Finance
Risk Classification and Types of Pure Risks
Risks can be classified in many forms.
Fundamental vs Particular
Fundamental risk is a type of risk that affect a large number of people in an economy. Earthquake and war are the examples of those. If it is originated from nature of society, namely act of war and unemployment risk, then it is not insurable. Meanwhile, fundamental risks as a result of physical or natural causes may be insurable.
On the other hand, particular risk is a risk that affect only individual. For instance, fire, robberies and thefts. These risks are all insurable.
Dynamic vs Static
Risks can also be classified by dynamic and static. Dynamic risk occurs due to changes in economy that causes financial loss to certain people. It exists as a result of adjustment to misallocation of resources in the economy. In modern times, one of the clearer examples is the rapid change in information technology industry. Many companies were made victims while others were emerged as new successes.
Static risk, on the other hand, happen even though there are no changes taking place. During market boom or collapse, there are people making losses. These types of losses are due to natural perils like earthquakes, typhoon or moral hazards like cheats. Static risk brings no benefits to the society, only pure losses.
Pure vs Speculative
Risks can also be categorized as pure or speculative. In pure risk, there is either a possible loss or no loss. In contrast, there are possibilities of gain or loss in speculative risk. Pure risk can be insured while speculative risk can’t. However, the pure risk consequences of speculative risk is insurable. For instance, decision to manufacture a brand new product involves speculative risk, either gaining from the product or making losses. So, it is not insurable. But if the factory is burnt down by fire and as a result, cannot supply to the dealers, these losses are considered as a pure risk and therefore insurable.
There are basically 3 types of pure risks that concern an individual
Types of Pure Risks
Personal Risks
They incur losses like loss of income, additional expenses and devaluation of property. There are 4 risk factors affecting this:
1. Premature death. This is death of a breadwinner who leaves behind financial responsibilities.
2. Old age / retirement. The risk of being retired is not sufficient savings to support retirement years.
3. Health crisis. Individual with health problem may face potential loss of income and increase in medical expenditures.
4. Unemployment. Jobless individual may have to live on their savings. If his savings is depleted, the bigger crisis is awaiting.
Property Risks
It means the possibility of damage or loss to the property owned due to some causes. There are two types of losses involved.
1. Direct loss which means financial loss as a result of property damage.
2. Consequential loss which means financial loss due to the happenings of direct loss of the property.
For instance, a shop lot which is burnt down may incur repair costs as the direct loss. The consequential loss is being unable to run the business to generate income.
Liability Risks
A person is legally liable to his wrong doings which cause damages to third party’s body, reputation or property. He can be legally sued and the most horrible thing is there is no maximum in the compensation amount if you are found guilty.
Knowing how the risks are classified and the types of pure risks an individual is exposed to will surely give you a fundamental on the risk topics and prepare yourself to further acquire the knowledge of how to manage risk.
Finance
Personal Branding – Improve Your Google-Ability
Have you ever typed your name into Google? When you do, is it really you that comes up?
It’s quickly becoming a well-known fact that HR personnel and hiring managers at many companies will type job applicants’ names into Google before deciding who to interview. What comes up when your name is fed to Google could determine whether or not you get a job.
But even if you have your own company or are currently employed, branding yourself online is a free way of making yourself more marketable. For an entrepreneur it makes it easier for people looking for your good or service to find you. For someone currently employed it can help you establish yourself as an expert on what you do, which can help you get a raise or, perhaps even find another, better paying job.
You can improve your Google-ability in three easy steps. Here’s How:
1. Join social networking sites. If you’re already on them great; if not, join. And not just sites like Facebook and twitter, which, while they will come up on Google, are not really designed to present the user in a professional light. You should also join LinkedIn and post your resume. Sites like Meetup.com can show your interests, even smaller, niche social media sites like brazencareerist.com will help. Find sites with message boards where you can create a user profile and post content. The key is, when you do that, use your real name as your user name. That way, those posts or at least that site will come up when someone types your name into Google.
2. Comment on major blogs. Find a blog on the New York Times’ website, and comment on the issues that seem relevant to your career – media, if your interested in publishing; small business if you’re an entrepreneur; finance if you want to be a broker. Include your name in your posts (sign them, or, if you can create a “user name,” use your real name).
3. Google yourself – and when you do, go through the results. Click on the results you want to come up higher in the results list (that is, the results that are actually you). One way that Google determines search result rankings (the order that results are in) is by what links have been clicked on in the past when someone has searched that term. So, on a regular basis (monthly, or even weekly) type your name into Google and click on the results that are actually you and that you want to come up first.
Congratulations, you now know how to improve your Google-ability.
Finance
How Workers Compensation Mod Rates Affect You & Your Business
Workers compensation is regulated on a statewide level, which means that it’s all standardized and everybody pays the same rate as everybody else. Right? Well, of course that’s not the case. There are a number of factors which impact your own coverage, how much you pay, and even how easy or difficult it is for you to obtain your coverage.
At the start, how much you pay and your ability to obtain workers compensation coverage is determined by factors such as your industry classification, whether this is a new or established business. Depending on the state you’re in and how many employees you have, there’s also the determination of whether or not you are required to carry this form of insurance to begin with.
Small businesses may also seek out the assistance and services of employee leasing providers to become a part of their coverage, generally a much larger and more well established platform. This generally helps to reduce the expense of coverage.
All of this though and we haven’t gotten to the point of this guide, which is workers compensation mod rates, one of the most important variables for determining how much you pay for your coverage. A new business generally receives a mod rate of 1.0. All this means is you pay 100% of the mandated or regulated rate for your industry type.
Of course, the term modifier implies this number won’t always stay the same. Your rate can be lowered in the years that follow. A.95 mod rate, for instance, implies you only need to pay 95% of the industry standard. The state and industry you’re in will once again impact how, when, and to what degree your mod rate can change.
Workers compensation mod rates can then also go up, of course, much to the chagrin of business owners. A 1.15 mod rate implies that you have to pay 115% of the standard rate. Such an increase is typically based on the number and severity or variety of reported incidents from the previous year or reported time period.
If your rate goes up high enough, that’s when you may even find difficulty obtaining coverage. Different states have organizations or services that then specialize in high risk or hard to obtain workers compensation policies. That might help ensure you get covered, but you’ll have to brace for the added cost.
Understanding the mod rates on your workers compensation is one further way to understand how much you’re paying, and for what reasons. Be sure to consult with a licensed insurance agent or broker in your state if you have any questions about obtaining a new policy or shopping for a better deal.
Finance
Cheap Car Insurance Company – A Little Help to Make Your Rates a Little Cheaper
Is there really such a thing as a cheap car insurance company? Cheap and car insurance don’t seem to be soul mates of compatibility. Insurance has a lot of responsibility and a lot of expense. I’m not sure that cheap can ever happen unless the whole world stopped having accidents. Reasonably priced might be your best alternative description when looking for low cost car insurance. A lot of people consider car insurance a necessary evil until they have to use it and then the attitude begins to change. Insurance is one of the most humanitarian legal agreements you will ever purchase. We are really all collectively covering each others assets. That is the purpose of insurance. It is society protecting itself from itself. Alright, that was our little mental health talk about insurance. How do we get the lowest rate?
Cost Savings Ideas
1. Buy Multiple Policies – Auto and Homeowner policy combinations always give you discounts. Auto and renter policies do the same.
2. Buy Higher Deductibles – low deductibles are a thing of the past. High deductible insurance is now known as self-insuring. Higher deductibles of $500 or more make a lot of sense because the savings year in and year out will save the insured thousands of dollars over the lifetime of the policy.
3. Take limited Tort – If you are in a state that has tort options then you can discount your overall policy 20% or more by choosing limited tort. The tort option is your right to sue for pain and suffering. This is additional money awarded you for the inconvenience of the accident. You may have lost three months work. The suffering and time spent on rehabilitation are what this option is all about. Limited Tort allows you to sue for a limited amount of injury and suffering. These limits are state specific. Contact your agent or insurance company for definition of full tort and limited tort.
4. Non-Stacked Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist Coverage – Stacked coverage will add up. Every car that you own is multiplied by the base limit. Buy non-stacked and save money. Make sure that your base amount is adequate.
