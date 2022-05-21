NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 18 & 19 – May 1 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

This is an American action television series. The elements of action that are included are military drama and police procedural genres. The series was first premiered on CBS on September 22, 2009. The series is about the exploits of the Los Angeles-based Office of Special Projects (OSP).

This is part of an elite division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that has its specialization in undercover assignments. NCIS: Los Angeles is the first successful series when it comes to the successful series. It stands as the second series in the NCIS franchise.

The series was created by Shane Brennan. Season 1 presents each of their episodes for a time limit of 42-44 minutes each. The cast that originally started the series were Chris O’Donnell, Daniela Ruah, LL Cool J, Peter Cambor, Adam Jamal Craig, Linda Hunt, and Barrett Foa. However, few of the casts have changed as in the seasons the role played died.

When And Where To Watch?

On May 1st, Los Angeles NCIS is releasing Season 13, episodes 18 and 19. Yes, there are going to be two episodes that are coming up with lots of exciting things around the bend.

Episode 18 can be found on CBS Television Network from 8-9 pm (ET/PT). The episode can also be streamed on Paramount+. Episode 19, can also be found on CBS Television Network from 9-10 pm (ET/PT). This episode can also be streamed on Paramount+.

Plot Speculation

Season 13, Episode 18 is titled “Hard for the Money”. In this episode we see the NCIS investigating the murder of a woman who was an employee in the Navy’s Missile technology, Sam can be seen debating about selling his boat. The episode seems to be one to be glued to one’s seat to find out, the answers to so many unanswered turns of events.

Season 13, Episode 19, titled “Live Free or Die Standing”, here the NCIS works with DEA Agent Talia Del Campo, this collaboration is to find out a missing whistleblower who was a witness and was kept testifying against gun manufacturers who were manufacturing their guns to drug cartels.

Season 19, seems to be even more exciting. Each season and every episode in it keeps getting more exciting and the thrill and action element of the show keeps increasing. In a world that is filled with crimes more than good, NCIS will never be free to never encounter any kind of criminal case.

Why Watch The Show?

An action-thriller movie has the capacity to keep the majority of the audience to stay seated till the end of the show. This curiosity that these genres build inside the minds of the people, gives us a sense of satisfaction.

The stories that are dealt with in NCIS are mostly the real crimes that take place in our society. Though it is a little unpleasant and scary to hear and watch it, this is reality, and it should instill in us caution and care for ourselves, we do our duty, the destiny will do it.

The post NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 18 & 19 – May 1 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.