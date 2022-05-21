Ripple Price Falls Below $0.43 As Bears Take Control Of The Market

Following the massive dump in the past week, Ripple price regains its stance on a long trend. Moreover, bulls must tower the bears in this current market momentum.

Last week wasn’t a good trading week for Ripple buyers, as the XRP token recorded a massive 42% loss. As a result, the week closed below $0.4255. Notably, the entire week had the token’s price steadily following a huge bearish trend, declining to $0.4018 before climbing back to $0.4123 and terminating there for the week.

Notably, most indicators have been engrossed in the oversold zone, implying the possibility of a temporary uptrend.

However, the token’s price must create a higher low and higher high to validate this momentum reversal. This also means that the bulls must push XRP’s price up to $0.65 before it can create form a bullish trend.

What Are The Odds?

Due to the massive decline, one can only expect the XRP token to record a bullish momentum, or bullish mean reversal, temporarily. On the other hand, we can expect it to be short-term, given the present market structure. The technical oscillator’s value shows that the token tested the all-time-low (ATL) in the hourly, daily, and weekly charts.

Related Reading | More Stress For El Salvador As Bitcoin Dips To $29,000

It’s also worthy to note that the token’s price is still trading below the 50-day & 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Thus, a rejuvenated buying pressure would force the price to reach the 50-day Exponential Moving Average before testing the psychological $0.50 mark.

On the other hand, a decline in the bearish momentum would cause the coin to continue in a steady decline or downtrend. Should XRP break below the current session’s low value, it’d test Friday’s low at $0.40.

Technical Indicators

Moving Average Convergence Divergence: The MACD trades underneath the midline with steadily growing bullish momentum. Relative Strength Index: The RSI hovers close to the average line, having no stated directional bias.

A Brief On Ripple?

Ripple is an innovative crypto project that functions very interestingly as a cryptocurrency and a payment gateway. Created by the Ripple Labs, the Ripple crypto project enables users to facilitate payments, cryptocurrency lending, and other financial platforms. While Ripple enables worldwide payments, the XRP token allows users to swap between cryptocurrencies.

Related Reading | Exchange Inflows Rock Bitcoin, Ethereum As Market Struggles To Recover

Notably, Ripple was established in 2012 by Chris Larsen together with Jed McCaleb. Four years after then, the company purchased BitLicense from New York State to increase the integrity of its XRP token. However, following the global cryptocurrency crackdown, Ripple dropped by over 21% and struggled within that zone for a long time.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView.com