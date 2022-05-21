Finance
Professional Web Design Service Provider Assures High Return On Investment (ROI)
Successful web design means a website that not only looks appealing but also generates revenue through the sale of products or services. Most of the people have a wrong notion that once the website is hosted on the internet, the business is going to flow automatically. Most of the time, the website needs to be developed to maximize its utility. Most of the people are unaware of this but very well aware that a good website can open new frontiers and markets for their products and/or services. Businesses have realized the relevance of making their presences felt in the world of internet. The demand of successful website design is on the rise. Seeing to this demand there are many companies now offering web design and development services.
The business may either want a new website to be designed or may want the older website modified or developed so that its utility is maximized. Usually the business decision makers get carried away by the cost factor. When considering this factor the decision maker looks for an answer to the following question: should the cheap services be availed or should the expensive (dear) services be availed?
Let us first consider the companies that offer cheap web design services. When the services are being offered at cheap prices, it does not always mean that the services are of an inferior kind. It is very much possible that the service provider may be a group of professional freelancers that have just started a new venture. These service providers being new comers to the market would like to create a niche for themselves in the market and that could be the reason for offering the services at a lower price.
Now let us consider the companies that offer web design services at higher prices. This may be due to the infrastructure and the experience manpower employed by the company. The company may be located in a prime location and its overhead expenses may be quite high. To recover these costs it is possible that the company may be charging higher for its web design services. When the company is offering services at higher prices it should be clarified what services are being included in it. Does this sort of company assure a dedicated team for the website design and development? If the service provider cannot assure designing of a successful website then there is no use of spending more money on that service provider.
The best strategy to clear this sort of confusing situation is through sending a Request For Proposal (RFP). The response to this can be compared and one can know the prices that prevail in the market as well as know about the services offered in the packages. This is one of the best strategies to avail the services of the most affordable professional website design service provider.
Kentucky Workers Comp: An Overview of Things You Should Know
Worker’s compensation was designed to provide medical benefits and wage replacement for those injured while employed. It is also designed to protect workers from diseases developed or contracted due to workplace exposure.
Every employer is responsible for providing worker’s compensation insurance, or to become self-insured. Certain employees, however, are exempt from this coverage, including: agricultural employees/employers, domestic workers, some religious organizations, and those who voluntarily reject the coverage.
While every employer is responsible for providing coverage, there are certain limitations and rights specific to each state.
Worker’s Comp Coverage in Kentucky
In Kentucky, worker’s compensation is understood as the “exclusive remedy,” which means that the protection received for any sustained injuries forces employees to surrender their right to sue. Employers cannot be penalized by employees in a civil court case. Benefits received can include:
- Partial wage replacement
- Medical treatment coverage, and
- Payment for restoring an injured worker to sufficient employment.
In the case of a death-related injury, employers pay a lump sum towards the employee’s estate allowing burial expenses to be paid. This payment amount changes annually, however income benefits are given to the spouse, as well as other surviving dependents.
Because Worker’s Compensation can be a disagreeable subject, many disputes are resolved during a compromise settlement involving both parties. If a solution is not determined, parties will have to litigate the claim through a process beginning with an application of claim adjustment, filed under the Department of Worker’s Claims. Once this paperwork is complete, an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ), is assigned to the case to facilitate a benefit review conference.
During the benefit review conference, both parties have the opportunity to discuss the positives and negatives of the case, while working towards a settlement. If the claim does not reach a settlement, a formal hearing will be scheduled within 30 days by the Administrative Law Judge.
After the hearing, a decision must be released within 60 days, either awarding or denying medical benefits or income assistance. The solution may include rehabilitation benefits, if necessary. Through this process, the outcome is determined with the help of witnesses and medical professionals.
As a result, the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) is unable to require the employer to pay for income benefits in a lump sum. If any party disagrees with the decision, he or she may file an appeal. This goes through the ALJ once again, and if it is appealed further, it may go to the Kentucky Court of Appeals, and finally to the Supreme Court.
In Kentucky, worker’s compensation insurance coverage is issued to every employee in order to remain on the job, and to assist with any work-related medical expenses. For business owners interested in purchasing workers comp insurance, certain agents specialize in offering this product.
Similarly, if you are in need of legal assistance in this area, certain attorneys concentrate on workers compensation litigation. When it comes to workers comp, it is important to understand your rights and responsibilities. Keep in mind that these vary considerably, state by state.
What Is Roth IRA?
Times have become more uncertain and the financial status of our economy is becoming more shaky forcing investors to look for alternative ways of securing their future. Most people have turned to investing in gold. Though the investment is tricky and risky, it offers better returns as compared to any other investment. In addition, by investing in gold, people are able to diversify their portfolio.
The Roth IRA is an individual retirement account that is tax-free. Once you invest in this type of account, you will not have to deduct contributions. Unlike a traditional IRA, a Roth IRA does not allow you to make withdrawals. Also, it allows you to continue making contributions even after you are 70 years of age. Funding is possible in different ways; it can be through contributions, transfers or even rollovers from existing Roth IRA’s. Just like any IRA rules, the precious metals that are stored in the Roth IRA remain in the custody of the IRA custodian.
Advantages
When compared to other retirement accounts, the Roth IRA has a clear advantage of offering low contribution limits. People who are under the age of 50 can contribute $5,500 annually, while those who are above 50 years have the option of adding $1,000. However, should you make a withdrawal before the stipulated time, you will incur a 10% penalty. In addition, a fine of 6% is charged for all the income that has been contributed in excess over the annual limit. Some of the top-rated Gold IRA companies include Regal Assets, Advantage Gold, Lexi Capital, Cornerstone Bullion and Monex. The company with the highest Gold IRA reviews is Regal Assets.
Investments
One cannot invest in the physical gold bullion by using a standard Roth IRA. The easiest way that you can invest in gold through the IRA is by buying stocks in gold mining companies or by purchasing a mutual fund that has mining stock companies. This is referred to as buying ‘paper gold.’ Other ways of investing indirectly in gold include using gold ETFs (GLD) and mining ETFs. When investing in ‘paper gold’ stocks, there are a lot of options to choose from. Gold indices like the BUGS Index (HUI) and also the Gold Miners Index (GDX) contain a list of the companies that one can invest. Investing in gold stocks is riskier as compared to the physical gold due to the quick rise and fall in prices. In addition, the gold stocks also have regulatory risk, cost of production risk, management risk and the flat currency risk.
One can use the self-directed Roth IRA to invest in U.S gold coins. This can only be done in increments of one, one-half, one-quarter or even one-tenth of an ounce. You can also invest using one-ounce silver coins that have been specifically minted by the United States Treasury Department. Silver and gold bullion can also be used, though they have to meet the requirements that have been stipulated by the IRS. For one to be able to store gold and silver coins, the coins must be very pure. Moreover, they should have more actual currency value than those of the collection value permits. Coins or bullion that have not been allowed by the Internal Revenue Code are considered collectibles and are thus not permitted into a Roth IRA account.
Gold IRAs can either be traditional or Roth IRA. In gold IRA, the gold must be physical, that is, you have to invest in actual gold. As you are investing in physical gold, the gold must be stored in a safe facility and thus, you will be expected to pay storage fees. The precious metals are stored in traditional vaults or any other vault that has a top-notch security system. When you want to cash out your gold investment, specific rules have to be followed to the latter. Due to the strict nature of these rules, you may be required to pay a seller’s fee which is inclusive of any taxes.
Precious Metals That Can Be Stored
The Roth IRA is very specific to the type of precious metals that can be stored. The precious metals that are permitted include Silver, Gold, Platinum American Eagle coins, a coin that has been issued under the laws of any state and gold, silver, platinum or palladium bullion that meets the required fineness requirements. The fitness requirements dictate that the gold must be.9950 pure, the silver must be.9990 and both the platinum and the palladium must be.9995 pure. The bullion coins must be uncirculated and in excellent condition and the proof coins must be ungraded and complete with the certificate of authenticity. Any precious metal that fails to meet these requirements cannot be stored in the account. Some of the products that cannot be stored include the pre-1993 gold, 90% US silver and gold Krugerrand.
This is a great investment to make as it allows investors to put post tax money into the IRA. Upon retirement, the investor can begin making withdrawals from the account without any fear of being taxed as long as the account has been opened for a minimum period of five years.
For one to execute a rollover or transfer from an existing IRA to a self-directed precious metals IRA requires a self-directed custodian who will help you complete the process. The duration of time that it takes for the rollover to occur depends on the custodian.
It is worth noting that a gold-backed Roth IRA gives you the privilege of investing in other precious metals like palladium. In addition, it also gives you the opportunity to make investments in other assets and commodities like stocks and real estate.
Roth IRA investing offers a lot of advantages to the common investor and is thus a sure way of investing in retirement. It has certain restrictions just like the other precious metals IRA accounts. These
Predict Stock Market Tops and Bottoms With The NH-NL Ratio
The new high/new low ratio (NH-NL) ratio has been around for many years but different investors use this indicator in different ways. Some investors plot the ratio on a chart using the number zero as a neutral designation with positive numbers equaling more new highs than new lows and a negative number equaling more new lows than new highs based on a specified period of time. I have developed and used the NH-NL ratio in a completely different way from some of the more popular methods. I started to follow stocks making new highs while reading the paper Investor’s Business Daily many years ago. I didn’t use the news highs as an indicator but I only studied stocks to buy from the list. As I became a more experienced investor, I subconsciously started to gauge the market while noting if the new highs were increasing or decreasing. After the stock market bubble burst in 2000, I started to record the difference between the daily new highs and the daily new lows. I would enter them into an excel sheet along with the price and volume of the major market indices and study their relationship. Within two years, I was convinced that the major market tops and bottoms could be located easily by aggressively studying the price and volume of the major indices and studying the ups and downs of the NH-NL ratio. The general market indices often give investors false moves in all directions and many market services and investors have developed new indicators to help assess the market to try and pinpoint turning points without great success. Many of these secondary indicators are successful in showing the investor if the market is weak or strong but they fail to pinpoint the strength or weakness of a turning point with great accuracy. Many of these secondary indicators give false signals along with the general market indices.
With several years of serious study under my belt using my method of the NH-NL ratio, I have accurately protected my money during downturns and have accurately guided my buys when the market has reversed and started a new sustained up-trend (not a head fake).
How do I use my NH-NL ratio?
I start by recording the daily new highs and new lows from Investors Business Daily (my preference) but you could use any free or paid service on the web. Over the past five years, I have developed key levels that the market must reached or violate to trigger certain actions. I am not pulling any of these numbers from thin air as they are all based on actual experience and have not been derived from back testing. For a market to convince me that it is following through and is starting a new up-trend, it must present me with a minimum of 500 new highs per day on a consistent basis. When a week ends, I add the weekly NH-NL totals and divide by the number of active trading days to get the weekly average. The average must have a minimum of 500 stocks per day for me to consider risking over 50% of my cash in new positions (the new leaders). Once the weekly averages reach 800-1,000+ stocks per day, we know that the market is in a full fledged rally and you can start to commit your entire trading stake and use margin. In 2003, the market gave numerous instances when the new highs topped 1,000-1,200 stocks per day, a very impressive amount. When the market shows strength like this, the trend has become obvious and you must have your money working for you by following the trend. Keep in mind that 75% of all listed stocks will follow the general trend of the market.
Recently in September and October of 2005, the NH-NL ratio has been negative, meaning that we are seeing more new lows than new highs. When this type of action happens, you must lock in profits and move your cash to the sidelines. It is not safe to invest on the long side of the market when the ratio is negative. Often times, a bear market may be forming when the ratio weakens and turns negative. If the market confirms a bear market or down-trend, it can be an opportune time to make money shorting stocks or using advanced strategies with options (I only recommend this for advanced and experienced traders). You must determine f the market is in a down-trend or if it is trading sideways. If it is trading sideways, it will be better to pull your cash to the sidelines and wait for a direction to form (either up or down). This article is being written and published on October 25, 2005, the first day after the NH-NL ratio has turned back to the positive side after 13 consecutive days of a negative ratio. The past two weeks have averaged negative ratios with some days only reaching 15 quality new high stocks. This type of weak action could signal a bottom in the market as we get ready to form a new rally. The most crucial indicator to watch over the next few weeks will be the NH-NL ratio to see if it can continue to gain strength and increase the new highs to 500 or more stocks per day. If this happens, the current indication that a rally has formed on the major indices will be confirmed and you can start to commit more than 50% of your trading stake to new leaders breaking out of sound bases or stocks moving higher from establish support areas.
As I look back at my archived hard copies of IBD, I can see the strength and weakness that this ratio gave us throughout 2002 and 2003. I am reminded how the ratio went from negative territory in September of 2002 to a positive ratio in October of 2002. After reaching positive territory, the new high ratio soared into the 800-1,100 range in the first six months of 2003 as we were in a strong bull market, the strongest year since the bubble burst. I don’t know what next month or next year holds for investors, but you can get a good idea by tracking this indicator as it turns back to the positive side after a very poor October (2005). I once wrote about the Halloween indicator and I am now convinced that it has some validity, especially if this NH-NL ratio confirms another rally as October draws to a close.
