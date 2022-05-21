Spiderhead Trailer: What Are Fans Excited About This Chris Hemsworth’s Movie?

Share Pin 0 Shares

You must be waiting eagerly for Thor: Love and Thunder, the most anticipated movie after the release of Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. But did you know that another Chris Hemsworth starrer movie was on its way, releasing nearly a month before the Marvel movie?

You wouldn’t want to miss seeing Thor in another movie, would you? We hoped not because we gathered all the info you need to understand why you need to be as excited as others for the upcoming Netflix movie: SPIDERHEAD!

When And Where Is Spiderhead Releasing?

Spiderhead is released on June 17, 2022, on Netflix. Be sure to check the date in your calendar!

What Is The Spiderhead About?

As the tagline reads, “How far would you go to fix human nature?” Spiderhead is an American science-fiction thriller film based on the dystopian short story Escape from Spiderhead by George Saunders, first published in The New Yorker in 2010. In a near-future society, a mysterious facility provides its prisoners with a reduction of their sentence time by volunteering for emotion-altering drugs.

One of the inmates, Jeff (Miles Teller), comes to save another prisoner, Rachel (Jurnee Smollett), by bypassing the experiments of the prison. Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth) is the prison overseer who runs the experiments.

Who Are The Cast And Crew Of Spiderhead?

Spiderhead stars Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett in the main roles, supported by Tess Haubrich, BeBe Bettencourt, and others.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. It has Chris Hemsworth as one of its producers.

Will Spiderhead Be Worth Watching?

You have to find the answer to this question yourself once the movie is released. But we feel that this movie will be a must-watch, given the thriller taste has been mixed with sci-fi; it is a Netflix movie, and the principal photography has taken place in Queensland, Australia.

Also, it has Chris Hemsworth being cast as a villain, most possibly, so you definitely won’t want to miss it. The film is also said to have a new kind of writing from Saunders that will surely meet with demands of the audience.

What About The Reese-Wernick Partnership?

With the presence of this partnership, you must know that this movie will be a big hit; we previously worked together on famous projects like Zombieland, Deadpool, and 6 Underground. It is said that the two have spent almost a decade working on this adaptation.

Joseph Kosinski is a standout in the action and sci-fi film spheres. He made his debut in TRON: Legacy in 2010. He also directed Only the Brave and Top Gun: Maverick.

Kosinski was attracted to this project for its unique approach to technology in modern-day life.

