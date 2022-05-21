Finance
Spot the Warning Signs of Aging Plumbing
Learn to identify the signs of aging plumbing by examining your water quality and being on the lookout for pinhole leaks and pipe corrosion. While it is a costly project to install new piping throughout a home, it is even more expensive to repair water damage and broken pipes.
What Type of Pipes Are In Your Home?
The age of your home will most likely determine the condition of your pipes, along with the type of piping material. Brass pipes can last 40 to 70 years, copper pipes can last more than 50 years and galvanized steel pipes can last from 20 to 50 years. It’s important to note that the time frames are completely subjective. For homes located in regions with hard water, pipes may break down much sooner than expected, as the high calcium and magnesium levels cause scale deposits to form inside pipes, and eventually cause clogs.
If your pipes are made of lead, you must completely replace each one as soon as possible. Though lead pipes have a life span of up to 100 years, the compound can poison your water supply. If your pipes are made of polybutylene, a popular piping material choice in the 1970s, your plumbing is at high risk for breakage. Polybutylene is inexpensive, but has proven unable to handle long-term contact with water treatment chemicals such as chlorine.
Observe Water Quality and Usage
Pay attention to the taste and color of your water. If you spot orange-tinted water in any bathtub or sink drain, it could signal pipe corrosion. Pipe erosion is inevitable – high-powered water flow will eventually wear down any pipe. However, pipe corrosion occurs when the water chemically reacts with the pipe’s makeup, eating away at its interior and causing premature disintegration. Corroded pipes not only give water an unpleasant taste, but could cause the water to pose a serious health hazard when ingested. Corrosion is a clear indication of outdated, unfit plumbing systems.
If you notice a recent water bill increase even though your normal routine has not changed, this could be a sign of a pipe leak. Even the smallest leak can create widespread water and mold damage, and if it goes undetected it may worsen. Experienced plumbers can use techniques to pinpoint the source, replace the leaking pipe section and search out any other weak spots in the system.
Inspect Exposed Piping Regularly
Two obstacles work against homeowners who are dedicated to keeping their plumbing functioning properly. First, new homeowners may not know if the pipes were well-maintained by the previous property owner or what previous plumbing issues, if any, existed. Second, plumbing lines are commonly hidden from view inside walls and ceilings.
Homeowners can obtain a copy of the home inspector’s report conducted before the sale of the property to discern the age and type of pipes in the home and if any plumbing concerns were noted. They can also inspect the sections of exposed piping, such as those located in a garage or crawl space, for signs of flaking metal or rust. If small leaks are popping up in the visible sections, other pipes may be experiencing the same problems. In this case, it’s time to call a plumber who can diagnose any concealed plumbing problems.
For experienced advice on the current state of your pipes, schedule an inspection with a trusted local plumber who can thoroughly assess if your home is showing signs of aging plumbing in need of repair or replacement.
13 Ways to Save Money On Your Boat Insurance
Ships are the nearest things to dreams that hands have ever made.
– Robert N. Rose
A lot of people ask me if I were shipwrecked, and could only have one book, what would it be? I always say ‘How to Build a Boat’
– Stephen Wright
Work like a captain, play like a pirate
– Unknown
People(read: Men) love boats. We take care of our boats and treasure them almost as much as a member of the family. Most that have boats have boat insurance, but how much are you really paying for that insurance? If you said to yourself while reading this, “Too much… ” then this article may just be worth a read for you!We hope that this “baker’s dozen” of boating insurance helps you save some money.
First, see what your state requires. Different states require different requirements for proper boat insurance. Most states require a minimum of personal liability insurance. Property damage is also important if your boat is ported or kept anywhere else other than your home. Don’t forget that non-motorized personal watercraft do not require vehicle insurance.
Put all watercraft on the same policy. In addition, see if your automobile insurer can insure your boat(s) as well. Combining policies is a great way to save money and reduce your interest rates.
Switching to liability can help you save. Do this only if you’re comfortable with having your insurance only pay for the damage you do to OTHERS, not your own boat.
Make sure you know the limits of your liability insurance. Check with your liability provider to make sure that all events that can happen are covered. Not all policies are created equal.
Joining a group or organization is beneficial. Most insurers want their drivers to be educated on proper boating procedures. So much so that the majority will offer a discount if you take a reputable course on boating. One good example is the US Power Squadrons course. Even if your insurance provider doesn’t give you a discount, the knowledge you receive can definitely save you money!
Experience matters when it comes to your premiums. Make sure you have a more mature and more experienced boat operator on your boat insurance. This will avoid the added costs of having young and/or inexperienced people on your policy.
Choose the right deductible for your income. Make sure that the deductible you agree to pay for won’t be more than you can afford in the case of an accident. You also shouldn’t have your deductible so low that you can’t afford the premiums.
Keep the boat safe while on shore as well as on the water. Storing your boat in a secure area is vital. If you keep your boat stored in an insured property, you may be able to have the damages covered from your property insurance. Proper investigation of the terms of your property insurance will determine if this is a possible option to save you some money.
Ask for discounts like these listed below. Here are some examples of discounts offered by many insurers:
Responsible Driver
Original Owner
Paid in full
Multi-policy
Safety Course
Is cancelling my insurance during off-season a good option? It’s never a good idea to cancel your boat insurance. Your boat insurance can be damaged during the off-season, and if you’re not covered, you pay the damages. This practice will also prevent you from saving through loyalty discounts such as vanishing deductible. A safer way to save during the off-season is to remove any of the perks that involve actually using the boat, like towing emergency or uninsured boaters insurance. If you do this, make sure you reinstate your previous coverages before you get back on the water!
Consider “port risk” and what can be done to your boat on land. This policy can provide coverage associated with storing your boat, but not any of the navigation coverages. It is a reasonable option in conjunction to the question above.
Know the boating market and how it can fluctuate. In the boating market your boat is constantly losing value. This equals a reduced premium! Regularly check with your insurer to see if you qualify for a lower rate.
Join a club or organization. If you can find a boating safety course in your area, most insurers will provide a discount similar to taking a safe car driving class.
New Government Accounting System In The Philippines (NGAS)
Introduction
Accounting is an effective tool of management in evaluating the performance of the different agencies of government. The performance of the public managers would depend at most, on financial reports generated by the use of accounting systems.
Cognizant of this need, a new accounting system needs to be developed that would help the different agencies to hit on financial targets, and at the same time be understood by all users of financial reports.
With this new development, the Commission on Audit (COA), under the new 1987 Constitution, promulgated the New Government Accounting System in the Philippines (NGAs) for use by all government agencies.
The shift to NGAs was made in response to the following need:
1. Adoption of an accounting system that is in conformity with the International Accounting Standards.
2. Computerization of the accounting systems to generate reports that will be easy to understand by the general public.
3. Preparation of regular and routinary financial reports.
4. The use of the generated financial reports as tools of management in decision making.
Government Accounting – Defined
Under Section 109, of the Presidential Decree (PD) no. 1445, defines Government Accounting as one that encompasses the process of analyzing, classifying, summarizing and communicating all transactions that are involved in the receipt and disbursement of all government funds and properties, and interpreting the results thereof. In pursuant to this definition, objectives were set to cover several areas in government operations.
Objectives of Government Accounting
1. To produce relevant financial information about past and present transactions of government.
2. To serve as basis for decision making for future operations
3. To serve as the control mechanism for the receipt, disposition and utilization of government funds and properties
4. To come up with financial reports pertaining to the results of operations of various government agencies that are for dissemination to the public.
Summation
The need for timely preparation of financial reports in government is necessary to evaluate the performance of the different agencies of government. The result of the reports would indicate the areas that may still need improvement, as well as come up with the budgetary requirements for these agencies if needed.
Public officers are managers of funds, that are entrusted to them by the national government. The financial reports would clearly show if the agencies are achieving what is mandated of them. These reports would also show the extent in the use of agency assets and resources, as well as the need for additional infusion of funds if required
The accounting data would show how the funds of government were used. This would also reveal the inflow and outflow of funds and the need for stiffer fund management and control, if necessary.
On Accounting Responsibility
This fiscal responsibility emanates from the Constitution and its governing laws, rules and promulgation. The mandate as prescribed under the said Constitution of the Philippines calls for the keeping of the general accounts, as well as the promulgation and submission of financial reports that would cover the operations of government.
The government officers that are mandated to discharge the above-stated Accounting responsibilities are the Commission on Audit (COA), the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) – to discharge the functions of government in consonance with its commitment to all Filipinos.
How to Research Insurance Companies
Before you subscribe an insurance you need to understand how insurance companies work. To help understand that we have provided a detailed explanation of Insurance Companies Business Model based on internet research and talking with some friends that are experts and work on the insurance professional field. Let’s breakdown the model in components:
- Underwriting and investing
- Claim
- Marketing
Underwriting and investing
On raw terms we can say that the Insurance Companies business model is to bring together more value in premium and investment income than the value that is expended in losses and at the same time to present a reasonable price which the clients will accept.
The earnings can be described by the following formula:
Earnings = earned premium + investment income – incurred loss – underwriting expenses.
Insurance Companies gain their wealth with these two methods:
- Underwriting, is the process that Insurance companies use to select the risk to be insured and chooses the value of the premiums to be charged for accepting those risks.
- Investing the values received on premiums.
There is a complex side aspect on the Insurance Companies business model that is the actuarial science of price setting, based on statistics and probability to estimate the value of future claims within a given risk. Following the price setting, the insurance company will consent or refuse the risks using the underwriting process.
Taking a look at the frequency and severity of the insured liabilities and estimated payment average is what ratemaking at a simple level is. What companies do is check all those historical data concerning losses they had and update it on today’s values and then comparing it to the premiums earned for a rate adequacy assessment. Companies use also expense load and loss ratios. Simply putting this we can say that the comparison of losses with loss relativities is how rating different risks characteristics are done. For example a policy with the double losses should charge a premium with the double value. Of course there is space for more complexes calculations with multivariable analysis and parametric calculation, always taking data history as it inputs to be used on the probability of future losses assessment.
The companies underwriting profit is the amount of premium value collected when the policy ends minus the amount of paid value on claims. Also we have the underwriting performance A.K.A. the combined ratio. This is measured by dividing the losses and expenses values by the premium values. If it is over 100% we call it underwriting loss and if it is below the 100% then we call it the underwriting profit. Don’t forget as part of the Companies business model there is the investment part which means that the companies can have profit even with the existence of underwriting losses.
The Float is how insurance companies earn their investment profits. It is amount of value collected in premium within a given time and that has not paid out in claims. The investment of the float starts when the insurance companies receive the payments from the premiums and end when the claims are paid out. As it is this time frame is the duration from which the interest is earned.
The insurance companies from the United States that operate on casualty and property insurance had an underwriting loss of $142 Billion in the five years ending on the year of 2003, and for the same period had an overall profit of $68 Billion consequence of the float. Many professionals from the industry think that is possible to always achieve profit from the float not having necessarily a underwriting profit. Of course there are many thinking streams on this matter.
Finally one important think you should consider when subscribing a new insurance is that in economically depressed times the markets have bear trends and the insurance companies run away from float investments and causes a need to reassess the values of the premiums which means higher prices. So this is not a good time to subscribe or renew your insurances.
The changing on profit and nonprofit times is called underwriting cycles.
Claims
The actual “product” paid for in insurance companies industry are the claims and loss handling as we can call it the materialized utility of insurance companies. The Insurance Companies representatives or negotiators can help the clients fill the claims or they can be filled directly by the companies.
The massive amount of claims are employed by the claim adjusters and supported by the records management staff and data entry clerks within the Companies claims department. The classification of the clams are made on severity criteria basis and allocated to the claim adjusters. The claim adjusters have variable settlement authority according to each ones experience and knowledge. After the allocation, follows the investigation with collaboration of the customer to define if it is covered by the contract. The investigation outputs de value and the payment approval to the client.
Sometimes a public adjuster can be hired by the client to negotiate an agreement with the insurance companies on his behalf. On more complex policies where the claims are hard to manage the client may and normally uses the a separate policy add on for the cover of the cost of the public adjuster, called the loss recovery insurance.
When managing claims handling functions, the companies tries to steady the requirements for customer contentment, expenses of administrative and over payment leakages. Insurance bad faith usually comes from this equilibrium act that causes fraudulent insurance practices which are a major risk that are manage and overcome by the companies. The dispute between the clients and insurance companies often leads to litigation. The claims handling practices and the validity of claims are the escalating issues.
Marketing
Insurance Companies use negotiators and representatives to initiate the market and underwrite their clients. These negotiators are bond to a sole company or they are freelancers, which mean that they can rules and terms from many other insurance companies. It is proven the accomplishment of Insurance Companies goals is due to dedicated and tailored made services supplied by the representatives.
