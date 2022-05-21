Finance
Rails Hosting – 10 VPS Providers That FULLY Support Ruby on Rails
The simple answer to running Ruby on Rails applications on different hosting services is that if you have access to the underlying operating system, you will be able to run the apps.
The core requirements (well, two core requirements) that are essential for Rails applications, and missing from most “traditional” hosting services include…
- Deployment mechanism (typically GIT)
- Viable application server that supports Rails (Puma or Passenger)
The first issue can generally be overcome with the help of FTP (not the most effective solution, but still works).
The second is much more problematic, and why most people end up using VPS solutions to deploy Rails apps (VPS servers give you unrestricted access to the underlying infrastructure).
VPS servers are basically what the “cloud” providers are giving people access to. Contrary to “traditional” hosts – who literally allocated space on a single server, the new “cloud” infrastructure setup basically splits the load across an entire datacenter of servers.
This not only brings the cost down but ensures that the buyer can actually *scale* their compute resource without having to physically pay for a new server. In any case, if you absolutely want to host a “rails” based application on a “cloud” VPS. The only problem with this is that you are responsible for getting the server provisioned (which is another story in itself).
Rails-Compatible Hosts
To this end, the most important thing to realize is that if you’re looking at this list – ANY VPS server will be able to run a Rails app. You just need to ensure you know how to install the various applications (which I’ll cover in another article). For now, let’s look at the most effective & cost-effective hosts:
-
Digital Ocean
The undisputed KING of low-cost “cloud” VPS providers. Founded in 2011, it was the first to provide a single-priced VPS infrastructure for developers. From $5/mo, you get access to a multitude of data-centers and many different server configurations.
The most important thing to realize about DO – as with most other “cloud” VPS hosts – is that spinning up a VPS server literally gives you access to a Linux box running in a data center. You are responsible for setting up everything else (unless – of course – you pay for the pre-compiled images etc). Regardless of this – this is by far the most effective “budget” VPS provider for Rails apps.
-
Vultr
A lesser-known, but still highly effective, cloud VPS service – Vultr is basically a “mini-me” to DigitalOcean. It has data-centers in a number of different locations (ranging from the US to Japan and even Germany & the Netherlands) – allowing for broader coverage.
The most important thing to appreciate with Vultr is that it’s basically designed to be the equivalent of DigitalOcean – without any of the extra frills that the former may have. For example, it doesn’t have any inbuilt monitoring software (which DigitalOcean includes for free), and
The big claim-to-fame of Vultr came from its $2.50/mo VPS server (which is currently “sold out”). This was highly effective for developers who just wanted to push simple apps (either to test in a staging environment or to keep costs low). You still have to provision servers as you do with DigitalOcean.
-
UpCloud
Touted as the “fastet” cloud VPS provider, the Finnish UpCloud essentially provide the same services as the first two providers (DigitalOcean + Vultr) – except with a much deeper focus on support.
Providing an API along with a myriad of other services, the system provides users with the ability to deploy VPS servers across a number of data-centers around the world.
Again, the main difference with this is the proported speed of the servers they operate. This is apparently down to their MaxIOPs technology, which basically allows them to hold a lot of data in memory (hence speeding it up).
Prices start from $5/mo and – yes – you’ll still need to provision the servers yourself.
-
ExoScale
European “cloud” hosting – based in Switzerland, they specialize in the provision of euro-centric infrastructure. With 4 data-centers (2 in Switzerland, 1 in Austria and 1 in Germany), the company has chosen to be extremely specific in its approach to providing infrastructure for various application developers.
Whilst their pricing is very competitive, the most important thing to realize about this company is the efficiency they bestow. Being Swiss, they benefit from the ingrained culture of efficiency which pervades the majority of the Swiss community. This means you’ll not only get rapid email responses, but deep and well-thought-out replies.
They tend to provide services to many banks & financial institutions across Europe. Their niche-level targeting allows them to specialize in ensuring the speed, reliability and efficiency of their service is optimal for the clients they end up working with.
-
Hetzner (Cloud)
Hetzner are a German hosting company with two data-centers in the country. Whilst they were founded as a “traditional” hosting, meaning they essentially allocated their data-center around who was paying for servers.
Since 2017, the company started to offer a “cloud” service – whereby you could provision VPS servers in exactly the same way as DigitalOcean, Vultr and the swathe of other providers.
With comparable pricing, the most important element to Hetzner’s business is that it’s almost exclusively focused on the German market.
This is not to say they don’t serve international clients – but in terms of their data-center availability and how they deal with support etc, it’s an entirely German operation.
Obviously, with prices starting from ~$5/mo, they only provide the ability to deploy servers – the onus is upon you to get them provisioned.
-
Linode
Not as well known as DigitalOcean or Vultr, but no less effective – Linode is a favourite of many smaller developers, as it was one of the first to offer low-cost “cloud” VPS servers.
Linode is effective, with prices starting from $5/mo – it’s got a number of datacenters around the world and is pretty much on a par with the more popular “cloud” services.
As ever – you don’t get any frills with the service. You still have to provision and maintain the servers yourself.
-
Rackspace
The “daddy” of online hosting, RackSpace has been a major player in the hosting world since its inception in 1998. As you’d imagine, they were involved with the “cloud” game very early on, too.
The problem with Rackspace – like Microsoft – is that it’s expensive.
Designed predominantly for larger organizations, their “cloud” servers start from $50/mo – but are offset with the “fanatical” support the company will provide. This support is actually very good, and allows users to really rely on them to keep things running as effectively as possible.
I would not recommend Rackspace for any smaller projects. It’s just not worth the price, especially when you have the likes of DigitalOcean who do the same thing but for a fraction of the cost.
-
Microsoft Azure
Microsoft’s “cloud” VPS offering is arguably the most effective out of the big 3 (Google, Amazon, Microsoft). Azure is packed with extra services which help developers to launch applications across a huge number of Microsoft-owned data-centers.
Fully supporting Linux and Windows VPS systems, the company is one of the few to provide deeper insights into how the various servers are operating. They give access to a rich dashboard, through which you’re able to track everything from resource usage to how many requests different servers have received.
Whilst this sounds nice, it’s expensive. And it’s really designed to help huge organizations adopt “the cloud” – which puts it out of the scope of most smaller developers. If you are interested in using it, you should certainly look up about it first.
-
AWS (EC2)
AWS is good but expensive (especially if you need more compute resources). Hailed as the “original” cloud provider, every EC2 instance you spin up is basically acts as an independent VPS.
The problem with AWS is that since it’s so broad, it’s difficult to know what you actually need with it. Further, like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform – the sheer scale of the infrastructure at play is massive.
To this end, it should be no surprise to learn that the majority of popular web based applications (especially those which rely on the likes of S3) rely on EC2 & AWS to operate. Because of this, the service is typically seen as a supporting larger implementations, which require multiple server clusters, DB servers and CDN management (Amazon actually own “CloudFlare”).
Ultimately, if you’re looking to deploy a large & popular application, the AWS infrastructure certainly would help you. Pricing isn’t great, but it’s supported well and is backed by Amazon’s mammoth infrastructure (which it uses for its own operations).
-
Google Cloud Platform
Google’s entry into the “cloud” space, its “cloud platform” is used by the likes of Apple and Twitter. Much like Azure & AWS, it’s used by larger organizations to streamline their infrastructure requirements.
Because Google uses the platform for their own infrastructure, it’s obviously the case that you should be able to trust the system – and their community is actually very strong & active.
The big difference with Google’s platform is the pricing. They offer a very competitive set of prices, which allows a number of different developers to deploy software without incurring huge expenses in doing so.
The key with all of these – as mentioned – is that you will typically have to provision the various servers. This means installing the web + application server software, libraries and any ancillary services (SSL certificates etc).
If you’re prepared to use a service such as Nanobox, Hatchbox, RailsHosting or VPSDeploy – you should be able to avert the pain of having to set up a valid web host… but in the end, it’s entirely up to you what you do.
To be clear – the beauty of “traditional” / “shared” hosting has not yet been captured in the “cloud” arena. Rather than providing a simple platform to deploy apps, you pretty-much are left to your own devices.
Finance
Choosing the Right Car Insurance Company – Car Insurance Quote Comparisons
We all want to spend as little as possible on our automobile insurance and most of us make the decision on what policy and company to choose by the lowest rate offer we receive. While this is smart financially, there are some other factors to consider. In order to choose the right policy and car insurance company, car insurance quotes play a huge factor. You should get several of them, from several different companies, and compare not only the rate quotes, but the coverage options as well.
Whenever you receive a rate estimate for a new auto policy, there are some variables that can greatly affect the rate amount you are quoted. The biggest one to look at first is the amount of the deductible. How much will you have to come out of pocket with if you are to ever make a claim? The higher the deductible amount, the lower the rate quote you get will be. Many insurance companies will offer quotes with high deductibles to make their rates look low. Make sure to get several quotes that all have the same deductible amount in them.
Secondly, there are a lot of different options when it comes to coverage. You can choose to have certain coverage options excluded or included, then you can choose the amount of coverage you have for each one. The right car insurance company for you is the one that offers you the most options, with them most coverage, at the lowest rates. When doing your comparisons, you should determine ahead of time what’s important to you and make sure to secure the same options from each company you get an estimate from.
Finance
10 Features of Shopify That Make It the Best CMS
In order to successfully establish a business presence online, one should take care to choose the best CMS for themselves. By selecting the right CMS fit for yourself, you will be maximizing your own potential and benefits while ensuring that you are able to produce the best quality website you can. This is even more crucial for users who plan on creating online stores. If you are searching for a CMS to use, a good recommendation would be Shopify. Taking a closer look at the features they have made available to users can further solidify their presence as one of the best CMS solutions available:
1. SEO
Search engine optimization is an ideal requirement for all website owners. This essentially helps improve their search engine result ranking and visibility, thereby drawing more viewer traffic as well as customers. Shopify comes with SEO features, even in their basic packages, and several other integrated SEO tools. This essentially helps website owners appeal to search engines with ease while they spend time working on other features on their website.
2. Web Hosting
Website owners wouldn’t have to worry about web hosting either since web hosting is essentially taken care of. Shopify actually helps eliminate the hassle of having to maintain the software program, manage payment gateways, or even maintain site servers. You won’t have to pay for hosting either since all essential functions requiring technical expertise are handled. This saves up much of your resources and allows you to run your business with ease. For start-ups who are looking to get started, this is the best possible solution.
3. Security
Shopify is capable of handling security compliance, upgrades and hacker protection. This prevents data or hacking breaches, allowing you to focus on raising money and user registration instead. In addition, you will also be given the reassurance of being able to access dedicated support whenever there are problems. For startups who require solutions that do not require further expenses, the support team can provide valuable insight and assistance.
4. Marketing Tools
Shopify is a CMS that is technically built for marketing purposes. Designed to facilitate users with essential marketing tools, Shopify assists users in providing a whole range of services without needing to break out coding as a resort. Some examples of what users can achieve includes setting discount codes, using custom gift cards, integrating social media, setting up product costs, managing inventory and more!
5. Analytics
Business owners can also keep track of online store/website progress by relying on Shopify’s analytic tools. Through Shopify’s analytic features, business owners can actually keep track of how their customers located them online, and other essential information that can be used to enhance inbound marketing efforts. In addition, business owners can also rely on targeted email marketing and track affiliate sales through the help of add-ons from the Shopify app store.
6. Content Marketing
Content marketing is a big aspect in terms of ensuring that organic traffic and social shares are consistent. Shopify helps users continue to grow their brand by introducing a built-in blogging software interface. Including features to help with SEO-friendly content blogging, Shopify allows users to consistently produce material with relative ease.
7. Customisation
Business owners who own little to no IT knowledge can also easily use Shopify due to its easy customization features. It is extremely convenient and simple when it comes to setting up an online store with Shopify’s interface. Simple guides and instructions are also included to facilitate the whole design process.
8. Templates
When it comes to customisation, there is no need to worry either since Shopify facilitates users with a wide range of comprehensive and beautiful template designs. Some of these templates are free while the rest requires payment with no hidden fees. Users can pick according to their requirements and simply apply the changes they require and they would be able to use their online store!
9. Integration
For business owners who rely on other software tools for help with business processes, Shopify creates an added layer of convenience by allowing integrations with useful tools like WooCommerce and MailChimp, thereby streamlining entire processes and eliminating the trouble of having to individually access different programs.
10. Mobile
In order to help improve business progress, Shopify has also enabled mobile features with their app. Business owners can now rely on their app to accept payments, manage their online store while they are outdoors, streamline experiences and more!
Finance
Five Or More Reasons To Buy Allstate Auto Insurance
Allstate, like GEICO, is a very well known car insurance company. It is one of the top competitors with GEICO, Nationwide, Progressive, and Esurance. Allstate has many services to offer and is well worth looking into. It is a great family company and is very reliable. Most people who join Allstate car insurance company save a couple hundred bucks.
Allstate is known for its slogan “You’re in good hands with Allstate.” It was founded in 1931 as Sears, Roebuck & Co. and became its own independent company in 1995. Allstate has been competing with Geico for over fifty years. Allstate almost instantly turned gold when it was founded in the 1930s and is still a thriving company that is dedicated and loyal to its customers. They have been good to all their customers since they were founded and they stay true to their slogan.
Things to know about Allstate:
o Allstate is one of the world’s leading top 100 companies.
o It was voted as one of America’s best 50 companies for minorities.
o Allstate is one of the 100 best companies for working mothers.
o It is also one of the best companies for women of color.
o One of the top 50 companies for diversity.
o One of the ‘best places to work for Latinos.’
o Allstate is one of the top 10 places for African Americans to work.
o #1 online insurance carrier.
The list goes on. The point is that it is a great place to work and get insurance for all people. If you are looking for a job or car insurance, give Allstate a try. They are willing to work with all their customers to make sure they get the most out of their insurance. Allstate treats all its customers fairly and is a great company to be a part of.
Allstate also offers very low rates and great services. It has been proven that 7 out of 10 people who switch to Allstate save an average $338.00 a year. All the extra money you save could pay off some extra bills or buy you a new I-pod. Extra money and great insurance have never been so good. Take a look and see what Allstate can do for you.
Rails Hosting – 10 VPS Providers That FULLY Support Ruby on Rails
Adley Rutschman is so consistent he’s almost ‘boring’. That’s what the Orioles love about him.
Choosing the Right Car Insurance Company – Car Insurance Quote Comparisons
From Fuel Price Cut To LPG Subsidy: 6 Major Announcements Made By Nirmala Sitharaman Today | Check Here
7th Pay Commission: 2 lakh rupees will come in the salary account of the employees! DA arrears of 18 months will be available – decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting
10 Features of Shopify That Make It the Best CMS
Ringling Circus is returning. Lions, tigers and Dumbo are not.
Giants might have gotten No. 1 overall caliber player in tackle Evan Neal
Five Or More Reasons To Buy Allstate Auto Insurance
Readers and writers: What was it really like to live on the Gibbs Farm back then?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?