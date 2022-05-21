News
Night Sky On Amazon: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
Night Sky is the latest addition to Amazon Prime’s Sci-Fi Drama Series. The show follows the lives of Irene and Franklin York. From the outside, they look like a normal couple. But in actuality, they are hiding a secret right in their backyard. Unbeknownst to the outside world, their backyard leads to a portal.
A trans-dimensional portal that leads to a deserted planet. Ever since they discovered it, they have been guarding it against the outside world. All of this changes when an unexpected character barges into their lives. What follows the stranger is the cult that he escaped from.
A cult that believes these portals are gods’ creations and them its holy guardians. Irene and Franklin’s peaceful life gets disturbed by these unsavory characters. And the old couple had to go to extreme measures to protect what they love.
When Was It Released?
The show premiered on the 20th of May 2022. The entire season came out on the same day. The season has a total of 8 episodes with an episode duration of 60 minutes each. Even though there is a Sci-Fi element the basis is a cute love story of an older couple who takes care of each other. It is made clear that they are aware their time together on this planet is limited and they try to make the best of it.
The wife Irene’s health is quickly dwindling and Franklin does not know if he can go about his life as he did without his wife by his side. The show has a slow burn to it and multiple storylines which captivate the viewers. The curiosity to see how these separate storylines meet is enough to keep anyone glued to their seats.
Where To Stream The Show
The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services has this particular show. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language there must be several voice-over & subtitle options available based on your geographical location. We know that you can stream the show on Amazon Prime. Other streaming services might take up the show in the future.
So, if you want to see the show. I would suggest you renew that Amazon Prime Subscription. Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 7.1 /10 and a rotten tomatoes rating of 75%.
Should You Stream It?
Amazon Prime has had great success with Sci-Fi Dramas in the past and Night Sky seems to be no different. The visuals are stunning the story is epic. The cast is excellent. The show has every marking of a great show. The show is a must-watch if you are a Sci-Fi enthusiast.
However, the show isn’t purely sci-fi that others won’t be able to enjoy. The show will leave you with a wholesome experience. The show answered most of the questions we had but the questions they didn’t made us wish that the series would return faster.
Dick Barnett whispers loudly
When you call his cell, or he calls you, the gravelly voice responds both as a statement and fact.
“Barnett!”
Dick Barnett – Dr. Dick Barnett – an owner of two championship rings with the Knicks and a Doctor of Education from Fordham University, is nothing but relentless when he wants to accomplish something worthwhile.
Now 85 years of age, Barnett is the focus of a decades long obsession to tell the story of the first college basketball team to win three consecutive national championships. And no, it’s not John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins.
It’s Barnett’s team.
His squad, the Tennessee A&I State College Tigers (now Tennessee State University), is one of the many Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) across this nation whose sports exploits have been forgotten.
During the 1957-59 three-peat, the Tigers went 99-10 with team captain Barnett winning back-to-back NAIA tournament MVP awards.
“They wouldn’t put us in the NCAA tournament,” recalls Barnett, a native of segregated Gary, Indiana. “We wanted to play Bill Russell (of San Francisco University). They wouldn’t even put us in the Garden for the NIT.”
TSU has had it’s share of name athletes like the NFL’s Ed “Too Tall” Jones and Richard Dent and track’s Olympic star Wilma Rudolph, but not so much in basketball though Truck Robinson and current Clipper Robert Covington made the NBA. Oprah Winfrey attended TSU but didn’t finish her degree until 1987.
For eleven years, Barnett has been a one track mind in trying to get his beloved team inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
In the past, the Hall has celebrated teams with induction like the Original Celtics, the Dream Team, the Harlem Globetrotters, the Harlem Renaissance and Texas Western.
Barnett’s journey is featured in the completed documentary entitled “The Dream Whisperer” narrative by who else – Dick Barnett.
It premiered Saturday, April 30 at the 30th Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival in Los Angeles.
His quest became a reality in 2019 when Barnett’s Tigers were inducted into the Hall along with Vlade Divac, Jack Sikma, Sidney Moncrief, Al Attles, and Teresa Witherspoon, among others.
Some years since 2011, the team was on the finalist ballot for the Hall and other years they were left off.
“With Dick, it is never the Basketball Hall of Fame,” says long-time sports columnist George Willis, adding a chuckle. “It’s always the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.”
Willis’ 2011 column started the ball rolling.
“Dick called me and said he’s on this quest to get his college team inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame,” remembers Willis. “He told me about the team winning three consecutive NAIA tournaments.
“They win the first tournament and return to the lunch counter [sit ins] in Nashville to face the ugly face of racism and they did that in the midst of Jim Crow.”
So, there was a parade for the team?
“No,” says Barnett, matter-of-factly. “The parade was from the airport back to campus.”
Emmy-award winning producer Eric Drath was sent a link to Willis’ column by a man he didn’t know and was told this would make a great documentary.
That man, Ed Peskowitz, bankrolled the project with an educational 501c3. Peskowitz, Drath, also producer and director of the documentary, and Willis, along with two others, are executive producers of this long-time labor of love.
There are many big names in the film talking about the Tigers, Barnett and what they accomplished.
There’s a plethora of Hall of Famers like Phil Jackson, Walt Frazier, Bill Bradley, Julius Erving, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Witherspoon and Civil Rights Activists Rev. Al Sharpton and Dr. Harry Edwards.
Sharpton even went to TSU to help push Barnett’s dream.
This project has been so long in the making that many of the documentary’s stars are no longer with us like NBA Commissioner David Stern, Georgetown coach and Hall of Famer John Thompson, former Knick and TSU student/athlete Anthony Mason and John McClendon’s widow Joanna.
Teammate John “The Rabbit” Barnhill, who played 10 years in the NBA/ABA, died in 2013. The funeral memorial was captured during the filming.
The documentary also has great archival footage of that era complete with sit in demonstrations, the Ku Klux Klan, Governor George Wallace and multiple film and audio clips of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
There is no downside to the documentary as Coach Thompson speaks his mind, but Hall of Fame president John Doleva and director Spike Lee don’t come across as warm and fuzzy during Barnett’s quest.
One hilarious moment came when Doleva is chatting with a sitting Barnett, touches his lapel and opines, “I like your jacket.”
Barnett looks up at him with those sleepy eyelids and declares, “It’s a suit!”
Coach McClendon died in 1999 and he is a documentary in waiting.
He was inducted into the Hall as a contributor in 1979 because he was a close associate of basketball guru James Naismith. McClendon also won 523 games as a coach in 28 years and eventually was inducted for that accomplishment in 2016 thus joining his College Basketball Hall of Fame selection from 2006.
McClendon was also the first coach fired by one George M. Steinbrenner III as he was the coach of the Cleveland Pipers of the ABL.
“There was the time Coach McClendon, who liked to swim, went for a swim in the Duke University pool after an unsanctioned game versus Duke. TSU beat Duke and,” recalls Barnett, years after he left school, “they drained the pool after that.”
Barnett, a southpaw, has come a long way from the odd-looking-jump-shot-shooting-non-going-to-class athlete.
“The joke was a teacher asked Dick what was his grade point average and he replied, ‘Twenty-five points per game,’” says Frazier in the documentary. “He never went to class.”
Besides the two championships with the Knicks and the three in college, Barnett also captured a title with the Pipers and his high school team lost in the Indiana state finals to a team led by one Oscar Robertson. It was the first time in Indiana schoolboy basketball history that two all-Black teams competed for the state championship.
Tennessee A&I’s legacy has been cherished and protected by Barnett for good reason. The Tigers are probably the best team you never heard of.
Seven members of that team were drafted by the NBA with two – Barnett (1959) and Ben Warley (1961) – selected in the first round.
But basketball could only take him so far.
“I was one of those young Black kids that didn’t understand the implications of education and what it would mean for your future,” says Barnett especially after tearing his Achilles tendon in 1967 at MSG.
Nicknamed “The Skull” in college and “Fall Back Baby” in the pros, Barnett carved a 14-year career on the hardwood as a savvy ball player and off the court as an author, educator and professor at St. John’s University and Monroe College in the Bronx.
Over the course of making the documentary you see Barnett age. Walking upright at the beginning of the film to stooped over and using a cane-like device years later, but his mind is as accurate as his hard to duplicate jumper.
But the documentary was Barnett’s baby plain and simple. He kept up the pressure to get it done.
“I never thought about quitting,” he admits, though he did hear, “a lot of nos.”
“It’s that same work ethic [for the documentary] he put in, that made him a great basketball player,” says Drath.
“It was his ultimate, maybe, final mission in life,” says Willis.
Not really.
“I’ve been working on the Dr. Dick Barnett Foundation,” says the Manhattan resident who lives about eight blocks from his old stomping grounds at the Garden. “The foundation is to develop internships and scholarships for young people.”
“He’s a maverick,” says Frazier about his backcourt mate for the first Knick championship. “He was the last guy [of our team] to get his number retired. We had to put pressure on the Garden.”
If Barnett uses his pressure, then “The Maverick Whisperer of Education” could be his next pride and joy. Hopefully, this quest won’t take upwards of 60 years to complete.
The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 22: May 22 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations
The Simpsons, created by Matt Groening, debuted on Fox on December 17, 1989. It is a satirical American sitcom based on America’s life, culture, society, and people. It is one of the most sustained series in the American sitcom genre. Season 33 of the satire is ongoing, and the next episode will release on Fox on May 22, 2022.
It is announced that The Simpsons has been renewed for the next season already on March 3, 2021. Simpson’s moments have influenced people in many ways, making them more open-minded, talkative, funny, and positive. Being an animated sitcom, it has reached a point where all people around the globe love it.
About Season 34
The Simpsons was renewed for the next season on March 3, 2021. Season 33 and season 34 renewals were announced together; and now the show is ongoing with its latest season, 33. On Fox, the next episode of season 33 will air on May 22, 2022.
Season 34 Release And What We Know
As of now, there is no news about the season 34 release date; as the 33rd season is yet to finish. According to the previous releases, season 34 will release by the fall of 2022. And to be precise, September 25, 2022, will be the exact release date.
Plot
The Simpsons are considered a satirical American animated sitcom where an American family the Simpsons is portrayed in the fictional town of Springfield. The family consists of five, including the father Homer, mother, Marge, and their three children, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. They also have a dog named Santa’s Little Helper and a cat, Snowball V, renamed as Snowball II.
The Simpsons have an expanded character range which includes Homer’s co-workers, each of the family members’ friends, close and distant relatives, school teachers of their children, and other officials and workers of the town of Springfield.
The Simpsons have gained popularity worldwide because of its satirical depiction of the American people, which induces fun and seriousness at the san Payment. Homer is a nuclear power plant safety inspector, Marge being Marge, a typical American housewife and a mother.
Show Rating
The Simpsons have been popular for so many years. It has a rating of 8m7/10 on IMDb, 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, and 7.2/10 on the Rating Graph.
Ira Winderman: Based on how balls bounced, is a rivalry brewing for Heat?
As he walked off the Miami Heat practice court Monday, veteran forward and converted hockey fan Udonis Haslem shook his head.
“Not good. Not good,” he said. “The Lightning, that’s not good for us, right?”
He was talking about the Florida Panthers’ second-round matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the two-time-defending Stanley Cup champions. And he recognized an intrastate rivalry percolating because of the Panthers’ rise to contender status.
The day after Haslem’s forecast, ahead of what turned into 0-2 direness for his adopted Panthers, another intrastate rivalry received a jolt, with the Orlando Magic winning the NBA lottery, the first pick in the June 23 draft now theirs.
That, of course, is a big deal.
And the Magic certainly have done big things with such selections before, turning previous No. 1 selections into Shaquille O’Neal, Penny Hardaway (through trade) and Dwight Howard.
The Heat, by contrast, with the notable exception of Dwyane Wade, largely have created their success through free agency or trades, including LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Jimmy Butler, and, yes, Shaq.
Yet where the two Florida franchises have never converged is a playoff series of heft. When the Magic were up, the Heat were down, and vice versa, with this season as the latest evidence.
In the Heat’s 34 seasons, they have faced the Magic in the playoffs once, winning in the best-of-five 1997 first round.
Otherwise, for all the bluster of former Magic executive Pat Williams at the franchises’ inceptions, not much.
It was Williams, in fact, who went as far as to try to create a trophy for the annual season series, noting of the trophy, “It’s an ugly, ugly trophy. It cures hiccups, it’s so ugly.”
So perhaps something real now, with the lottery-winning Magic actually with a chance of getting up to where the Heat stand?
That could take more than this year’s No. 1 pick, whether it is Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren or Auburn forward Jabari Smith or Duke forward Paolo Banchero.
Yes, it could leave the Magic with the best NBA power forward in the state (or at least as long as Bam Adebayo is listed at center), considering the Heat’s revolving door at power forward in recent years of long-in-the-tooth Jae Crowder, Trevor Ariza and, now, P.J. Tucker.
But there also simply are too many questions on the Magic roster, from the health of Jonathan Isaac to the contract uncertainty with Mo Bamba, to what exactly might come of Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter or even the ultimate upside of Franz Wagner or Jalen Suggs.
We have been at this crossroads before, where the draft could transform the Magic to something closer to what Pat Riley has fastidiously developed in South Florida.
There was Suggs last year at No. 5, Bamba at No. 6 in 2018, Isaac at No. 6 in 2017, Mario Hezonja at No. 5 in 2015, Aaron Gordon at No. 4 in 2014 and, yes, even current Heat guard Victor Oladipo at No. 2 in 2013.
To put that in perspective, since 2013, the highest Heat pick was Justise Winslow, at No. 10 in 2015, needing to go back to Michael Beasley at No. 2 in 2008 as the Heat’s last single-digit first-round pick.
The fact is the Heat could use some legitimate competition in their division, with 16 games annually against Southeast rivals.
The Charlotte Hornets are going through another coach. The Washington Wizards are wobbling amid Bradley Beal uncertainty. The Atlanta Hawks regressed, as their first-round ouster at the hands of the Heat showed.
So now, from the depths of 22-60, come the Magic with their No. 1 selection, in a draft without a consensus No. 1.
But, for now, because of Tuesday night’s Ping-Pong balls, at least hope again.
“We’re at the stage right now where we’re not a need-based team,” Magic executive Jeff Weltman said.
Actually, they very much are in need.
As is any hope of the true arrival of an intrastate rivalry.
IN THE LANE
SPEAKING OF: With the Magic (again) landing the No. 1 lottery pick, it left the Heat in a group of six franchises yet to earn the top overall selection (albeit not for a lack of trying in 2008, when the hoped-for target was Derrick Rose). The other five are the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz. Of that group, only Indiana was in this year’s lottery, exiting with the No. 6 pick.
NEW PERSPECTIVE: Tim Hardaway has gone to the dark side. OK, perhaps it’s not that extreme, but the New York Post revealed that the former Heat All-Star guard has been working as a scout for the New York Knicks, including at the Chicago pre-draft combine. Hardaway, whose post-playing career included time as an assistant on the Detroit Pistons staff of former Heat coach Stan Van Gundy, now finds himself at work with an organization that stood as the fiercest of rivals during his Heat playing career, but also a franchise that twice had his son, current Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., on its roster. Hardaway will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.
ON THE MEND: In the wake of sustaining an ugly knee injury in the Philadelphia 76ers’ season-ending loss to the Heat in the East semifinals, veteran 3-point specialist Danny Green vowed a return by midseason. “I will be back for All-Star break. You got to believe it,” he said on his SiriusXM podcast, Inside the Green Room. Such an ACL tear often can take a full calendar year for recovery. It is a tricky spot for Green, 34, whose $10 million with the 76ers for next season can be excised by the 76ers if he is waived prior to July 1. “My body and my bones usually heal pretty well. I don’t have any bad habits,” he said. “So, yeah, I think I’ll be back in time to help a team in the playoff run and show and prove that I’m able to still play at that level to help a team get a win in the playoffs.” Green was injured during a rebound scramble against the Heat, with 76ers center Joel Embiid falling on Green’s knee.
STILL GOING: The NBA journey continues for Alvin Gentry, with the 67-year-old former Heat coach named vice president of basketball engagement for the Sacramento Kings. The front-office job was offered in the wake of his dismissal as interim Kings coach. Gentry took over as Kings coach from Luke Walton after Sacramento’s 6-11 start, with the Kings closing 30-52 and missing the playoffs for an NBA-record 16th consecutive season. Gentry was a Heat assistant coach from 1991 to 1995, serving as Heat interim coach at the end of 1994-95 before Pat Riley took over.
SETTING THE RECORD: Former Heat center Amar’e Stoudemire appeared on ESPN’s First Take to clarify that his departure as a Brooklyn Nets developmental coach was not because of reported differences with Kyrie Irving. Instead, Stoudemire, 39, said his observance of not working on the Jewish sabbath proved too limiting. “Not working on Friday night and Saturdays is difficult for anyone to grow in the coaching space because coaching is such a grind,” said Stoudemire, who converted to Judaism in 2020, four years after the completion of his one-season Heat tenure. “It requires you to be there full-time. And for me, I was unable to grow in that space, so I did not want to continue coaching. And, on the flip side, the Nets organization wants people who can be there full-time, and I totally understand that.”
ALLEN’S PILGRIMAGE: Former Heat guard Ray Allen recently participated in the PeacePlayers Initiative in Jerusalem, promoting understanding and friendship between young Israeli and Palestinian athletes. The event was hosted by America’s Voices in Israel together with the Arison Family Foundation. “There’s something fascinating, the idea of being here – just being connected to the Holy Land,” Allen told the Jerusalem Post. “I’ve heard it several times this week – people ask me why I’m here, as if only Jewish people travel to Israel.” He stressed, “There’s a common bond you can share with someone through basketball, regardless of what language you speak.”
NUMBER
500. Consecutive sellouts for the Heat at AmericanAirlines/FTX Arena, counting regular season and playoffs. The streak began April 23, 2010, three months before the Big Three collaboration of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh. It is the fifth-longest such streak in NBA history, second among active streaks to the Dallas Mavericks’ 868. (Such streaks do not include the COVID-restricted 2020-21 season.)
