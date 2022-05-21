Finance
Protect Your Disabled Loved One With A Special Needs Trust
As you get older, you may be aware that your adult child who is disabled or unable to work and receives SSI or Medicaid benefits, may never be able to take care of him/herself. A concerned parent should be aware that there are ways to protect that disabled child for his/her lifetime and not endanger the child’s government benefits. The best way is to create a SPECIAL NEEDS TRUST.
A Special Needs Trust (SNT) can be created from the child’s own money – such as an inheritance, an insurance payout, or a personal injury settlement — or the money of a third party. This trust created from the individual’s own funds is more expensive because it must be approved by the court. The easiest and least expensive SNT to make is when a parent or grandparent or other third party pays for the trust and contributes a sum of money for the benefit of the disabled person, who is known as the beneficiary.
One of my clients had a brother who, at 45, was unable to hold a job due to severe COPD. The brother received SSI and Medi-Cal but had very little money for anything beyond basic necessities. The sister wanted to contribute $100,000 for her brother’s lifetime special needs. She paid for the trust and named her other brother as trustee. The trustee set up a bank account in the name of the trust and used the funds to pay for disabled brother’s needs, above and beyond his room and board, which are the only things covered by government benefits.
WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF A SPECIAL NEEDS TRUST?
· An SNT ensures that a disabled person with assets over $2000 will still qualify to receive SSI, Medi-Cal and other government assistance necessary for their health and well-being.
· An SNT gives peace of mind to parents that their disabled child will be taken care of when they are no longer physically able to provide the care.
WHAT ARE THE DISADVANTAGES OF A SPECIAL NEEDS TRUST?
· A diligent trustee must be appointed who must handle all the money in the trust. The trustee’s job and could last a long time – for the entire lifetime of the disabled person.
· The beneficiary may never receive cash from the trust – only items for his/her special needs, such as medical and dental expenses, medical equipment, training and education, insurance, transportation, entertainment, even vacations, automobiles, real property, modifications to accommodate the disability and other items to improve the quality of life. The trustee pays for everything and the beneficiary receives what the trust has paid for.
· Most disabled persons want to handle their own money and must be convinced that this would disqualify them from receiving government benefits.
· Special care must be taken about distributions if the beneficiary is on Section 8 housing.
I f you have a child who will need outside assistance for the rest of his or her life, see an attorney sooner rather than later to discuss the possibilities of setting up a Special Needs Trust. You’ll sleep a lot better once the action has been taken.
Finance
Quantitative Finance Reading List – Theoretical Foundations
Not everybody wants to become a theoretical physicist. Some consider the academic environment too relaxed, others are not keen on the politics or the necessity to continually hunt for funding early in their career. A job in Quantitative Finance offers an attractive alternative.
Financial engineering has both strong theoretical and applied components, is immensely intellectually stimulating and fast-paced. A significant degree of background knowledge and an exceptional academic record are required even to achieve an interview. If you have recently decided that academia is not where your career path lies and you possess strong technical skills then the reading list outlined below will get you started towards becoming a quant.
This is the first part in a multi-part series on textbooks suitable for becoming a quantitative analyst. The remaining parts will focus on implementation, further mathematical excursions, interview skills and numerical methods. This article will concentrate on the theory of financial engineering for those who have not had an exposure to finance before.
Mathematical Finance
A great place to start learning about the world of derivatives is with the classic text Options, Futures and Other Derivatives by John Hull. It is light on the mathematics, but covers a lot of ground. Specifically, it is a good introduction to derivative markets for those who haven’t had prior exposure to finance.
Once you’re comfortable with the concepts used in the financial markets the next step is to begin learning about arbitrage and the Black-Scholes model in a more mathematical manner. Dan Stefanica’s A Primer for the Mathematics of Financial Engineering will provide all of the calculus (differentiation, integration, taylor expansion etc) needed to tackle the Black-Scholes equation. It will also cover “the Greeks” and basic risk neutral pricing. This is a great book for somebody who doesn’t have the required undergraduate mathematical background needed for later texts.
At this stage you will be ready to tackle the intermediate works such as Mark Joshi’s Concepts and Practice of Mathematical Finance (an excellent book, highly recommended), Paul Wilmott on Quantitative Finance (extremely comprehensive and humourous explanations!), Baxter and Rennie’s Financial Calculus and Salih Neftci’s Introduction to the Mathematics of Financial Derivatives. A good working knowledge of the contents of these books is sufficient theory for any front office desk quant interviews.
If you wish to delve deeper into the mathematical theory underpinning derivatives pricing then Bernt Oksendal’s Stochastic Differential Equations is a great start, as it has plenty of SDE exercises to work through.
A rather heavy going text for desk work, but an essential book for researching financial engineering, is the two volume masterpiece by Steven Shreve – Stochastic Calculus for Finance (Vol I and Vol II). Vol I concentrates on the discrete pricing models while Vol II focuses on continuous models. Be warned that for the Vol II, a strong background in undergraduate mathematics is required – particularly in Real Analysis, Probability Theory and Measure Theory.
Summary and Suggested Reading Chronology
- Options, Futures and Other Derivatives – John Hull
- A Primer for the Mathematics of Financial Engineering – Dan Stefanica
- The Concepts and Practice of Mathematical Finance – Mark Joshi
- Financial Calculus: An Introduction to Derivative Pricing – Martin Baxter, Andrew Rennie
- Stochastic Calculus for Finance II: Continuous-Time Models – Steven Shreve
In the next article, texts on implementation will be presented which will give you the knowledge you need to begin creating your own quant models.
Finance
When You Need a Product Liability Attorney
Product Liability. We hear this term every day, but what exactly does it mean? From the lead paint discovered poisoning our children’s toys, to the massive judgments Personal Injury Attorneys are winning against Big Tobacco companies for causing thousands to die of lung disease, Product Liability is a growing concern in this world driven marketplace.
Each year, thousands are injured or die from faulty products manufactured both here and abroad, or from the long-term effects of products known to cause health problems. When death or injury occur, it is necessary to hire a Product Liability Attorney. Drug companies, who now advertise to the masses with mega-million dollar advertising campaigns, attach long lists of potential side effects and potential health risks to their products. Sometimes, the lists are longer than the ad copy itself. Why? They are warning you. Warning because that despite the good their product can do, they know bad things could happen to you. They are covering their legal bases and trying to protect themselves from lawsuits.
Product Liability claims are generally based on one of these three issues: negligence, breach of warranty or strict liability. The term “Product Liability” refers to the liability of manufacturers, and any or all parties associated with that chain of manufacture for damages caused by the product they produce. This definition is broad in scope, but the actual liability of manufacturers can scroll down to the minutest detail of a product that causes it to be dangerous. Product liability cases are generally based on three concepts:
– a defect in design,
– a defect in the manufacturing process,
– the failure to warn of potential for danger.
These concepts assume that the manufacturer has carefully considered the potential and foreseeable dangers inherent in his product’s design. So most claims of Product Liability are not based on negligence, but on a concept called ‘strict liability’. Strict liability theory asserts that a manufacturer can be held responsible whether or not he/she acted negligently, because it presupposes that the well-off manufacturer is in a better position to assume the costs of liability than the victim and the manufacturer builds the cost of such liability into the price of his product. California was the first state to assert this theory in 1963 when it stopped requiring victims to prove negligence and allowed for compensation for Product Liability through strict liability. Strict liability theory is rarely applied to anything but manufacturing defect. It rarely includes bad designs or failure to warn. An expert Product Liability Attorney can untangle these issues for you if you feel you’ve been the victim of Product Liability.
For example, in Virginia a man was using an industrial nozzle and hose to wash down some machinery. The defective nozzle exploded in his face, inflicting catastrophic facial, eye and traumatic Brain Injuries. The manufacturer in China was found to be negligent and strictly liable in its manufacturing of the nozzle. One wall of the nozzle was doubly thick and the other side only a few hair-widths wide. Examination of other similar nozzles found many more examples of such a defect. The Product Liability Attorney recovered $4 million for his injured client.
“Breech of Warranty” claims in Product Liability can cover a broad range of problems. If, for instance, in advertising or marketing a product, the manufacturer makes claims that are not only untrue, they pose a danger to the user, they can be held in breech of warranty. Let’s say the manufacturer of a chain saw claims that it’s great for cutting turkeys. That also implies it might be useful for cutting other, non-tree limb objects. The company has given instruction on what is a reasonable expectation of the product. But when Sam Dolt uses the chain saw to carve his Thanksgiving turkey and impress his friends, the turkey not only flies off the table injuring his guests, the chain saw jumps off the metal carving plate and hits Sam in the shoulder injuring him, too, who is at fault? Sam, because he was an idiot for carving a turkey with a chain saw? Or the chain saw manufacturer for suggesting it was a good idea. Sam’s Product Liability Attorney argued that under breech of warranty theory, the manufacturer is liable because he expressly stated in his marketing campaign that this was one of the product’s possible uses. Sam, who does not need to prove negligence, would likely win this case.
Claims of “Failure to Warn” are often considered to be based on negligence. First, manufacturers owe a duty to the consumer to warn of potential problems. If they shirk that duty, then they are negligent. Secondly, if there is an injury and the breech of duty caused that injury, they are negligent. This is why you see little warning labels stuck to electric hair dryers that warn against using near water. The manufacturer can rightly assume that you will be using this dryer in the bathroom (where water is plentiful) and it is their duty to warn you of that potential and foreseeable danger. If they breeched that duty, that would constitute negligence on their part.
If you live in Southern California and feel you have been injured because of product liability, contact an expert Product Liability Attorney in Los Angeles. It is important to take this crucial step as soon as possible. There is a time limit on filing Product Liability claims.
Finance
Legal Protection for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in Nigeria
For healthy and continuous in flow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to Nigeria, the country has over the years put in place friendly legal framework for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) protection.
In this Foreign Investors’ Guidelines for Doing Business in Nigeria Series, we shall be examining the legal mechanisms put in place for the purpose of encouraging an increasing FDIs inflow and ensuring foreign investors’ confidence in the country.
We shall be discussing foreign investors’ protections ranging from certainty of arbitral proceedings and other dispute resolution mechanisms in the country.
The fact with modern economic systems is that no country can be an island economically; Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) protection is very essential to the successful attainment of foreign investors’ business objective(s) and economic development of any economy.
There are steps that host countries can lawfully take in the exercise of their sovereignty and power can lead to depriving foreign investors of reaping the fruits of their investments.
Host government actions that can affect foreign investment adversely includes nationalization; the act of a government taking control of a private enterprise and converting it to state or public ownership.
Expropriation; the act of a government taking possession of or otherwise meddling with privately held assets or property for the use and benefit of the public, or in the public interest.
The legislative and administrative acts of the government as government action can also have adverse effects on foreign investors’ businesses in Nigeria.
This is the indirect or creeping form of expropriation. The only difference is that, it mode of operation shifted attention from the physical and actual taking-over of an investor’s assets to the legislative and administrative acts of the government.
While not depriving a foreign investor of the ownership of an asset in this type of government control, it is capable of significantly reducing the value of properties and investments of the foreign owner.
Foreign investors don’t like investing in country’s with risk such as arbitrary revocation of a license; permit or a concession after the investor has made the requisite investments.
The advancement and expansion of international business relationships and the importance of foreign direct investment to the economic development of Nigeria has made the country to put in place some foreign business protection laws for the purpose of encouraging foreign investors.
Nigeria has performed greatly in providing protections to potential foreign investors.
Investment Treaties
In spite of the provisions of Section 12 of the Nigerian Constitution, investment treaties entered by the country are binding on, and enforceable against Nigeria upon ratification under the principle of ‘pacta sunt servanda’.
Also, by a literal application of Article 31 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties which provides that a treaty shall be interpreted in good faith in agreement with the ordinary meaning to be given to the terms of the treaty.
Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs): Nigeria entered into its first Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) with Germany in 1979 which came into force in 1986.
According to finding from my investigation Nigeria has entered into 28 Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs) between 1986 and November, 2015.
Of the total number, 13 are currently in force, 14 are signed and 1 repealed. The Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs) currently in force are the ones entered into with Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Romania, Serbia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and United Kingdom.
The 14 BITs which have been signed by Nigeria but are yet to enter into operation were signed as far as back as 1996.
In addition to the usual investment protection standards, these BITs provide that a contracting state shall not damage by irrational or unfair means the maintenance, management, disposal of investment in its territory of nationals or companies of the other Contracting Party.
And the same recompense for losses suffered due to a safety event made to a domestic investor shall be allowed to the investor from the other contracting state.
These BITs also provide for the right of subrogation allowing foreign investors to obtain suitable investment insurance and for these investment insurance providers to seek remedy on their behalf from Nigeria.
The BITs that are presently in force have also made satisfactory requirements for the standard investment protection. These include fair and equitable treatment, umbrella clauses, most favoured nation status, national treatment, obligations against arbitrary and discriminatory measures and security.
Multi-lateral Investment Treaties (MITs): Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) treaty is one of the famous MITs Nigeria have entered. The ECOWAS treaty was signed on 28th May 1975; it came in into force on the 20th June, 1975.
The treaty currently has 15 signatories who are member states of ECOWAS.
Article 2 of the Treaty gives ‘Community Enterprise’ status to businesses whose equity capital is owned by two or more member states, and citizens or institutions of the Community.
Article 16 of the Treaty provides that Community Enterprise shall be accorded favourable treatment with regards to incentives and advantages, and shall not be nationalised or expropriated by the government of any member state except for valid reasons of public interest, and subject to the payment of prompt and adequate compensation.
Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) investment treaty is another MIT Nigeria has entered into in relation with providing favourable conditions for foreign investments in the country.
OIC is a treaty with an Agreement on Promotion, Protection and Guarantee of Investments among Member States of the Organization of the Islamic Conference, which came into force in September, 1986.
Chapter 2 of the Treaty mandates all member states of the Organization of Islamic Countries to provide adequate security and protection to the invested capital of an investor who is a national of another contracting member state.
The terms of protection specifically include the enjoyment of equal treatment, undertaking not to adopt measures that may directly or indirectly affect the ownership of the investor’s capital or investment and not to expropriate any investment except it is in the public interest and on prompt payment of adequate compensation.
Host states are further obligated to guarantee free repatriation of any capital and returns due to an investor.
Conventions to which Nigeria is a Signatory:
The country is signatory to a number of Conventions which have been entered into for the purposes of protecting foreign direct investment.
The most significant convention in this regard is the Convention for the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States (ICSID Convention).
International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) as an arbitral institution under the World Bank Group is a fully integrated, self-contained arbitration institution that provides standard arbitration clauses, arbitration proceedings rules, arrangements for venues, financial arrangements and administrative supporting including the appointment of arbitrators to parties.
Convention for the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States (ICSID) primarily provides for the settlement of investment disputes between investors and sovereign host states.
It has also taken the necessary legislative measures to make the Convention’s resolution effective in Nigeria by enacting it as a domestic legislature in the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (Enforcement of Awards) Decree No. 49 of 1967.
Another significant investment protection convention Nigeria has entered into is the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards.
New York Convention was adopted by the United Nations in June, 1958 and it mandates domestic courts in signatory countries to give effect to arbitration agreements, and to also recognise and enforce valid arbitral awards given in other signatory states.
The New York Convention in other words is particularly significant for the enforcement of arbitral awards resulting from non-ICSID investment arbitration proceedings.
In an attempt to bring into conscious awareness the legal guidelines to undertaking business in Nigeria to intended foreign investors, we shall specifically be reviewing domestic legislations and investment treaties which collectively make up the legal framework for foreign investment protection in the country.
The Domestic Legal Framework:
The notable investment legislation in Nigeria is the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission Act, CAP N117 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (“NIPC Act”).
The NIPC Act provides the fundamental and suitable legal framework for the protection of foreign investors in the country. Part 5 of the NIPC Act provides that foreigners may invest and participate in any enterprise in Nigeria.
They are assured unrestricted transfer of funds attributable to the investment such as profits, dividends, payments in respect of loan servicing, and the remittance of proceeds obtained from the sale or liquidation of assets or any interest in the venture through an approved dealer in freely convertible currency.
Section 25 of the NIPC Act clearly provides that no enterprise shall be expropriated or nationalised without prompt payment of compensation; the same section also provides a protection clause to an investor to claim “creeping” expropriation by establishing that the acts complained of indirectly results to expropriation or have expropriatory tendency.
Lastly, the NIPC Act provides that disputes between a foreign investor and any government in Nigeria arising from an investment shall be submitted to arbitration within the framework of any investment treaty entered into between the government of Nigeria and any state of which the foreign investor is a national.
It further provides that where there is a disagreement between the Nigerian government and the foreign investor on the mode of dispute settlement, the dispute shall be submitted to ICSID for arbitration.
Foreign investor is thus at liberty in Nigeria to institute arbitration proceedings against a government even after bringing a claim or counterclaim against the government in a court or domestic arbitration.
Another domestic legislation that provides protection to foreign investors is the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions Act) CAP F34.
Section 15 of this Act provides that any person may invest in any business venture with foreign currency or capital imported into Nigeria through an authorized dealer who will issue a Certificate of Capital Importation to the foreign investor.
Sub-section (4) of the same section in addition guarantees unconditional transferability of funds in freely convertible currency of any such monies arising from an investment made in Nigeria with foreign currency, including dividends and profits, payments in respect of loan servicing, and remittances of the proceeds of sale or liquidation of assets.
A similar provision on repatriation is also found in Section 18 of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Act, CAPN107 (“NEPZA Act”).
Section 18 of the NEPZA Act provides that foreign investors who invest in outlined businesses within an export zone shall be eligible to remit profits and dividends earned in the zone and repatriate foreign capital investment at any time with capital appreciation of the investments.
Other foreign investors’ protection laws are the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. The act gives foreign investors the opportunity to determine the mode of settling disputes that may arise out of their investments without resort to litigation in domestic (Nigeria) courts.
With the anticipation that such settlement will unfailingly and efficiently protect and enforce the rights of foreign investors and their investments provides a framework for domestic arbitration it also makes provisions for international commercial arbitration which is more preferable by foreign investors.
Section 56(2) (d) defines ‘international arbitration’ to include any arbitration that the parties have expressly agreed in the arbitration agreement to treat as international arbitration. The Act provides that every arbitration award is capable of enforcement under the New York Convention.
Nigeria’s entries into these investment treaties and its enactment of the Conventions into domestic legislation have made the protection mechanism part of Nigeria’s legal framework for protection of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) friendly and convenient to actual and potential foreign investors.
Good News! Gold prices fall as the dollar recovered slightly, check new rates
Protect Your Disabled Loved One With A Special Needs Trust
Quantitative Finance Reading List – Theoretical Foundations
CRPF Recruitment 2022 for Deputy Commandant (Engineer) Posts, Salary upto 75K: Check Vacancies, How to apply & Details Here
When You Need a Product Liability Attorney
Legal Protection for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in Nigeria
9 Steps to Take Immediately After an Accident
What is bad bunnies net worth? How much money does Bad Bunny make per show?
Foreign Investment in Kenyan Real Estate
Is the Custom Motorcycle Industry Dead?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?