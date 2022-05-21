What Did Taylor Swift Study At NYU

Share Pin 0 Shares

Blank Space singer Taylor Swift has graduated from New York University, well, and accepted an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts.

She didn’t go to the University, but she’s been offered the honorary doctorate. An honorary award is usually given to the celebs by a University; to honor their achievements in certain areas of expertise. The universities relinquish all the standard requirements, such as sitting in exams and studying, and offer them doctorates as praise.

What Degree Did Taylor Swift Receive?

On Wednesday, the 18th of May, Taylor Swift was presented with an honorary degree of Doctorate of Fine Arts by the New York University. This Degree celebrates her achievements in the music industry, and she can now be called Doctor Taylor Swift officially.

She has given 9 original albums and has won 29 Billboard Music Awards, 34 American Music Awards, and 11 Grammys.

People think she is originally from New York, but she was born in Tennessee. New York University has been a big fan of hers; given that is why she chose her to honor with a degree. The University has even dedicated courses to her music, writing, and business.

In an official press release, the University celebrated Taylor’s many accomplishments. It said she’s the most prolific and eminent artist of her generation; and the only female artist to win a Grammy for album of the year thrice.

Due to the intricate nature of artistic force, Taylor could not resume her studies and dedicated her time to the music industry, which ultimately paid off well.

In her speech to NYUs class 2022, she said it can an astounding when you’re figuring out who you want to be, who you are now; and how to take steps to go where you want to go. She said she has good news that it’s totally up to you to figure out, and she also has bad news. It’s totally up to you.

Taylor Accepts The Degree .

Taylor accepts the honor on Wednesday at New York University, 2022. In the opening line, she mentioned that the last time she was in the size of this stadium, and wore a glittery leotard and heels; what she is wearing now is much more comfortable.

Later she thanked the University for the degree and added that she was 90% sure she was here because of her song 22. Later she thanked the University that it made her doctor; at least on paper, and jokingly said she was not the type of doctor one would want in case of an emergency.

She continued her speech, thanked her family, told how she had never had a normal college experience, and congratulated the students who managed the college during the pandemic.

