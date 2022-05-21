News
Yankees still waiting on injury update on righty reliever Chad Green: ‘It’s definitely a concern right now’
After years of having their pitching depth tested by injuries, the Yankees came into this season feeling they were fully stocked for the rotation and the bullpen. That stockpile will likely be tested. Chad Green was examined on Friday after leaving Thursday’s game with right forearm discomfort and while there was no diagnosis made public, Aaron Boone said that it was “definitely a concern” now.
On top of that, pitching prospect Luis Gil, who made a spot start for the Yankees a week ago, has a “significant” injury, the Yankees manager announced after Friday night’s series opener against the White Sox at Yankee Stadium was postponed by rain.
“I think there’s that fear, sure,” Boone said when asked if he thought Green’s injury was significant. “But, again, it’s definitely a concern right now. But I’d rather get with the doctors and kind of see where we’re at by the end of the day tomorrow.”
The fear with any forearm discomfort is obviously damage to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). A significant compromise of that ligament is what leads to Tommy John surgery. This is not the first time Green has dealt with forearm discomfort. In 2016, Green was diagnosed with a flexor tendon strain in similar circumstances and he recovered through rest.
Green was in the clubhouse before the game was canceled on Friday and told reporters they were looking for more information to make decisions about his path forward.
Gil left his start with Triple-A Scranton on Wednesday night with an elbow injury. Boone said that Gil is going to be out of the mix for a while.
“It’s a significant injury. But they’re still kind of working through opinions and all that so I don’t want to get too far into it,” Boone said. “But it’s significant.”
With the rainout, the Yankees have 10 games in the next nine days and will once again need a spot starter. Gil made a spot start for the big league club in Chicago last week allowing four earned runs on five hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out six.
He is obviously out of consideration.
“JP Sears has been down there starting and getting built up too. So that’s one of the things now we’ll kind of talk about and see just where we want to insert that sixth guy,” Boone said. “But it could be a number of the candidates and a number of different ways you can go about it.”
Gil made a big splash when he came up to the big leagues last season. He did not give up a run through his first three starts. He ended up making six emergency starts for the Yankees as they dealt with injuries and finished with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out 38 over 29.1 innings pitched, but also walked 19.
Right-hander Ron Marinaccio was back in the Yankees clubhouse Friday afternoon as part of the taxi squad, Boone said.
“In case we have to make a move for Green with the IL,” Boone said.
RAIN PUSHES NESTOR TO SATURDAY
The Yankees and White Sox will make up Friday night’s rained-out game on Sunday in a single-admission doubleheader. The first pitch will be at 3:05 p.m. with the regularly scheduled Sunday Night Game to follow at 7:05 p.m.
With the rainout, the Yankees’ third in the last two weeks, they are still working out their rotation. Nestor Cortes, who was scheduled to start Friday night’s game, will start the afternoon game on Saturday now. The lefty made his last start on Sunday against the White Sox in Chicago.
“Nestor will go tomorrow. And then we’ll talk about how we want to line it up moving forward,” Boone said. “We may just stay on line with [Luis Severino] and [Jameson Taillon on Sunday],” Boone said. “But we’ll get together and talk about [Sunday], but for sure Nestor on [Saturday].”
Only tickets for Sunday night’s game will be honored for the doubleheader. Fans with paid tickets for Friday’s game may exchange them for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium. See the Yankees’ rain check policy on their website.
The Andy Pettitte bobblehead promotion from Friday night has been rescheduled for June 10.
()
News
Charlotte Knights manager Wes Helms placed on ‘indefinite leave’ from the Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate
Wes Helms was placed on “indefinite leave” as the manager of the Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte, the team announced Friday.
The Sox did not provide additional information, calling it a “personnel issue.”
2022 marked Helms’ fourth season in the Sox system and his second as Knights manager. He was a coach at Double-A Birmingham in 2019.
Helms, 46, played for the Atlanta Braves (1998, 2000-02), Milwaukee Brewers (2003-05), Florida (now Miami) Marlins (2006, ‘08-11) and Philadelphia Phillies (2007), hitting .256 with 75 home runs and 374 RBIs in 1,212 career major-league games.
According to reports, Julio Mosquera will serve as Charlotte’s acting manager.
()
News
Gaslit Episode 5: May 22 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations
Gaslit is a historical drama that takes a modern peek at the 1970s political Watergate Scandal. We infer from the synopsis that the series focuses on untold stories and forgotten-era characters.
Before we go on to the 5th episode, let’s refresh ourselves on what happens in the 4th episode. We’re thrown into August 1972, about 2 months after the Watergate break-in. We’re given a little peek into Dean’s newfound closeness to Nixon after John Mitchell was removed from his role following the findings of his closeness to the break-in. There’s also a fictional version of Alexander Butterfield being involved in some surveillance tapes.
From here, we pan the camera immediately onto Martha. She has PTSD, and the nightmares of what happened when she was in her hotel room in California haunt her. Their daughter Marty develops a drinking problem when she finds herself in splits. She plays the classic sipping drinks and fluttering around the house during parties and watching movies to play it off.
We’re also shown that John might not be happy about being fired, despite his happy outward self. He is seen drinking uncontrollably, trying to drown his sorrows while listening to Nixon on the tele. Martha notices this when she walks into his room high from her prescription drugs for her trauma.
Howard now has cold feet about being accused of the break-in. He asks Liddy to plead to the administration or the President to promise them some relief if they’re found guilty. Liddy does not take this well and asks him to keep his mouth shut and not to talk to the involved authorities. After a while, the judge announced the final sentencing to be done in two months.
The FBI continues with its investigation. The director, who works with the President, tries to misdirect the investigation by telling his agents that they aren’t allowed to investigate or question higher officials without a concrete case.
Dean, unable to decide what he wants, seeks some solace in Mo. She breaks up with him after having had enough of his two-sided behaviors and inability to choose sides. Dean, however, goes back to meet her at the end of the episode.
Now for speculations for the next episode. As of now, we have no spoilers floating around. The synopsis says, “Martha finally speaks out, putting a strain on her marriage; the FBI comes closer to answering the real story behind Watergate, and John Dean is forced to come clean to Mo on their Camp David honeymoon.” We might see how Martha handles the issues she faces in California and how it affects her new life outside politics. We may also see the drama that ensues post-John coming clean.
Where To Watch
Gaslit is available on cable as well as OTT on Starz. It is also available on the Starz Play app on Amazon Prime and Hulu for the USA. The episode, “Honeymoon,” releases on Sunday, May 22nd, at 8 p.m. ET. The episode should be available shortly after, with Amazon Prime releasing it at around 8 a.m. UTC on Sunday.
The post Gaslit Episode 5: May 22 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Lynx guard Aerial Powers breaks out of slump with help from … Michael Jordan
Aerial Powers hadn’t experienced a shooting slump since she was in college at Michigan State, and even that stretch may not have rivaled her early-season struggles this spring.
Through five games, the shooting guard made just 14 of 57 shots from the field — 24.6 percent — and 2 of 15 from deep. Not good.
Powers wasn’t feeling well ahead of Thursday’s game in Las Vegas. She was congested with cold-like symptoms, and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve asked Powers if she felt like maybe she wanted to sit the game out.
Not a chance. She was playing.
Reeve and Lynx wing Bridget Carleton then reminded Powers of Michael Jordan’s famous “flu game,” in which he scored 38 points in an NBA Finals game after apparently battling a stiff case of food poisoning.
That was an ironic message from teammate and coach, given the person Powers reached out to the night before the game was Michael Jordan.
“I texted Michael Jordan (on Wednesday) night, and I told him, ‘I’m shooting bad. I’m in a shooting slump. I’ve never been in a shooting slump before,’ ” Powers said.
She was out of answers. Powers had made a point to put in extra work, getting up additional shots before and after practice. But the reps weren’t leading to results.
Jordan said that Powers was pressing.
“He said, ‘Let the game come to you,’ ” Powers said.
He didn’t want Powers putting up even more practice reps — she was clearly doing the requisite work, so that wasn’t the issue. She just needed to relax. Powers said she felt like she did that in Tuesday’s victory over the Sparks, yet she went 1 for 9 in that game, including a number of missed open looks.
“And he said, ‘That’s OK, just take a break and let the game come to you,’ ” Powers said.
So that’s what Powers tried to do in Las Vegas. The result was a breakout offensive performance in which she scored a season-high 25 points on 9-for-21 shooting.
“I just relaxed and played my game,” Powers said, “so, shoutout to Michael Jordan.”
It was exactly the advice she needed to hear. Because during the slump, Powers said every miss just felt “heavier and heavier.”
“I felt like in the last couple of games, it’s like every miss felt like it was another brick on my back,” Powers said.
Jordan reminded her that it’s OK to miss shots. It’s part of the game. Powers put that advice into practice. When she missed a good look, she thought ‘Whatever,’ then went back to playing defense and didn’t hesitate to put up a shot on her next good look. It was a healthier way to approach the game.
“Those few games where I was like 1 of 10, 1 of 12, it was like, ‘OK, what the hell is going on?’ ” Powers said. “Now I’m tense in all my shots, and I don’t want to feel that way. You shouldn’t feel like that.”
You want to feel the way Powers felt Thursday. She did say she wanted to get another good performance under her belt before she felt the proverbial monkey was off her back.
“I definitely feel like I’m shaking that monkey off me a little bit,” Powers said. “I put a lot of work in that maybe people don’t see. So it’s not like I can’t shoot, I think I was just in my head a little more than usual. Because usually I’m a confident player, and I wasn’t playing with that confidence. So just relaxing and letting the game come to me.”
Yankees still waiting on injury update on righty reliever Chad Green: ‘It’s definitely a concern right now’
Why Outsourcing Software Development Is a Good Idea and the 3 Questions You
Charlotte Knights manager Wes Helms placed on ‘indefinite leave’ from the Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate
Gaslit Episode 5: May 22 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations
Lynx guard Aerial Powers breaks out of slump with help from … Michael Jordan
Solana (SOL) Price Rebounds Breaking the $50 Psychological Barrier
SAP R/3 Architecture – Benefits of This Architecture
SWAT Season 6: When Will The Show Premiere In 2022? Is It Worth Waiting?
US stocks got close to a bear market. Here’s what that means
Book Review – A Guide to the Project Management Book of Knowledge – PMBOK Guide – Fourth Edition
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?