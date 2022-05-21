News
WATCH: Adley Rutschman learns he’s headed to Orioles: ‘We’re not looking for a hero. Be Adley Rutschman.’
When Buck Britton was promoted to the manager of Triple-A Norfolk, among the duties he was most looking forward to was telling players they were heading to the majors for the first time.
Friday night, he got to deliver that news to top Orioles prospect Adley Rutschman.
Rutschman, baseball’s No. 1 prospect, was officially added to the Orioles’ roster Saturday morning. The night before, Britton called him into the visiting manager’s office in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Rutschman had received a night off after catching three straight games.
Here’s how Britton told Rutschman he was heading to the majors, thanks to a video the Orioles shared.
Britton: “You can have a seat. I was just going to tell you, dude, you’ve had a lot going on, all right?”
Rutschman: “Yeah.”
Britton: “A lot of hype. Today, I think, was a lot about managing your workload. You caught three games in a row. I don’t want you to feel like, ‘Oh, why didn’t I play?’ I know you had that question.
“But they’re trying to be as careful as they can with you. I will say, like, the way you’ve handled all of this has been super impressive. I’m not shocked because the first day I saw you in 2020, there was something different, but the way you’ve handled it and carried yourself, I just want to make sure that you know that you don’t have to do more than you’re doing, all right? What you’re doing is plenty. Don’t go out there and do anything more than you have to.
“We’re not looking for a hero. Be Adley Rutschman. Because the regular Adley Rutschman is plenty, all right, you get what I’m saying? Especially, when you’re going to Camden Yards and you’re going to play in the big leagues for the first time.”
A small smile appeared on Rutschman’s face, then outfielder DJ Stewart stormed into the office and yelled, “Let’s goooooooo!” with Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall, Kyle Stowers and Greg Cullen coming in behind him and grabbing Rutschman as they all began to bounce around the room in excitement.
There’s always been plenty of hype surrounding Rutschman. Friday night, it came in the form of his teammates’ joy in Britton’s office.
()
Working Strategies: Summertime job tips for teens
It’s almost the end of May, which means that summer is right around the corner. At least summer in all the ways that matter: The end of the school term, the beginning of tourism season for much of the country, and the onset of family vacations.
And who’s at the center of these disparate trend lines? The American teenager. When 16-19 year-olds are let loose from school, they might be traveling with their families on those vacations, but they could just as well be working at the national parks or amusement centers visited by other vacationers.
As you might guess, this is one of the best years in recent memory for teens who want a summer job. Not only are there labor shortages all over the place, but wages are higher than usual and employers are more forgiving of a worker’s limited experience.
If you are a teen reading this article (alright, if you are a teen whose newspaper-reading parent passed along this article), now is the time to get your ducks in a row for a great summer work experience.
The following steps will give you a good start on this process. The order of the steps mostly doesn’t matter, but it would be smart to start contacting employers (step 5) by the first week of June, if not sooner. Although many jobs are already spoken for, there are excellent opportunities still available.
1 – Review your schedule. If you’re taking summer school or vacationing with your family, some of your time is already obligated. Use an electronic or paper calendar to better visualize your available time, while helping you decide how many hours a week you can offer.
2 – Consider your goals. At this stage you may not know what kinds of jobs you’d be best at doing. Discovering that is actually one of the benefits of a summer job, so that’s not a problem in itself.
But if you do have a goal, such as learning or using particular skills (Carpentry? Cooking? Coding?), or working in a certain way (Outdoors? Helping seniors? Teaching kids?) — now is the time to explore summer jobs that would meet that criteria.
3 – Write your résumé. You may already have a résumé, or this may be the first time you’ve needed one. In either case, know that using a résumé instead of/in addition to an online application lets you access more opportunities. For example, if you heard the music store might be hiring but couldn’t find a job posting, you could bring your résumé directly to the store and ask for an appointment with the manager.
The résumé itself doesn’t need to be complex. Start with your name, followed by your email and phone number (but not your address), followed by a sentence or two that describes you and your goal: Reliable, outgoing student with good math skills seeking a part-time summer job in an office or store. It’s fine to omit the type of job, if you don’t have a specific goal.
Next, you can create a short bullet list of strengths, such as *Accurate *Willing to learn *Able to use Excel, Word and PowerPoint *Comfortable greeting customers.
Now write down any jobs you’ve had already, including babysitting, side businesses or helping with your family’s business or farm. The next section is for any volunteering you’ve done, and the final section is for school, including activities you’ve been part of.
4 – Decide where to apply. Do your transportation choices mean the job needs to be bike-accessible? In that case, bike that distance in all directions and write down places that would interest you. Otherwise, you can build your list according to your interests or where your friends are already working.
5 – Start contacting employers. If you see appealing jobs online, go ahead and apply that way. Otherwise, you can combine in-person and online processes to reach the employers you’d like to talk with. Once you have a system in place, contact at least 10 employers each week (20 is better), to ensure interviews before too much of the summer has slipped past.
As you can see, getting a summer job isn’t complicated, but it does take persistence and determination. These steps should also work if you’re younger than 16, although some employers cannot hire at that age. If that happens, you may need to check with a local youth employment program, or hustle up your own side business.
However you land your work, good luck and enjoy your summer!
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
Wisconsin Republicans gather to vote on endorsements
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans are gathering Saturday to consider whether to endorse a candidate in the hotly contested governor’s race, as some argued they shouldn’t pick a favorite before the August primary in the battleground state.
The top candidates in the governor’s race were slated to make their pitch for an endorsement to more than 1,500 delegates attending the annual convention in the Madison suburb of Middleton. But first, those delegates must decide whether to include a “no endorsement” option as suggested by one gubernatorial candidate and other activists.
Winning the endorsement requires support from 60% of delegates.
The party’s endorsement is important because it unlocks funding from the state party, which can then spend as much as it wants on the winner. Being united is all the more important when facing an incumbent such as Gov. Tony Evers in a race that’s a top priority for Democrats nationally.
The Republican Party has endorsed candidates since 2009 and winning that backing was crucial to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s win in his first race in 2010. Johnson, who is up for reelection this year, was slated to address the convention before the endorsement speeches.
The gubernatorial candidates are former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who polls show is the frontrunner; construction business co-owner Tim Michels; business consultant and former Marine Kevin Nicholson; and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun.
Nicholson has advocated for no endorsement, but he still wants his name in consideration.
Whether there is an endorsement or not, voters will decide who advances to face Evers in November. The primary is Aug. 9.
Beating Evers and reelecting Johnson are top priorities for Wisconsin Republicans this year. But divisions within the party have been a distraction; Some Republicans have called for the ouster of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for not pursuing Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud vigorously enough.
All of the GOP gubernatorial candidates have questioned the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin.
Ramthun, whose campaign for governor is focused on decertifying Biden’s win in 2020, said recently that Vos should be prosecuted over his response to the election.
Trump will hang heavy over the two-day convention. He hasn’t endorsed anyone in the governor’s race primary, but all of the main candidates except for Nicholson have met with him to try and get his blessing.
In addition to the governor’s race, Republicans will be voting on endorsements for statewide races for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer. The state Democratic Party convention will be June 25 in La Crosse. Democrats do not endorse.
Australian prime minister concedes election defeat
By ROD McGUIRK
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister conceded defeat after an election Saturday that could deliver a minority government.
Scott Morrison acted quickly despite millions of votes yet to be counted because an Australian prime minister must attended a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with U.S., Japanese and Indian leaders.
“I believe it’s very important that this country has certainty. I think it’s very important this country can move forward,” Morrison said.
“And particularly over the course of this week with the important meetings that are being held, I think it’s vitally important there’s a very clear understanding about the government of this country,” he added.
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as prime minister after his Labor party clenched its first electoral win since 2007.
Labor has promised more financial assistance and a robust social safety net as Australia grapples with the highest inflation since 2001 and soaring housing prices.
The party also plans to increase minimal wages, and on the foreign policy front, it proposed to establish a Pacific defense school to train neighboring armies in response to China’s potential military presence on the Solomon Islands on Australia’s doorstep.
It also wants to tackle climate change with a more ambitious 43% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Morrison’s Liberal party-led coalition was seeking a fourth three-year term. It holds the narrowest of majorities — 76 seats in the 151-member House of Representatives, where parties need a majority to form a government.
In early counting on Saturday, the coalition was on track to win 38 seats, Labor 71, seven were unaligned lawmakers and 23 were too close to call.
Minor parties and independents appeared to be taking votes from the major parties, which increases the likelihood of a hung parliament and a minority government.
Australia most recent hung parliaments were from 2010-13, and during World War II.
A record proportion of postal votes because of the pandemic, which won’t be added to the count until Sunday, adds to the uncertainty in early counting.
As well as campaigning against Labor, Morrison’s conservative Liberals fought off a new challenge from so-called teal independent candidates to key government lawmakers’ reelection in party strongholds.
At least four Liberal lawmakers appeared to have lost their seats to teal independents including Liberal Party deputy leader Josh Frydenberg, who had been considered Morrison’s most likely successor.
“What we have achieved here is extraordinary,” teal candidate and former foreign correspondent Zoe Daniels said in her victory speech. “Safe Liberal seat. Two-term incumbent. Independent,” she added.
The teal independents are marketed as a greener shade than the Liberal Party’s traditional blue color and want stronger government action on reducing Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions than either the government or Labor are proposing.
The government’s Senate leader Simon Birmingham was concerned by big swings toward several teal candidates.
“It is a clear problem that we are losing seats that are heartland seats, that have defined the Liberal Party for generations,” Birmingham said.
“If we lose those seats — it is not certain that we will — but there is clearly a big movement against us and there is clearly a big message in it,” Birmingham added.
Due to the pandemic, around half of Australia’s 17 million electors have voted early or applied for postal votes, which will likely slow the count.
Voting is compulsory for adult citizens and 92% of registered voters cast ballots at the last election.
Early polling for reasons of travel or work began two weeks ago and the Australian Electoral Commission will continue collecting postal votes for another two weeks.
The government changed regulations on Friday to enable people recently infected with COVID-19 to vote over the phone.
Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said more than 7,000 polling stations opened as planned and on time across Australia despite 15% of polling staff falling sick this week with COVID-19 and flu.
Albanese said he had thought Morrison would have called the election last weekend because Australia’s prime minister is expected at a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“If we get a clear outcome today then whoever is prime minister will be on a plane to Tokyo on Monday, which isn’t ideal, I’ve got to say, immediately after a campaign,” Albanese said.
Analysts have said that Morrison left the election until the latest date available to him to give himself more time to reduce Labor’s lead in opinion polls.
