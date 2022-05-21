Finance
Predict Stock Market Tops and Bottoms With The NH-NL Ratio
The new high/new low ratio (NH-NL) ratio has been around for many years but different investors use this indicator in different ways. Some investors plot the ratio on a chart using the number zero as a neutral designation with positive numbers equaling more new highs than new lows and a negative number equaling more new lows than new highs based on a specified period of time. I have developed and used the NH-NL ratio in a completely different way from some of the more popular methods. I started to follow stocks making new highs while reading the paper Investor’s Business Daily many years ago. I didn’t use the news highs as an indicator but I only studied stocks to buy from the list. As I became a more experienced investor, I subconsciously started to gauge the market while noting if the new highs were increasing or decreasing. After the stock market bubble burst in 2000, I started to record the difference between the daily new highs and the daily new lows. I would enter them into an excel sheet along with the price and volume of the major market indices and study their relationship. Within two years, I was convinced that the major market tops and bottoms could be located easily by aggressively studying the price and volume of the major indices and studying the ups and downs of the NH-NL ratio. The general market indices often give investors false moves in all directions and many market services and investors have developed new indicators to help assess the market to try and pinpoint turning points without great success. Many of these secondary indicators are successful in showing the investor if the market is weak or strong but they fail to pinpoint the strength or weakness of a turning point with great accuracy. Many of these secondary indicators give false signals along with the general market indices.
With several years of serious study under my belt using my method of the NH-NL ratio, I have accurately protected my money during downturns and have accurately guided my buys when the market has reversed and started a new sustained up-trend (not a head fake).
How do I use my NH-NL ratio?
I start by recording the daily new highs and new lows from Investors Business Daily (my preference) but you could use any free or paid service on the web. Over the past five years, I have developed key levels that the market must reached or violate to trigger certain actions. I am not pulling any of these numbers from thin air as they are all based on actual experience and have not been derived from back testing. For a market to convince me that it is following through and is starting a new up-trend, it must present me with a minimum of 500 new highs per day on a consistent basis. When a week ends, I add the weekly NH-NL totals and divide by the number of active trading days to get the weekly average. The average must have a minimum of 500 stocks per day for me to consider risking over 50% of my cash in new positions (the new leaders). Once the weekly averages reach 800-1,000+ stocks per day, we know that the market is in a full fledged rally and you can start to commit your entire trading stake and use margin. In 2003, the market gave numerous instances when the new highs topped 1,000-1,200 stocks per day, a very impressive amount. When the market shows strength like this, the trend has become obvious and you must have your money working for you by following the trend. Keep in mind that 75% of all listed stocks will follow the general trend of the market.
Recently in September and October of 2005, the NH-NL ratio has been negative, meaning that we are seeing more new lows than new highs. When this type of action happens, you must lock in profits and move your cash to the sidelines. It is not safe to invest on the long side of the market when the ratio is negative. Often times, a bear market may be forming when the ratio weakens and turns negative. If the market confirms a bear market or down-trend, it can be an opportune time to make money shorting stocks or using advanced strategies with options (I only recommend this for advanced and experienced traders). You must determine f the market is in a down-trend or if it is trading sideways. If it is trading sideways, it will be better to pull your cash to the sidelines and wait for a direction to form (either up or down). This article is being written and published on October 25, 2005, the first day after the NH-NL ratio has turned back to the positive side after 13 consecutive days of a negative ratio. The past two weeks have averaged negative ratios with some days only reaching 15 quality new high stocks. This type of weak action could signal a bottom in the market as we get ready to form a new rally. The most crucial indicator to watch over the next few weeks will be the NH-NL ratio to see if it can continue to gain strength and increase the new highs to 500 or more stocks per day. If this happens, the current indication that a rally has formed on the major indices will be confirmed and you can start to commit more than 50% of your trading stake to new leaders breaking out of sound bases or stocks moving higher from establish support areas.
As I look back at my archived hard copies of IBD, I can see the strength and weakness that this ratio gave us throughout 2002 and 2003. I am reminded how the ratio went from negative territory in September of 2002 to a positive ratio in October of 2002. After reaching positive territory, the new high ratio soared into the 800-1,100 range in the first six months of 2003 as we were in a strong bull market, the strongest year since the bubble burst. I don’t know what next month or next year holds for investors, but you can get a good idea by tracking this indicator as it turns back to the positive side after a very poor October (2005). I once wrote about the Halloween indicator and I am now convinced that it has some validity, especially if this NH-NL ratio confirms another rally as October draws to a close.
Finance
Financing And Refinancing Through Commercial Loans
Business establishments all over the world need a proper channel of cash flow so that they can maintain regularity in growth and diversification. As it is rightly said, finance is fundamental to the growth of an old business and vital for any businessman to put the business planning take into action.
Loans for business purposes are available by pledging commercial properties or by borrowing without supplying any security. In both cases, there are lots of differences like the loan eligibility, the rate of interest offered by the lender, the loan tenure and repayment conditions. A successful business project is very often an organized one. You have to plan it well and supply with right dose of capitalization. If over capitalization of business can result in lower earning per share, the under capitalization can also have its negative effect in the form of unnecessarily high stock prices that are unrealistic.
A successful businessman always takes care of under investments and over investments. More complex financial aspects are taken care of by the financial experts and brilliant business minds. But, arranging for the daily cash flow requirement is relatively low level task that is handed over to the delegates having authority to deal with day to day functioning of the company. Business loans are one of the easiest means to ensure that any shortage in funds is met effectively at lower rates and in a competitive environment.
If you are seeking funds for a new venture, it will be perfect to take care of every possible aspect so that no problem arises later on. The root level problem that people face is the lack of knowledge when they go out and start searching for a commercial loan at low rate [http://www.loans-park.co.uk/commercial-loans.html]. The second obstacle comes when finance is made available to you. It relates to how to generate profits out of it so that interest payments can be justified. Both these things can be answered by a well-planned and well-implemented course of action. There should be a clear-cut plan of what you are going to do with money and how you are going to generate the profits. This should be your biggest and legitimate concern if you are to reach the top of the business world.
Market trends and in-depth knowledge about the business is necessary before take a plunge into it. If you are not confident, it is not advisable to take commercial business loans and risk your capital; business is surely not a fun expedition. On the other hand, there are people who lose valuable opportunities because they think that the cost of capital is too high. The market rates are bound to fluctuate in the market. There is an opportunity to refinance commercial loans if the interest rates fall drastically in the time to come. So, do not waste too much of your precious time and proceed with your plans if you are confident of the business project you are handling.
Finance
Running a Home Daycare, Income For Stay at Home Moms
A home daycare could be the perfect solution not only for you as a stay at home mom, but for your children by providing early social development and built-in playmates. It’s also helpful for stressed out moms in the workforce by giving them a more personal, flexible alternative to commercial daycare centers.
Many moms have to find a child-care solution. Most employers look on a woman with kids as a bad hiring risk, and of course will not be sympathetic if the daycare closes before the mom’s shift ends or her little one is not being well treated. As for time off if the baby is sick and the daycare bans them for a week – forget it.
A home daycare could be the answer these mothers are looking for, customarily offering an environment that has less children and more personal attention. They also will get to know you well, and feel more comfortable knowing their child is well cared for.
Before you start a daycare, however, you should make sure you can meet the standards in place where you live. Every state has rules and regulations, and you want to make sure you follow the law.
You have the option of deciding what age children you will accept, and how much you will charge – although there may be set standards if you decide to qualify as a state provider. This can help you if you would like a guaranteed check for your services, as you can be paid by the state to care for children from low income families.
The upside to starting a daycare is that you will be able to continue as a stay at home mom and not have to miss out on your own children’s first years! You can also find other at home jobs to do in your spare time to make more supplemental income.
There is a downside too, of course. Realize that it won’t always be easy. There will be sick kids, crazy days when your house is left in a disastrous mess, and those parents who decide that their dry cleaning bill comes before their childcare tab.
This last is perhaps the hardest to deal with – and you must take a firm hand to nip such behavior in the bud. Make it clear in a kind but definitive way that you need to be paid on time, every time, or you will be unable to watch the child.
If you draw up a clear document of your policies, and make sure you each get a signed copy, you can head off a world of potential hurt, so protect yourself from as much unpleasantness as you can by making the rules very plain from day one.
Hopefully your home daycare will prosper and you will have a great relationship with the children and parents alike. Then you will have found a perfect way to supplement your income without ever leaving your home!
Finance
Ecommerce Essentials: A Merchant Account and Payment Gateway
If you are just starting an ecommerce business, searching for a merchant account and a payment gateway should be top priority. Together a merchant account and gateway for payment will enable you to accept online payments in the form of credit cards directly on your website. There are myriad options for both merchant accounts and payment gateways, though they can vary greatly.
A payment gateway is the online equivalent of a point-of-sale system (like a credit card machine) in a brick-and-mortar store. When an online shopper selects “Pay Now” on a website, their payment information is passed through your secure server to a gateway, which serves as a liaison between your bank and the customer’s bank.
The details of the transaction are then sent from the payment system to your account. Your merchant account bank requests authorization from the customer’s issuing bank to complete the payment. The issuing bank then will either authorize or reject the payment and send the details of the authorization through the payment gateway to your website and the customer.
Hybrid Solutions
There are a handful of services that offer hybrid solutions that combine a payment gateway and merchant account into an all-in-one service. The advantage of doing so is the entire process to authorize a transaction takes just a few seconds; however, the cost of using such a solution is often slightly higher than if you were to obtain a payment gateway and merchant account separately.
What to Look For
Whether you opt for a hybrid solution or a separate account and gateway, you should always research prospective options to find one that fits your needs. No matter what you choose, here are a few key features to look for:
- Account Management
- Compatibility with your shopping cart
- Encryption capabilities
- Fraud prevention and security features
- Hidden fees and payments
- Reporting features
- Startup costs
Since every ecommerce business needs to accept online payments but has its own unique needs, it’s important you research various options to find one that can best meet your company’s payment needs.
