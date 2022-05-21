Finance
The Increasing Popularity of Restaurant POS Systems
Point of Sale Restaurants use computer-based technology for recording data, capturing orders and displaying tickets. Bartenders, restaurant servers and cashiers in these establishments use POS Restaurant systems to take and enter beverage and food orders-in an easy and comfortable way.
Capabilities of POS Applications
A POS fulfills the role of a computer as well as a cash register. As a rule, a POS Restaurant can consist of credit card terminals, multiple stations, display screens, receipt printers, server stations and hostess stations. A properly equipped POS system can add higher levels of accuracy and convenience and also save valuable time during peak hours of heavy business. Some of the capabilities and functions of a smart POS system are:
* Calculations of cash due for every single order entered into the system.
* Keeping record of the mode of payment.
* Creation of sales report on an hourly and daily basis.
* Recording of daily check averages of each worker on the restaurant floor.
* Keeping a track of all the menu items purchased by guests.
* Recording particulars and information regarding repeat customers.
* Keeping track of the cash present at any given of tome in the cash drawer.
How do In-House Staff Use POS Systems
It is important to note that the features and functions of different POS systems vary from each other. User processes need to be customized to suit the service style and restaurant type of various establishments. The common steps involved in taking orders with a restaurant POS are:
* The name and/or user code of the employee is fed into the initial touch screen of the system. This allows access to the secure POS system.
* A new check or order is prepared on the lines of the menu items selected by the client. Full service restaurants usually go in for pre-created checks or order lists and the employee simply adds the table number and selected items to this list.
* The POS system sends in menu selection order to the kitchen or bar counter via a digital display monitor or printed ticket.
* The bar or kitchen employees go through the order and start preparing the same– for the wait staff, butler or other employee waiting to serve the guest.
* Restaurants which cater to clients looking for express or fast service usually program their POS systems to take orders and collect dues from the customers at a single go. In contrast, employees linked with full service restaurants present the check, wait for the guest to pay and then enter the requisite figures into the POS.
The reliability, accuracy and quick results offered by the POS systems installed in restaurants are reaping great advantages for their users and are becoming increasingly popular by the day.
Difference Between ERP Software System And Enterprise System
Many people use enterprise system (ES) and ERP as interchangeable terms but the fact is that there is lot of difference between an enterprise system and an ERP system. Enterprise system is a superset of ERP, an ES includes ERP, SCM and CRM whereas ERP is an application which provides solutions in the form of modules. Enterprise resource planning software is deployed for improving internal functioning of an organization. This system covers all the aspects of any organization and interrelate all the processes so that transfer of information from one process to another is quick, accurate and in real time.
Basically an Enterprise resource planning software is implemented to monitor and streamline internal functions of the organization and facilitate decision making by providing reports in consolidated format to the management. On the other hand ES works to deal matters related to people associated with the organization like buyers and suppliers, this system comes in the form of applications which help the management in making decisions such as whom to deal with, where to market, from where to purchase raw material, ways to increase customer retention etc.
The difference between an ES and an ERP system can be understood by an example, an ERP will get active when an order arrives, it will check the availability of raw material and will help in production planning and material management and keep a track of every activity till the finished goods are shipped, invoice is raised and payment is received. But an enterprise system is active beyond these lines, it helps the management in getting more orders by suggesting new market areas, how to give better offers than competition, generate more business form existing customers and also in choosing vendors and suppliers who can give best offers in terms of quality of raw material and prices. Enterprise system monitors the external relationships of the organization. It can be said that major difference between an enterprise system and an ERP system is that actual ES begins where role of ERP ends.
Technically too there is difference between an enterprise system and an ERP system, ERP system are designed to improve internal functioning of the organization hence come with a database and architecture like one-tier, two-tier or N-tier architecture whereas ES does not have any architecture and its applications utilize the data available in organization’s main database to provide suggestions. Enterprise resource planning modules require customization to matchup with organization’s present working though proper implementation of ERP also needs some changes in the present system of working to improve organization’s efficiency whereas in case of enterprise applications no changes are made and these are deployed as they are and business is run according to the suggestions of these applications.
Another difference between an ES and an ERP system is that enterprise system takes long time to implement as it needs bulk data collected over a period of time to analyze and provide suggestions. Enterprise system is for large organizations and not for small or medium sized organizations, it involves high risks and if not implemented properly can incur heavy losses. But if implemented properly it can be excellent tool to increase profit margins and grow business rapidly.
What Sage CRM Can Offer Your Business
Sage productions’ CRM software known as ACT! is the world’s leading Customer Relations Management software system, and for good reason. This is really quite an amazing tool.
CRM is all about more comprehensive and more efficient management of your time spent contacting, following up with, and managing the databases you have about your clients and prospects and their projects.
With Sage’s ACT!, you make CRM that much more potent and effective in your workaday world. This is an extremely important aspect of your business, especially in the breakneck pace business environment of the 21st century and this digital age. As a marketing and sales professional, one of the great keys to your success is getting organized, and without effective CRM that’s not going to happen. You don’t need to spend half your day looking for notes or files, or trying to remember a key personal detail about a client that you misplaced two weeks ago. You need to be sharp, polished, and have everything at your fingertips–and in the right place at the right time.
Sage’s CRM software lets that happen. With ACT!, you can keep important contact details all in one place and give yourself quick access to any information you may need–thereby making yourself seem like the professional, sharp, attentive, detail-oriented customer rep and salesman that your clients and prospects expect.
ACT! is also very easy to learn and use. The system is laid out in a very user-friendly, logical format, and the user manual is written out and illustrated very clearly. It’s also simple to integrate Sage’s CRM software into your other office application programs such as Word, so that you don’t have to reinvent your own wheels or change the way you work.
With this CRM software up and running, you’ll be up to date on all of your project notes, call logs, meetings, and reports–giving you more efficiency, which leads to more time for marketing and selling, which leads to increased productivity.
In fact you can customize the format and templates of ACT! so that you tailor your database management system to your specific needs and style. Frankly, it’s just like hiring a personal assistant–but for a fraction of the cost and no extra heads to butt together!
The software program’s Dashboard gives you a snapshot of all of your most important information at a glance. You can prioritize with “alarms”, you can organize your meetings and calls schedules days in advance, you can keep up all your critical project progress notes…and then see them all laid out before you in a matter of one minute or less.
E-mail discussions, detailed call histories, contact details, activity notes, To-Do reminders, schedules, and hot sales opportunities are all kept organized and at your fingertips by Sage CRM [http://www.cpio.co.uk/bsolmmme.php] technology.
Easier And Faster Teeth Straightening With Invisalign Braces
Every one wants to have beautiful teeth to appear more attractive. Great looking teeth also boost one’s self-confidence to a great extent. Modern dentistry offers an effective way to improve the appearance of your teeth through invislaign braces. The traditional metal braces were always there to make the necessary corrections to your teeth to improve the smile. But, they come along with their issues and restrictions. In contrast to that, the invisalign braces offer great flexibity and are more popular among the patients.
But what exactly is invisalign?
Technically speaking, it is a modern solution to facilitate teeth straightening without those metallic wires and braces. Rather, a set of clear, durable, almost invisible aligners, made from transparent plastic, is custom moulded for your mouth. These aligners are placed over your teeth to facilitate their movement to desired positions and improve your smile in the process. You’ve to replace the existing set of aligners with the new ones every fortnight.
How to get started?
First, it’s important to ensure that invisalign is right for you. Most of the clinics that provide invisalign treatment usually offer free consultation on it. Just locate such a clinic near your home or office and walk in at your convenient time. It is important to tell here, invisalign uses a software with 3D imaging technology to let you watch a virtual preview of your smile after successful completion of the treatment. This is almost an invaluable incentive, which will tell what you can expect at the end, even before your treatment starts.
How invisalign is better than traditional braces
- Invisalign remains invisible: Unlike the traditional braces, the transparent brackets that invisalign provides, remain invisible in your mouth. Your friends, colleagues and peers will hardly get to know that you’re undergoing teeth straightening therapy, unless you reveal it yourself. Even when you smile standing in front of them, they won’t see a mouth full of metals. It is because of this factor that the therapy is also referred to as the discreet braces treatment.
- Invisalign braces are removable: Unlike the metal braces, the plastic aligners can easily be removed from the mouth, any time, only to slip back again. This allows you enjoy your favourite foods and drinks in one hand, while on the other allows you to maintain optimum oral hygiene through proper brushing and flossing.
- Discreet braces cause minimal discomfort: Although invisalign braces can cause slight inconvenience at the initial stages, but people say it’s much more comfortable than the traditional metal braces, once that period gets over.
- Almost zero chances of allergic reactions: Metal braces are known to trigger allergies in the mouth for some patients. Plastic aligners used in the discreet teeth straightening therapy have almost zero chances of causing such unwanted side-effect.
In addition to the benefits mentioned above, the plastic aligners offer the desired results much faster, as compared to the conventional treatment using metal braces. Teeth straightening in the traditional approach takes about 3 to 4 years, whereas invisalign braces deliver the desired results hardly within a few months. Considering all these factors, the modern approach is steadily gaining popularity over the conventional one.
