News
Regularisation of ad-hoc, contractual employee cannot be from earlier date: HC of J&K
Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has held that regularisation of an ad-hoc or contractual employee cannot be from an earlier date other than the date of regularisation.
Pointing out that under J&K Civil Services (Special Provisions) Act, 2010 the regularization has to be from the date of regularisation irrespective of the person having completed seven years of service earlier, a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said: “It is settled law that no person can claim regularization in service until and unless the regularisation is provided under any statute, rule or Government order”.
The court was hearing an appeal filed by one Abdul Majeed seeking regularisation of his services as a Gardner with effect from 19.06.2008, when he completed seven years of services, instead of 26 December 2017, when he was regularised.
While Majeed was claiming regularization after completion of seven years of his service, the Court said in keeping with the section 5 of the Act , the regularization of ad-hoc or contractual or consolidated appointees shall have effect only from the date of regularization irrespective of the fact that they have completed more than seven years of service on the appointed date or thereafter but before such regularisation.
“ In view of the unequivocal language employed in the proviso, it is implicit that the regularization has to be from the date of regularisation irrespective of the person having completed even years of service earlier,” the Court said, adding “there is no other statutory rule or provision which may provide for regularization of the services of the petitioner-appellant (Abdul Majeed) from some earlier date than the date of regularisation” .
The regularisation, as such, the court said, cannot be ordered from any earlier date other than the date of the regularisation.
Subsequently the Court upheld its single judge bench’s verdict, underlining that there was no error or illegality in it. “The order passed by the writ court (single bench) and the petitioner-appellant (Abdul majeed) is not entitled to regularisation under the Act from any earlier date other than the date of regularisation,” the court said while dismissing the appeal.
The post Regularisation of ad-hoc, contractual employee cannot be from earlier date: HC of J&K appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Rougned Odor’s walk-off homer lifts Orioles over Rays, 8-6, in 13 innings, ending 15-game losing streak to Tampa Bay
Before the call was even made, Austin Hays and his Orioles teammates were already leaving the field. He, as well as just about everyone inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards, knew the ruling would be overturned.
Hays had thrown a seed from left field to home plate, and catcher Anthony Bemboom applied the tag to Wander Franco. The initial call — which would’ve given the Tampa Bay Rays a 13th-inning lead — signaled Franco safe. But left-hander Nick Vespi left the mound moments later with two scoreless innings under his belt, in part thanks to Hays’ arm. But there was an even larger part: Vespi’s slider.
On a day many expected catcher Adley Rutschman — the top prospect in baseball — to make his Orioles debut, the major league debut for Vespi stole the headlines. It was his 20 sliders that drew seven whiffs, and his two innings that shut the door on the Rays.
And if not for that laser from Hays to seal the last of those two scoreless innings from Vespi, there wouldn’t have been the deep shot into the night from second baseman Rougned Odor, sealing the 8-6 victory for Baltimore with a second walk-off in as many days.
The Orioles (16-24) had thrice faced deficits and thrice overcame them — first in the seventh, then in the 10th and then in the 11th. But for all the comebacks, they couldn’t produce the winning run until the 13th, when Odor blasted a cutter to the flag court beyond the right field fence.
He knew it was gone, too. As did his teammates. For as quickly as the Orioles left the field during the review of Hays’ throw home, they spilled back out moments later in jubilation, throwing Gatorade on Odor as he crossed the plate.
The victory broke a string of 15 straight Rays wins over the Orioles, although Tampa Bay still has taken 27 of the last 30 matchups between the clubs.
Cruising through four
Until the fifth, it had all gone so swimmingly for right-hander Tyler Wells. He had walked his first batter since April 21, but that first-inning miscue hardly mattered. The 27-year-old went on to retire the next 10 batters he faced.
But when that fifth inning began, Wells’ no-hit bid promptly ended on an infield single to shortstop from Randy Arozarena. And after his second walk, catcher Mike Zunino caught a high four-seam fastball and lifted it to deep left, where it careened off the foul pole for a three-run homer. After one more batter, Wells withdrew with a season-high 79 pitches.
It might not have been as efficient as other starts — Wells found himself in six three-ball counts — but he limited Tampa Bay for much of his 4 2/3 innings. Wells gave up two hits, walked two and struck out four.
He handed off a game that was well within reach, as the seventh inning proved. And the bullpen held that score to push the game to extras, with left-hander Keegan Akin completing two scoreless innings — as he’s done in each of his first 11 relief appearances, setting a franchise record.
Where’s Adley?
When Joshua Davis Kelsey learned his friends wanted to go to an Orioles game, his mind immediately jumped to what Friday could bring. In his group chat, Kelsey texted: “Adley Rutschman might be coming up from the minors that day … sold out stadium for sure.”
That wasn’t to be. When Friday arrived — just as when Monday rolled around — Rutschman wasn’t in Baltimore. He was in Charlotte with Triple-A Norfolk, on the bench after catching three straight days for the Tides.
“Tonight was the night!” Kelsey yelled outside Pickles Pub before the game, enjoying a bucket of Bud Light to himself despite lamenting a missed opportunity to see Rutschman. The 27-year-old from Catonsville isn’t alone in that disappointment, either, among the 15,127 fans at Camden Yards.
There’s little certainty around when Rutschman might make his long-awaited major league debut. For now, that wait continues.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Walz accepts enthusiastic DFL endorsement for second term during state convention in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Tim Walz accepted his party’s endorsement for a second term as governor Friday at the State DFL Convention in Rochester, presenting himself as an existential line of defense against a state Republican Party that would restrict voting rights, take away a woman’s right to an abortion and leave schools underfunded if given power.
“When our opponents get on the stage and threaten to jail one of the most honorable and effective public servants in (Secretary of State) Steve Simon … promise to defund schools, believe them,” Walz told the delegates.
“When they stood on the stage, two white guys telling you they are going to tell women about their reproductive rights and ban abortion, believe them,” he added.
Walz’s endorsement came a week after the state GOP anointed physician and former state Sen. Scott Jensen as its gubernatorial candidate.
Walz received the full-throated backing of DFL delegates in a convention that held little drama, unlike in 2018, when delegates rejected Walz in favor of the more liberal candidate, now state Sen. Erin Murphy.
In his acceptance speech, Walz acknowledged the last two years have been unlike “any in our lifetime.”
But he said his approach to the pandemic was justified by the lives saved. He said if “we had not done it our way,” Minnesota would have risen to the top of the list in terms of statewide death rates — like Mississippi where “people die in huge numbers and the economy is undermined.
Walz also said that to make Minnesota “the best state possible,” paid family leave needs to be provided to families. Quality child care needs to be extended to them as well. He also said that labor rights are human rights.
“This state is pro-labor and will always be that way,” Walz said to the cheering throng.
Walz’s bid for a second term comes at a time when Republicans nationwide are feeling energized and motivated. Primaries in Pennsylvania and North Carolina featured a surge of Republican voters at the polls this week, outpacing past midterms.
Inflation is at a four-decade high under Democratic President Joe Biden. Gas prices have soared to well over $4 a gallon. And voters are spending more on groceries to feed their families.
But whether that restive mood is taking root in Minnesota, where the GOP has been frozen out of the governor’s office for 16 years and four election cycles, is less clear.
A social studies teacher from Mankato and former National Guard member, Walz represented the state’s 1st Congressional District from 2007 to 2019 before turning his sights on the governor’s mansion.
A common theme in interviews and comments by delegates Friday was the threat women face in losing their right to an abortion. At the convention, it was used as a rally cry to inspire activists to get to the polls and campaign for Democratic candidates.
“Abortion and birth control on the ballot this year like they have never been in our lifetime,” Sara Stoesz, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood in the North Central States, told the delegates. “We are up for a fight, DFLers.”
“Abortion is essential health care,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in her endorsement speech. “Republicans want to take us back to before Roe, which is unacceptable.”
Among Walz’s strengths is a sizable fundraising advantage over Jensen.
Delegates at the state DFL Convention in Rochester acknowledged how challenging the last couple of years have been, both nationally and statewide, in terms of battling a global pandemic and the disruptions it has caused. Supporters said Walz governed at a challenging time and used science to steer the state through a once-in-a-century pandemic.
Walz also presided over a time of violence and riots in the Twin Cities after the killing of George Floyd by police and the racial reckoning that ensued. Republicans have accused Walz of letting the riot get out of control and not taking firmer actions.
Delegates expressed optimism over Walz’s re-election prospects.
Sharon Erickson-Ropes, a former DFL state senator and Two Harbors resident, said she was confident that Minnesota voters would give Walz credit for his handling of the virus and elect him for another four-year term.
“I think Tim did a great job getting us through COVID. People aren’t happy,” Erickson-Ropes said. “But, you know, we’re dealing with a pandemic.”
Erikson-Ropes said the voters would be presented with a choice between a center-left DFL candidate in Walz and a far-right candidate in Jensen.
“Tim is not as liberal as a lot of Democrats,” she said. “He leads from the center-left, which is where you have to govern a state. So it’ll be center-left against extreme right.”
If delegates were feeling a sense of disquiet and uncertainty about their changes in November, they did not betray those feelings Friday evening.
Other delegates also spoke of their concerns and fears about the possibility of Roe v. Wade, a constitutional guarantee of a women’s right to an abortion, being overturned. A draft Supreme Court opinion leaked last month indicated that the 50-year precedent could be overturned.
“I think people are tired of the divisive Republicans,” said Del Jenkins, a senior network architect and delegate from Cokato. “And I think a woman’s right to choose is really going to be a front-runner issue in this election.”
Jensen said a right to abortion should be limited to cases only when woman’s life is in danger. Although the Minnesota Supreme County’s Doe v. Gomez guarantees a women’s right to an abortion in Minnesota, Republicans say they would seek to change the state constitution and overturn the precedent.
Teresa O’Donnell-Ebner, a La Crescent City Council member and delegate, also agreed that the prospective loss of abortion rights would motivate Democrats to turn out at the polls.
“I think it’s going to be a big factor,” O’Donnell-Eber said. “I think it’s gonna be another chance for us to have some good conversations with people. I do think that the vast majority want that decision to say in place in one form or another.”
David Erickson, a delegate from Eden Prairie, said he felt that Jensen, who opposed Walz’s pandemic public health orders, sounded “a little bit out of the mainstream for Minnesotans.”
“Conservative Democrats, moderate Republicans and independents are such a key block,” he said. “I think they’re going to look at the situation and say that it’s not wise to change horses in the middle of the stream.”
News
Devin Smeltzer, Jose Miranda lead Twins past Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Devin Smeltzer hoped this spring that after throwing 11 scoreless innings, he had made a compelling case for his inclusion on the Opening Day roster.
Though his spring performance was pristine, the Twins instead decided to option him to Triple-A, where he began the season as a starter there.
Called up last week, Smeltzer has now made two starts, including Friday in which he pitched the Twins to a 6-4 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, giving up two runs in his combined 10 1/3 innings.
Smeltzer again has made a compelling case to stay, perhaps making the decision just a little bit tougher when the Twins have to make a roster move later this weekend to activate starter Bailey Ober from the injured list.
Friday, the southpaw, who spent nearly the entirety of last season injured, gave up one run — it came in the first inning after two singles and a sacrifice fly — in his 5 1/3 innings pitched, lowering his earned-run average to 1.74 in the process.
He pitched with a lead from the beginning as the Twins’ offense scored three runs in the first inning off Royals lefty Daniel Lynch, who threw five shutout innings against them a month ago.
The first three batters of the game — Byron Buxton (walk), Carlos Correa (single), Kyle Garlick (single) — all reached and all scored as the Twins grabbed hold of the lead. The Twins added another run an inning later when Garlick’s sacrifice fly plated Jose Miranda, whose single earlier in the inning snapped a 0-for-20 skid for the rookie.
Later in the game, after the Royals had added a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh off reliever Tyler Duffey, Miranda delivered a clutch two-out double that hit off of center fielder Kyle Isbel’s glove. Gio Urshela and Max Kepler, who walked right before Miranda, scored on the play to give the Twins some breathing room. For Miranda, it marked his first career multi-hit game.
Regularisation of ad-hoc, contractual employee cannot be from earlier date: HC of J&K
Running a Home Daycare, Income For Stay at Home Moms
Rougned Odor’s walk-off homer lifts Orioles over Rays, 8-6, in 13 innings, ending 15-game losing streak to Tampa Bay
Ecommerce Essentials: A Merchant Account and Payment Gateway
Walz accepts enthusiastic DFL endorsement for second term during state convention in Rochester
Devin Smeltzer, Jose Miranda lead Twins past Royals
Online Gambling – The Choice Is Yours
Hot Home Biz For You in the NEW YEAR!
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?