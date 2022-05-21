Finance
Reverse Mortgage to Finance Your Home
If you are over sixty-two years old, looking for money to pay off your current mortgage, finance home improvement, healthcare expenses or supplement your retirement income, you might want to consider a reverse mortgage. This allows you to convert a part of the home equity into cash without having to sell it or pay additional monthly bills.
There are several types of reverse mortgages. One is the Single-purpose Reverse Mortgage is the least expensive option. This can be used for one purpose only which is specified by the government or a non-profit lender. Homeowners with low or moderate income can qualify for this loan. There is also the Home Equity Conversion Mortgages or HECMs and backed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Proprietary Reverse Mortgage backed by the companies that develop them.
HECMs and Proprietary Reverse Mortgages are more expensive than conventional home loans and the up-front costs are high. You can consider this, especially if you are planning to stay in your home for a short while or borrow a minimal amount. These loans are widely available, no medical or income requirements and could be used for whatever your purpose.
Before you apply for a HECM, you must consult with an independent councelor from a government-approved housing counselling agency. Several lenders that offer proprietary reverse mortgage also require you for counselling. He or she will explain the financial implications, expenses and alternatives of a HECM and should be able to help you compare the costs of different kinds of reverse mortgages. The amount you can borrow from a HECM or proprietary reverse mortgage depends on some factors such as you age, the type of mortgage, the appraised value of your home and the current interest rates. Generally, the older you are, the more equity you have in your home and the lesser you owe on it means the more money you can get.
Here are some facts of a reverse mortgage that you should be aware:
1. In general, lenders charge a mortgage insurance premium (for federally insured HECMs), origination fee and other costs of closing. They may also charge service fees for the term of the mortgage. Law currently dictates an HECM reserve mortgage origination fees.
2. While it is true that some reverse mortgages have fixed rates, most have variable rates tied to a financial index and they are likely to change with the conditions in the market.
3. The amount owed in a reverse mortgage grows over time. The interest is charged on the balance outstanding and is added to the amount you owe per month. This means that your total debt decreases as the loan funds are advanced into the interest on the loan accrues.
3. A reverse mortgage could use up all or some of your home equity and leave a few assets for you and your heirs. Most of these mortgages have a nonrecourse clause that prevents you or your property from owning more than its value.
4. You will be responsible for insurance, property taxes, fuel maintenance, utilities and other expenses since you retain the title to your property. If you do not pay these and maintain the condition of your home, the loan may become due and payable.
5. If you own a home with a higher value, you may be able to obtain a higher loan but the higher amount you borrow also means higher costs. The key to determine the differences between a HECM and a proprietary loan is to do a side-by-side comparison of their benefits and expenses.
6. You have the right to cancel the reverse mortgage deal within three days for any reason minus a penalty. You have to write a letter to the lender by certified mail and ask for an acknowledgment or return receipt, this will allow you to document that the lender received it a said date. Keep copies of your correspondence. After cancelling, the lender has twenty days to return any amount you have paid for the financing.
Bear in mind that regardless of the type of reverse mortgage you are considering, you should comprehend all the conditions that could make the loan due and payable.
Why Using a Direct Lender Is Better Than Using a Traditional Bank
A direct lender is an independent financial institution that makes loans to individuals and small businesses, rather than banks or credit unions. They offer low interest rates and flexible terms, which means you can get the loan you need without paying any fees. There are more than 3 million direct lenders in America alone, and they provide over $1 trillion in financing each year.
The best part about direct lending? It’s fast! If you apply for a loan with a direct lender, it could be approved within 24 hours. And if your application isn’t approved, you won’t have to wait weeks for your money.
With direct lenders, you can also take out multiple loans at once, so you don’t have to pay anything extra. For example, if you want to buy a business car, you might qualify for two loans: one for the down payment, and another for the rest of the purchase price. You’ll pay less interest on both loans, and you can still afford to make all payments on time.
Another great thing about using a direct lender is that you can save even more money by refinancing your existing loan. Refinancing means taking out a new loan with a different term (usually between five and ten years) or a lower rate. This way, you can stretch your original loan while saving on interest payments.
For example, let’s say you already have a $10,000 auto loan from a bank. Then you decide to refinance into a $15,000 loan from a direct lender. By doing this, you’ll save $5,000 on interest charges, which will put more money in your pocket.
You might not think it’s worth the hassle of applying for a second loan, but there are many reasons why it’s beneficial to do so. Here are just a few:
– You’re able to keep your business instead of having to sell it.
– You can buy abigger property, or more effective business equipment, with less cash upfront.
– You can use the money you would’ve paid in fees to invest elsewhere.
– You can give your employees raises and bonuses.
– You can save money on taxes.
– You can start investing in yourself.
– You can pay off your debt faster.
– You can consolidate multiple loans into one.
– You can pay for home improvements, vacations, and other expenses.
– You can build equity in your house.
The benefits to using a Direct Lender are numerous.
E-Invoicing – Swift and Reliable Accounts Payable Automation
The evolution of technology has created new avenues for suppliers to send across invoices and for you to manager your accounts payable process without manual inputting. E-Invoicing and online Accounts Payable automation eliminates errors and helps to drive down the cost of staff processing costs.
Automation software has the capability to automate an entire accounts payables process – from the creation of purchase orders and the receipt of invoices, to handling disputes and submitting payments online. Instead of receiving a large quantity of paper invoices a fully electronic automated solution integrates easily with existing systems and enables finance teams to send secure e-purchase orders and have a solitary view of the entire payables process.
E-Invoicing and Accounts Payable automation saves 62% per invoice on processing and has the capacity to host 10 years’ online archiving. Companies looking to implement a greener, more sustainable financial process will be instantly attracted to this system. In the current economic climate any service that eliminates the possibility of overpayment errors is a positive for any business.
Making the switch between paper and electronic can be an almost instantaneous process with Paper to Data invoice scanning available to any business. The process involves scanning all inbound paper invoices before outputting the data directly into an ERP or finance system. This is a cost-effective stepping stone to full E-Invoicing.
This is made possible by specialists in E-Invoicing solutions who develop sophisticated and compliant E-Invoicing solutions for large corporates, banks, and financial institutions worldwide – specialising in automating and simplifying complex finance processes to improve efficiency, increase control, and reduce costs.
Finance Approval and Conveyancing
As a layperson, you’re likely to read through clause three in the Standard REIQ Contract that’s used in conveyancing and feel that your finance pre-approval satisfies its terms. In reality, though, that couldn’t be less true. In order to avoid delays or hold-ups during the conveyancing process, make sure that your financing is in proper order.
Clause Three and Finance Approvals –
The third clause of the Standard REIQ contract that is used in conveyancing concerns finance approvals. In order to satisfy the terms of the contract – and to proceed with the transaction – a buyer must have been approved for financing. Unfortunately, many would-be home buyers think that conditional finance approvals are sufficient; they are not. Under the terms of clause three, you must have clear, unconditional approval for financing.
When shopping for a new home, many prospective home buyers get pre-approved by banks and lending institutions. While this can give you a good idea about how much you can afford, and is generally a smart way to proceed, it is not the same as actually obtaining approval for financing. It’s simply a preliminary way to get a feel for what you qualify for in terms of a home loan.
The problem that often occurs is that prospective home buyers obtain pre-approval from a bank or a lending institution and begin shopping for a new home. Upon finding one, they begin the conveyancing process. When confronted with clause three, they inform the seller than it is satisfied because of their pre-approved status. In reality, clause three has not been satisfied. At this point, the seller’s real estate agent or other party informs the buyer that they have not met the terms of clause three, which leaves the buyer feeling completely lost and confused. Of course, buyers who have retained the services of a top-notch conveyancing solicitor don’t have to worry about inadvertently misunderstanding this important clause.
Don’t Be Left in the Dark –
In order to satisfy the terms of clause three, you have to have been approved for financing in order to purchase the house in question. This distinction may appear to be simple, but it is also critically important. Failure to understand the terms of this clause can trip up the conveyancing process and make it take much longer than it should. In the meantime, the house that you want could very easily slip between your fingers. For best results, always hire a reputable and experienced conveyancing solicitor to help you navigate the complex and complicated waters of the conveyancing process in Australia.
