What’s the deal with NFTs? Snoop Dogg is coming to Minneapolis to explain

A four-day conference exploring digital ownership and the way emerging technologies could interact with art, sports and entertainment has landed at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

VeeCon is the brainchild of serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, better known as Gary Vee.

It’s billed as an event “featuring icons of business, sports, music, arts, Web3, and popular culture in conversation to build lasting relationships, share ideas, and connect with the community.”

VeeCon is expected to draw over 10,000 visitors from around world who will hear from 150 speakers, from New Age guru Deepak Chopra to filmmaker Spike Lee and the ubiquitous rapper Snoop Dogg.

Tickets were sold in the form of NFTs, which are non-fungible tokens sold on the blockchain, a digital ledger of transactions. Much of the conference will dive into the potential applications for NFTs.

Conference attendee Ami Barzelay, a San Francisco man who has dabbled in the NFT market, described NFT ownership as “digital bragging rights.” An NFT, which could be an image, song or video, can be copied and enjoyed by anyone in the world, but it may have just one owner.

The NFT market, still in its infancy, has seen wild swings in what people are willing to pay for digital assets, which Barzelay has experienced first-hand. He said that for fun, he paid $100 for a video clip of Tiger Woods and later sold it for $5,000.

There is inherent skepticism and fear around buying and selling things that don’t exist in the physical world, which VeeCon aims to address.

During a media luncheon Thursday, Vaynerchuk said it would take education, communication and time to get people more comfortable with the idea of NFTs and the blockchain.

“Many of us remember either us, or especially our parents, being incredibly scared and uncomfortable” using a credit card for an online purchase, he said.

And while there were some early problems with fraud and theft, safeguards eventually were developed. That’ll happen soon enough for the blockchain, he said, predicting that in 20 years that’s how all property sales will be recorded.

“Education and communication solve everything,” he said.

While the conference, which runs through Sunday afternoon, is focused on NFTs, there’s much more to learn about their place in the new world of the blockchain.

“NFTs are really fun for collectability, but it is a tiny part of the consumer blockchain,” Vaynerchuk said. “We will eventually all interact with NFTs because they will be our airline tickets, they will be our receipts, they will be our tickets to U.S. Bank Stadium, they will be our membership cards. Right now, we use plastic, QR codes or email confirmations for many things that I think the blockchain will eat up because it’s better technology for those things. It will just take some time.”