. But when measuring cost per lead and cost per sale will likely turn out to be way cheaper than a $1 classified.
Call me if you want to discuss these ideas for your marketing.
Interesting Facts About Ragdoll Cat Psychology
Ragdolls are perfect indoor cats; but that is it – they are not the type to chase mice or other stuff a regular cat should do. This doesn’t mean however they don’t like to smell the fresh air from time to time; just be careful not to leave them unsupervised as outside their typical environment are pretty helpless – they can get lost, can be stolen easily (they really love strangers, especially the smelly ones), get hit by a car or worse, scare the crap out of your dog.
They learn very fast what should and shouldn’t do; this doesn’t mean however they are always doing what they should – they know it’s wrong but keep on doing it. Ragdoll cats can easily be accustomed to travel or wear a collar, especially if thought from a young age.
Ragdolls are maybe the most sociable cats. They are very attached to their owner and people in general and usually enjoy the company of other cats. Of course, there are exceptions (my cat being one of them – she really hates all non human species). As true family cats Ragdolls enjoy being with kids, just not the kind that tortures them continuously
Young Ragdoll kittens are usually quite active while older ones are rather well-tempered, calm partners. Often Ragdolls like to fetch tossed toys, others prefer a combination of a game of hide and seek and tag with you. They are always happy when you spend some time playing with them.
Ragdolls often answer in their soft low voice when called. Their sounds are very expressive and sometimes you think they answer you back.
If you need a lovable and ever trusting pet, then Ragdoll cat is definitely a good choice. They are the perfect combination between a dog, a cat, and maybe the small baby you don’t yet have.
Top 5 Tips for Retailers to Purchase Wholesale Groceries
Retailers/resellers are the responsible persons for purchasing bulk groceries from wholesale suppliers in large amounts. Purchasing the bulk amount of merchandise is the most effective & important step for the beneficial business. Every retailer knows that they have a huge number of options to get the products in large amounts from various online stores & material stores, with price variations from a variety of suppliers. But before going to purchase wholesale groceries the retailers should remember these five tips.
1. Quality
For every successful business, the first step is providing the good quality products. Whatever the products you’re providing through your store quality is important. So the first thing you would consider from wholesale supplies is quality. For an online store or material store first, go with a sample check, this is good & feel much better while checking the quality of products with your eyes & hands. With this, you can truly analyze the quality of products.
2. Compare Prices
It’s a crucial and important step in wholesale grocery purchase. List out the products what you need for your store, and then check the vendors those who are offering the products. Later on, check the quality if you’re trusting with one brand then compare the prices from multiple suppliers. For a loose buy, you should analyze the price then bid on the products carefully.
3. Minimum Orders
Always check the products & brands that are offered by your competitors, this will give you a clear view what kind of products do we purchase, etc. make a clear view on leftover stocks & store discounts. These analyses will help you a lot. Whatever the products you’re providing through your store keep a rough estimation based on that you would buy the merchandise from wholesale suppliers. With this, you can avoid leftover stock wastage.
4. Stability
Most of the business people prefer material stores for bulk buy this is one of the good options for quality checking & bidding, but a time-consuming process. This is the reason most of the people prefer online shopping even for bulk shopping. When you choose the online shopping you should consider the stability like from how long the site is running, is that store maintaining user-friendly relationships, providing best customer support, easy return policies, etc.
5. Hidden charges
The most terrible & horrible thing in wholesale shopping is shipping, for online shopping, it is the crucial step, try to go with free shipping/very fewer charges providing online vendors. Do they provide Cash on Delivery (COD), any hidden charges, etc should consider. While on traditional store shopping also should consider these charges. In wholesale shopping, one can definitely get products for lowest prices with bidding, but do consider & keep a naked eye on hidden charges.
There are lots of sites that are offering wholesale groceries online as well offline, but consider the Doorstep Kirana wholesale grocery store for bulk shopping. This is the Hyderabad’s largest wholesale grocery supplier. Here one can get groceries, Vegetables, fruits, etc. at reasonable prices with free shipping & COD options. Get the best quotes from retail industry experts with a phone call. Check the quality with sample checking.
