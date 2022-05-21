News
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 18 & 19 – May 1 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations
This is an American action television series. The elements of action that are included are military drama and police procedural genres. The series was first premiered on CBS on September 22, 2009. The series is about the exploits of the Los Angeles-based Office of Special Projects (OSP).
This is part of an elite division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that has its specialization in undercover assignments. NCIS: Los Angeles is the first successful series when it comes to the successful series. It stands as the second series in the NCIS franchise.
The series was created by Shane Brennan. Season 1 presents each of their episodes for a time limit of 42-44 minutes each. The cast that originally started the series were Chris O’Donnell, Daniela Ruah, LL Cool J, Peter Cambor, Adam Jamal Craig, Linda Hunt, and Barrett Foa. However, few of the casts have changed as in the seasons the role played died.
When And Where To Watch?
On May 1st, Los Angeles NCIS is releasing Season 13, episodes 18 and 19. Yes, there are going to be two episodes that are coming up with lots of exciting things around the bend.
Episode 18 can be found on CBS Television Network from 8-9 pm (ET/PT). The episode can also be streamed on Paramount+. Episode 19, can also be found on CBS Television Network from 9-10 pm (ET/PT). This episode can also be streamed on Paramount+.
Plot Speculation
Season 13, Episode 18 is titled “Hard for the Money”. In this episode we see the NCIS investigating the murder of a woman who was an employee in the Navy’s Missile technology, Sam can be seen debating about selling his boat. The episode seems to be one to be glued to one’s seat to find out, the answers to so many unanswered turns of events.
Season 13, Episode 19, titled “Live Free or Die Standing”, here the NCIS works with DEA Agent Talia Del Campo, this collaboration is to find out a missing whistleblower who was a witness and was kept testifying against gun manufacturers who were manufacturing their guns to drug cartels.
Season 19, seems to be even more exciting. Each season and every episode in it keeps getting more exciting and the thrill and action element of the show keeps increasing. In a world that is filled with crimes more than good, NCIS will never be free to never encounter any kind of criminal case.
Why Watch The Show?
An action-thriller movie has the capacity to keep the majority of the audience to stay seated till the end of the show. This curiosity that these genres build inside the minds of the people, gives us a sense of satisfaction.
The stories that are dealt with in NCIS are mostly the real crimes that take place in our society. Though it is a little unpleasant and scary to hear and watch it, this is reality, and it should instill in us caution and care for ourselves, we do our duty, the destiny will do it.
Sainted & Tainted: I took a fall. Ms. Merritt to the rescue!
Sainted
On Mothers Day, I took a fall in the parking lot at Costco in Woodbury. A lady, Ms. Merritt Moore, was just getting into her car next to me and she immediately came to my rescue.
She called the paramedics and was able to track down my son in St. Paul. She assisted in my care ‘til the medics took over. She even called the next day to see how I was doing.
Certainly an angel in disguise. I’m forever grateful to her and her children for her help. Thank you so very much. Truly a Sainted person.
Harold O. Hansen, Woodbury
Tainted and Sainted
I would like to Taint Bally Sports North for their decision to fire Dave Benz, the Timberwolves’ play-by-play announcer for the past 10 seasons. As reporter Jace Frederick noted, Benz and his analyst partner Jim Petersen have been among the most respected in their field for some time now. It takes immense skill and experience to do what Dave Benz does, and Benz had the disadvantage of calling games for one of the worst teams in the NBA. But Dave “brought it” to every game, and he and “Jim Pete” made it enjoyable, win or (too often) lose.
I’ll close by Sainting Dave Benz, for the incredibly classy way he has handled his abrupt departure and his gracious comments — thanking the audience for “letting me be your soundtrack” during his time at the mike. I believe I speak for many Wolves’ fans by predicting that Dave Benz will have a new job before the Wolves have hired his replacement. “Ants can fly,” and so will Dave.
Barry Randall, St. Paul
Sainted
A big sainted to the gentleman who paid for our Mother’s Day Breakfast at the Woodbury Keys Restaurant.
After we were seated, our server approached the three of us saying that an “older man had graciously paid for our breakfast” and handed us two $50 bills. What an unexpected and pleasant surprise!
I had talked very briefly with a man in the hall by the Ace Hardware shortly before and saw him again inside and shared mutual waves as we entered the restaurant.
We did not get his name and are very grateful for this stranger’s generosity.
And … we will pay it forward.
Bill Vilendrer, Lake St Croix Beach
Sainted
To the Nurses and Staff at United Hospital 3900 ICU, Thank you for your outstanding care, knowledge, and support during my recent confinement. You’re the best!
Tom Krieger, White Bear Lake
Sainted
I would like to thank the employees who work on the “Pandemic At A Glance” section in the Pioneer Press.
This visual, colorful and informative way to show patterns and track the flow of the Covid pandemic have been a touchstone for me since the beginning of the pandemic. It helps me go beyond the headlines and provides some long range data. People have a variety of learning styles and I think there should be much more graphic visual data used in the newspaper overall.
I would also like to thank the paper for their continued inclusion of the comics section.
The visuals of comics allows me to start my day with a smile! The writers and artists are so talented in their ability to discuss complicated issues, kindness to others and illustrate the complexity of humans (and animals) in a humorous way. Any day I start with a laugh is a good day in my book. Thank you.
Laura Oyen, St. Paul
Spiderhead Trailer: What Are Fans Excited About This Chris Hemsworth’s Movie?
You must be waiting eagerly for Thor: Love and Thunder, the most anticipated movie after the release of Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. But did you know that another Chris Hemsworth starrer movie was on its way, releasing nearly a month before the Marvel movie?
You wouldn’t want to miss seeing Thor in another movie, would you? We hoped not because we gathered all the info you need to understand why you need to be as excited as others for the upcoming Netflix movie: SPIDERHEAD!
When And Where Is Spiderhead Releasing?
Spiderhead is released on June 17, 2022, on Netflix. Be sure to check the date in your calendar!
What Is The Spiderhead About?
As the tagline reads, “How far would you go to fix human nature?” Spiderhead is an American science-fiction thriller film based on the dystopian short story Escape from Spiderhead by George Saunders, first published in The New Yorker in 2010. In a near-future society, a mysterious facility provides its prisoners with a reduction of their sentence time by volunteering for emotion-altering drugs.
One of the inmates, Jeff (Miles Teller), comes to save another prisoner, Rachel (Jurnee Smollett), by bypassing the experiments of the prison. Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth) is the prison overseer who runs the experiments.
Who Are The Cast And Crew Of Spiderhead?
Spiderhead stars Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett in the main roles, supported by Tess Haubrich, BeBe Bettencourt, and others.
The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. It has Chris Hemsworth as one of its producers.
Will Spiderhead Be Worth Watching?
You have to find the answer to this question yourself once the movie is released. But we feel that this movie will be a must-watch, given the thriller taste has been mixed with sci-fi; it is a Netflix movie, and the principal photography has taken place in Queensland, Australia.
Also, it has Chris Hemsworth being cast as a villain, most possibly, so you definitely won’t want to miss it. The film is also said to have a new kind of writing from Saunders that will surely meet with demands of the audience.
What About The Reese-Wernick Partnership?
With the presence of this partnership, you must know that this movie will be a big hit; we previously worked together on famous projects like Zombieland, Deadpool, and 6 Underground. It is said that the two have spent almost a decade working on this adaptation.
Joseph Kosinski is a standout in the action and sci-fi film spheres. He made his debut in TRON: Legacy in 2010. He also directed Only the Brave and Top Gun: Maverick.
Kosinski was attracted to this project for its unique approach to technology in modern-day life.
ASK IRA: Is it time for Bam Adebayo to step up for Heat?
Q: I don’t think we can beat the Celtics if our second-best player, Bam Adebayo, can’t give us a double-double, 18 to 20 points and at least 10 rebounds, the rest of the series. I admire greatly the job that Gabe Vincent and Max Strus have done. They have done their part and we can’t expect stellar performances from them every night. I do expect a level of consistency from our stars. Jimmy Butler is on an island by himself offensively. Bam has shown a disturbing lack of aggression at this stage of his career and on the big stage. He often gets deep in the paint only to pass out to spot-up shooters. He has to finish at the rim and demand they help his defender, which will give our shooters better looks. This is not just a one game reaction; it’s a disturbing pattern. – Robert, Weston.
A: Agreed, even though in this space I continually have stressed that go-to scorer, or even high-volume shooter, is not who Bam Adebayo is and what Bam Adebayo is. But at moments of truth (and it appears we are at such a moment), your max players or near-max players have to play to their pay grade. It’s one thing to be so fully occupied with a Joel Embiid on one end that your focus has to be elsewhere. But the Celtics do not present such a singular challenge. But remember, even the last time the teams met in the playoffs, it was Bam’s block of Jayson Tatum that stood as his most memorable play. It is that end of the court where he still places his priority. At the moment, that might be somewhat misguided.
Q: Ira, Have the playoffs shown that although Tyler Herro is a decent player, he is not someone who can carry a team to victory? He doesn’t seem close to matching all of the hype and publicity he gets. He is instead showing to be a support or role player at a time when Miami needs more from him. – Rich, Plantation.
A: To Tyler Herro’s credit, he has done enough over the course of his career to make himself a focus of opposing defenses, which has been the case both against the 76ers and Celtics. So the respect certainly is there. But this question also dovetails with the question above, considering the contract extension received by Bam Adebayo. Can the Heat afford to do that twice? And it is a legitimate question, considering Tyler is up for an extension this offseason.
Q: The Heat are a very athletic team. Why not go straight-up man on defense as opposed to constant trapping? Stay home on the Celtics’ players. Don’t give them open 3-point shots. – Stuart.
A: Which is fine, as long as you’re fine with a constant series of Max Strus getting set up defensively for isolations against Jayson Tatum. And, from there, other Celtics getting their one-on-ones against the defense of Tyler Herro, and, now, perhaps even Duncan Robinson.
