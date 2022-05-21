News
What’s the deal with NFTs? Snoop Dogg is coming to Minneapolis to explain
A four-day conference exploring digital ownership and the way emerging technologies could interact with art, sports and entertainment has landed at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
VeeCon is the brainchild of serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, better known as Gary Vee.
It’s billed as an event “featuring icons of business, sports, music, arts, Web3, and popular culture in conversation to build lasting relationships, share ideas, and connect with the community.”
VeeCon is expected to draw over 10,000 visitors from around world who will hear from 150 speakers, from New Age guru Deepak Chopra to filmmaker Spike Lee and the ubiquitous rapper Snoop Dogg.
Tickets were sold in the form of NFTs, which are non-fungible tokens sold on the blockchain, a digital ledger of transactions. Much of the conference will dive into the potential applications for NFTs.
Conference attendee Ami Barzelay, a San Francisco man who has dabbled in the NFT market, described NFT ownership as “digital bragging rights.” An NFT, which could be an image, song or video, can be copied and enjoyed by anyone in the world, but it may have just one owner.
The NFT market, still in its infancy, has seen wild swings in what people are willing to pay for digital assets, which Barzelay has experienced first-hand. He said that for fun, he paid $100 for a video clip of Tiger Woods and later sold it for $5,000.
There is inherent skepticism and fear around buying and selling things that don’t exist in the physical world, which VeeCon aims to address.
During a media luncheon Thursday, Vaynerchuk said it would take education, communication and time to get people more comfortable with the idea of NFTs and the blockchain.
“Many of us remember either us, or especially our parents, being incredibly scared and uncomfortable” using a credit card for an online purchase, he said.
And while there were some early problems with fraud and theft, safeguards eventually were developed. That’ll happen soon enough for the blockchain, he said, predicting that in 20 years that’s how all property sales will be recorded.
“Education and communication solve everything,” he said.
While the conference, which runs through Sunday afternoon, is focused on NFTs, there’s much more to learn about their place in the new world of the blockchain.
“NFTs are really fun for collectability, but it is a tiny part of the consumer blockchain,” Vaynerchuk said. “We will eventually all interact with NFTs because they will be our airline tickets, they will be our receipts, they will be our tickets to U.S. Bank Stadium, they will be our membership cards. Right now, we use plastic, QR codes or email confirmations for many things that I think the blockchain will eat up because it’s better technology for those things. It will just take some time.”
News
Tonight’s Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game is postponed; doubleheader set for Sunday
The Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game scheduled for Friday evening at Yankee Stadium was postponed because of impending inclement weather.
It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, with the first game starting at 2:05 p.m. Central time.
This story will be updated.
()
News
What Happened To Ellen DeGeneres Today
Ellen Cancelled?
The audiences have adored Ellen DeGeneres’s TV Show since 2003. Ellen has been the most loving host of the talk show and finally bidding farewell after 18 seasons.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s host, Ellen, said this decision to exit the show took a hard and long year. This announcement was made looking at the turbulent times of the long-running talk show. The ratings for the show have plunged after the negative news surfaced that accused Ellen and others of forming a toxic work atmosphere on set.
On the other hand, Ellen told The Hollywood Reporter that the show doesn’t explore her creativity anymore. She decided ahead of signing a three-year extension contract in 2018. And began this journey with her first sitcom Ellen on ABC, which aired from 1994 to 1998. She began hosting Ellen Degeneres’s show after the cancellation of The Ellen Show in 2002, and since then, she has been the only host of the show.
Allegation Of Staff Mistreatment
In a BuzzFeed article, the show was getting a bad wave of allegations of bullying and harassment behind the scenes in July 2020. It mentioned a negative workspace from one current and ten former employees. Subsequently, an article was released by BuzzFeed mentioning that 36 anonymous employees alleged “happenings of assault, harassment, sexual misconduct from show’s top producer.” Later an internal investigation was arranged by WarnerBros, and 3 top-level producers were sacked. Ellen also apologized to her staff in an email before addressing the same on 21st September, season 18.
Ellen also said that her desire to leave the show had zero to do with the ongoing conflict. She said that the accusations were sad and hurtful, but she quit the show because she would not return for another season; and also mentioned that what happened should never have happened, and she takes things like these very seriously. She expressed regret and apologized to the individuals impacted by the show.
She also said she understands her position, and with that position comes power and privilege; and she took full responsibility for what happened at her show.
The episode has the highest rating in 4 years, but soon it was followed by the loss of million viewers in less than six months, as reported by the New York Times.
End Of An Era
Mike Darnell, Warner Bros’ unscripted TV President, lauded the show as an unforgettable piece of television and will be deeply missed.” Ellen started as a small program and became a sensation through the years. Over the years, it showed that it was home to superstars and other heartfelt stories. The show brought peace, joy, laughter, and other countless emotions for 18 years.”
Where To Watch
The soundest way to watch it is to tune in on NBC when her episodes air. You can watch short clips of episodes on her official youtube channel;or watch them on her app, EllenTube or Hulu.
The post What Happened To Ellen DeGeneres Today appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Ginni Thomas’ emails deepen her involvement in 2020 election
WASHINGTON — Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a conservative political activist, urged Republican lawmakers in Arizona after the 2020 presidential election to choose their own slate of electors, arguing that results giving Joe Biden a victory in the state were marred by fraud.
The revelations first published by The Washington Post on Friday show that Thomas was more involved than previously known in efforts, based on unsubstantiated claims of fraud, to overturn Biden’s victory and keep then-President Donald Trump in office.
In the days after The Associated Press and other news organizations called the presidential election for Biden, Thomas emailed two lawmakers in Arizona to urge them to choose “a clean slate of Electors” and “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.” The AP obtained the emails under the state’s open records law.
Thomas also had written to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the weeks following the election encouraging him to work to overturn Biden’s victory and keep Trump in office, according to text messages first reported by the Post and CBS News.
Thomas was a staunch Trump supporter who acknowledged she attended the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse but left before Trump spoke and his supporters later stormed the Capitol.
She has been critical of the ongoing congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 violence, including signing onto a letter to House Republicans calling for the expulsion of Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois from the GOP conference for joining the Jan. 6 congressional committee.
Justice Thomas, meanwhile, has taken part in the court’s consideration of lawsuits challenging the election results. The court turned away every challenge without a hearing, though Thomas was among three conservative justices who said cases from Pennsylvania should be heard. In February 2021, Thomas called the cases an “ideal opportunity” to address an important question whether state lawmakers or state courts get the last word about the manner in which federal elections are carried out.
In January, Thomas was the lone member of the court who supported a bid by Trump to withhold documents from the Jan 6. committee. The documents were held by the National Archives and Records Administration and included presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes dealing with Jan. 6 from Meadows’ files.
Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment, made to the court Friday.
Democratic lawmakers have called on Thomas to step aside from election-related cases, but he has given no indication he intends to do so.
The latest disclosure comes at a time when Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an internal investigation into the leaking of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, in one of the court’s most prominent cases in decades, and opinion polls have shown a loss of public confidence in the institution.
Thomas was referencing the leaked opinion at a conference in Dallas last week when he talked about the damage to the court. “I wonder how long we’re going to have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them.”
Ginni Thomas has said she and the justice keep their work separate. “Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America. But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work,” Thomas told the Washington Free Beacon in an interview published in March.
Thomas sent emails to Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Rep. Shawnna Bolick, who this year is running for Arizona secretary of state. That would make her the top elections administrator in Arizona.
She wrote them again on Dec. 13, the day before electors met in state capitols around the country to formally cast their votes for president.
“As state lawmakers, you have the Constitutional power and authority to protect the integrity of our elections — and we need you to exercise that power now!” the email said. “Never before in our nation’s history have our elections been so threatened by fraud and unconstitutional procedures.”
Bowers dismissed the idea of replacing Arizona’s electors shortly after the election. The following year, Bolick introduced a bill that would have allowed the Legislature to overturn any presidential election results for any reason, and replace the electors.
Bolick has said her legislation would have made the process more bipartisan by requiring a two-thirds vote, but the text of the proposal calls for a simple majority. In any event, Bowers essentially killed the legislation before it ever came to a vote.
___
Associated Press writer Bob Christie contributed to this report from Phoenix. Cooper also reported from Phoenix.
What’s the deal with NFTs? Snoop Dogg is coming to Minneapolis to explain
Tonight’s Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game is postponed; doubleheader set for Sunday
Cyprus Completes Proposed Legislation Draft on Bitcoin, Filing in Near Future
How to Document Your Wine Collection
What Happened To Ellen DeGeneres Today
Ginni Thomas’ emails deepen her involvement in 2020 election
Who Is Sophie In The Staircase
Investors Continue To Trade LUNA Despite Massive Crash
Why Salesforce Is The Best Platform For All CRM Needs
DT Travis Jones is second in Ravens’ 2022 draft class to sign rookie contract
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?