Nine numbers that show Minnesota United’s struggles in 2022
One-third of the MLS season in the books, and Minnesota United needs a plot twist.
It’s been the same old story: The Loons’ lack of goal scoring has been glaring and bringing them down, but goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair has stepped as a primary protagonist, with shot-stopping that has kept his club from an even worst start.
Minnesota (4-5-3) will look to flip the script against FC Dallas (6-4-2) at 6 p.m. Sunday in Frisco, Texas.
Going into this weekend’s games, here are nine key numbers on Minnesota’s position:
1 — Difference between the Loons’ payroll rank in MLS (15th at $13.2 million, per MLS Players Association) and their spot in the Supporters Shield standings (16th with 15 points). In other words, Minnesota currently resides in the bottom half in the 28-team league in spending and returns on that investment.
0.47 — The points-per-game gap MNUFC will need to make up in order to finish in the top four in the Western Conference and earn an MLS Cup Playoffs game at Allianz Field. (A home playoff game was the club’s stated objective in preseason.) The average points per game to reach the top four in the West is 1.55 over the past decade. Minnesota is currently at 1.25 and need to average 1.72 over the final 22 games to reach that mark.
“Obviously we’ve got a little bit to make up, but I’ve got a lot of faith in this group and there are a lot of points to play for,” manager Adrian Heath said. “We’ve had a particularly difficult start in terms of opposition.”
-10 — The amount of points United has dropped in seven home games this season, marking the worst home start since the club joined MLS in 2017. And this includes the Loons’ anemic opening two seasons, which were played at the Gophers’ football stadium.
Minnesota gave up a 93rd-minute goal in a 1-0 home loss to Cincinnati on May 7 in “probably the most frustrating game,” Heath said.
35 — Percentage of total MLS minutes that Luis Amarilla, Robin Lod, Franco Fragapane and Emanuel Reynoso have been on the field together this season. In preseason, they were penciled in as the primary front four but have been on the field for just 337 of the 1,080 league minutes this season.
3 — Goals that MNUFC has scored with that front four on field together. Lod and Amarilla each tallied one, while defender Bakaye Dibassy notched the other on a Reynoso assist. That’s one goal for every 112 minutes.
-2.5 — The Loons have scored 13 goals, but have an expected goals stat of 15.5 this season, per fbref.com. Minnesota’s highest xG of the season (2.8) was the 1-1 draw with L.A. Galaxy on Wednesday.
“If we scored like three or four more goals everybody would (have) thought it was such a good and dominating game, but you can’t say that after how horrible we were finishing today, especially me included,” said Lod, who ended up scoring the game-tying goal in the 87th minute. He has a team-high five goals on the season.
2 — The amount of MLS goals from the club’s high-priced Designated Player strikers Adrien Hunou ($2.68 million salary) and Luis Amarilla ($785,000). Excluding transfer fees, that a hefty $1.7 million per goal so far.
+5.2 — Dayne St. Clair leads MLS in expected goals minus goals conceded. Opponents have a total xG of 15.2 this season, but St. Clair has allowed only 10 in 10 games.
“He’s in a particularly rich vein of form,” Heath said.
If St. Clair wasn’t feeling that flow, its entirely possible two of Minnesota’s four wins come off the list (New York Red Bulls and Colorado Rapids) because both of those foes had xG over two, but St. Clair helped keep them to one goal or fewer.
27.3 — The average age of Minnesota’s roster, with ranks fourth-oldest in MLS. This team is built to win now, and, well, they are not getting it done at a high enough level so far.
Why Is Senior Year Rated R On Netflix
Rebel Wilson’s Starrer film, Senior Year, has been the talk of the town since the news came out of its release as it is Wilson’s way towards Netflix and guess what it is finally out. The movie has managed to capture its place in the Top 10 list on Netflix.
However, the sad part is that all cannot view it as given the adult certificate, or we can say it has been given the R rating. I know this news hits hard, and you must be wondering why such a rating has been given and what is exactly there. Therefore, to know all the nooks read this article further.
Why Is It Rated R?
Netflix’s original comedy Senior Year has been given an R rating. The movie is recommended for adult and mature audiences because the movie consists of adult and sexual scenes, crude humour, drinking and drug abuse, and strident language, which is unsuitable for a younger audience.
Even though the film is a comedy and is supposed to be a feel-good movie, it still has certain elements that are restricted to the younger audience and are only meant for adults. Several sexual jokes are being made in the movie, which is again not appropriate for the young audience.
About The Movie
Alex Hardcastle’s movie is based on a woman (Rebel) who is a cheerleading girl, but because of a stunt gone wrong, she lands in a 20-year coma. And wakes up after 20 years; that is now when she is 37 years old, and witnesses that the whole world has changed around her.
To live her dream of becoming a prom queen that got shattered because of the mishap, she now finally decides to live her high school life once again, even if she is 37 years old and tries to adjust to the changes and obviously to fulfil her dream to become a prom queen. Will she become the Prom queen? Will she be allowed to join the High School? To find the answers to all these questions, you have to watch the film.
The Cast
The cast includes some famous faces and promising talents like Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson. She stars as the lead Stephanie, Angourie Rice, Justin Hartley, Alicia Silverstone, Chris Parnell, Michael Cimino, Zoe Chao, Mary Holland, Avantika, Joshua Colley, Jade Bender, Sam Richardson and many more. Such a cast is surely an asset to a film and makes the movie reach its heights.
If you are looking out to laugh and want some goofiness, you can watch this movie. Since we know Rebel is here, we can expect some good comedy because she has been one of the actors who has successfully made her name in the comedy genre and industry. But of course, do keep in mind that you are mature and an adult, and if you are, you are eligible to watch it.
The post Why Is Senior Year Rated R On Netflix appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Homeless encampments growing again in St. Paul as relief funding runs out
Mark Finley set up his tent just three days ago in St. Paul’s Lower Landing Park, overlooking the fast-moving waters of the Mississippi River. Finley, 59, recently of Phoenix, Ariz. and Santa Monica, Calif., said he was visiting his brother in a treatment program and had no intention of sticking around, but he acknowledged he didn’t have the Greyhound fare to return west.
As he enjoyed a donated lunch dropped off by volunteers on Friday, a man and woman stuck their heads out from a second tent erected not far from his own. Just down Shepard Road, tenants of two additional tents near Sibley Street organized their camp.
With the numbers of outdoor homeless encampments once again on the rise, Deputy St. Paul Police Chief Jeremy Ellison, who will soon serve as interim police chief, joined St. Paul Fire Chief Butch Inks at the state Capitol this week, but not to plead for more funding for police cars or fire trucks.
Instead, their ask was for up to $14 million from the projected state budget surplus to house the homeless.
“Bottom line, our personnel are begging for help with the unsheltered,” said St. Paul Fire Deputy Chief of Operations Steven Sampson, in an interview. “The only skill-set our units really have is picking these individuals up and leaving them at the hospital, and that’s not the only help these individuals need.”
“If the resources aren’t there, it’s somewhat of a futile effort,” he added. “Our run numbers are at astronomical levels. We’ve doubled in approximately 10 years, and unsheltered residents are approximately 11 percent of our call volume.”
ST. PAUL HAS 63 UNSHELTERED PEOPLE, 38 CAMP SITES
The police and fire officials were joined by St. Paul Deputy Mayor Jaime Tincher, as well as letters of support and concern from the president of the St. Paul Downtown Alliance — a business advocacy coalition — and the outgoing president of the Greater St. Paul Building Owners and Managers Association, as well as Ramsey County officials.
St. Paul’s latest census of unsheltered residents found 63 people sleeping in tents at 38 active camp sites, including 47 men and 18 women. That’s the largest number of tent communities in nearly two years, an alarming uptick that raises the specter of the early days of the pandemic, when green spaces like downtown Kellogg Mall Park were overwhelmed by homeless residents.
In 2020, those encampments drew frequent emergency calls for police and fire services, and led to more than one serious injury and even a death when propane tanks exploded.
A social service group just dropped off several meals for Mark Finley’s tent and a second tent group. A new census found more than 50 occupied tents in 38 encampments, for a total of at least 63 unsheltered residents living outdoors in St. Paul. pic.twitter.com/3C66BXJ25Z
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) May 20, 2022
“We can’t shut down encampments, we can’t relocate folks, unless there’s a place to put them,” said Jesse Mollner, senior commander for the St. Paul Police Department’s Central District.
‘THESE FOLKS NEED A LONG-TERM SOLUTION’
Finding housing solutions “is in the interest of not only all the city agencies involved with outreach, but it’s in the interest of the police department,” Mollner said. “Otherwise we’re just kind of spinning our wheels. These folks need a long-term solution, not just an overnight bed.”
The 54 tents recently tallied by outreach workers in St. Paul are still a far cry from where things stood two years ago, but things may get worse.
By December 2020, the first pandemic winter, some 380 people were living outdoors in the capital city. With Ramsey County’s pandemic-era emergency shelter programs expiring as federal relief grants run dry, the St. Paul mayor’s office has teamed with downtown business advocates and public safety officials to call upon the Legislature to keep those programs afloat in order to avoid a repeat of the winter of 2020-2021.
“Many of the office buildings had challenges with homeless people entering their buildings and causing damage,” recalled Joe Spartz, the president of Greater St. Paul BOMA, in a May 3 letter to state Sen. Jim Abeler, chair of the Senate Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee, and state Rep. Tina Liebling, chair of the House Health Finance and Policy Committee.
Spartz described how downtown Treasure Island Center on Wabasha Street, which provides office space for state employees and houses the Minnesota Wild’s practice facility, “was extremely hard hit by individuals using stairwells and hallways as restroom facilities. We can’t allow this unhealthy situation to repeat itself in 2022.”
‘WORST POSSIBLE TIMING’ FOR BUSINESS
Now, with office workers gradually returning to in-person work, it’s “a critical time for our downtown and its thousands of businesses,” said Joe Spencer, president of the Downtown Alliance, in a May 16 letter to Abeler and Liebling.
“It is the worst possible timing for our city to experience a surge in homelessness and encampments,” Spencer wrote. “We can’t afford a return to the conditions of 2020 without devastating downtown and the economic engine it provides to the state and region. Ramsey County has a model that has proven successful, but it needs assistance from the state to continue that success.”
The city and county proposal — up to $14 million-per-year for five years — spans four different types of housing services, much of it coordinated through Ramsey County’s “Heading Home Ramsey” partnership with social service nonprofits. The funds would boost single occupancy housing for single adults, family housing, day services for the homeless and a “Familiar Faces” intervention program for frequent fliers before the criminal justice system.
Otherwise, to keep the county’s temporary shelters afloat, the city may have to leech shelter funding from its affordable housing programs, effectively undermining its own longer-term solutions to homelessness in order to salve an immediate crisis.
“If we make the investment in caring for and producing resources for vulnerable people who are struggling, the impact is we have less encampments, we have fewer challenges for our businesses and for our judicial system, and we’re not cycling through crisis after crisis,” said Tincher, in an interview Thursday.
So far, city and county efforts have won some backing in the DFL-controlled House through a bill sponsored by state Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, though compromise language has whittled the proposed funding down to $8 million. They’re still working on the Senate, despite some bipartisan backing. Republican Senator Dave Senjem is a Senate sponsor.
County officials have called homelessness a regional problem unfairly shouldered by the two core cities. They noted that surveys of the 1,800 homeless residents housed through Ramsey County’s emergency shelter programs as of Jan. 29 showed a majority claimed their last permanent residence was outside of Ramsey County.
In fact, recent St. Paul and Ramsey county residents made up no more than 43 percent of the total.
Column: Fergie Jenkins soaks up the adoration as the Chicago Cubs unveil his statue outside Wrigley Field
When Fergie Jenkins attended the statue dedication ceremonies for his former Chicago Cubs teammates at Wrigley Field, the thought had to cross his mind.
Will the Cubs one day honor me?
It took longer than necessary, but that day finally arrived Friday at Gallagher Way.
The sculpture of Jenkins in his windup brought back memories of his duels with Bob Gibson at Wrigley Field during an era when starters took the ball and wouldn’t give it up until it was pried from their hands. Standing in front of his statue after the ceremony Friday afternoon, Jenkins turned around to take a long look, then smiled at the familiar pose.
“It’s me,” he said. “It looks like me. I think that was (from) an afternoon ballgame, a (TV) ‘Game of the Week.’ They used it on a Sports Illustrated cover. That was the pose because they wanted to show the Cubs logo on the chest and the cap.”
When you think of Jenkins in a Cubs uniform, you think about the 284 career wins, the 3,192 strikeouts, the 267 complete games, and, of course, that fateful 1969 season. He waited a long time to join Ernie Banks, Billy Williams and Ron Santo as statue-worthy Cubs, but it was worth the wait.
“Fergie deserved this a long time ago,” Williams said. “But better late than never.”
Jenkins never grumbled over the wait, even as he admitted Friday he “had the numbers” to merit the honor.
“But the organization has to do it,” Jenkins said. “Just like retiring my number (31). They waited for (Greg) Maddux to retire, and we retired (the number) together (in 2009).
“I was here for Ernie’s (ceremony). I was here for Billy’s and Ronnie’s. Believe me, it was an honor to see them being humble, because the fact was they were Chicago Cubs players. To me, my career was in Chicago. My second home was playing right here in Wrigley Field.”
Jenkins’s speech was short and sweet, and just like his pitching days at Wrigley, he was forced to battle a 25-mph wind to keep his notes from blowing away. He thanked everyone from the Rickettses to former Cubs owner P.K. Wrigley, from manager Leo Durocher to the Bleacher Bums. Jenkins told a humorous story of the day Durocher let Frank Sinatra manage a couple of innings of a spring training game in Palm Springs, Calif., in 1968.
But it was Banks, Jenkins said, who “taught me to respect the game and be professional all the time.” That was a lesson Jenkins never forgot.
“Fergie is very unassuming, and you wondered whether he’d be able to get the accolades that he really deserves,” former Cubs batterymate Randy Hundley said. “He’s beginning to get it, and I’m glad for him.”
Williams, Hundley and the rest of Jenkins’ friends seemed as happy for him as he was for himself. The Cubs community turned out for the ceremony, including Jenkins’ former teammates Williams, Hundley, Byron Browne, Lee Smith and Steve Trout and former players including Ryan Dempster and Kerry Wood.
Former Blackhawks goaltender Ed Belfour also was among the guests on a warm day with the kind of wind blowing out to right that forced Jenkins to hit his spots or watch the ball fly, as it did for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who hit seven home runs Friday in a 10-6 win.
“He didn’t worry about no danged wind,” Williams said of Jenkins. “If the wind was blowing at him, it was in his favor because he had a good slider, and he knew that.”
The statues of Jenkins, Banks, Williams and Santo serve as reminders of a season that lives in infamy — that epic 1969 collapse to the New York Mets. That those players, and that team, remain beloved in Chicago despite the tragic ending is a testament to the joy they brought Cubs fans year in and year out.
“It’s too bad the Mets — I hate to say it — the Mets won,” Williams said. “But I was here in 2016.”
History tends to celebrate the winners, and Cubs fans finally got that chance in 2016. But Chicagoans also have celebrated athletes with character and a strong work ethic, whether they had won a ring or not.
Jenkins was what we all aspire to be — someone who worked at his craft and never wanted to leave a job unfinished. Someone who was confident in his ability but never too cocky. Someone who hated losing and did everything he could to help his team win.
“As a pitcher, I learned to win,” he said in his speech. “Losing never entered my mind.”
Williams reminded writers that Jenkins went out to the mound every four games in an era of the four-man rotation.
“Now you’ve got pitchers going out there every five days,” Williams said.
Or every six days, Williams was reminded.
Williams then listed the names of Jenkins, Gibson, Don Drysdale and Juan Marichal, old-school starters who didn’t believe they did their jobs unless the catcher handed them the ball at the end of a complete game. Last season the only teams with more than three complete games were the Philadelphia Phillies (five) and Chicago White Sox (four). During his Cy Young-winning season with the Cubs in 1971, Jenkins had six complete games in both May and July and a league-leading 30 overall.
Jenkins laughed Fridasy when asked about modern-day starters throwing five innings or less.
“That’s way too bad,” he said. “They don’t give them the opportunity to show what their ability is all about. These guys train to do a certain thing. To pitch 2 ⅔ innings, you haven’t even touched a part of their ability. You don’t really get into a ballgame until the fifth or the sixth”
Cubs starter Drew Smyly lasted 4 ⅓ innings Wednesday, while Marcus Stroman threw five innings Thursday. Both were satisfied with their outings afterward. The baseball axiom “five and dive” was once an insult thrown at starters who couldn’t pitch past the fifth. Now starters are rewarded with high-fives for going five innings.
Jenkins can only be thankful he pitched in a differnt era.
“I ran a lot, I stayed in shape,” Jenkins said. “My dad was a chef. He told me what to eat, what not to eat. But the biggest thing is what you put in your body that’s going to make you perform well. I tried to understand that being out there playing, I had to have stamina. I never had a sore arm. I pitched 21 seasons and never had a sore arm. That’s probably genetics.”
The journey from growing up in Chatham, Ontario, to the Baseball Hall of Fame to Friday’s statue dedication was a long and hard one. When Jenkins was 14, his father, who had played in the Negro Leagues, took him to his first game at old Tigers Stadium in Detroit. After watching Larry Doby hit two home runs, Fergie told his dad he wanted to be a ballplayer.
“Little did I know it was going to work out so good,” he said.
The day was complete, just the way we remembered whenever Jenkins took the mound.
