Spy x Family Episode 7 and 8: May 21 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

Spy x Family Episodes 7 & 8 will be the latest episodes of the ongoing Comedy-Action Anime Series. Based on the Manga Series of the same name, Spy x Family follows the life of Twilight, the country’s topmost Spy in service.

The series progresses as Twilight is given his toughest mission yet. To form a family. All as a cover for his next mission, of course. Being a Spy, he is trained in all sorts of deception techniques.

One of his most prominent skills is copying someone’s voice and mannerisms down to the last bit. His “Fake” family includes an Assassin who is acting as his Wife and finally, there is Anya, a child he adopted under a false alias for the mission. What he didn’t count on was the child having telepathic gifts.

When To Expect Spy x Family Episodes 7 & 8

The show started its premiere on the 9th of April, 2022. The show has had excellent reviews since it started, and the fanbase is increasing day by day. The show will have 25 episodes with an episode duration of 25 minutes each.

New episodes are released weekly every Saturday. Spy x Family Episode 7 is scheduled to be released on the 21st of May 2022, and Episode 8 will be released on the 28th of May 2022. Fans of the manga and those who didn’t read them are enjoying the show equally. The general experience has been very positive. Spy x Family is a wholesome anime and Perfect for those looking to get into Anime.

Where To Watch The Latest Episodes

International fans need not fret as several popular streaming services have this particular Anime. Even if you are not comfortable with the Japanese language, several voice-over & subtitle options must be available based on your geographical location.

We know that you can stream the show on Netflix and Crunchyroll. However, if you do not have a subscription to these services, you can watch the episodes on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel. Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 9.0/10, which is not a small feat. Reaching these levels even before the show has released at least 10 episodes is something to talk about.

Plot Speculations

As you may know, Twilight’s latest mission is to spy on Donovan Desmond, Leader of the National Unity Party. Twilight has enrolled Anya in the same school as Desmond’s child to reach his goal. Hoping Anya is a link to him. Now that Anya has been successfully enrolled in the school, he is given the authority to move into the mission’s second phase.

After a bit of digging, I found that for Anya to be in the same league as Desmond’s son, she has to reach the status of Imperial Scholar. It is a rare award given only to the best and brightest of the students.

After the events of Episode 6, it becomes much harder for Anya to reach the Imperial Scholar status as she punches Damian, Desmond’s son. It made them put a negative mark on her sheet and made it harder for Twilight to finish his mission.

Since he was planning on using the kid as a way toward Donovan, in the following episodes, we will get to see all stunts. Twilight has to pull to keep Anya in school and how mend the broken friendship between Anya and Damian.

The post Spy x Family Episode 7 and 8: May 21 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.