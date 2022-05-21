News
Rookie Jose Miranda confident hits will come amid slow start
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Royce Lewis got demoted to Triple-A earlier this week, veteran Carlos Correa was there with some words of encouragement, letting the top prospect know that he belonged and he would be back soon enough.
So it comes as no surprise to hear that Correa has taken on a mentorship role with another one of the organization’s top prospects.
“Pretty much every night I’m with him this road trip,” rookie Jose Miranda said. “When we got here, I went to his room. … We were talking for two or three hours in his room, just talking about baseball, hitting, just talking about everything.”
Among the helpful advice Miranda has gotten from the shortstop, also a native of Puerto Rico, he said Correa has been preaching staying relaxed and letting him know that everyone goes through something similar as Miranda encounters a rough patch.
Miranda, who has been playing first and third, came into Friday’s game with no hits in his last 20 at-bats, a skid he snapped with a second-inning single. He entered the day hitting .094 with a .332 OPS since his promotion to the big leagues on May 2.
But he said before the game he felt confident that the hits are coming soon.
“I’m going to keep working, and I know there’s a good stretch coming my way because I can feel it,” he said. “I feel good in the cage, on the field before the game. It’s just a matter of time.”
They have, after all, come throughout his entire career.
Miranda hit .344 with a .973 OPS and 30 home runs last season between Double- and Triple-A, a breakout year that cemented his status as one of the organization’s top prospects.
“He’s a good, natural hitter,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He has good skills with the bat in his hand. I have a lot of confidence this guy’s going to at this level. What comes first the confidence or the hits? You just don’t know. But I’m sure after a few knocks, a few well-struck balls that the confidence will be back where it needs to be and we’ll be hoping that he’s coming to the plate in big spots.”
As he’s ascended to the majors, Miranda has run into pitchers who execute better than he’s used to.
Miranda said he’s been missing on pitches that he believes he would normally hit, but he’s continuously working on making adjustments as he encounters better pitching.
“Obviously the production that he’s looking for and that we’re all looking for hasn’t been there to this point, but that happens sometimes,” Baldelli said. “I’ve seen a lot of excellent major league players that have started their career out a little tough and had to work through some things, and truthfully it’s going to make him stronger, and he’s going to end up a better player having gone through all of this.”
BRIEFLY
Trevor Larnach (groin) began a rehab assignment on Thursday with Double-A Wichita and played again for the Wind Surge on Friday. Baldelli said if everything goes smoothly, he anticipates Larnach being back within the next day or two. … Lewis, whom Baldelli said would start to see some reps at other positions besides just shortstop, played third base in the Saints’ game on Friday. … The Twins’ game on June 25 against the Colorado Rockies will now be broadcast on FOX National, and the game time has been moved from 1:10 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. … The Twins have launched a “Lead Off Your Summer” ticket deal in which fans can purchase tickets starting at $9 for all home games from Memorial Day weekend through the end of June.
Kofi Cockburn out to prove NBA doubters wrong after the draft combine: ‘They have no idea what I’m capable of’
Kofi Cockburn knew he entered the NBA draft combine this week in Chicago with plenty to prove.
After using the event as a growth experience last year, the former Illinois center is set on entering the NBA next season. And despite second-round projections and questions about his perimeter abilities, Cockburn believes he can carve out a place as a professional.
“A lot of people doubt my ability to adapt to the NBA,” Cockburn said. “You can put me in any situation and I can definitely contribute. … The NBA is a whole different ballgame. They have no idea what I’m capable of so they’ll always have doubt.”
Cockburn declared for the draft after his third season at Illinois after averaging 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds and being named an All-American for the second straight year.
Measuring 7 feet tall with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Cockburn’s size was his most obvious advantage at the combine. With other top center prospect such as Chet Holmgren opting out of scrimmages to avoid injury, Cockburn towered over his opposition Thursday and Friday.
Cockburn idolized Shaquille O’Neal as a young player learning the game in Jamaica, and that hard-nosed physicality in the post dominates his style of play.
“A lot of people tell me if it was the 1990s, I’d be drafted in the top 10,” Cockburn said with a laugh.
But the center role has changed dramatically since O’Neal’s era, piling new expectations on big men.
Cockburn isn’t a strong perimeter shooter, missing the only 3-pointer he attempted at Illinois. His agility also was a key emphasis for improvement throughout his collegiate career, seeing major improvement in his junior season. He still needs to develop that area of his game to succeed in the NBA, in which big men such as Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid regularly knock down 3s to stretch the court.
Cockburn is still a top-15 center with second-round projections, but his stock could be limited by how the position has evolved.
Wednesday’s workouts highlighted expected strengths and weaknesses for Cockburn. Despite going 14-for-25 in midrange shooting — tying for first in the drill — he went 14-for-25 (36th overall) in spot shooting. He also was one of the slowest players in the shuttle run (fourth-worst at 3.31 seconds) and lane-agility test (third-worst at 12.11 seconds).
The two days of scrimmaging allowed Cockburn to showcase his abilities in the paint. He logged 11 points and 13 rebounds Thursday, then recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds Friday.
Although Cockburn said he wasn’t satisfied with the number of touches he received in the scrimmages, he emphasized the importance of showing teams he can outrebound any opponent.
“I figured these guys are going to shoot, I’m going to rebound,” Cockburn said. “No team is going to put me in the star play. I’m going to have to find my role playing defense, talking, bringing positive energy and rebounding.”
Cockburn brought a boisterous presence to the court during scrimmages, hollering support at teammates from the sideline and slinging an arm around opponents with a grin after fouls. When he smashed a two-handed dunk through the rim in the second half of Friday’s scrimmage, Cockburn’s excited shout reverberated at Wintrust Arena.
His success at the combine continued a week of good news for the Illinois program. Former Illinois teammate and Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, a Morgan Park product, earned a spot on the All-Rookie second team Wednesday, capping a breakout season.
Despite falling into the second round in last year’s draft, Dosunmu thrived after the Bulls selected him with the 38th pick. He carried the mantle of starting point guard for most of the final third of the season as injuries plagued the starting lineup, averaging 8.8 points and 3.3 assists.
Although the Bulls need to bulk up their interior to support center Nikola Vučević, Cockburn is unlikely to land in Chicago. The Bulls still haven’t been able to develop 2020 draft pick Marko Simonović, a 6-foot-11 Serbian forward who spent most of the season with the Windy City roster. This offseason, they’re in search of more developed talent to improve their size, while Cockburn will require more long-term development.
But Cockburn said he still counts on Dosunmu to put in a good word with the Bulls front office ahead of the draft. The two still talk every day, a relationship Cockburn doesn’t expect to change even if they become opponents next season.
During the Bulls season, he called Dosunmu ahead of every game for a pep talk. Dosunmu did the same ahead of the combine.
“It’s him being that brother to me,” Cockburn said. “He always looks out for me.”
The combine was a familiar experience for Cockburn, who underwent the process last year. At the time, Cockburn said it was a difficult decision to return to college. This year, that choice was easier — even with the potential of guaranteed NIL deals awaiting him in Champaign.
After taking 19 interviews at last year’s combine, Cockburn said he didn’t interview with any new teams this week, although his agent is coordinating meetings with several teams.
Cockburn’s next steps will be decided June 23 at the NBA in New York.
Pa. Senate GOP primary too close to call, recount likely
By MARC LEVY
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount to decide the winner of the contest between heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.
A recount would mean that the outcome of the race might not be known until June 8, the deadline for counties to report their results to the state.
Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 1,079 votes, or 0.08 percentage points, out of 1,340,248 ballots counted as of 5 p.m. Friday. The race is close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law, with the separation between the candidates inside the law’s 0.5% margin. The Associated Press will not declare a winner in the race until the likely recount is complete.
Both campaigns have hired Washington-based lawyers to lead their recount efforts, and both have hired Philadelphia-based campaign strategists who helped lead the operation to observe vote-counting on Election Day for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2020.
The two campaigns combined already had hundreds of lawyers and volunteers fanned out around the presidential battleground state as election workers and election boards toiled through the remaining ballots.
McCormick’s lead recount lawyer is Chuck Cooper, a veteran Washington lawyer and a go-to attorney for prominent conservative figures. He represented then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and former national security adviser John Bolton in a dispute over the publication of his book. He recently successfully argued a campaign finance case on behalf of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Oz’s lead recount lawyer is Megan Newton, who was general counsel for Jeb Bush’s unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and has represented Trump’s campaign and Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.
The winner will face Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November’s midterm elections in what Democrats see as their best opportunity to pick up a seat in the closely divided Senate.
Fetterman won the Democratic nomination while in the hospital recovering from a stroke four days before the election. The incumbent, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, is retiring after serving two terms.
Trump’s clout is again on the line, as he looked for a third straight win in Republican Senate primaries after “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance prevailed in Ohio earlier this month and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd easily scored a victory in North Carolina on Tuesday.
County election boards began meeting Friday to sort out problematic or provisional ballots, even as election workers processed the last of the mail-in ballots and election-day ballot tallies from precincts.
A federal appeals court threw a wrench into the counting Friday when it ruled in an unrelated case that mail-in ballots without a legally required date on the return envelope can be counted. McCormick’s campaign saw it as a positive development, since McCormick has led Oz in mail-in ballots.
“When every single vote cast in this U.S. Senate election is finally counted, Dave McCormick will win,” his campaign said.
Oz’s campaign did not comment Friday evening.
The state’s 67 counties have until Tuesday’s deadline in state law to certify their results to the state. Then the state’s top election official has until next Thursday to issue a recount order, which is mandatory — unless the losing candidate asks in writing that it not be carried out.
McCormick’s campaign said it has no plans to decline a recount. Oz’s campaign declined to comment.
Counties have until three weeks after the election — June 7 — to finish the recount and another day to report results to the state.
The initial result could change: A recount of a statewide judicial race last November ended up padding the winner’s margin by more than 5,500 votes in a race where more than 2 million ballots were cast.
Before that, there could be a flurry of lawsuits contesting the decisions of certain counties on whether to count ballots that may be difficult to read or bear some kind of irregularity.
As of yet, neither campaign has gone to court, and both candidates have expressed confidence in victory.
The big field of Republican candidates and their super PACs reported spending more than $70 million during the primary campaign.
Oz and McCormick dominated the seven-person GOP field, blanketing the state’s TV screens with political ads for months and spending millions of their own money, before conservative activist Kathy Barnette surged in the campaign’s final days.
The fiery, hard-line pro-Trump alternative blistered both Oz and McCormick as “globalists,” pro-Trump pretenders, carpetbaggers and too wealthy to help regular people. She finished a distant third.
Oz, who is best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show,” had to overcome misgivings among hardline Trump backers about his conservative credentials. Rivals also charged that his dual citizenship with Turkey would compromise his loyalties to the United States. If elected, Oz would be the nation’s first Muslim senator.
McCormick was virtually unknown four months ago and emphasized his credentials as a hometown success story.
He not only had to overcome Trump’s endorsement of Oz, but Trump also attacked McCormick viciously and repeatedly in the final two weeks of the race, calling him a Wall Street liberal, a sellout to China and the candidate of “special interests and globalists and the Washington establishment.”
McCormick got help from a super PAC supporting him that spent $20 million, giving him a massive cash advantage, much of it from Wall Street figures that paid for TV ads to attack Oz.
Both men reported assets of more than $100 million and moved from out of state to run — Oz from a mansion in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, above the Hudson River overlooking Manhattan, and McCormick from Connecticut’s ritzy Gold Coast.
Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.
Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at
Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at and on Twitter at
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named second-team NBA All-Defensive, one vote shy of first team
In the end, Bam Adebayo had to settle for a consolation prize.
Beaten out for his primary goal of 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year by current Eastern Conference finals opponent Marcus Smart, the Boston Celtics guard, Adebayo had to settle for Friday being named second-team NBA All-Defensive.
It is the third consecutive year Adebayo has received second-team designation in the national media balloting, which concludes prior to the start of the playoffs.
Heat teammate Jimmy Butler, who last season made second-team All-Defensive, did not make either of this season’s two teams.
LeBron James (three times) and Alonzo Mourning (twice) remain the only Heat players to be named to the first team.
Named first-team All-Defensive on Friday were Smart, Phoenix Suns guard Mikail Bridges, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.
Joining Adebayo on the second team were Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle, Celtics center Robert Williams III and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
Adebayo finished one point shy of tying Jackson for the final spot on the first team. Players received two points for a first-place vote, one for a second-place vote.
Butler and Heat guard Kyle Lowry were among others who received votes.
Friday’s All-Defensive announcement leaves only one remaining element of the league’s postseason awards, Tuesday’s announcement of the three All-NBA teams. Butler is expected to be included on one of those lists.
The Heat’s lone individual 2022 award winner was Tyler Herro, for Sixth Man of the Year. The Heat’s Erik Spoelstra was a finalist for Coach of the Year, but finished a distant third behind the Phoenix Suns’ Monty Williams, the award winner, and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins.
