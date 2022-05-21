Finance
Mutual Funds Vs Exchange Traded Funds (ETF): Why I Changed to the Better Investment
Almost exclusively, in my years as a financial adviser, I have invested my client’s monies into mutual funds. One of the advantages of mutual funds that appealed to me was diversification. But, I’ve always been watchful (and sometimes discouraged) of mutual fund’s expenses, turnover ratios, and year end capital gains distributions. Another reason why I chose mutual funds in the past was because even as an experienced adviser, I’ve never proclaimed to be an authority on selecting individual stocks. However, I’ve always liked the fact that investors, through limit orders and options, could choose the price at which they purchase or sell an individual stock. This also appealed to me, but neither limit orders nor options can be used with funds. Until a few years ago, I often wondered how could investors get the benefits of diversification, tax efficiency, transparency, with the ability to use limit orders to purchase or sell the investment, all in one investment? The answer: Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).
The mechanics of mutual funds and Exchange Traded Funds
Mutual Funds can either be “open-ended” (unlimited shares issued) or “closed ended” (limited shares issued). For the sake of this article, open-ended funds will be discussed.
The birth of the fund begins with a Professional portfolio manager or fund management team. The portfolio manager or fund management team pools together money from different investors and creates the investment trust. The money from the trust is invested into either stocks, bonds or cash. The investor buys shares in the fund at NAV (Net Asset Value). As investors put more money into the fund, additional mutual fund shares are created. The investors do not select the stocks within the mutual fund, that’s the job of the portfolio manager.
When the fund investor sells (redeems) their shares, the shares are returned back to the portfolio manager (who gives the investor cash in exchange for their shares.) If a mutual fund doesn’t have enough cash on-hand to accommodate the investor’s sell order, then the portfolio manager may have to sell the fund’s securities to raise cash. This could affect all shareholders of the fund.
ETFs are constructed in a manner that is contradictory to that of mutual funds. While the birth of a mutual fund begins with cash (from investors) that is subsequently invested into stocks, the ETF actually originates with stock. Once a “prospective” ETF has been approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the ETF sponsor (originator) forms an agreement with an Authorized Participant. The authorized participant is usually a large institution, market maker or specialist.
The authorized participant borrows shares of stock, and places those shares into a trust, and uses the stock to form creation units (one creation unit is about 50,000 shares of stock) of the ETF. The authorized participant receives shares of the ETF (which represent slices of the creation unit) in exchange for the stock that was placed in the trust.
After the authorized participant receives the ETF shares, those shares are then sold to the public on the open market.
Unlike funds, whose shares are priced at the end of each trading day, ETF shares are priced like stocks, all throughout the trading day. ETF shares can be purchased through limit orders or options.
Also unlike mutual funds, when an investor wants to redeem their ETF shares, the redemption doesn’t affect the other investors of the ETF.
An ETF shareholder that wants to redeem their shares can either sell them on the open market or if they have enough shares (usually in the case of large institutions) of the ETF, those shares can be exchange for a creation unit. The creation unit is exchanged for the underlying shares. Because the exchange of the creation unit for the underlying shares is a like-kind exchange, there isn’t any tax implications. However, when the ETF shareholder sells the stock from the exchange, there maybe tax implications.
Of all the rationale for my new found adoration with ETFs over mutual funds, the lower expense ratios associated with ETFs convinced me the most. Because ETFs normally mimic indexes, they are considered passive investments. Normally, unless the stocks within the underlying index changes, the stocks within the ETF also do not change. This lack of active trading results in lower expenses.
For Singaporean Borrowers, What Is The Difference Between A TDSR And A MSR?
TDSR refers to the total debt servicing ratio, while the MSR refers to the mortgage servicing ratio limits of the borrower. TDSR calculates the portion of your earnings that could be used to serve your loan. As of the latest update, the highest percentage allowed by the government is only 60%. The computation takes into account all your other loan obligations, and then add all your repayment obligations, to make sure it does not go beyond the allowed 60%. You may think that the TDSR is similar or has the same features as the MSR. They are entirely different frameworks. However, if you have a variable income, you would get a much smaller TDSR computation. For example, if you have a $5,000 income from business, then you only get 30% of your variable income to qualify for the TDSR computation. This means computing your 60% TDSR out of the $3,500 variable income.
What are the highlights of the TDSR ruling?
The ratio is now capped at 60%. For the commercial and industrial loans, the new loan calculation is based on 4.5%. For the residential property loans, the new loan calculation is based on 3.5%. To calculate the loan tenure of two or more borrowers, the calculation is based on the income weighted average age. There are no more guarantors in this ruling. All borrowers should be the mortgagors. If you opt for a guarantor, then the guarantor should be a mortgagor itself. The TDSR applies to all real property loans, which include residential and commercial properties. For a refinancing, it would not apply if the property is occupied by the owner.
The MSR focuses only on your housing loan repayments. Recently, the MSR limit in Singapore has been cut to 30% of the gross monthly salary of the borrower from the previous 35%. This means that regardless of your other loan repayments, you can use at least 30% of your monthly income. If over 30% of your income has been allocated already to paying your existing loan repayments, then you are not eligible to make another loan anymore. The government has been increasingly keen on how its people are spending their money. The government was convinced that people spent their money to the last borrowed cent. The government wants to ensure its people are not borrowing money like a broke alcoholic. The MSR does not apply to HDB flats and ECs that are owner occupied and purchased before the implementation of the new MSR ruling.
The References Project for Financial Advisors
I’ve heard it said that there are two things which consume every financial advisor: Wondering where the next Ideal Client will come from and ensuring that no existing Ideal Clients leave. Whether that’s true or not, we do know that Ideal Clients prefer to select their Most Trusted Advisor by way of a referral from a well-served existing Ideal Client. We’ve also come to believe that many financial advisors misread the value of referrals. It’s clear that referrals to Potential Ideal Clients represent business growth and increased revenue; that’s obvious. But far more important are referrals as a measure of an advisor’s value in the mind of each Client. For Clients who regularly introduce you to others, you know and understand that their value of you is high since they are willing to risk their reputation in the eyes of others by recommending you to get involved in their personal financial affairs. Those Clients obviously believe that those they recommend to you will be better off with you in their life.
We are, however, left to question how to interpret a Client who does not recommend you or refer you to others. Is this particular Client simply terminally introverted and never interacts with anyone who might possibly benefit from working with you? Or does this Client fail to value you enough to risk recommending you to others? Or is there some other issue? In order to know one way or the other, getting to the bottom of this issue should be of great concern to you, requiring your time and attention.
“The References Project” is the second strategy to deploy if a Client is not giving referrals; the first strategy is “The Marketing 101: Make a List Project,” which I’ve previously detailed.
At the outset, it’s helpful to have a direct and candid discussion explaining that when a Client introduces you to others, you know your value is “above expectations,” but when a Client does not introduce you to others, your instincts kick-in to diagnose whether there’s even more that needs to be done to serve a Client. Remember, our objective is to establish whether this Client’s failure to provide referrals indicates an inadequate perceived value of working with you, or, rather, something benign. Explain that referrals are simply a measure of value. Relate that this is unusual, so let’s forget about “referrals” and have a discussion about the bigger issue: The value you are providing.
If your Client then alerts you to something you can improve upon, that’s great; the process is working. If your Client dismisses your concern by saying something like, “Everything’s fine,” that’s okay, too, and it may be true. But rather than stop there, let’s press a bit further. If this Client is unable or unwilling to introduce you to others, then let’s ascertain whether they are willing to do something that’s passive, but which requires them to be happy with your services. Let’s test the relationship and ask them to serve as a reference. If they are willing to serve as a reference, and be on the “receiving end” of an outreach call with those considering working with you, then the reason you’re not receiving referrals from this Client may, indeed, be benign. If, however, this Client will not refer you and refuses to serve as a reference for you, well now you know there’s a problem. Just to keep your undivided attention here, regarding the secondary importance of referrals, which is increased revenue, the next best thing to an actual referral, thankfully, is a Potential Ideal Client talking to several of your existing Clients, all who extol your virtues and go on and on about how well-served by you they are. So, having a robust list of references is valuable for your client acquisition efforts, as well.
Assuming your Client agrees to serve as a reference for you, let’s outline the process. As always, we recommend you alert every Client and potential Client that you are recording every meeting to ensure you don’t miss anything important.
First, ask this Client, “Let’s say a Potential Ideal Client were to call you, what would you say to them?”
Regardless of what they say, when they end their comment, ask, “Anything else?” or, “What else do you think or feel is important for one of our potential Clients to know about the value we provide?” Focus on the value they feel you provide, and encourage this Client to articulate the things you do which they feel are the most valuable; appeal to them to dig deeper by asking, “Tell me more about that.” And, before they leave, explain that there will be boundaries around the conversation; you will make sure nobody ever asks specifically about their money or their confidences. Also, alert them that you will rotate their name, that you’ll call before you give their name to anyone, and that you greatly appreciate their willingness to serve as a reference.
When the time comes, and you have a Potential Ideal Client who does not immediately join your Ideal Client Community when invited, ask if they would like to speak with two or three of your existing Clients. Tell them you will provide them with up to three names after you’ve made a courtesy contact to ensure they are in town and available.
The final step of this process is to listen to the meeting recording where your Client described what they would say to a Potential Ideal Client. After selecting several of the most compelling things they said, write an e-mail that provides an accurate summary of the exact words they used, using bullet points, which explains, “At one of our last meetings, you agreed to serve as a reference and were willing to speak to someone with whom we are considering working. Are you still willing?” Continue the e-mail by explaining, “Feel free to say anything you believe is useful, but I’m including my notes of your comments which I feel might be particularly useful for a potential Client,” and then provide your record of the wonderful things you heard them say about you and your team. If this Client does not reply, be sure to follow up, and also follow up to debrief the conversation after they speak with your potential Client. Additionally, set your Clients’ expectations for an updated discussion about “The References Project” at every future client progress meeting.
Implementing “The References Project” will allow you to assess and address potential, or festering, problems with your existing Clients who don’t sufficiently value what you do, by providing a record, via email, of the exact words they used to describe your value. By providing their words, you are imprinting and reinforcing the extent to which this client values what you do. Some people simply don’t pause to contemplate how much they appreciate you, and “The References Project” allows them time to appreciate the value you provide. As such you will observe a gradual increase in referrals & revenue over time.
Since the principal value of referrals is as a reliable measurement of the level of regard your Clients hold for your services, “The References Project” allows you to determine, once and for all, whether there is a problem or not. The side benefits of “The References Project” are almost as enormous. As a result of this project, you will notice revenue growth over time. You will find that some Clients, who have not previously provided referrals, now begin to offer referrals. Perhaps it’s because you have helped them to articulate your value, and now this Client knows what to say to people about you, or perhaps this Client simply had not paused to consider how much value you provide, and this process has led to an elevated appreciation for what you do. It’s even possible that “The References Project” has confirmed, for them, that you are not the “salesperson” they thought you might be, and they now feel you are worthy of being the Most Trusted Advisor to everyone they know and love and care about.
Can Bankruptcy Help Prevent My Car From Being Repossessed?
According to The Washington Post; “A record 7 million Americans are 3 months behind on their car payments” – February 2019. That title says it all. In other words, if you are filing bankruptcy and have missed your car payments, but you still want to keep your car, you are not alone.
The Credit Union Journal has a recent article in the May 2019 edition titled; “In avoiding subprime auto loans, are Credit Unions shunning their roots?” It turns out that car loan defaults are once again at historic highs. This is a nationwide problem for lenders, and not just locally here in Ventura County or Los Angeles County.
There are legal remedies you can deploy to stop your car from being repossessed. Many consumers do not realize that under both Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Law you can temporarily prevent car repossession by your lender. This is because during bankruptcy proceedings the court issues an “Automatic Stay” prohibiting and preventing the lender from repossessing your car. The lender can ask the court remove the ‘automatic stay’ and if the court agrees, the lender may take possession of the car anyway, but this temporary stay may be all you need to get the lender’s attention to work with you and your attorney on a modified repayment plan.
The best way to deal with this situation is to be in contact with your car lender, and it’s best to do that through a bankruptcy attorney, it holds more weight. It also stops the lender from trying to bully you. Your attorney can renegotiate the terms and help you set up a new payment structure thus, allowing you to keep your automobile in a bankruptcy.
Consider if you will that lenders don’t really want to repossess cars, they are not in the automotive business, they are in the lending business, they just want to be paid, as per the original agreement. If they realize that isn’t going to happen, they will weigh their options and consider what’s best for them. Perhaps, a reduced interest rate, reduced balance, or renegotiated terms are better for the lender than a repossessed used car with low resell market value due to wear and tear and depreciation. Face it lenders do not want to lose any more money than they absolutely have to.
Another important point you must remember; the ‘automatic bankruptcy stay’ is only temporary, and if you haven’t been making timely payments, once your case is closed you can expect the lender to demand return of the car or they will repossess it. Also keep in mind that the stay is only good during the bankruptcy proceedings which for Chapter 7 lasts about 3 months or so.
What’s the Best Way to Prevent Car Repossession During Bankruptcy Court Proceedings?
- Make the payments
- Make up missed payment
- Come up with a repayment plan, ask court to approve it
- Stay in contact with the lender through your attorney
- Ask for some help perhaps paying interest only for a couple of payments
- Renegotiate the Car Loan
- Ask court if you can buy your car back for its fair market value (Redeeming Your Car under Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Law).
- Ask your bankruptcy attorney about ‘cramdown’ strategies in Chapter 13 bankruptcy
What Can You Do If Your Car Is Repossessed Before the Bankruptcy Filing Date?
Ask your bankruptcy attorney to help you come up with a repayment plan so the lender can get the missed payments. If this has happened to you, and if your car has already been repossessed, do not delay. Call your bankruptcy attorney now! That’s probably the best advice of all.
Summing it all up!
You need to know your rights and understand the motivations of your lender. You need a good solid bankruptcy lawyer who works for you, one who has dealt with the local lenders here in Ventura and LA County. An attorney who gets it and has decades of experience. With the right strategy, you’ll be able to keep your car, prevent humiliation, and prevent loss of your transportation. After all, we live in California and you need a car.
