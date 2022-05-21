The Increasing Popularity of Restaurant POS Systems

Share Pin 0 Shares

Point of Sale Restaurants use computer-based technology for recording data, capturing orders and displaying tickets. Bartenders, restaurant servers and cashiers in these establishments use POS Restaurant systems to take and enter beverage and food orders-in an easy and comfortable way.

Capabilities of POS Applications

A POS fulfills the role of a computer as well as a cash register. As a rule, a POS Restaurant can consist of credit card terminals, multiple stations, display screens, receipt printers, server stations and hostess stations. A properly equipped POS system can add higher levels of accuracy and convenience and also save valuable time during peak hours of heavy business. Some of the capabilities and functions of a smart POS system are:

* Calculations of cash due for every single order entered into the system.

* Keeping record of the mode of payment.

* Creation of sales report on an hourly and daily basis.

* Recording of daily check averages of each worker on the restaurant floor.

* Keeping a track of all the menu items purchased by guests.

* Recording particulars and information regarding repeat customers.

* Keeping track of the cash present at any given of tome in the cash drawer.

How do In-House Staff Use POS Systems

It is important to note that the features and functions of different POS systems vary from each other. User processes need to be customized to suit the service style and restaurant type of various establishments. The common steps involved in taking orders with a restaurant POS are:

* The name and/or user code of the employee is fed into the initial touch screen of the system. This allows access to the secure POS system.

* A new check or order is prepared on the lines of the menu items selected by the client. Full service restaurants usually go in for pre-created checks or order lists and the employee simply adds the table number and selected items to this list.

* The POS system sends in menu selection order to the kitchen or bar counter via a digital display monitor or printed ticket.

* The bar or kitchen employees go through the order and start preparing the same– for the wait staff, butler or other employee waiting to serve the guest.

* Restaurants which cater to clients looking for express or fast service usually program their POS systems to take orders and collect dues from the customers at a single go. In contrast, employees linked with full service restaurants present the check, wait for the guest to pay and then enter the requisite figures into the POS.

The reliability, accuracy and quick results offered by the POS systems installed in restaurants are reaping great advantages for their users and are becoming increasingly popular by the day.