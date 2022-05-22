News
13: The Musical On Netflix – Release Date, Cast, Plot And Synopsis
The wait is over, as the highly anticipated Netflix adaptation of 13: The Musical is finally coming in August 2022. 13: The Musical is the adaptation of the theatrical production in Los Angeles of the same name.
As of today, there have been five different productions of the musical. The first one was in Los Angeles in 2007, and the most recent one was in Mexico in 2019. Celebrities, including Ariana Grande, have performed in the musical.
The musical being in post-production for a long time, even though the shooting was completed in 2021.
What Is 13: The Musical about?
According to the official description, the film is about a 12-year-old boy who always dreams of carrying out the ultimate “Bar Mitzvah”, but his dreams are shattered when he finds out that he has to move to Indiana from New York City as his parents are getting divorced.
Coping with his parents’ separation and with no friends, how is this boy going to make his dream come true? To find out how Evan Goldman overcomes all the obstacles to organize the ultimate bar Mitzvah as his 13th birthday nears, mark the release date on your calendar.
The film is based on the Los Angeles theatrical production of the same name. Jason Robert Brown writes the music and lyrics, and Dan Elish and Robert Horn write the book. The film was directed by Tamra Davies, who is known for directing Billy Madison and a few episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and High School Musical: The Musical – The Series.
When And Where Will 13: The Musical Will Release?
13 The Musical will release on Netflix on Thursday, August 12, 2022.
Who Are The Cast Of 13: The Musical?
13: The Musical stars Eli Golden as the main protagonist, who has previously appeared in Orange is the New Black and The Wizard of Lies, along with Peter Hermann as Joel Goldman and Debra messing as Jessica Goldman.
Additionally, Josh Peck stars as Rabbi Shapiro, Rhea Perlman as Grandma Ruth, JD McCrary as Brett, Luke Islam as Carlos, Gabriella Uhl as Patrice, Kayleigh Cerezo as Molly, Frankie McNellis as Lucy, Khiyla Ayne as Charlotte, Nolen Dubuc as Malcolm, Lindsay Blackwell as Kendra, Ramon Reed as Eddie, and others.
The original cast from Los Angeles has not taken any part in the film.
How Many Songs Are There In 13: The Musical?
13: The Musical has an 18-song soundtrack, with songs like Becoming a man, The lamest Place in the World, What it means to be a friend, etc.
Where Was This Filmed?
13: The Musical was filmed in four different locations: New York City, New York, USA; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Beeton, Ontario, Canada and Indiana, USA.
That is all we know about 13: The Musical yet. Keep checking this page for further updates! Mark the date August 12, 2022, on your calendar for the latest musical on Netflix.
Charley Walters: For ’22 Vikings, an 0-2 start could be ruinous
It would seem the Vikings need to at least split their first two games of the season, at home against the Green Bay Packers and on a Monday night in Philadelphia. An 0-2 start could mean a third straight season out of the playoffs. The Vikings started 0-2 in 2021 and 2020.
In the 2020 season opener in Minneapolis, with no fans allowed due to COVID-19, the Vikings lost 43-34 to the Packers. The last two games of this coming season, the Vikings are on the road against the Packers and Chicago Bears. Some smart people wonder whether the NFL schedule makers, also smart people, made the Packers the Vikings’ first opponent in a packed U.S. Bank Stadium in case of a potential surge of COVID.The Vikings’ stadium is indoors; the Packers’ stadium is open air.
On Opening Day, chances of the Twins making the playoffs was 40.4 percent. Now it’s 54.5 percent, per FanGraphs, which projects 84.6 victories for the team.
The Gophers football team already is a 38-point favorite over Jerry Kill’s New Mexico State on Sept. 1 in Minneapolis. It’s the largest season-opening point differential game by BetOnline.ag.
The Twins’ Yennier Cano the other day had just finished his warmup pitches and was about to make his major league debut when the game against Houston was suspended after a rain delay.
Had Cano not made his debut the next day against the Astros, mlb.com points out, he would have tied Larry Yount as the only pitcher in major league history to appear in the official record book without ever having faced a batter. On Sept. 15, 1971, Yount, with Houston, had to leave the game due to an injury while warming up. It was his only major league appearance, but he never faced a batter. By the way, Yount is the younger brother of ex-Milwaukee Brewers hall of famer Robin Yount.
Despite the chilly spring, the Twins have averaged 17,944 ticket buyers per game, 22nd-best in baseball.
It was 11 years ago this past week that the greatest Twin in history, hall of famer Harmon Killebrew, died at age 74 of esophageal cancer. On Saturday, former Twin Kent Hrbek turned 62.
Soccer in Minnesota has gained enough backing to affect liquor laws. On Friday, the state legislature passed a bill allowing municipalities to permit bars and restaurants with liquor licenses to sell alcohol during and 30 minutes before and after live broadcasts of men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup matches, regardless of the time of day or the day of the week a match is played.
If Minnehaha Academy grad Chet Holmgren is chosen by Orlando with the No. 1 pick in next month’s NBA draft (as projected by CBS Sports), he would receive a $28.5 million, three-year contract. Holmgren’s high school teammate, Jalen Suggs, made $6.6 million this season with Orlando as last year’s No. 5 overall pick.
Shooting guard Jaden Hardy, 19, from the G League Ignite developmental program is projected at No. 19 for the Timberwolves. Kendall Brown, the ex-East Ridge star, is projected at No. 21.
The Gophers men’s basketball team is legitimately optimistic for the coming season in that it has two Big Ten big bodies in transfer Dawson Garcia (6-foot-11, 235 pounds) and Isaiah Ihnen (6-9, 220), plus 6-4, 190-pound transfer point guard Ta’Lon Cooper, with 6-7 Jamison Battle returning with 6-8 leaper Parker Fox.
Hazeltine National, which hosts the 2024 U.S. Amateur men’s golf championship and the 2029 Ryder Cup, got it right with the hiring of Phil Anderson as general manager last week from among more than 50 candidates from across the country. He begins in July.
In the next two weeks, Hollis Cavner, who operates the 3M Open, meets with pal-Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, intent on convincing him to play in the tournament at the TPC in Blaine for the first time July 21-24.
Tre Jones, the former Apple Valley star with the San Antonio Spurs, got married the other day to fellow Duke grad Maddy Torres, who is from Wayzata but didn’t meet Tre until they were at Duke. The pair reside in San Antonio.
Ex-Twin Joe Mauer is grand marshal for Sunday afternoon’s Twin Cities Auto Show at the State Fairgrounds.
Josh Donaldson, whose $92 million contract the Twins were able to dump on the New York Yankees for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela, is batting .252 with five homers in 35 games. Sanchez is batting .229 with four homers, Urshela .225 with three homers.
Using a pitch clock, expected to be enforced in the major leagues next year, has shortened minor league games by an average of 20 minutes. The St. Paul Saints recently began using a clock (under 20 seconds to deliver a pitch) and games are averaging 2 hours, 44 minutes. Last year, without a pitch clock, Saints games averaged 2:58.
Among former baseball Gophers from the program’s championship seasons who were celebrated at Siebert Field the other day were Jon Andresen, Bill Davis, Mark Merila, Rob Fornasiere, Jeff Hagen, Brian Bowlin, Jim Brower, Greg Olson, Jim Rantz, Bob Wasko and Mike Kvasnicka.
Blake grad Derek Hitchner of Pepperdine is the only collegiate golfer from Minnesota to qualify for the NCAA tournament that begins this week in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Stanley E. Hubbard and Reed Larson will present Dave Brooks’ induction into the Johnson High School Hall of Fame on Monday at 1:30 p.m. with Warren Skon also inducted.
Electees to the Monroe High Athletic Hall of Fame for induction June 12 at DeGidio’s: Bill Paradise, Len Salstrom, Ron and Len Tschida, Gary James, John Benton, Ken Hjelm and Cornelius Riebel.
Inductees to the Cretin-Derham Hall Athletic Hall of Fame on June 16 at the Joe Mauer Fieldhouse: Mike Scanlan, Cathy Childs Clyde, Lauren Gibbemeyer, Courtney Norman, Natalie Roedier Bollinger, Corbin Lacina, Ryan Harris, Jack Hannahan and Ray Hitchcock.
St. Thomas Academy Athletic Hall of Fame inductees on Sept. 16 during homecoming: Richard Honousek, John Knip, Leo Kelly, Earl Wetzel, John Backfield, Nicholas Flood, Zavier Smith, Robert Worthington and Tom Vannelli.
Mike Robertson, 74, the former St. Thomas Academy hall of famer who resides in Placentia, Calif., was in St. Paul this weekend to attend a family wedding.
Mark Courtney, after nearly 45 years, plans to retire as Catholic Athletic Association director at the end of June.
A fundraiser (gofund.me/99e8cb0a) has been set up for esteemed former University of St. Thomas and Cretin-Derham baseball coach Dennis Denning, 77, who is in long-term medical care with exhausted resources.
Rivalry: St. Thomas Academy plays Cretin-Derham Hall in baseballl on Monday evening at the Saints’ CHS Field.
No surprise: The Vikings’ biggest draft bust since 2000 was wide receiver Troy Williamson, chosen in 2005 with the No. 7 overall pick, as statistically calculated by bookies.com. Williamson, by the way, at his first Vikings practice dropped the first seven passes he was thrown.
Gophers football season tickets this year begin at $249 per seat up to $1,130 per seat, and $1,500 per seat for Club Cambria seating.
Gophers men’s basketball season tickets start at $340 per seat to $1,040 per seat, and $3,500 for Balcony Club seating. For basketball, the university wants a per seat “contribution” of $3,500 for a $1,000 courtside season ticket.
DON’T PRINT THAT
If he remains healthy and productive, the Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov will be the NHL’s highest-paid player after his current contract expires in four years, opines a league insider.
Kaprizov, 25, last summer declined a $72 million, eight-year offer from the Wild and instead accepted a $45 million, five-year deal. This season, the NHL’s highest-paid player is Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, 25, who is in the fourth year of a $100 million, eight-year contract. Kaprizov’s next contract is expected to be for the maximum eight years.
Unlike their predecessors, new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah warmed a recent Dunkers gathering at Interlachen Country Club.
O’Connell said he and Adofo-Mensah figured the Packers, with the 34th overall pick they received from the Vikings in the draft, would take a different wide receiver than Christian Watson, whom they chose out of North Dakota State. When that occurred, they figured they had made a good trade and gave each other a hug.
Asked if Adofo-Mensah, O’Connell and salary cap whiz Rob Brzezinski, after three months of working together, have a nickname yet, Kwesi joked, “three blind mice.”
O’Connell, who was offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams last season, said Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, outside of the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, is the best receiver in football. He said the Vikings’ Dalvin Cook is among the best four or five running backs in football.
O’Connell has revamped the Vikings’ training program to help Cook avoid injuries. He refers to Cook and fellow running back Alexander Madison as “Thunder and Lightning.”
O’Connell also said he wants more girth and size on the offensive line, and that if the offensive side can hold blocks for just one more second, it’ll give QB Kirk Cousins more time to succeed. He said Cousins, 33, is still developing.
O’Connell said he’ll be calling the Vikings’ offensive plays next season.
Spielman apparently has taken a consultant job with the University of Alabama.
Cousins, at $48.5 million including endorsements, is the 27th highest-paid athlete in the world this year, per Sportico.
Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, playing for $10 million this season, can earn another $8 million for being the American League’s Most Valuable Player, $3 million if he’s voted sixth-through-10th for MVP. At this juncture, he’s certainly among the half-dozen front-runners.
Buxton has a no-trade clause this season through 2026 as part of his $100 million, seven-year contract but can designate five teams to which he can be traded in 2027-28.
There’s already buzz that the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks have Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards in their sights when he becomes a restricted free agent in 2024.
It still looks like the University of St. Thomas, rebuked by Town and Country Club, will end up building a hockey rink, and baseball and softball fields near the old Ford plant in St. Paul.
Two national companies are vying for jersey patch endorsement rights for next season for the Wild, which would be worth between $4 million and $5 million to the team.
Good guess: Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s new four-year coaching deal is worth about $17 million.
No Timberwolves player jerseys are among the NBA’s most popular this season.
Justin Jefferson of the Vikings ranks No. 38 among NFL sold jerseys, one spot behind ex-Viking Stefan Diggs of the Buffalo Bills. No other Vikings are among the top 50. The Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is No. 9.
The real Reggie Fowler-Vikings investment story remains curiously unclear. Fowler, 63, recently pleaded guilty to charges in New York in a $600 million cryptocurrency scheme. Remember, he tried to become the lead investor in the Vikings 17 years ago, then was a limited investor through 2014.
Fowler clearly never had anywhere near the wherewithal to buy the Vikings. The unknown question is why he was publicly presented as the lead investor before Zygi and Mark Wilf swooped in to buy controlling interest in the team for, coincidentally, $600 million.
It turns out that not as many members are leaving Edina’s storied Interlachen Country Club as were initially projected after plans for $28 million in course, clubhouse and other upgrades was approved. Members will be assessed $25,000 apiece to be paid in $5,000 installments a year.
Cretin-Derham boys hockey coach Matt Funk also becomes athletics director, succeeding Phil Archer, next week.
The football Gophers will finish 8-4 overall, 5-4 in the Big Ten, predicts 247sports.com. Conference losses: at Michigan State, at Nebraska, Iowa at home and at Wisconsin.
The Vikings continue to build in Eagan with new residences to begin in the fall. After the success of their Kindred Hearth, the organization is looking into building another restaurant and an event center.
Only seven of the Big Ten’s baseball teams have conference records above .500.
Forest Lake grad Scott Poepard’s Kansas State baseball record for career home runs (37) was broken the other day after 25 years. The former outfielder, 47, still holds career records for at-bats, runs batted in, doubles and total bases.
Poepard played one season in the minor leagues for the Twins’ Fort Wayne, Ind., club before an arm injury ended his career.
A Jostens-manufactured 10-karat gold and diamond Twins 1991 World Series championship ring that belonged to scout Floyd Baker was recently sold for $15,180 on a VSA online auction.
OVERHEARD
NBC Sports NFL analyst Peter King, on the Vikings’ first draft under GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: “One of the most intriguing things was a rookie GM trading in the first round with a team in his own division, then trading in the second round with another team in his division. And both of those division rivals picked receivers who could haunt the Vikings.”
All American Season 4 Finale (Episode 20): May 23 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
American sports drama series “All American” is here with the season’s finale. April Blair’s All American sports drama debuted on The CW on October 10, 2018. The second season aired on October 17, 2019. The series was came back for a third season and fourth session in January 2020 and in February 2021. Season four debuted on The CW on October 25, 2021, and on May 23, 2022, the season’s finale will be out.
This series is on the life of a former American footballer Spencer Pay singer played by Daniel Ezra. The show’s executive producers include April Blair, Greg Berlanti, Rob Hardy, Sarah Schechter, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, John A. Norris, and James Turner.
Release Date And Time
All American season 4 episode 20, titled “Champagne Glasses”, is finally going to be airing on May 23, 2022, Monday on The CW.
Where To Watch
All American drama series will air on The CW Networks on May 23, 2022. It is available for subscription on Netflix and FuboTV. The show is now on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play for rent or purchase options.
The Plot
All American revolves around the life story of former American football player Spencer Pay singer. Spencer grew up in South Los Angeles and went to Beverly Hills High. He then became the football team captain, and later, he played on the college team at Oregon. He is also a part of this drama series as a consulting producer and actor.
It is all about a high school teen student’s struggles to sort out his career being selected as a football player for Beverly Hills High. He is troubled by his sudden school change as he was actually from Crenshaw.
Previously, in All American, there was a Halloween party initiated by JJ, even though Asher and Spencer had a bad relationship. It was all about Halloween, and they kept themselves cool about it without making a mess.
The finale is here, and this will be something that people anticipate since Spencer will leave his past behind and focus more on the upcoming tournament. Others are also trying to think practically and keep themselves professional.
The Cast
Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Bre-Z as Tamia Cooper, Taye Diggs as Billy Baker, Geffri Hightower as Simone Hicks, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Chelsea Tavares as Patience, Monet Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker, Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James
Show Rating
All American has been here for nearly four years, and its spirit and charm have widely spread worldwide as the storyline has a taste of real-life experiences and gives the audience the real and true story of the struggles and hardships of a talented young man.
It has a rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb and a rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Benches clear again between White Sox, Yankees as Josh Donaldson drama continues; Bombers get the win
Josh Donaldson laughed to himself as he walked off the field. The Yankees designated hitter had just slid into second base. He was easily out, colliding just a little with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. They walked past each other, Anderson said something and Donaldson turned away, ran off the field and smiled.
Obviously, Donaldson is in the heads of the White Sox. While DJ LeMahieu provided the actual fireworks, his second career grand slam, in the Yankees’ 7-5 win at the Stadium, Donaldson fuels the fire. The Yankees and White Sox benches cleared for the second time in just over a week with Donaldson at the center of it. No punches were thrown, there was a tight scrum of players with some pushing and plenty of jawing back and forth.
It works for the Yankees, who also won the game where Donaldson and Anderson got into an altercation at third base.
The Yankees rebounded after a loss Thursday in Baltimore and a rainout on Friday. They have only lost back-to-back games once this season. They have won five of their last six and 10 of their last 12 games. They maintain the best record in baseball.
LeMahieu hammered his grand slam in the second inning off White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel. His last was Aug. 27, 2018 and it came on the day he reached the coveted 10-years of service time. An average player’s career in the big leagues is just over three years. It was LeMahieu’s third home run of the season and gave him 17 RBI on the season. Anthony Rizzo, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Donaldson each drove in a run.
Nestor Cortes gave up a season-high three runs — the most since he allowed three on Sept. 20, 2021 against the Rangers — on six hits. He gave them all up on Jose Abreu’s three-run shot to left field in the third inning. It was the fourth home run he has allowed this season.
Despite not having his best stuff, Cortes struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
The history between Donaldson and the White Sox goes back to last year and heated up again last week when he tried to tag Anderson on a pick-off at third base and there was a strong collision. Saturday, the two re-engaged the war of words in the third as Donaldson walked off the basepaths at the end of the inning. In the fifth, when Donaldson walked out to the batter’s box, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal got in Donaldson’s face. Nose-to-nose they jawed as Anderson ran in, the benches cleared, the bullpens ran in. There was plenty of jawing, some pushing, but no punches were thrown. Both benches were warned and the game continued without further incident.
Donaldson drew a leadoff walk in the seventh and when Gleyber Torres grounded to deep short, Anderson fielded it and charged to the bag to get Donaldson out and then make the double play. As he ran off the field, Anderson said something quick and Donaldson laughed.
