Finance
Why Design Websites in WordPress?
WordPress was first introduced to the internet in 2003. It grew from the b2/cafelog designed by Michel Valdrighi in 2001. It was conceived in order to improve the layout and readability of content produced frequently and often. It started with less than 10 users but since then it has grown to be the largest self-hosted blogging platform in the world. So why is it also being used as a CMS running literally millions of full blown websites offering far more than just blogging?
As a blogging tool WordPress is/was imperious and still is. However as a website management tool it excels at many of the more mundane requirements for a website in the early ’10s of the 21st Century.
Take for example the templating or theming of a WordPress website. The tool has become so popular that there are literally thousands of free themes available for a web designer to use or alter to create a unique theme suitable for a client. But that, you might say, is available to many CMS’s such as Joomla. It is, but the theming of a WordPress site is so much more logical than many other CMS’s offer.
So what, any web designer worth their pay should be able to design a theme for many of the more popular open source CMS platforms. That is true, but it is the combination of this simple process and many other attributes of WordPress that build together a compelling reason for using it as a website CMS.
The fact that the hosting requirements are so simple to satisfy, the administration area are so intuitive, the sites run quickly and that there is a vast following of keen and skilled community members who often provide answers to sticky questions almost instantaneously cuts out so much design and development time that costs can be pared to a minimum.
Websites that are built on the WordPress open source platform are extremely easy to build into stunningly complex website management tools. Take for example ecommerce; there are a multitude of ecommerce plugins for the WordPress platform. Each of these plugins has its benefits and its restrictions but it lowers the entry skill level for a web sited designer/ builder to such a level that almost no coding skills are required at all.
Of course reducing the level of coding required for a web designer is good in one way, but it also provides problems in the future. Where will the future coders come from? Do we need to be concerned about the lack of coding skills? Maybe but yet again this reduction in work benefits both the client and the designer in that time is money and a reduction in time inevitably reduces the cost for the website as well.
Even complex ecommerce and CRM sites can be built using WordPress, but here the level of bespoke integration does begin to build. Many websites require secure transactions, multiple customer emails, inventory or file management systems and so on and so on. WordPress and its plugin structure work very well in this environment but like all large sites built on modular frameworks it is important not to overload the server with unnecessary workload. It is now that the web site designer, his coders and his site architects come to the fore front of the design and implementation process.
WordPress can become slower than it should be if the website is over burdened with multiple plugins, or even worse plugins that clash or even stop working in certain circumstances. A classic problem often experienced even by the better web site design team is the conflict between multiple code scripts being included on the website as a consequence of lazy plugin writing. Loading multiple versions of the jquery library, for example, is one sure way to break a page or its functionality.
Given that WordPress offers a powerful and resourceful environment within which to build sites it is currently the pick of the crop when it comes to which CMS to use. As a tool to build website on it has natural qualities that allow fast and cheap website construction, but should the client know what you are doing?
Selling a client an all singing all dancing website and claiming it is all built by you is fine but it isn’t entirely truthful. Some designers even go so far as to remove any reference to WordPress or the theme designer (if used) and produce a white label CMS which they then re label as there own. Again this isn’t entirely ethical but as long as the designers maintain it properly it isn’t a problem.
The problem of maintenance, either for the white label designer, or for the less skilled web site builder is that of security, maintenance and updates. WordPress is frequently updated both for security reasons and to include the latest and greatest new gizmos. White label products and to some extent other designers tend to build and forget their sites and their clients. Many clients won’t pay for continued maintenance on their site as they don’t perceive the need for it. Is there a solution to this? Well yes of course. Forcing the client to partake in a maintenance contract should solve that problem, but if a designer wants the contract it may be the first option declined by the customer.
The solution is proper training. This is where WordPress is almost at its best. It has the most intuitive and simple administration area of all the current crop of CMS/blogging platforms. Teaching a new client how to look after and add and edit their own content is ridiculously simple. there are a huge number of resources in video and on sites explaining all the simple and slightly more complex procedures. As long as a web designer encourages and makes simple the learning process there is no reason why a new web site owner can’t maintain their new WordPress site for a long way into the future.
WordPress comes out on top for so many reasons when deciding, as a designer, what platform to build a new website in. But if there is one thing that ought to be remembered is that the website belongs to the client. It is their site and as such they should have the easiest and simplest CMS to use. WordPress was designed from the ground up to be that simple CMS and so it is a perfect platform for new websites to consider as the CMS of the early 21st Century.
Finance
Ketogentics – A Real Anwser to Permanent Weight Loss And Acheiving A Healthy Lifestyle
In The United States obesity epidemic continues to rise. We have 38% of our adult population are considered obese. Another 33% of persons are considered overweight. This is according to The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
The numbers are even higher for women. Women, because of our child-bearing bodies, have other female related factors we must contend with. Elevated estrogen levels and different female hormones have our bodies already at a higher fat percentage. Obesity is medically defined as having a body index (BMI) of more than 30%. Personally, I have dieted almost my entire adult life. I’m now over the age of 50. I began to look for a better way to approach food.
A Ketogenic is a diet known as a very low carb diet. It is a high fat, moderate protein and low carb intake diet. It turns your body into a fat burning machine. There is a much more scientific explanation but basically you force your body to produce ketones in the liver to be used for energy. On the opposite end, eating foods high in carbs and sugars your body will produce glucose and raise insulin levels.
Although Ketogenics is new to many, it has been around as early as 1920’s. Many studies have been published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Studies concluded documented weight loss and participants were able to consume less food. The Mayo Clinic has confirmed the keto lifestyle can have a healthful effect on serious health conditions, like cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. It improves levels of HDL cholesterol.
To enter into ketosis,you need to reduce your carbs to under 50 grams a day. Ideally 25-30 carbs max. Your fat intake should be about 75% of your meals and about 15 % protein. It varies from person to person, but with consistency you should be able to get into ketosis within 3-14 days.
When you consume high amount of carbohydrates your metabolism spends most of the time burning carbs for fuel. You never get to burn stored fat. If you decrease the amount of available carbs, your body must switch to burning your fat.
Seven tips for getting into ketosis.
1. Minimize your carb intake to 25-50 net carbs a day.
2. Include coconut oil in your diet.
3. Ramp up your physical activity.
4. Increase healthy fats.
5. Short periods of fasting,
6. Maintain protein intake.
7. Test ketones levels.
If you are considering these dietary changes, it is always recommended that you check with your physician. Keto is a lifestyle change. You are changing the way you eat. In order for you to gain success, you should be consistent and consider the long term consequences.
Finance
A Woman’s Courage – Bringing Yoga to Men
Some people have the amazing strength and courage to turn tragedy into something good for others. This young woman turned her near life-ending tragedy and serious back injury into a journey help men relieve back pain naturally, and to help our Marines wounded in the wars and aid their families.
Loredana “Laurie” Meilbeck, a Registered Yoga Instructor, had her world changed forever in the form of an over-sized SUV crushing her tiny Ford Escort at 65 miles an hour, and breaking her back. Common and unfortunate enough perhaps, but it is the human spirit growing beyond this tragedy which makes for a story.
Refusing to allow her spirit nor her body to become dominated by this tragedy, she used Yoga to maintain the positive spirit required to persevere through a grueling rehabilitation process, to rise above an otherwise crippled life, find beauty again, and bring health to others with her experience and strength.
Laurie’s life prior to the accident had been that of an outdoor Southern California girl; weekends at the ocean swimming and tanning, in the mountains hiking and skiing, with an abundance of outdoor life, free and mobile. She was an accomplished figure skater, a model, and a student of biology and natural sciences. The mother of two very active kids, she was the ‘Uber-mom’ involved in everything from girl scouts to BMX racing.
After sustaining the numerous life-threatening injuries to her skull, back bone, internal organs and limbs, she had to literally learn to read, talk and walk all over again. During days spent studying flashcards in English and Italian (her native language), to hours of physical therapy, enduring several reconstructive surgeries and a myriad of medications, Laurie often heard from doctors of the limitations that her life would have. “May never walk again”, “would live with brain damage”, “only have a limited capacity to work”, etc. As these dark prospects troubled her, she quietly began recalling her yoga training, and was aided in the simplest poses by a friend visiting. She began to cling to the belief that yoga practice would pull her from the dismal future others envisioned for her. Working slowly, she was able to increase her capability to accomplish more physically while clearing her mind and intensifying her positive focus with meditations and breathing.
After 3 months, she was released from the hospital. Still suffering many challenges such as severe headaches and back pain, it was difficult living on her own and had much help from family. She continued her Yoga practice daily with a friends help. She felt that the pain medications doctors had prescribed clouded her ability to think and masked her emotions. In disgust one day, she gathered up her pain medications and flushed them all down the commode.
As the years went on Laurie kept Yoga as her daily practice, continued raising her children, and eventually went back to work. With diligence and hard work, her life began to take on a resemblance of her better days. Feeding on her love for Yoga Laurie eventually decided to make Yoga her profession.
Upon becoming registered Yoga Instructor, Laurie taught at several local Yoga studios and gyms, while continuing with additional training, and opened her small private Yoga studio.
One of the opportunities she had was to teach regular classes at Marine Corps Base-Camp Pendleton. In attendance at these classes were mostly Marine wives who coaxed their Marine husbands to join them at a Yoga class, and another class was for the Wounded Warriors, those returning from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The participants included young, muscular Marines who had been in the Iraq war or were fierce athletes.
While many seemed reluctant or skeptical at first, Laurie experienced watching the transition as the Yoga class became more important and valuable to the men who attended.
Laurie noticed a marked improvement in the men who participated in her classes, if she could get them to attend. Many began returning, first at the door for class and eager to begin, talking about which poses they liked, the disappearance of stiffness and pain, improvement of their golf game, etc. As a patient yet challenging instructor, Laurie was respected. The outspoken satisfaction and enjoyment verbalized by these men was enough for Laurie to realize what was needed: a Yoga class just for men.
Laurie realized that if Yoga classes could be so well-received by men that she could carry the message to even greater numbers, and help men and women to enjoy Yoga together.
During this process, Laurie had a revelation: that her tragic experience could actually become one of the greatest defining moments of her life, and that yoga was the key. As a “Marine Mom” herself, she knew the sacrifices that the young men and women made for our country. As a back injury patient, she knew the challenges of recovery. She knew the social obstacles for men to enjoy Yoga, and as a compassionate soul, she knew that to truly enjoy life she needed to give to others. She vowed to turn her challenges into a platform for greatness in her life.
With unbridled enthusiasm, Laurie embarked on a mission to create a yoga class which could attain all of these goals. A yoga class with which men could identify, by coupling one of the primary ailments that men experience-back pain- with one of the primary physical benefits of Yoga. In turn, it would help proliferate yoga, and those in need would receive help.
Laurie set out to establish a tone and style that would be appealing to men. This included the setting in the room, a basic pose routine focusing on stretching and relaxing, less focus on meditation, yet a maintained focus on breathing and physical movement and with a contemporary music selection. In the many months spent researching and designing the Yoga class, Laurie created a class that covers the entire spectrum of requirements for posture, stretching, strength building and spine-aligning poses.
Devoted solely to men and targeted specifically to men’s back problems, Loredana created the class specifically for men to get involved in yoga to help relieve back pain and back problems. She introduced the class to her local Adult Education program, and created it on video for men to use at home. Making a debut at Saddleback Valley USD Adult Ed in February, the class was filled to capacity with 20 men from various walks of life who attended for a multitude of reasons: older men who had lost flexibility, golfers and personal trainers looking for more flexibility, and those with back injuries or surgery pending. The feedback was impressive, the satisfaction with the class very high. Several men returned the following semester, along with several newcomers. Laurie began teaching the class in her private studio, and endeavors to take the class into ever widening circles of people at every opportunity. As many men are reluctant to begin yoga at a public studio, they practice yoga for back pain relief by following her class on video at home.
Remaining true to her spirit of gratitude and service, Laurie donates a significant portion of her proceeds to the wounded Marines. She became a benefactor for the Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund (IMSFF), an organization who’s function is to provide financial assistance to injured Marines, Sailors, and service members and their families during their difficult road to recovery. She continues to work to support the Fund in various ways.
Laurie enjoys a very healthy lifestyle, and teaches Yoga at her private studio in California. Laurie’s courage, determination and Yogi spirit are admired by her students, and she is pleased to offer her message of hope, strength and health.
Laurie works with her husband Phillip to bring the benefits and awareness of yoga to more men.
Finance
Nursing Is a Service To Humanity
From the earliest days of human existence, medicine has been central in man’s struggle for existence and survival in the face of a myriad of diseases and other ailments that daily confront him. In its various forms of practice, medicine has been a highly regarded profession and people looked upon medicine practitioners as the most important people in the society. This concept of and societal attitude to medicine and its practitioners have survived till today, with medical practitioners being regarded as next to God in the matter of the preservation and sustenance of life and health.
Over the years, the medicine industry has metamorphosed into a giant network of ancillary personnel who facilitate the work of medicine practitioners in a variety of ways. Among this variety personnel are nurses who constitute the major and most important component of the health industry, with roles and functions which no other health care professionals have. Although the point has not frequently been made or generally canvassed, the role of the nursing profession in the success and effectiveness of the medical profession is not only fundamental but in fact indispensable. And that is to say that the credit and tribute in the success of the medicine profession must be shared between medicine practitioners and nurses first and foremost.
The primacy of the role of nurses in the medical profession is clearly evident in the area of patients’ care which forms the central function and focus of medical practice. While the major function of the medical practitioner or doctor is that of disease diagnosis and drug prescription in addition to routine visits and observation, the nurses perform very many other vital functions that are critical to the survival and recovery of the patient touching on the emotional, physical, mental and psychological state and stability of the patients. Nurses not only play the role of patients’ families and relations by providing necessary minute to minute care, assistance and general support to patients, in the case of children patients, nurses frequently play the role of mothers with all its emotional and psychological requirements by children. The same applies to the care of elderly patients, disabled patients, mental patients and other specialized patients over which the nurse acts as immediate and ever present support and care.
Nurses also play crucial role in post recovery rehabilitation of patients. Besides their vital role in patient care, nurses play a similar important role in primary and preventive health care in the form of public health promotion – educating the public on the prevention of diseases, accidents and general health knowledge. Experienced and well trained nurses also play remarkable role in medical research and diagnosis based on long years of experience in patient care. Hence in many cases, nurses draw the attention of doctors to observed symptoms in patients which are frequently accurate or also provide effective lead for more accurate diagnosis by doctors. By virtue of their observation skills and round-the-clock presence around patients, nurses provide ongoing assessment of patient’s health which when shared with doctors lead to more effective or efficacious treatments.
Not infrequently, nurses have saved lives through keen and vigilant watch over patients and reporting signs or symptoms of some critical developments to doctors such as respiratory failure, cardiac arrest and other critical patient conditions. In many cases, experienced nurses are known to have effectively and successfully saved the lives of patients at such critical moments when a physician is not forthcoming or absent by effectively performing necessary intervention tasks that should otherwise be performed by a doctor. Perhaps among the most important and admirable role of nurses is the emotional and psychological role they offer the patients at the hour of death which is the most critical moment of a person’s life. Again, this they do by virtue of their round-the-clock proximity and companionship with patients and in most cases, nurses are the nearest and often only human companion to offer last minute succor to the patient at this harrowing moment.
The same is true in moments of crisis in patient’s illness, particularly in the case of critical illnesses such as asthma, sickle cell, cancer, and other illnesses associated with sudden painful attacks. During these hurtful moments, it is the nurses, much more than doctors that provides immediate medical, physical, emotional and other forms of needed patient support and care. In terms of work schedule, nurses are frequently overworked due to the imponderable and often indefinable nature of their duties. Apart from the high number of patients a nurse has to oversee and care for, the nurse performs several other tasks including collection, labeling and sending of laboratory samples including urine and blood samples to and from the laboratory. In consideration of the foregoing, it is not surprising that nurses have been rated as equal, if not more important than doctors in health administration and not merely as people who serve and take directives from doctors. Little wonder also why one of the oldest and the most popular nurses in the world, Notes on Nursing, mentioned the role doctors relatively infrequently in the matter of patients care and support.
The pertinent question is how do the salary and other financial rewards of nurses reflect the very important and wide roles they perform in the health industry or compare with those of doctors?
More on nursing topics at nursingdotcom.com/cnatraining
Why Design Websites in WordPress?
How much will Orlando Magic’s draft history impact this year’s selections?
Ketogentics – A Real Anwser to Permanent Weight Loss And Acheiving A Healthy Lifestyle
A Woman’s Courage – Bringing Yoga to Men
Tech donations sought for Minnesota students this Saturday in St. Paul
Rookie Jose Miranda confident hits will come amid slow start
Ethereum Could Tank Further; Here’s What The Charts Say
Nursing Is a Service To Humanity
Kofi Cockburn out to prove NBA doubters wrong after the draft combine: ‘They have no idea what I’m capable of’
Pa. Senate GOP primary too close to call, recount likely
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?