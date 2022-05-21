News
Walz accepts enthusiastic DFL endorsement for second term during state convention in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Tim Walz accepted his party’s endorsement for a second term as governor Friday at the State DFL Convention in Rochester, presenting himself as an existential line of defense against a state Republican Party that would restrict voting rights, take away a woman’s right to an abortion and leave schools underfunded if given power.
“When our opponents get on the stage and threaten to jail one of the most honorable and effective public servants in (Secretary of State) Steve Simon … promise to defund schools, believe them,” Walz told the delegates.
“When they stood on the stage, two white guys telling you they are going to tell women about their reproductive rights and ban abortion, believe them,” he added.
Walz’s endorsement came a week after the state GOP anointed physician and former state Sen. Scott Jensen as its gubernatorial candidate.
Walz received the full-throated backing of DFL delegates in a convention that held little drama, unlike in 2018, when delegates rejected Walz in favor of the more liberal candidate, now state Sen. Erin Murphy.
In his acceptance speech, Walz acknowledged the last two years have been unlike “any in our lifetime.”
But he said his approach to the pandemic was justified by the lives saved. He said if “we had not done it our way,” Minnesota would have risen to the top of the list in terms of statewide death rates — like Mississippi where “people die in huge numbers and the economy is undermined.
Walz also said that to make Minnesota “the best state possible,” paid family leave needs to be provided to families. Quality child care needs to be extended to them as well. He also said that labor rights are human rights.
“This state is pro-labor and will always be that way,” Walz said to the cheering throng.
Walz’s bid for a second term comes at a time when Republicans nationwide are feeling energized and motivated. Primaries in Pennsylvania and North Carolina featured a surge of Republican voters at the polls this week, outpacing past midterms.
Inflation is at a four-decade high under Democratic President Joe Biden. Gas prices have soared to well over $4 a gallon. And voters are spending more on groceries to feed their families.
But whether that restive mood is taking root in Minnesota, where the GOP has been frozen out of the governor’s office for 16 years and four election cycles, is less clear.
A social studies teacher from Mankato and former National Guard member, Walz represented the state’s 1st Congressional District from 2007 to 2019 before turning his sights on the governor’s mansion.
A common theme in interviews and comments by delegates Friday was the threat women face in losing their right to an abortion. At the convention, it was used as a rally cry to inspire activists to get to the polls and campaign for Democratic candidates.
“Abortion and birth control on the ballot this year like they have never been in our lifetime,” Sara Stoesz, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood in the North Central States, told the delegates. “We are up for a fight, DFLers.”
“Abortion is essential health care,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in her endorsement speech. “Republicans want to take us back to before Roe, which is unacceptable.”
Among Walz’s strengths is a sizable fundraising advantage over Jensen.
Delegates at the state DFL Convention in Rochester acknowledged how challenging the last couple of years have been, both nationally and statewide, in terms of battling a global pandemic and the disruptions it has caused. Supporters said Walz governed at a challenging time and used science to steer the state through a once-in-a-century pandemic.
Walz also presided over a time of violence and riots in the Twin Cities after the killing of George Floyd by police and the racial reckoning that ensued. Republicans have accused Walz of letting the riot get out of control and not taking firmer actions.
Delegates expressed optimism over Walz’s re-election prospects.
Sharon Erickson-Ropes, a former DFL state senator and Two Harbors resident, said she was confident that Minnesota voters would give Walz credit for his handling of the virus and elect him for another four-year term.
“I think Tim did a great job getting us through COVID. People aren’t happy,” Erickson-Ropes said. “But, you know, we’re dealing with a pandemic.”
Erikson-Ropes said the voters would be presented with a choice between a center-left DFL candidate in Walz and a far-right candidate in Jensen.
“Tim is not as liberal as a lot of Democrats,” she said. “He leads from the center-left, which is where you have to govern a state. So it’ll be center-left against extreme right.”
If delegates were feeling a sense of disquiet and uncertainty about their changes in November, they did not betray those feelings Friday evening.
Other delegates also spoke of their concerns and fears about the possibility of Roe v. Wade, a constitutional guarantee of a women’s right to an abortion, being overturned. A draft Supreme Court opinion leaked last month indicated that the 50-year precedent could be overturned.
“I think people are tired of the divisive Republicans,” said Del Jenkins, a senior network architect and delegate from Cokato. “And I think a woman’s right to choose is really going to be a front-runner issue in this election.”
Jensen said a right to abortion should be limited to cases only when woman’s life is in danger. Although the Minnesota Supreme County’s Doe v. Gomez guarantees a women’s right to an abortion in Minnesota, Republicans say they would seek to change the state constitution and overturn the precedent.
Teresa O’Donnell-Ebner, a La Crescent City Council member and delegate, also agreed that the prospective loss of abortion rights would motivate Democrats to turn out at the polls.
“I think it’s going to be a big factor,” O’Donnell-Eber said. “I think it’s gonna be another chance for us to have some good conversations with people. I do think that the vast majority want that decision to say in place in one form or another.”
David Erickson, a delegate from Eden Prairie, said he felt that Jensen, who opposed Walz’s pandemic public health orders, sounded “a little bit out of the mainstream for Minnesotans.”
“Conservative Democrats, moderate Republicans and independents are such a key block,” he said. “I think they’re going to look at the situation and say that it’s not wise to change horses in the middle of the stream.”
Devin Smeltzer, Jose Miranda lead Twins past Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Devin Smeltzer hoped this spring that after throwing 11 scoreless innings, he had made a compelling case for his inclusion on the Opening Day roster.
Though his spring performance was pristine, the Twins instead decided to option him to Triple-A, where he began the season as a starter there.
Called up last week, Smeltzer has now made two starts, including Friday in which he pitched the Twins to a 6-4 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, giving up two runs in his combined 10 1/3 innings.
Smeltzer again has made a compelling case to stay, perhaps making the decision just a little bit tougher when the Twins have to make a roster move later this weekend to activate starter Bailey Ober from the injured list.
Friday, the southpaw, who spent nearly the entirety of last season injured, gave up one run — it came in the first inning after two singles and a sacrifice fly — in his 5 1/3 innings pitched, lowering his earned-run average to 1.74 in the process.
He pitched with a lead from the beginning as the Twins’ offense scored three runs in the first inning off Royals lefty Daniel Lynch, who threw five shutout innings against them a month ago.
The first three batters of the game — Byron Buxton (walk), Carlos Correa (single), Kyle Garlick (single) — all reached and all scored as the Twins grabbed hold of the lead. The Twins added another run an inning later when Garlick’s sacrifice fly plated Jose Miranda, whose single earlier in the inning snapped a 0-for-20 skid for the rookie.
Later in the game, after the Royals had added a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh off reliever Tyler Duffey, Miranda delivered a clutch two-out double that hit off of center fielder Kyle Isbel’s glove. Gio Urshela and Max Kepler, who walked right before Miranda, scored on the play to give the Twins some breathing room. For Miranda, it marked his first career multi-hit game.
Are Regular Glasses Considered Safety Glasses?
No matter if you are planning to buy new pair of safety glasses or wearing specs many times. It could be challenging for you to view all options for your need. But you are fortunate to live in an age where you have many eyeglasses options. Fine, you have many options, but sometimes several options can prove overwhelming.
Indeed, it is good to have an uncountable choice, but more choices create confusion and stress in your mind when you want to buy them. But first of all, customers need to understand the chief difference between regular and safety glasses. So that you have a better understanding of the difference before buying them. If you are also confused about shopping for safety glasses, you must stick with this post for the best info.
Whether you have a dangerous profession and need to face harsh working settings or are a simple adventurer and like challenges, you would be wondering whether you should go with standard eyeglasses or safety specs. It is vital to know the difference before buying new pair of protective glasses. Ultimately, you will conclude to make the best option for you.
Studying the Difference between Regular and Safety Eyewear:
Before starting, one noticeable difference between standard eyewear and safety glasses is lenses. Whether you may require Prescription Plano lenses. Protective glasses are much stronger than regular glasses for the eyes. These safety lenses have a high standard of impact resistance than regular eyewear.
The protective lenses of safety eyewear are designed for specific materials, and the most used material is polycarbonate. They are manufactured with polycarbonate lenses. Thus polycarbonate lenses are lightweight and impact resistant. But they are soft and more vulnerable to scratching. Fortunately, polycarbonate lenses are equipped with anti-scratch coating. Glass lenses are no doubt, ideally fine for specific scenarios. But they are not ideal if you want to wear them in challenging conditions.
Most of the time, the safety standard on impact resistance lenses is pointed with the specific mark on safety glasses. For example, ANSI is a well-respected safety standard, and all lenses are tested under different series. All safety lenses are passed under these tests to ensure their shatter resistance. One test is a drop ball dropped from 50 inches in height. If lenses break, chip, or crack, the lenses should pass the test. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be ANSI certified. The series of tests ensure the durability of the lenses when put under the highest pressure.
A lens with ANSI certifications is approved for safety in challenging work settings. For example, if you are working in an environment under dirt, dust, and flying objects, ANSI-certified lenses are the best choice. They are excellent choices for sports and sharp particle settings. On the other hand, standard specs don’t satisfy protective standards. So, if any manufacturer ensures lenses can stand against impact situations. In fact, they don’t meet the protective criteria, and it can make you doubtful.
Another chief difference between regular eyewear and safety specs is impact frames. The protecting frames are also designed with various materials, and the most popular material is nylon. The nylon material is lightweight and flexible. Besides, some are made with durable plastic or other metals like titanium.
Likewise, the prescription safety glasses frames naturally are manufactured to stand against impact situations. The safety frames are also passed under a few tests to check durability. Therefore, the drop ball test is one of the tests to ensure the frame’s durability. After passing this test, the safety frame should protect lenses and don’t shatter under certain conditions. Thus safety frames are manufactured with impact material, and you can check its marking on the eyeglasses frame. These safety frames can find on the frame temple or sides of the frame.
On the other hand, regular eyewear doesn’t manufacture with impact material. It cannot withstand impact danger. For example, if standard eyewear accidentally falls in a challenging environment, there is more chance to frame break. Thus, it could be challenging to wear regular eyeglasses if working in a risky environment.
Check out Your Habits before Ordering Online Safety Glasses:
However, all the above are the primary difference, and comparatively, they are straightforward. But this is the best thing to make your decision before looking at your preferences and habits. For example, safety glasses are crucial for laborers, carpenters, plumbers, and machinists.
Indeed, safety managers should consider quality safety glasses so that their workers should remain safe in hazardous working conditions. Besides, if you are operating in home improvement tasks or yard work, you should consider safety specs. These projects have a lot of possibilities to lead to severe eye injuries. Thus, if you require additional safety while playing a sport, protective specs are essential requirements for your job.
But, if you observe that you don’t need safety glasses and regular eyewear can satisfy you, go ahead. These protective specs will undoubtedly provide you with clear vision. But they cannot deliver you additional safety from debris, and flying particles can hit your lenses. Regular eyewear is more stylish as compared to protective eyewear. So, don’t consider safety specs if an aesthetic factor is more considerable for you. Thus decide according to your preferences.
Is it Possible to Use Prescription Eyewear as Protective Glasses?
While taking the best care of eyesight, safety is crucial. For workers who need the best protection in their dangerous working environment, it could be risky for your eyes to provide ordinary protection. Prescription safety glasses are a crucial requirement for impact work settings.
Many people question why they use prescription safety glasses than regular eyeglasses. First of all, prescription safety glasses are designed equally. Besides, protective specs are created for optimal safety of eyes for dangerous working projects.
Protective glasses are designed with durable material, and they have different thicknesses of safety frames and lenses as per projects. The safety standards are structured through federal law. On the other hand, regular prescription eyewear uses ordinary materials that only provide correct vision. Thus they don’t provide ultimate safety from hazards things as flying particles and gases.
By the above argument, prescription eyewear cannot use in the place of safety glasses. Due to specific design, ordinary prescription eyewear cannot use as Rx safety glasses. Safety glasses are designed for different purposes and functions. Thus safety glasses are manufactured to meet high safety ANSI standards. Therefore, prescription safety glasses follow the same safety principle.
Another most important question is about wearing prescription eyewear under safety glasses. Absolutely yes! because most safety glasses are designed to wear over prescription eyewear. They are known as safety goggles due to their large size and easily adjust over standard specs. Such safety specs are made for construction sites and labs because they have additional space to fit standard eyewear. Thus, if you don’t have prescription safety specs, you should consider a protective goggle with a specific ANSI safety standard.
Safety Frames are Excellent Protection:
There are several factors to consider while buying protective eyewear. Appropriate eye safety is essential for the protection and health of workers. The OSHA calculated that several people get eye injuries eyewear year. Efficient protection for the eyes is key to reducing health costs for employers. According to some statistics, many people miss their working days due to eye injuries. Besides, these eye injury expenses of workers have accessed approximately $300 million per annum.
Some others report maximum work-related eye injuries are preventable with appropriate protective eyewear. Safety eyewear is the ideal solution, and there is no other comparison. Every human being is physically different, and thus everyone has specific vision requirements. Therefore, never rely on one size fit all and choose safety glasses as per needs, work environment, and tasks. Every worker should consider their own requirement as per work settings.
Safety Glasses Should be OSHA and ANSI Safety Standards:
Protective eyewear is only considered authentic if safety frames and lenses meet specific safety requirements defined by OSHA and ANSI. OSHA establishes safety standards, and ANSI sets protective standards for different eyewear products and safety frames. These standards ensure that required safety eyewear is safety approved.
Therefore, ANSI Z87.1 safety standards should mark on the temple or sides of the eyeglasses frames. Besides, the marking is visible on the safety frames. Because it is the identification of the safety glasses. Let’s check out different safety ranks used in safety glasses for specific tasks.
- Z87 for basics and Z87+ for impact
- R for infrared rays
- U for ultraviolet rays
- W for welding projects
- V for photochromic lenses
- S for special lens designing
Other Factors to Consider for Safety Glasses:
It is essential to consider the perfect fit for protective eyewear frames or safety goggles while picking the exact prescription safety glasses. If you don’t have the right prescription glasses or a comfy fit are useless. Because the improper fit of safety glasses cannot deliver appropriate protection, workers don’t like to wear them. There are several factors to consider to ensure protective frames and safety goggles. In order to provide perfect eye protection to workers, employees should follow these factors.
- Identify potential dangers for the specific projects
- Frame fit is essential, and choose safety frames according to face size and shape.
- Choose carefully safety glasses, particularly prescription lenses
Always buy safety glasses from reliable sources. Therefore, purchase quality safety glasses with a warranty. So that you can return or exchange safety glasses in case of defective ones.
Therefore, it is essential to identify potential dangers because every hazard has a specific safety standard. These safety standards are made to meet different projects. Therefore, safety managers should assess potential threats if there are present. The hazard assessment will determine the perfect safety eyewear for the workers. The common threats are as follows.
- Impact
- Intense radiation
- Different particles like flying and airborne particles
- Chemicals droplets and splashes
Frame kit for Safety Glasses:
Wearing protective eyewear is essential to keep workers secure in hazardous workplaces. Therefore, employees should provide safety glasses to the comfortable for workers and a perfect fit for them. Appropriate fitting is crucial for personal safety gears. Every person has a different bone structure, age, weight, and gender.
Thus workers need individual safety glasses. Facial structure and head shape is different, and don’t compromise on one size fits all. Safety frames should have proper fitting as per facial bones because workers want to wear comfortable eyewear.
There are several options regarding safety glasses online, and it can make it hard to choose the best piece for your eyes. Besides, online shopping can be overwhelming for comfortable fit and comfort. It is also suggestible to get the best recommendation from professional opticians for perfect fitting. The expert eye care providers can ensure you appropriate fit for a dangerous working environment.
Besides, an expert optician can suggest accurate Rx lenses for vision correction. Identify your face shape because it is the best thing to get the exact size of the safety frame while buying prescription safety glasses. Face shapes influence frame size and are a comfy fit for safety glasses. Human beings have five face shapes: oval, round, pear, square, and heart. Most protective frames come with Rx lenses. But if you have any refractive issue, you must approach a professional eye care provider for the correct prescription.
Thus your eyes require quality protection against impact danger.
As mentioned earlier, protective eyewear is entirely different from standard specs. Thus, you cannot use regular eyewear replacement for safety eyewear. Protective specs are created with the material of a jet windshield. Having been tested under specific test series against impact particles, they cannot shatter easily. Standard eyeglasses are created with regular plastic and are unfit to stand against impact hazards. Besides, they are too risky for the eyes because of easier shattering. Safety glasses deliver you 360 coverage that is not possible with regular eyewear.
Summary:
While playing or working in an impact condition that is a chief threat to your eyes, safety glasses are the only solution. Safety glasses are manufactured to conform impact standards. Most protective eyewear is created with a polycarbonate that is lightweight but impacts.
On-Demand Production of custom Soap boxes Containers
Soap may be provided to consumers most effectively by using personalized soap boxes near me. A customer’s positive impression of a product or service may have a significant impact on a company’s success. Customers are more likely to purchase a product if it is presented in an appealing package. The product’s packaging should be so visually appealing that it can compete on its own in the marketplace.
The way your soap is packed and displayed has a large role in its ability to sell more
The number of sales you make overtime may be significantly influenced by the way you display your products to potential customers. Even if a product is of exceptional quality, soap packaging supplies wholesale may have a major influence on it.
Several benefits may be gained for your company by doing comprehensive research and selecting the ideal framework for your target audience.
When dealing with a Custom Soap Packaging Boxes provider, what can you expect?
When it comes to packaging, every firm wants to ensure that the final product is exactly as it was when it left the factory. Make sure the provider is respectable and has been in business for some time before you get started with this task. If you keep a blunder in your back pocket, you won’t ever make one. Customers of Custom Boxes have the option of making additional selections.
We provide wholesale soap boxes that might help you build your company
Due to the similarity of the items produced by several firms, they may need the same amount of specially-designed boxes. To be successful, the business has to be able to buy bulk wholesale custom Soap Boxes near me. You’ll be able to obtain the bulk of the items you need if you keep shopping in this manner. You may save even more money by purchasing in bulk from the store’s wholesale department. Buying in bulk might save you money since the price per unit reduces when you purchase in large.
You’ll need to create and label unique soap boxes to increase your marketing plan
Custom Soap Boxes Canada will help you realize your dream of having your brand printed to the finest possible quality. Suppose you commissioned the services of a graphic designer to create a unique logo for your company? Considering that you have the most intriguing product on the market, it’s not hard to understand why people feel that you are the best.
The design team at Custom Boxes is unrivaled. To meet your packaging requirements, these designers are in charge of creating the most effective logos they can. Your company’s image is shaped over an extended period since there is no room for error when using this kind of marketing.
Custom soap boxes are an essential part of any marketing plan
Custom Soap Boxes near me are built to the greatest possible standards: this is what you have in mind. If you engaged a designer to create a unique logo for your company, what would happen? You can see why people feel your product is the best in the industry.
The design team at Custom Boxes is unrivaled. These designers are in charge of creating the most effective logos to fit your packaging requirements. This kind of marketing strategy leaves no space for mistakes, so the perceptions others have of your company will be molded for a long period.
The following are examples of custom soap packaging:
Bring the item back in the best condition possible.
recyclable and ecologically friendly
A variety of patterns and sizes are available to suit your requirements.
increasing the awareness of your company’s brand
What materials are utilized for Soap Packaging?
When you touch a handcrafted Soap Box in your hands, you can immediately see that it is constructed mostly of cardboard. Paperboard and Kraft papers, for example, should not be overlooked.
What sets our Custom Soap Boxes apart from other packaging solutions because they are ecologically friendly?
It may be tough to find a reputable and well-known producer of soap boxes. Packaging may be necessary if you’re just starting in the manufacturing and marketing of products. This is the appropriate location for you to be. We at custom boxes are committed to offering eco-friendly customized soap packaging for our customers. This is something we take great pride in.
It is possible to enhance recycled-material soap packaging in several ways
The packaging is very durable and long-lasting. In this very competitive industry, Custom Boxes also provides free shipping to all of its clients, no matter where they are located. Also available are bulk discounts, eye-catching logo designs, and competitive prices.
