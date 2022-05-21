Finance
Nursing Is a Service To Humanity
From the earliest days of human existence, medicine has been central in man’s struggle for existence and survival in the face of a myriad of diseases and other ailments that daily confront him. In its various forms of practice, medicine has been a highly regarded profession and people looked upon medicine practitioners as the most important people in the society. This concept of and societal attitude to medicine and its practitioners have survived till today, with medical practitioners being regarded as next to God in the matter of the preservation and sustenance of life and health.
Over the years, the medicine industry has metamorphosed into a giant network of ancillary personnel who facilitate the work of medicine practitioners in a variety of ways. Among this variety personnel are nurses who constitute the major and most important component of the health industry, with roles and functions which no other health care professionals have. Although the point has not frequently been made or generally canvassed, the role of the nursing profession in the success and effectiveness of the medical profession is not only fundamental but in fact indispensable. And that is to say that the credit and tribute in the success of the medicine profession must be shared between medicine practitioners and nurses first and foremost.
The primacy of the role of nurses in the medical profession is clearly evident in the area of patients’ care which forms the central function and focus of medical practice. While the major function of the medical practitioner or doctor is that of disease diagnosis and drug prescription in addition to routine visits and observation, the nurses perform very many other vital functions that are critical to the survival and recovery of the patient touching on the emotional, physical, mental and psychological state and stability of the patients. Nurses not only play the role of patients’ families and relations by providing necessary minute to minute care, assistance and general support to patients, in the case of children patients, nurses frequently play the role of mothers with all its emotional and psychological requirements by children. The same applies to the care of elderly patients, disabled patients, mental patients and other specialized patients over which the nurse acts as immediate and ever present support and care.
Nurses also play crucial role in post recovery rehabilitation of patients. Besides their vital role in patient care, nurses play a similar important role in primary and preventive health care in the form of public health promotion – educating the public on the prevention of diseases, accidents and general health knowledge. Experienced and well trained nurses also play remarkable role in medical research and diagnosis based on long years of experience in patient care. Hence in many cases, nurses draw the attention of doctors to observed symptoms in patients which are frequently accurate or also provide effective lead for more accurate diagnosis by doctors. By virtue of their observation skills and round-the-clock presence around patients, nurses provide ongoing assessment of patient’s health which when shared with doctors lead to more effective or efficacious treatments.
Not infrequently, nurses have saved lives through keen and vigilant watch over patients and reporting signs or symptoms of some critical developments to doctors such as respiratory failure, cardiac arrest and other critical patient conditions. In many cases, experienced nurses are known to have effectively and successfully saved the lives of patients at such critical moments when a physician is not forthcoming or absent by effectively performing necessary intervention tasks that should otherwise be performed by a doctor. Perhaps among the most important and admirable role of nurses is the emotional and psychological role they offer the patients at the hour of death which is the most critical moment of a person’s life. Again, this they do by virtue of their round-the-clock proximity and companionship with patients and in most cases, nurses are the nearest and often only human companion to offer last minute succor to the patient at this harrowing moment.
The same is true in moments of crisis in patient’s illness, particularly in the case of critical illnesses such as asthma, sickle cell, cancer, and other illnesses associated with sudden painful attacks. During these hurtful moments, it is the nurses, much more than doctors that provides immediate medical, physical, emotional and other forms of needed patient support and care. In terms of work schedule, nurses are frequently overworked due to the imponderable and often indefinable nature of their duties. Apart from the high number of patients a nurse has to oversee and care for, the nurse performs several other tasks including collection, labeling and sending of laboratory samples including urine and blood samples to and from the laboratory. In consideration of the foregoing, it is not surprising that nurses have been rated as equal, if not more important than doctors in health administration and not merely as people who serve and take directives from doctors. Little wonder also why one of the oldest and the most popular nurses in the world, Notes on Nursing, mentioned the role doctors relatively infrequently in the matter of patients care and support.
The pertinent question is how do the salary and other financial rewards of nurses reflect the very important and wide roles they perform in the health industry or compare with those of doctors?
Home Schooling Doctors
Dedicated to my mother for devoting her love and time to homeschooling my three siblings and me. Your patience and love is without bounds.
Homeschooling with Ultimate Freedom
Homeschoolers have freedom without parallel. To mimic a public or private school curriculum is a waste of this freedom. This guide takes advantage of our freedom and outlines the exact academic curriculum for a homeschool student to get accepted into medical school. It tells the key to reading at age three, achieving near perfect SAT scores, taking college classes at age fourteen and acquiring acceptance letters to Ivy League colleges. Believe it or not, this is not that difficult. It does not require studying eight hours a day. It requires less. I had much more free time than my public school friends. My three younger siblings also had more free time. I am now a medical student at Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons. My siblings and I all read at age three, scored in the top percentiles on the SAT and received near perfect grades in college. We were all students of the same homeschool curriculum and strategy. This guide contains the key strategies, curricula and timelines for any homeschool student to achieve academic superiority.
Below is the most basic timeline of your student’s major academic achievements. Although I begin at age three, a student can hop on board at any age. The same overall strategy applies-just the timeline will probably be different.
Age (yrs) Milestone
3 Reading
9 Algebra
14 Enroll in college classes
15 Score above 98th percentile on SAT I; Score above 700 on SAT IIs; Calculus
16 – 17 Acceptance to “Most Competitive” College
22 Acceptance to Ivy League medical school (if you want)
Insight #1: “Give Your Child a Superior Mind”
This is the title of a book by the author Siegfried Engelmann. Get it. The book is no longer in print, but used copies can be found on Amazon.com. It is a real gem with timeless teachings. Use this book as a guide to begin educating your child at age three.
To teach your child how to read, use the book Teach Your Child to Read in 100 Easy Lessons. Your child will be reading before his or her fourth birthday.
Bottom Line: Beginning at age three, teach the following books to your young prodigy.
Title: Give Your Child a Superior Mind
Authors: Siegfried and Therese Engelmann
Pub Date: 1981
Title: Teach your Child to Read in 100 Easy Lessons
Authors: Siegfried Engelmann, Phyllis Haddox, Elaine Bruner
Pub Date: 1986
Insight #2: Reading and Arithmetic (that’s it)
Reading and arithmetic should consume 80% of your student’s education from age three to thirteen. Wait! But what about history, political science, biology, chemistry and the other subjects? Surely these subjects MUST be important because they make up most of a public or private school curriculum. Wrong! Not to say that these subjects are unimportant, but, rather, a student with a strong reading comprehension and math background can learn them very quickly. In other words, it is very easy to “catch up” in these subjects.
Strong reading comprehension = 3.91 college GPA in history, philosophy and literature
I enrolled at Providence College with almost no history background. I knew some details about the Revolutionary War, Civil War and World Wars, but that was about it. One of the cornerstone courses at Providence College is the Development of Western Civilization (“Civ”). It is a five-credit course that is taken every semester during freshman and sophomore year. The course covers history, philosophy, literature and religion from the Ancient Greeks to the fall of the Berlin Wall. With virtually no background in Civ, I finished the Honors course series with all A’s. I am not bragging and am not gifted. It just turns out that studying these “fluff” subjects all throughout childhood is a waste of time. Of course, if your student finds these subjects interesting, then encourage further study! Especially, since it still involves reading. My youngest brother loves reading history and would spend hours reading the encyclopedia. However, it was crucial that this passion did not detract from his math studies. It didn’t and he scored in the 99th percentile on the SAT I.
Strong math background = 4.00 college GPA in physics, chemistry and calculus
Just as reading is key for success in the fluff subjects, math is essential for success in chemistry, physics and, well, more math. I have seen hundreds of pre-med students get poor grades in chemistry, physics and calculus because of bad math backgrounds. Math is the backbone of these problem-solving subjects.
While a strong reader can stroll into her first college history class with almost no background knowledge and ace the course, she probably could NOT do the same in the pre-medical courses. Stay with me though, because she will catch up and be a superstar in the sciences by age sixteen (this will be addressed in Part II, Insight #8). With this strategy, I graduated from Providence College with a 4.0 GPA in the pre-medical sciences. Similarly, all of my siblings have won awards for consistently stellar performances in the sciences.
Bottom Line: From age three to thirteen, 80% of your student’s education should be focused on reading and math. The remaining 20% can be spent studying other subjects with a bias toward the sciences.
Insight #3: Math… Math… and more Math
I cannot stress enough the importance of a strong math background. The following books are what I used for my math education and are highly recommended. The Saxon math books are very challenging and repetitive. This is a bear to many students, but it engrains a math foundation surpassed by few. Below is a timeline of what math books to use at different ages:
Age (yrs) Math Level Book Series, Author
4-8 Math Workbooks 1 – 16 Developmental Math Workbooks, George Saad, PhD
8 Math 76 Saxon Publishers, John Saxon
9 Algebra ½
10 – 11 Algebra 1
12 Algebra 2
13 – 14 Advanced Mathematics
15 – 16 Calculus
Developmental Math Workbooks: Completion of these books will require active participation of the homeschooling parent. They are merely workbooks, so you must teach the student how to perform the basic math functions (i.e. adding, division, fractions, decimals).
Saxon Math books: Each lesson in the Saxon Math books teaches the math function that is applied in the respective problem set. With the exception of Math 76 (which should be studied at an accelerated pace), the student should complete at least one lesson a day. As the student progresses through Algebra ½, she should require less and less of the homeschooling parent’s time. By the time the student completes Algebra ½, she should be learning most of the lessons herself with only occasional help.
Bottom Line: Math is probably the most important subject in the student’s education and should be the primary focus every school day.
Insight #4: Reading (lots of it)
A strong reading background is just as important as a strong math background. The books that I previously mentioned in Insight #1 by the author Siegfried Engelmann are highly recommended by my parents. However, my parents believe that the reading program that we used subsequently was not very good. The program we used from ages five to eight years old was Total Reading. Although this program worked okay for us, I am not going to fully endorse it as I do the other books/programs. I recommend doing some online research and finding a reading program that is better.
When the student is about ten years old, I recommend starting the book series Vocabulary from Classical Roots, by Nancy and Norma Fifer. This program teaches vocabulary by focusing on the Latin and Greek roots common to many words. It is key to know these roots for the SAT I verbal section. The SAT I verbal section includes an enormous variety of obscure and difficult words. To memorize the dictionary in order to do well in this section of the SAT I is unnecessary (and not worth your time). When I took the SAT, vocabulary was tested in sentence completions and analogies. Out of about forty vocabulary questions on the SAT, I only got one wrong. The SAT does not require the student to know the exact definition of each word; rather, he only needs to have a basic understanding of each word’s meaning. Vocabulary from Classical Roots gave me the ability to deduce the meanings of words that I had never seen before and, in turn, do well on the SAT verbal section.
In addition to the above reading curricula, the student should continually read, read, read. Reading difficult material will be immensely helpful for improving his reading comprehension. Throughout my youth, I read many classical books (i.e. Odyssey, War and Peace, Treasure Island).
Bottom Line: Your student should read as much as possible (both leisurely and as part of a program). Total Reading is the reading program that my family used from ages five to eight; however, I recommend researching another reading program that will give even better results. At around age ten, the student should begin learning vocabulary from Vocabulary from Classical Roots. Below is the info on the aforementioned books.
Title: Total Reading
Author: Total Reading, Inc.
Pub. Date: New editions available
Title: Vocabulary from Classical Roots
Author: Nancy Fifer and Norma Fifer
Pub. Date: 1998
Insight #5: A strong reader can quickly become a great writer
Until I took a college writing class at age sixteen, I had never written a paper longer than two double spaced pages. My first writing composition class was a freshman writing seminar at Kalamazoo College. I received an A- in the class, but it was probably the most challenging college class I ever took. In addition to my reading program, one of the only other parts of my homeschool curriculum that I would recommend changing is the writing component. There is no need for your student to write papers every day, but he probably should have written at least a dozen research papers before college. So, he should start writing papers periodically at age fourteen and will then easily obtain A’s in college writing classes. By the time I was a sophomore at Providence College, my research, creative writing and philosophy papers were used as examples in the class. My siblings all received A’s in their college writing classes as well.
While writing becomes a large part of the student’s curriculum at age fourteen, the mechanics of writing (i.e. grammar) should be learned before then. Starting at age eleven, I used the Easy Grammar 56 Workbook to learn advanced grammar. At age twelve, I began studying the next book in the series, Easy Grammar Plus Workbook.
Bottom Line: A strong reader has the potential to be a great writer. The student should start writing papers on a regular basis at age fourteen. To learn the mechanics of writing, he should study the following workbooks starting at age eleven and finishing by age fourteen.
Title: Easy Grammar Workbook 56
Author: Wanda Phillips
Pub. Date: 1994
Title: Easy Grammar Plus Workbook
Author: Wanda Phillips
Pub. Date: 2007
Insight #6: Age fourteen: Major curricula change
If you paid attention to the ages in the previous insights, it would seem that there is a ton of “catching up” to do beginning at age fourteen. It may seem like your student doesn’t have enough hours in a day to do it all. This is not true. Between ages thirteen and fourteen, the student’s homeschool curriculum changes drastically. For example, no longer is math the primary focus. Actually, only about 10% of the student’s time should be spent on Saxon math. By age thirteen, the student should already have a math background that will guarantee a near perfect math SAT score and easy A’s in college calculus. So, the majority of time that was previously spent on math will now be used for SAT preparation. Similarly, the time previously spent reading will now be converted to the study of chemistry. Finally, the amount of writing will more than double at this age. Below is an approximate schedule showing this curricula re-focus.
Age (yrs) Subject Study Time Allotment (%)
3-13 Math 40
Reading 40
Physical and natural sciences 10
Writing 5
History, geography, etc. 5
14 Math (Saxon) 10
Reading Comprehension 10
Chemistry 35
Writing 15
SAT Prep 30
Bottom Line: The intensity of your student’s study will increase a little bit at age fourteen. However, your student’s new studies (i.e. SAT prep, college chemistry, writing) should all come easy with his superior math and reading skills.
Insight #7: SAT, 99th percentile at age fifteen
So your homeschool student is now fourteen years old and will be applying to college in a couple of years. Public and private school students will go to their counselor’s office and request a copy of their official high school transcripts mailed to Harvard, MIT, etc. They will have the school seal on the envelope and counselor’s signature on the transcript. On the other hand, you will go to your word processor program on the family computer, write what you think resembles a high school transcript and then sign it as the student’s counselor. No doubt, Harvard might weigh your student’s 4.0 GPA transcript a bit differently than his private or public school peers. So, acing the SAT is probably the biggest step toward validating your student’s home education. I challenge any admissions committee member to look at your student’s 2200 (~99th percentile) score on the SAT I and say that his home education was inferior. On the other hand, if you submit his 4.0 GPA transcripts alongside a 1700 SAT score, admission committees are probably not going to be impressed.
So, the SAT is a really big deal. How and when does the student start preparing for it? He should take a couple of SAT I practice tests at age twelve. Then, tailor the studies a bit based on the results. If his reading comprehension score is below 550, start buying reading comprehension books. If his math score is low, well I’m actually not sure what to do. It is very hard to catch up in math. That’s why it is extremely important to primarily focus on math up to this age. I guarantee if you follow this guide, you will be impressed with your student’s math SAT score. All three of my siblings and myself scored above 700 on this section (actually, we have a combined average score of 760, which is about two wrong on the whole math section).
The student should plan on taking the SAT I at age fifteen. This means start preparing at age fourteen. It may take up to a year of SAT preparation before the student is ready to ace the test. Don’t worry though. This studying is not useless once the test is over. Rather, it will just further hone his math, reading and writing skills.
Regarding the mechanics of studying for the SAT, make WRITTEN goals. Write out a timeline leading up to your test date and set goals along the way. Below is an example goal chart started six months before the test date. Take note how it is front-loaded (greater score increases early on) because it is harder to gain extra points as your score climbs.
Date Math Section Verbal Section Writing Section
01/01/2011 660 620 640
02/01/2011 700 660 680
03/01/2011 730 690 710
04/01/2011 750 710 730
05/01/2011 770 720 740
06/01/2011 790 730 750
06/03/2011 *Test Date
SAT Prep Books: Kaplan and Princeton’s SAT preparation books are solid. Also, CollegeBoard’s SAT guide is crucial. This book contains actual SAT I exams from past test dates and are perfect for measuring your progress. However, don’t take too many of these valuable tests too soon. Otherwise, the student will run out of official practice tests months before the test date.
Bottom Line: The student’s strong math and reading background will enable her to achieve a SAT I score in the 98th to 99th Percentile at age fifteen (two years before your peers will take the test). Set written goals and milestones for the SAT I dating at least four to six months before the test date. Buy the following SAT prep books:
• Most recent editions of Kaplan SAT Math, Verbal and Writing workbooks
• Most recent editions of Princeton Review SAT Math, Verbal and Writing workbooks
• Most recent edition of CollegeBoard’s SAT study guide
Insight #8: SAT IIs (required for most of the Ivies)
The SAT IIs are required for admission into most of the top colleges, especially for homeschool applicants. Again, these tests validate your student’s homeschool education. Most of the top schools require about three SAT IIs. There are close to a dozen different SAT II subject tests ranging from math and chemistry to foreign languages and history. Of course, pick the subject tests that are your student’s strengths. If you followed this guide, then her most favorable SAT II subject tests are probably Math (IC or IIC), Chemistry and Literature. Reading and math are her strengths, so the math and literature subject tests should be easy. Chemistry should also be easy. She will have taken two college chemistry classes before taking the chemistry subject test (to be discussed in Insight #9). Since the literature and math SAT IIs are similar to the verbal and math sections of the SAT I, she should probably take the SAT IIs within three months of taking the SAT I.
Bottom Line: The student should take the SAT IIs that will show her strengths. Unless your student was a history buff, or studied a foreign language, she will probably do best on the Math, Literature and Chemistry subject tests. By age sixteen, she should be armed with SAT I and SAT II scores that are well above 700 in each respective section.
Insight #9: College classes at age fourteen
No matter the college, one of the most daunting pre-medical “screener” classes is chemistry. I’ve seen hundreds of bushytailed pre-medical students have their medical professional dreams crushed in college chemistry. More often than not, these students take general chemistry for the first time while juggling other difficult classes such as general biology and calculus. Additionally, these students are still making the psychological adjustment from high school to college. No doubt they struggle in general chemistry! For homeschool students, it is incredibly easy to avoid this unforgiving situation. Your student should simply take general chemistry at a local college while still homeschooling (commonly called “dual enrollment”). Firstly, the student will have a smooth transition to the college atmosphere. Secondly, the student will only have one college class to focus on instead of four to five classes. Thirdly, he can re-take these classes for easy A’s at his Ivy League university.
Let me talk for a couple minutes about this last strategic step-re-taking classes. My family’s approach was to take the difficult pre-medical science classes (General Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, General Biology and General Physics) at a local college that was only ranked “competitive” according to Barron’s Guide to Colleges. We called this college our “high school college.” Then, we would apply as freshman to higher-powered colleges, which we called our “real college.” In other words, our high school college served the same purpose as AP classes for public school students. We would then re-take these pre-medical science classes at our real college to achieve easy A’s. It is important to note that the grades at our high school college still count when applying to medical school. Medical schools factor every college class the applicant ever takes into his college GPA. Also, the grades from your student’s high school college will be sent to his real college when he applies. So, it is important to pick a high school college that isn’t too challenging. You want him to get A’s in these classes.
In addition to general chemistry, before enrolling in your real college, you should also take college biology, physics, organic chemistry and a writing class. (To save money on these classes, apply to your high school college to become a full time student. By age fifteen, you will already have stellar SAT scores and should get a scholarship.) By age sixteen to seventeen, your student will be ready to ace any pre-medical science class that Harvard or MIT has to offer.
Below is the following timeline of the classes I took:
Age (yrs) Semester Classes
14 Fall Introductory Chemistry
15 Winter General Chemistry I
15 Fall Organic Chemistry I
16 Winter General Chemistry II
16 Fall General Biology I, Freshman Writing Seminar
17 Winter General Physics II, General Biology II
Bottom Line: Starting at age fourteen, begin taking college classes. For the first year, until the SATs are completed, take one class a semester, preferably the general chemistries (so that you can take organic chemistry the next semester). Then, complete at least the first semester of the other pre-medical sciences and a writing class by age seventeen.
Insight #10: Applying to the Ivies
You will apply to the top school of your choice one year early and your application should look something like this:
• 2200 on SAT I
• 790 on SAT II Chemistry
• 740 on SAT II Math
• 720 on SAT II Literature
• 4.0 GPA in General Chemistry I and II, Organic Chemistry I,
General Biology I and II, General Physics I
• Extracurriculars (following this guide, you should have plenty of time to play
sports, enter spelling bees, volunteer in the community, etc.)
Good Luck!
Arizona Nursing Jobs at the Best Geriatric Care Hospitals
Arizona has long been known as a popular vacation and relocation spot for the elderly. That demographic has resulted in an aging population throughout the state, which in turn has caused an increased need for qualified candidates to fill local healthcare positions focused on geriatric care.
Arizona’s education and health services industry employed 334,100 workers during March, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is up from 333,000 workers during February and a 2.3 percent increase from last year.
There are many geriatric-focused Arizona nursing jobs available at hospitals throughout the state, so if you’re looking for such a position, it might be hard to decide where to apply. Fortunately, some hospitals do stand more than others, according to data from U.S. News & World Report.
The top hospitals in Arizona that offer geriatric services include:
Sun Health Boswell Hospital – Located in Sun City, this hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission. The facility offers geriatric inpatient services such as elderly and disabled skilled nursing care and end-of-life services and pain management. The hospital also offers general geriatric outpatient services and an Alzheimer center.
The hospital has a modest reputation with physicians, a low level of nurse staffing, and an as-expected death rate. The facility has:
- 436 beds
- 45,824 ER visits
- 24,561 patients admitted
- 104,113 outpatient visits
- 6,298 inpatient surgeries
- 4,026 outpatient surgeries
- 1 part-time physicians and dentists
- 536 full-time and 82 part-time registered nurses
- 24 full-time and 4 part time licensed practical nurses
When asked if they would recommend the hospital to friends or family, 67 percent of patients said definitely – which is higher than the state average of 66 percent, but lower than the national average of 68 percent – and only 5 percent said probably or definitely not.
St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center – This hospital, located in Phoenix, is accredited by the Joint Commission, Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and is a teaching hospital. The facility was ranked ninth in the nation for adult neurology and neurosurgery. Geriatric inpatient offerings include end-of-life services, such as pain management and palliative care, while outpatient offerings include an Alzheimer center and other general geriatric services.
The hospital has a modest reputation with physicians, a high level of nurse staffing, and a worse-than-expected relative death rate. The facility has:
- 738 beds
- 68,829 ER visits
- 38,327 patients admitted
- 467,101 outpatient visits
- 19,675 inpatient surgeries
- 117 full-time and 27 part-time physicians and dentists
- 1,257 full-time and 333 part-time registered nurses
- 20 full-time and four part-time licensed practical nurses
Of patients visiting the hospital, 76 percent said they would definitely recommend the hospital to friends or family, while only 5 percent said they probably or definitely would not.
Valley Lutheran Hospital – Located in Mesa, this hospital’s inpatient geriatric offerings include elderly and disabled services, such as acute long-term care, skilled nursing care, and intermediate nursing care; and end-of-life services, such as Hospice, pain management, and palliative care. The facility also offers general outpatient geriatric services.
The hospital has an average level of nurse staffing and a worse-than-expected relative death rate. The facility has:
- 336 beds
- 49,089 ER visits
- 20,514 patients admitted
- 258,000 outpatient visits
- 6,238 inpatient surgeries
- 9,950 outpatient surgeries
- 605 full-time and 107 part-time registered nurses
- 21 full-time and five part-time licensed practical nurses
Of patients visiting the hospital, 66 percent said they would definitely recommend the hospital to friends or family, while only 7 percent said they probably or definitely would not.
Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital – This hospital, located in Tucson, is accredited by the Joint Commission. The hospital offers inpatient end-of-life services, such as Hospice, pain management, and palliative care, as well as general outpatient geriatric services.
The hospital has an average level of nurse staffing and an as-expected relative death rate. The facility has:
- 429 beds
- 51,489 ER visits
- 17,578 patients admitted
- 227,638 outpatient visits
- 4,458 inpatient surgeries
- 3,790 outpatient surgeries
- 560 full-time and 216 part-time registered nurses
- 16 full-time and 10 part-time licensed vocational nurses
Of patients visiting the hospital, 53 percent said they would definitely recommend it to friends or family, while 12 percent said they probably or definitely would not.
Scottsdale Healthcare Osborn Medical Center – Located in Scottsdale, this hospital offers such inpatient geriatric services as elderly and disabled acute long-term care, and end-of-life services, such as pain management and palliative care. The facility also offers general outpatient geriatric services.
The hospital has an average level of nurse staffing and a better-than-expected relative death rate. The facility has:
- 337 beds
- 55,254 ER visits
- 18,550 patients admitted
- 84,936 outpatient visits
- 6,937 inpatient surgeries
- 8,892 outpatient surgeries
- Three full-time physicians and dentists
- 535 full-time and 207 part-time registered nurses
- 18 full-time and 13 part-time licensed vocational nurses
Of patients visiting the hospital, 75 percent said they would definitely recommend it to friends or family, while only 4 percent said they probably or definitely would not.
Scottsdale Healthcare Shea Medical Center – This hospital, located in Scottsdale, offers inpatient end-of-life services, such as pain management and palliative care, as well as general outpatient geriatric care.
The hospital has an average level of nurse staffing and a better-than-expected relative death rate. The facility has:
- 433 beds
- 46,588 ER visits
- 24,587 patients admitted
- 112,092 outpatient visits
- 8,945 inpatient surgeries
- 15,277 outpatient surgeries
- 10 full-time and two part-time physicians and dentists
- 554 full-time and 251 part-time registered nurses
- 11 full-time and nine part-time licensed practical nurses
Of patients visiting the hospital, 78 percent said they would definitely recommend it to friends or family, while only 4 percent said they probably or definitely would not.
Tucson Medical Center – Located in Tucson, this hospital offers inpatient end-of-life services, such as Hospice, pain management, and palliative care, as well as general outpatient geriatric care.
This hospital has an average level of nurse staffing and an as-expected relative death rate. The facility has:
- 555 beds
- 87,391 ER visits
- 34,687 patients admitted
- 200,580 outpatient visits
- 11,393 inpatient surgeries
- 9,864 outpatient surgeries
- Four full-time and three part-time physicians and dentists
- 818 full-time and 354 part-time registered nurses
- 21 full-time and 13 part-time licensed vocational nurses
Of patients visiting the hospital, 58 percent said they would definitely recommend it to friends or family, while 11 percent said they probably or definitely would not.
8 Foods To Fight Stress
Under stress – whether it is work, study or a relation, dietary habits change substantially. Some people lose their hunger when under stress whilst others tend to overeat – most often fatty, sugary and junk foods. Always blaming stress for making poor food choices is not the right approach. In fact, making the right food choices will help stabilize blood sugar levels and your emotional response. Good nutrition helps in balancing your stress hormones, relieving stress and boosting your mood.
Here are 8 foods to reach out for when you have just about had enough which will calm and soothe you.
OATS: Being a complex carbohydrate, oatmeal causes your brain to produce serotonin, a feel-good chemical. Serotonin calms you down and makes you feel good. Oats are also rich in beta-glucan, which help in lowering blood cholesterol level and also help in weight management.
NUTS: Nuts help replenish Vitamin B stores that are depleted in stress. The B vitamins help us manage the fight or flight response in stress. The potassium in nuts also helps keep the blood pressure in check thus reducing the strain on the heart.
SALMON: Eating salmon on a regular basis has been linked to reducing the risk of getting depression because of the omega 3 fatty acids present in it. It can reduce stress and anxiety in individuals when eaten even twice a week.
LEAFY GREENS: Leafy greens contain folate that produces dopamine in your brain. Dopamine is involved in the emotional regulation in the brain thus keeping you happy. Besides folate, magnesium in the leafy greens also helps in keeping us calm and good.
SEEDS: Seeds like the sunflower seeds, flax seeds, watermelon seeds, etc have stress-reducing benefits. These tiny powerhouses are rich in magnesium that promotes a healthy nervous system. They also are full of tryptophan which is an amino acid that helps in the production of serotonin that helps you feel calm.
AVOCADOS: Avocados are rich in the stress relieving B vitamins, Vitamin C and folate. They also contain potassium that naturally helps in lowering blood pressure. This makes them one of the best foods for relieving stress and anxiety.
MILK: Milk contains tryptophan, an essential amino acid which is a precursor for the neurotransmitter Serotonin. Serotonin is a “feel good” chemical known to promote relaxation and calm in a person. And, milk taken with another carbohydrate will help in the absorption of tryptophan.
LENTILS & BEANS: Being stressed can be detrimental to your nerve health. Lentils and beans are rich in magnesium, folate and potassium which help calm the nerves, reduce anxiety and promote brain health.
Researchers have found that eating a diet of processed, sugary and fatty foods increases the chances of stress and depression. So, as a general rule steer away from these foods if you are looking to improve your mood. Eating a healthy diet not only helps in maintaining a healthy body weight but also helps in keeping the moods in order.
