What You Need to Know Before You Call an Insurance Company About Water Damage
When your home or business has suffered from water damage, you have two options in place: you can rant and rail at your insurance company and eventually get compensated for the damages…
…Or you could get your home repaired faster by your insurance company by having these expert tips and techniques up your sleeve!
Stay Calm.
Let’s face it – many of us would rather get a root canal than call an insurance company about water damage. However, don’t let your frustration or anger rise to the surface, as this is the quickest way to undermine your own efforts to get compensation. Remember, that insurance agent is a person too – and they’ll be far more likely to help you out if you’re calm, cool and collected.
Know Your Deductible.
Don’t rely on your insurance provider to be forthcoming about every detail on your policy, including your deductible. Your deductible will be determined based on the premiums you’ve paid for your homeowners’ insurance; therefore, if your premiums are higher, your deductible will be significantly lower. Find your insurance policy and familiarize yourself with your deductible before making that phone call.
Take Plenty of Pictures.
Before you can collect compensation from your insurance company, you’ll need to provide proof of the water damage in your business or home. Use a digital camera that indicates the time and date of the photos, as this will help your claim process faster.
Record Who You Talk To.
When pursuing your claim, there’s a good chance that you’ll speak to numerous agents. Save yourself a major headache and make sure that you get the name and extension number of the agent you’ve spoken to. Take notes of your conversation and, if possible, record it. While most insurance companies record these conversations, it’s best to arm yourself should your insurance company renege on a verbal agreement.
Spot the Warning Signs of Aging Plumbing
Learn to identify the signs of aging plumbing by examining your water quality and being on the lookout for pinhole leaks and pipe corrosion. While it is a costly project to install new piping throughout a home, it is even more expensive to repair water damage and broken pipes.
What Type of Pipes Are In Your Home?
The age of your home will most likely determine the condition of your pipes, along with the type of piping material. Brass pipes can last 40 to 70 years, copper pipes can last more than 50 years and galvanized steel pipes can last from 20 to 50 years. It’s important to note that the time frames are completely subjective. For homes located in regions with hard water, pipes may break down much sooner than expected, as the high calcium and magnesium levels cause scale deposits to form inside pipes, and eventually cause clogs.
If your pipes are made of lead, you must completely replace each one as soon as possible. Though lead pipes have a life span of up to 100 years, the compound can poison your water supply. If your pipes are made of polybutylene, a popular piping material choice in the 1970s, your plumbing is at high risk for breakage. Polybutylene is inexpensive, but has proven unable to handle long-term contact with water treatment chemicals such as chlorine.
Observe Water Quality and Usage
Pay attention to the taste and color of your water. If you spot orange-tinted water in any bathtub or sink drain, it could signal pipe corrosion. Pipe erosion is inevitable – high-powered water flow will eventually wear down any pipe. However, pipe corrosion occurs when the water chemically reacts with the pipe’s makeup, eating away at its interior and causing premature disintegration. Corroded pipes not only give water an unpleasant taste, but could cause the water to pose a serious health hazard when ingested. Corrosion is a clear indication of outdated, unfit plumbing systems.
If you notice a recent water bill increase even though your normal routine has not changed, this could be a sign of a pipe leak. Even the smallest leak can create widespread water and mold damage, and if it goes undetected it may worsen. Experienced plumbers can use techniques to pinpoint the source, replace the leaking pipe section and search out any other weak spots in the system.
Inspect Exposed Piping Regularly
Two obstacles work against homeowners who are dedicated to keeping their plumbing functioning properly. First, new homeowners may not know if the pipes were well-maintained by the previous property owner or what previous plumbing issues, if any, existed. Second, plumbing lines are commonly hidden from view inside walls and ceilings.
Homeowners can obtain a copy of the home inspector’s report conducted before the sale of the property to discern the age and type of pipes in the home and if any plumbing concerns were noted. They can also inspect the sections of exposed piping, such as those located in a garage or crawl space, for signs of flaking metal or rust. If small leaks are popping up in the visible sections, other pipes may be experiencing the same problems. In this case, it’s time to call a plumber who can diagnose any concealed plumbing problems.
For experienced advice on the current state of your pipes, schedule an inspection with a trusted local plumber who can thoroughly assess if your home is showing signs of aging plumbing in need of repair or replacement.
13 Ways to Save Money On Your Boat Insurance
Ships are the nearest things to dreams that hands have ever made.
– Robert N. Rose
A lot of people ask me if I were shipwrecked, and could only have one book, what would it be? I always say ‘How to Build a Boat’
– Stephen Wright
Work like a captain, play like a pirate
– Unknown
People(read: Men) love boats. We take care of our boats and treasure them almost as much as a member of the family. Most that have boats have boat insurance, but how much are you really paying for that insurance? If you said to yourself while reading this, “Too much… ” then this article may just be worth a read for you!We hope that this “baker’s dozen” of boating insurance helps you save some money.
First, see what your state requires. Different states require different requirements for proper boat insurance. Most states require a minimum of personal liability insurance. Property damage is also important if your boat is ported or kept anywhere else other than your home. Don’t forget that non-motorized personal watercraft do not require vehicle insurance.
Put all watercraft on the same policy. In addition, see if your automobile insurer can insure your boat(s) as well. Combining policies is a great way to save money and reduce your interest rates.
Switching to liability can help you save. Do this only if you’re comfortable with having your insurance only pay for the damage you do to OTHERS, not your own boat.
Make sure you know the limits of your liability insurance. Check with your liability provider to make sure that all events that can happen are covered. Not all policies are created equal.
Joining a group or organization is beneficial. Most insurers want their drivers to be educated on proper boating procedures. So much so that the majority will offer a discount if you take a reputable course on boating. One good example is the US Power Squadrons course. Even if your insurance provider doesn’t give you a discount, the knowledge you receive can definitely save you money!
Experience matters when it comes to your premiums. Make sure you have a more mature and more experienced boat operator on your boat insurance. This will avoid the added costs of having young and/or inexperienced people on your policy.
Choose the right deductible for your income. Make sure that the deductible you agree to pay for won’t be more than you can afford in the case of an accident. You also shouldn’t have your deductible so low that you can’t afford the premiums.
Keep the boat safe while on shore as well as on the water. Storing your boat in a secure area is vital. If you keep your boat stored in an insured property, you may be able to have the damages covered from your property insurance. Proper investigation of the terms of your property insurance will determine if this is a possible option to save you some money.
Ask for discounts like these listed below. Here are some examples of discounts offered by many insurers:
Responsible Driver
Original Owner
Paid in full
Multi-policy
Safety Course
Is cancelling my insurance during off-season a good option? It’s never a good idea to cancel your boat insurance. Your boat insurance can be damaged during the off-season, and if you’re not covered, you pay the damages. This practice will also prevent you from saving through loyalty discounts such as vanishing deductible. A safer way to save during the off-season is to remove any of the perks that involve actually using the boat, like towing emergency or uninsured boaters insurance. If you do this, make sure you reinstate your previous coverages before you get back on the water!
Consider “port risk” and what can be done to your boat on land. This policy can provide coverage associated with storing your boat, but not any of the navigation coverages. It is a reasonable option in conjunction to the question above.
Know the boating market and how it can fluctuate. In the boating market your boat is constantly losing value. This equals a reduced premium! Regularly check with your insurer to see if you qualify for a lower rate.
Join a club or organization. If you can find a boating safety course in your area, most insurers will provide a discount similar to taking a safe car driving class.
New Government Accounting System In The Philippines (NGAS)
Introduction
Accounting is an effective tool of management in evaluating the performance of the different agencies of government. The performance of the public managers would depend at most, on financial reports generated by the use of accounting systems.
Cognizant of this need, a new accounting system needs to be developed that would help the different agencies to hit on financial targets, and at the same time be understood by all users of financial reports.
With this new development, the Commission on Audit (COA), under the new 1987 Constitution, promulgated the New Government Accounting System in the Philippines (NGAs) for use by all government agencies.
The shift to NGAs was made in response to the following need:
1. Adoption of an accounting system that is in conformity with the International Accounting Standards.
2. Computerization of the accounting systems to generate reports that will be easy to understand by the general public.
3. Preparation of regular and routinary financial reports.
4. The use of the generated financial reports as tools of management in decision making.
Government Accounting – Defined
Under Section 109, of the Presidential Decree (PD) no. 1445, defines Government Accounting as one that encompasses the process of analyzing, classifying, summarizing and communicating all transactions that are involved in the receipt and disbursement of all government funds and properties, and interpreting the results thereof. In pursuant to this definition, objectives were set to cover several areas in government operations.
Objectives of Government Accounting
1. To produce relevant financial information about past and present transactions of government.
2. To serve as basis for decision making for future operations
3. To serve as the control mechanism for the receipt, disposition and utilization of government funds and properties
4. To come up with financial reports pertaining to the results of operations of various government agencies that are for dissemination to the public.
Summation
The need for timely preparation of financial reports in government is necessary to evaluate the performance of the different agencies of government. The result of the reports would indicate the areas that may still need improvement, as well as come up with the budgetary requirements for these agencies if needed.
Public officers are managers of funds, that are entrusted to them by the national government. The financial reports would clearly show if the agencies are achieving what is mandated of them. These reports would also show the extent in the use of agency assets and resources, as well as the need for additional infusion of funds if required
The accounting data would show how the funds of government were used. This would also reveal the inflow and outflow of funds and the need for stiffer fund management and control, if necessary.
On Accounting Responsibility
This fiscal responsibility emanates from the Constitution and its governing laws, rules and promulgation. The mandate as prescribed under the said Constitution of the Philippines calls for the keeping of the general accounts, as well as the promulgation and submission of financial reports that would cover the operations of government.
The government officers that are mandated to discharge the above-stated Accounting responsibilities are the Commission on Audit (COA), the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) – to discharge the functions of government in consonance with its commitment to all Filipinos.
