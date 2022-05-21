Finance
Origami Storytelling in Elementary School Education – Language and Problem Solving Benefits Reviewed
Storytelling in elementary schools improves children’s language skills by providing students with a valuable opportunity to practice auditory comprehension, a vital component of early childhood education. The ability to understand spoken language involves so much more than simply hearing words and figuring out what the speaker intends the words to mean. Nonverbal cues of vocal pitch, tempo, and tonality are essential in effective communication. In face-to-face interactions, the additional nonverbal elements of body language, gestures, and facial expressions form up to 80% of expressive language. But how, in our multitasking, screen-dominant learning environments, can teachers capture and hold the attention of their distraction-prone students?
Why not try using the Japanese paper folding art of origami to help focus students’ attention during language arts activities? When an unexpected curiosity like origami is added to a storytelling presentation, the educational benefits for elementary school students are increased. Origami models and other interesting objects add visual stimulation and grab attention, so that young learners are focused and motivated to pay closer attention. Another advantage to adding origami to stories is that origami is created one step at a time. As a story progresses scene by scene, an origami model can also be constructed, fold by fold. When the story ends, the origami model is also created. This specialized storytelling technique is called Storigami. Storytelling + Origami = Storigami.
Watching and listening to stories illustrated by the progressive folds of origami models enables students to imagine the visual details of the scenes and characters described by the words, but also gives students experience with analyzing the symbolic representations of the paper shapes and folds that are paired with story characters or actions. The ability to understand how the shapes relate to the story and then imagine possible outcomes are key elements of successful problem solving, one of the most important goals of elementary education.
How can teachers and other educators learn how to use Storigami to build problem solving and language arts skills in their elementary school classrooms? Fortunately a Mid-Western educational publisher, Storytime Ink International, has published several collections of origami stories, such as Nature Fold-Along Stories: Quick and Easy Origami Tales About Plants and Animals. This book and other fold-along storybooks describe how to use the technique, step by step. The Storigami books are available in most public libraries and from several online sources, including http://Amazon.com/ and http://Storytimeink.com/
Finance
How Artificial Intelligence Can Impact Fintech Sector?
The year of 2020 did bring many challenges in countries around the globe, and in various sectors. There was a major upheaval in the methods of spending money, and decline of human activity. For example, going to banks ATM for cash. But, when looking at the entire landscape in businesses, you can see little traces of positivity in the finance sector. This article will focus on the points of “How Artificial Intelligence can impact Fintech Sector?”
The individuals who shrugged the use of digital technology had no option but to switch to online banking to complete their daily tasks during the lockdown period. This was the period when technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning redefined the ways of working in Finance Industry.
Introduction
Technology and tools have always been a part of human life. Right from the day, our human ancestors invented fire & the wheel to the sophisticated gadgets of today, technology has influenced our daily lives to the fullest. And yes, now, programs and applications have become a part of our daily lives, which think and act better than humans. Hope you have got the clue? We are talking about Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
There was a time when machines with human intelligence were the objects of fantasy movies such as Terminator in the 1980s. But after four decades, the fantasy has become a reality. When it comes to making use of AI by Fin tech companies, it is heartening to see finance industry moguls working with coders & software developers to develop applications.
Is AI reshaping the Finance Sector?
Yes, the year 2021 will see more of AI applications in various ways as never before. For example, it will be chatbots answering more of customer queries in banks and wealth institutions; AI will get used in fraud detection tools and verification of KYC documents. For wealth investment companies, the technology can help evaluate an individual’s investment opportunities, produce investment portfolios and reduce the risks involved in adapting new technologies. Let us look in detail at how Artificial Intelligence is assisting the Finance Sector in the following paragraphs:
A. Decision Making
Insurance companies and investment advisors, before introducing a new product or service into the market, can ask questions to AI platforms rather than customers. The platforms, laded with customer data and having the ability to analyse as well answer questions can give recommendations on filling the loopholes and doubts.
This will help the insurance agents/advisors get a clear view of customer expectations and decisions. They can then reframe the product or service to suit the customer’s needs.
B. AI Can Detect Online Frauds and Provide New Insights to Claims Management
The analytical tools used by banks to detect frauds have AI applications to monitor a costumer’s spending patterns and inform attempts of malpractices. It is impossible for a human to analyse a large quantity of data within the deadline and submit a report. But, AI because of its automation process can not only detect the errors but give the result within the specified time. There are some AI processes, which can modify themselves to detect new patterns in fraud detection cases. For Claims, insurance companies use a combination of AI and ML technologies. A classic example of Artificial Intelligence impacting the Finance Sector.
C. Automated Virtual Financial Assistants
Investment organizations have always modified their technologies to suit the recent trends. They are using automated virtual assistants to call new customers, have a pleasant conversation, inform them about the new products, the pros & cons, and finally entice them to do an investment. However, these machines also need information about an individual’s personal financial portfolio, so that they can sell the perfect bonds and stocks. Have you heard the new name given to these Virtual Financial Assistants? It is “ROBO ADVISORS”. These new applications are redefining the way AI will redefine the Fin Tech sector.
D. Security
Had anybody even imagined the success of E-Commerce industry before two decades? Maybe, only a few. Now, it is a billion dollar industry. With many E-commerce websites making use of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality to garner more customers, industry experts are focusing more on online security. Yes, AI applications have definitely helped mankind. But it is also true hackers are using the same technology to break into e-commerce websites by making use of chatbots.
Phishing has attained international recognition within the last few years. You receive a call from a con man, and then get swindled of your hard-earned money. While this is a growing menace, banks have pulled up their socks to give the solution also with the same technology. They have installed AI applications on their servers to detect unfair spending activity, and if found, they can stop payments and send warning signals/messages to you as well the banks. By this method, banks all over the globe have saved hard-earned money of customers.
E. Chatbots for CRM
The month is June 2021, and time has flown fast, but still many companies have asked their employees to work from home. Now, the customer care industry has faced many challenges such as internet issues and less manpower. So, businesses saw a more prospective way of including AI chat bots in the CRM process. The recent CRM chat bots are highly developed and can adapt themselves to give answers of even complicated queries. Also, unlike the traditional methods, where IVR was the main option, now chat bots can answer customer calls directly, thereby ensuring brand loyalty and fast solutions.
F. Meets Compliance Guidelines
The world of cybercrime has made banks and financial institutions focus on factors such as KYC (Know Your Customer) documents. A simple change of mobile number or stalling of mobile connection can result in a phishing attempt. To quell this challenge, Governments in all countries have floated stringent procedures in investigation of KYC documents. But, it becomes difficult for an international bank or institution to verify millions of offline KYC documents. However, an AI application can scan many documents, detect errors and submit an accurate report within the deadline. This helps banks identify errors in a customer’s profile and take necessary action.
G. AI Can Interact With Customers on Another Platform
In 2020, Yes bank introduced the AI robot, LUIS (Language Understanding Intelligent Service) to answer nearly 10,000 queries on Whatsapp. You can use this service to check account balance, apply for products, and submit requests for cheque books.
In the future, banks may have an AI platform which acts in co-ordination with virtual assistants such as Alexa, Cortana and Siri.
H. AI and Search Engines
Are you surprised about the topic of Search Engines in this article? Yes? Then please note, millions are using Voice Assistants on their mobiles to open websites, do tasks and more. So, banks are hard pressed to change the content on their websites to long tail keywords or sentences which are used by customers in the globe. To be honest, many banks have already changed their web content to suit the terms used by customers to open their websites by voice commands on mobiles.
Future of Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Sector
As per industry experts, AI powered robots are expected to become the next customer care executives in banks. These robots may answer customer queries, guide them across various processes and bank forms, and are slated to reduce human work force numbers by 20 percent in 2027.
Fin Tech industry has always been at the forefront for including innovation and new technologies in their operations. And when it comes to using AI to better the processes and services, the results are there to see. The companies given below are only few examples of how Artificial Intelligence is helping the FinTech industry (companies & Finance Institutions) give the best service to customers.
Popular Artificial Intelligence Applications used in Finance Industry
1. IBM WATSON PLATFORM
This AI-platform offers solutions in Risks, Compliance and customer insights for investment companies. By making use of cognitive capabilities, this platform helps identify customer’s behaviour.
2. MICROSOFT CORTANA INTELLIGENCE SUITE
This AI-platform assists small-medium-big financial firms get information about financial crime & analyses data that are used to improve relationships with customers.
3. SALESFORCE EINSTEIN
This company helps financial advisors get information about a client’s financial status.
4. ZESTFINANCE (LOS ANGELES)
The company’s own platform, known as ZAML or Zest Automated Machine Learning, informs banks about a borrower’s credit history or information. It analyses thousands of data and then gives accurate results. In short, the platform helps detect customers who can face trouble paying back the loans. As per the company website, the platform has helped financial institutions reduce losses by 25 percent.
5. SCIENAPTIC SYSTEMS (NEW YORK CITY)
This underwriting platform, similar to ZestFinance, gives information on customers who apply for credit cards. They check the customer’s spending behaviour, interaction, and then offer transparent results.
6. ALPHASENSE (NYC)
Alphasense is an AI search engine used by Fortune 500 companies & investment banks. It makes use of NLP or natural language processing to check keyword searches with news channels, research papers, filings and online transactions to detect changes in financial markets.
7. KASISTO (nyc)
This company’s AI platform, KAI, is popular for improving experiences of customers by offering them options, solutions and recommendations regarding financial markets.
Conclusion
Hope the points given above have given valuable information for the question – How AI can impact fin tech industry? Please note, the fin tech as well the AI industry will be always on the ever-changing mode. Let us wait and watch!!
Finance
MS in Entrepreneur Management – A Big Step Towards Success
Now-a-days, students have plenty of options to choose from, when it comes to professional courses. Depending upon his/her interests, one can choose a particular course and thus, can make a great career in his/her preferred industry. One such professional course is MS in Entrepreneur Management which is gaining huge popularity with each passing day.
The program instills entrepreneurial qualities in the students who can set up businesses of their own after the completion of the degree program. Understanding the significance of effective management for better profit and sales figures, organizations line up to hire these fresh graduates. In-fact, the MS degree program opens a world of opportunities for these students who can easily enter the field of their choice. The students certainly have plenty of options to choose from, but yes, a lot of thought and planning should go in, before one opts for a particular degree program.
There are many management colleges in India which offer best-in-class infrastructural facilities and teaching methodology. To compete with their rivals in the market, these institutions leave no stone unturned to get their students placed in top quality companies. Besides MS in Entrepreneur Management, one can also purse the MS degree with specialization in Finance or Information Assurance or Information Systems. MBA programs are also in demand these days. Having an MBA degree has become a prerequisite for managerial positions in today’s business world.
Internet comes as a smart solution to find out relevant information about these institutes across the globe. Here, one needs not to go outside. Just a computer/laptop and an Internet connection and it’s all done. Besides these online resources, one can also take the help of professional career counselors. A chat with friends and parents can also be of great help.
Finance
How to Advertise in the Wall Street Journal Or Investors Business Daily and Skyrocket Your Profits
What follows are my random thoughts about advertising your product or service to the readers of these business publications.
1. Newspapers are not dead.
Everyone thinks that the internet has killed most printed media. But it’s just not true. What is true is that you have to watch your costs. Your cost per lead and cost per sale. But, don’t count newspapers and magazine down and out yet. I have one client who advertises in the Reno, Nevada daily newspaper. He runs 3 ads a week for $483.00. He gets about 12 leads a week off it. And he closes 40% of the leads on a $4,000 product/service.
Those are good numbers. He’s paying about $40 per lead with his newspaper marketing. With other media, he admits he pays in the neighborhood of $250 to $300 for a lead.
Newspapers are not dead. The WSJ and the IBD are good mediums for generating leads and sales. The readers have above average discretionary spending money. They are the first buyers. Meaning, they will often be the risk-takers and buy a new, unheard-of products before it really catches on. Joe Sugarman made a nice income from full page ads in the WSJ in the 1970’s selling high-tech devices that were new to the market. He operated in the basement of his Chicago area home.
The readers of these publication fancy that they are more thoughtful than other buyers. Thus, they will read a long-winded ad, feeling that they are getting information… not talking to a “salesman”. But YOU, the smart marketer, know the truth. You know that every ad, especially a long-winded ad… IS your salesman. A commissioned salesman who does not sell does not cost you much. But an ad that does not sell, costs you plenty.
2. Pay close attention to this concept. Write it down. It’s important: People Will Not Read Long Winded Ads!
But PROSPECTS will.
If you want them to spend money with YOU. You must give them interesting and helpful information. You cannot bore them into reading your ad. But if it is written in an interesting helpful way… Prospects will read any amount of copy. If you think that no one reads any more… then, why o why do they buy the WSJ or the IBD? They want information.
They want products and services that will help them make more money…. Enjoy life more… get ahead in their career… prepare for the future… They want more sex. They want more time. They want solutions to a host of problems they are having. They want peace of mind. They want pride of ownership. They don’t want to be embarrassed by decisions they must make. Can your product/service solve some of these problems? Then YOU need to consider advertising in the WSJ or IBD.
3. These are passionate audiences.
Years ago, my postman told me that the two angriest customers on his route were those who did NOT get their Wall Street Journal… or those who did NOT get their National Inquirer. Please note: The two extremes in audiences. But both were passionate about their publications. You can generally tell which publications had passionate audiences. It is the publication that has a healthy classified section. For example: Popular Mechanics magazine has several pages of classifieds. This is your hint that a fullpage ad in that publication will have a lot of selling power for you: Passionate audiences.
4. Newspapers are not dead, but they are struggling.
Therefore, you can negotiate the price. Like the client mentioned above, if you’re selling a $4,000 product you can afford to bring in leads at a cost of several hundred dollars. But you’ve got to know your costs. Lead generation cost, conversion cost, customer repeat buyer cost, attrition cost, etc.
5. Generally speaking, your message in the IBD or WSJ should be the same message you’re using in the internet or your sales presentations. Especially if you’ve tested your message and found THIS message to be the one that gets you the best response. Buyers who come to you from the newspaper or the web or direct mail… are all the same. They all want the benefits of your product or service. What is your strongest message? That’s the message you want in your newspaper ad.
6. Give your ad a headline.
It is laughable how many ads in the WSJ or IBD don’t have headlines. The headline is the part of your ad readers scan to see if they want to spend more time with your ad. If it does not have a headline, you might as well not run your ad. Headlines are so important that for years and years, marketers who test various elements will tell you one headline can pull 19 times more orders than the same ad with another headline. Give your ad a headline and make it a good one.
7. Keep the 2nd “Honey” in mind.
Very often, if you’re selling a high-ticket item, the prospect will read your ad and become convinced it is a good deal. But there is a “Honey” they must discuss things with BEFORE the buying decision takes place. If your ad is good, they will often clip it out of the paper to use as ammunition with which they can convince their spouse or boss, etc… to buy the product or service also. Give them all the ammo they will need to make a convincing argument. They want the conveniences and benefits you offer, but you’ve got to convince them. Then they must convince themselves. Then they must convince other who might say “Why do you want to buy that?”
8. Call out your audience.
Who reads these publications? Investors. Entrepreneurs. Managers. CEOs. CFOs. Politicians. Inventors. Some educators. People who long to get ahead. These two publications are read by people who are on the cutting edge of societal evolution. They are the shakers and movers. They are the debaters of our day. If you want to sell your product to a narrow slice of their readers, CALL THEM OUT. Say: Attention Investors. Or, ATTENTION BUSINESS OWNERS. Etc.
9. Speak to every group of readers.
Some folks are visual. Some are touchy-feely. Some are accountants. Some are audio types. Do you hear what I’m saying? Can you see the good in this? Doesn’t this add up in your thinking? You can describe the same house as being full of light coming threw the windows. Or build to withstand the toughest winds.
10. Repeat Yourself.
Repetition is the juice of good direct response advertising. If you make a statement once, it does not so easily sink in. But if you say the same thing three different times, from three different angles, the chances increase that the reader will likely OWN the idea and think it’s his idea to own the product.
11. Repeat Yourself.
Brand advertisers repeat the message many times over the course of a year. Direct response advertisers must repeat the selling points in the same ad, enough until it’s believed and acted upon.
12. Give them a call to action.
It’s one thing to lay out your arguments for the purchase of your product or service. But you must tell them what to do next. Call now. Order by Wednesday for a free sample. Mention my name for a special delivery.
13. Use a “fireside chat” approach.
Most of us have emotions. We don’t want to do business with a nameless, faceless corporation. We want to deal with a real person. We want to trust the seller. We want to know that you have done your homework and feel our pain. We want to know your solution has been tested and proven. That others have tried it and are thrilled with the results. Consider the bailouts of Chrysler and GM of today… with the bailout of Chrysler in the 1980’s under Lee Iacocca. Mr. Iacocca splashed his face all over every ad that came out selling cars. He spoke to us “man to man”. We felt his honesty and sincerity. Chrysler sold a lot of cars then. Today, the bailout of the car companies have no name… no face… no one with home we can identify. Deep in our souls we hate collectivism. We want to deal with someone who is real. Someone who will sit down with us and have a “fireside chat”.
14. Use these ideas and you can be a fireless advertiser.
Even in a media that on its surface looks to be expensive. But when measuring cost per lead and cost per sale will likely turn out to be way cheaper than a $1 classified.
Call me if you want to discuss these ideas for your marketing.
Origami Storytelling in Elementary School Education – Language and Problem Solving Benefits Reviewed
How Artificial Intelligence Can Impact Fintech Sector?
Spy x Family Episode 7 and 8: May 21 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations
MS in Entrepreneur Management – A Big Step Towards Success
KKR’s Rinku Singh’s Inspiring Story From Almost Becoming A Sweeper To Playing In IPL
How to Advertise in the Wall Street Journal Or Investors Business Daily and Skyrocket Your Profits
JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers: What Is The History Behind Their Marriage?
Interesting Facts About Ragdoll Cat Psychology
American Idol 2022 Episode 15: Who Are In The Top 11? What Time Will It Air Tonight?
Ravi Shastri’s Response To Fan’s Who Made A Sketch of Him Leaves Netizens Stumped
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?