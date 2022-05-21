News
Pa. Senate GOP primary too close to call, recount likely
By MARC LEVY
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount to decide the winner of the contest between heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.
A recount would mean that the outcome of the race might not be known until June 8, the deadline for counties to report their results to the state.
Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 1,079 votes, or 0.08 percentage points, out of 1,340,248 ballots counted as of 5 p.m. Friday. The race is close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law, with the separation between the candidates inside the law’s 0.5% margin. The Associated Press will not declare a winner in the race until the likely recount is complete.
Both campaigns have hired Washington-based lawyers to lead their recount efforts, and both have hired Philadelphia-based campaign strategists who helped lead the operation to observe vote-counting on Election Day for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2020.
The two campaigns combined already had hundreds of lawyers and volunteers fanned out around the presidential battleground state as election workers and election boards toiled through the remaining ballots.
McCormick’s lead recount lawyer is Chuck Cooper, a veteran Washington lawyer and a go-to attorney for prominent conservative figures. He represented then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and former national security adviser John Bolton in a dispute over the publication of his book. He recently successfully argued a campaign finance case on behalf of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Oz’s lead recount lawyer is Megan Newton, who was general counsel for Jeb Bush’s unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and has represented Trump’s campaign and Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.
The winner will face Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November’s midterm elections in what Democrats see as their best opportunity to pick up a seat in the closely divided Senate.
Fetterman won the Democratic nomination while in the hospital recovering from a stroke four days before the election. The incumbent, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, is retiring after serving two terms.
Trump’s clout is again on the line, as he looked for a third straight win in Republican Senate primaries after “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance prevailed in Ohio earlier this month and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd easily scored a victory in North Carolina on Tuesday.
County election boards began meeting Friday to sort out problematic or provisional ballots, even as election workers processed the last of the mail-in ballots and election-day ballot tallies from precincts.
A federal appeals court threw a wrench into the counting Friday when it ruled in an unrelated case that mail-in ballots without a legally required date on the return envelope can be counted. McCormick’s campaign saw it as a positive development, since McCormick has led Oz in mail-in ballots.
“When every single vote cast in this U.S. Senate election is finally counted, Dave McCormick will win,” his campaign said.
Oz’s campaign did not comment Friday evening.
The state’s 67 counties have until Tuesday’s deadline in state law to certify their results to the state. Then the state’s top election official has until next Thursday to issue a recount order, which is mandatory — unless the losing candidate asks in writing that it not be carried out.
McCormick’s campaign said it has no plans to decline a recount. Oz’s campaign declined to comment.
Counties have until three weeks after the election — June 7 — to finish the recount and another day to report results to the state.
The initial result could change: A recount of a statewide judicial race last November ended up padding the winner’s margin by more than 5,500 votes in a race where more than 2 million ballots were cast.
Before that, there could be a flurry of lawsuits contesting the decisions of certain counties on whether to count ballots that may be difficult to read or bear some kind of irregularity.
As of yet, neither campaign has gone to court, and both candidates have expressed confidence in victory.
The big field of Republican candidates and their super PACs reported spending more than $70 million during the primary campaign.
Oz and McCormick dominated the seven-person GOP field, blanketing the state’s TV screens with political ads for months and spending millions of their own money, before conservative activist Kathy Barnette surged in the campaign’s final days.
The fiery, hard-line pro-Trump alternative blistered both Oz and McCormick as “globalists,” pro-Trump pretenders, carpetbaggers and too wealthy to help regular people. She finished a distant third.
Oz, who is best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show,” had to overcome misgivings among hardline Trump backers about his conservative credentials. Rivals also charged that his dual citizenship with Turkey would compromise his loyalties to the United States. If elected, Oz would be the nation’s first Muslim senator.
McCormick was virtually unknown four months ago and emphasized his credentials as a hometown success story.
He not only had to overcome Trump’s endorsement of Oz, but Trump also attacked McCormick viciously and repeatedly in the final two weeks of the race, calling him a Wall Street liberal, a sellout to China and the candidate of “special interests and globalists and the Washington establishment.”
McCormick got help from a super PAC supporting him that spent $20 million, giving him a massive cash advantage, much of it from Wall Street figures that paid for TV ads to attack Oz.
Both men reported assets of more than $100 million and moved from out of state to run — Oz from a mansion in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, above the Hudson River overlooking Manhattan, and McCormick from Connecticut’s ritzy Gold Coast.
___
Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.
___
Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at
___
Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at and on Twitter at
News
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named second-team NBA All-Defensive, one vote shy of first team
In the end, Bam Adebayo had to settle for a consolation prize.
Beaten out for his primary goal of 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year by current Eastern Conference finals opponent Marcus Smart, the Boston Celtics guard, Adebayo had to settle for Friday being named second-team NBA All-Defensive.
It is the third consecutive year Adebayo has received second-team designation in the national media balloting, which concludes prior to the start of the playoffs.
Heat teammate Jimmy Butler, who last season made second-team All-Defensive, did not make either of this season’s two teams.
LeBron James (three times) and Alonzo Mourning (twice) remain the only Heat players to be named to the first team.
Named first-team All-Defensive on Friday were Smart, Phoenix Suns guard Mikail Bridges, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.
Joining Adebayo on the second team were Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle, Celtics center Robert Williams III and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
Adebayo finished one point shy of tying Jackson for the final spot on the first team. Players received two points for a first-place vote, one for a second-place vote.
Butler and Heat guard Kyle Lowry were among others who received votes.
Friday’s All-Defensive announcement leaves only one remaining element of the league’s postseason awards, Tuesday’s announcement of the three All-NBA teams. Butler is expected to be included on one of those lists.
The Heat’s lone individual 2022 award winner was Tyler Herro, for Sixth Man of the Year. The Heat’s Erik Spoelstra was a finalist for Coach of the Year, but finished a distant third behind the Phoenix Suns’ Monty Williams, the award winner, and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins.
()
News
Defensive lineman Brent Urban returning to Ravens on one-year deal
Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban is returning to the Ravens on a one-year deal, he announced Friday on Twitter. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Urban, 31, began his career with the Ravens, who took the Ontario native and Virginia product in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. He appeared in 41 games over five years in Baltimore, starting 19 and finishing with 52 tackles (seven for loss) and 3 1/2 sacks.
Urban played for four teams over the next three years, including a short stint in 2019 in Tennessee, where he reunited with former Ravens and Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees. He signed with the Bears in October 2019, re-signed the following offseason and appeared in all 16 games in 2020 for Chicago, making eight starts at defensive end and posting 36 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks.
After signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys last offseason, Urban played six games and started four before injuries again derailed his season. He was placed on injured reserve in October with a triceps injury and underwent season-ending surgery in November.
The 6-foot-7 Urban was a solid run defender in Baltimore, but he struggled to stay healthy. He tore his ACL as a rookie, tore his biceps in 2015 and suffered a Lisfranc (foot) injury that required surgery in 2017.
Urban, who lined up primarily as a three-technique lineman in Dallas, aligned over the opposing guard’s outside shoulder, joins a crowded room in Baltimore. Michael Pierce and rookie Travis Jones are expected to share snaps at nose tackle, with Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike, Derek Wolfe and Broderick Washington competing for snaps elsewhere along the interior.
Urban will also reunite with former college teammate Morgan Moses in Baltimore. At the right tackle’s introductory news conference in March, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta recalled scouting Moses and Urban at Virginia. Two months later, he has both.
()
News
Archbishop: No communion for Pelosi over support for abortion
The Archbishop of San Francisco said Friday he will deny Holy Communion to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat who has called herself a devout Catholic, because of her public support for abortion.
In a letter to Pelosi dated Thursday and made public Friday, Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone said that “you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publicly repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion. . .”
Pelosi had no immediate public response.
The archbishop’s move comes amid mounting tension within the church over abortion rights and how to handle high-profile politicians who publicly profess the Catholic faith and support for abortion rights despite the Roman Catholic Church’s longstanding teaching that killing an unborn child is evil.
Conservative Catholics have been frustrated with church leaders allowing prominent politicians like Pelosi and President Joe Biden to publicly tout both abortion rights and their Catholic faith with seeming impunity. But bishops have been divided over how to handle the controversy, leery of “weaponizing” the Holy Eucharist over a politically divisive issue that could drive liberal Catholics from the pews.
Last year, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops met repeatedly over the matter, with Biden’s election amplifying calls for him to be denied communion over his support of abortion rights.
The bishops in November voted to approve a document that said “lay people who exercise some form of public authority have a special responsibility to embody church teaching in their service of the common good.” But it stopped short of calling for denying Holy Communion to public figures who express support for abortion rights and gay marriage.
The archbishop’s letter drew praise from Hugh Brown, vice president of the anti-abortion group American Life League, who in a statement Friday said “we hope and pray that Bishop Cordileone’s courageous action will lead the great deceiver, Nancy Pelosi, to a lifetime of repentance, contrition, and humility.” Brown called on Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington in the nation’s capital, “to immediately deny Holy Communion to faux Catholic Joe Biden.”
Pa. Senate GOP primary too close to call, recount likely
Home Schooling Doctors
Arizona Nursing Jobs at the Best Geriatric Care Hospitals
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named second-team NBA All-Defensive, one vote shy of first team
Defensive lineman Brent Urban returning to Ravens on one-year deal
8 Foods To Fight Stress
Registered Nuts – A Night in the Life of an ER Nurse
Archbishop: No communion for Pelosi over support for abortion
Liquor law rewrite, easing growler sales and other restrictions, sent to Walz for signature
Affordable Health Insurance Hard to Find For Native Americans
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?