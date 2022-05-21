Sainted & Tainted: I took a fall. Ms. Merritt to the rescue!

Sainted

On Mothers Day, I took a fall in the parking lot at Costco in Woodbury. A lady, Ms. Merritt Moore, was just getting into her car next to me and she immediately came to my rescue.

She called the paramedics and was able to track down my son in St. Paul. She assisted in my care ‘til the medics took over. She even called the next day to see how I was doing.

Certainly an angel in disguise. I’m forever grateful to her and her children for her help. Thank you so very much. Truly a Sainted person.

Harold O. Hansen, Woodbury

Tainted and Sainted

I would like to Taint Bally Sports North for their decision to fire Dave Benz, the Timberwolves’ play-by-play announcer for the past 10 seasons. As reporter Jace Frederick noted, Benz and his analyst partner Jim Petersen have been among the most respected in their field for some time now. It takes immense skill and experience to do what Dave Benz does, and Benz had the disadvantage of calling games for one of the worst teams in the NBA. But Dave “brought it” to every game, and he and “Jim Pete” made it enjoyable, win or (too often) lose.

I’ll close by Sainting Dave Benz, for the incredibly classy way he has handled his abrupt departure and his gracious comments — thanking the audience for “letting me be your soundtrack” during his time at the mike. I believe I speak for many Wolves’ fans by predicting that Dave Benz will have a new job before the Wolves have hired his replacement. “Ants can fly,” and so will Dave.

Barry Randall, St. Paul

Sainted

A big sainted to the gentleman who paid for our Mother’s Day Breakfast at the Woodbury Keys Restaurant.

After we were seated, our server approached the three of us saying that an “older man had graciously paid for our breakfast” and handed us two $50 bills. What an unexpected and pleasant surprise!

I had talked very briefly with a man in the hall by the Ace Hardware shortly before and saw him again inside and shared mutual waves as we entered the restaurant.

We did not get his name and are very grateful for this stranger’s generosity.

And … we will pay it forward.

Bill Vilendrer, Lake St Croix Beach

Sainted

To the Nurses and Staff at United Hospital 3900 ICU, Thank you for your outstanding care, knowledge, and support during my recent confinement. You’re the best!

Tom Krieger, White Bear Lake

Sainted

I would like to thank the employees who work on the “Pandemic At A Glance” section in the Pioneer Press.

This visual, colorful and informative way to show patterns and track the flow of the Covid pandemic have been a touchstone for me since the beginning of the pandemic. It helps me go beyond the headlines and provides some long range data. People have a variety of learning styles and I think there should be much more graphic visual data used in the newspaper overall.

I would also like to thank the paper for their continued inclusion of the comics section.

The visuals of comics allows me to start my day with a smile! The writers and artists are so talented in their ability to discuss complicated issues, kindness to others and illustrate the complexity of humans (and animals) in a humorous way. Any day I start with a laugh is a good day in my book. Thank you.

Laura Oyen, St. Paul