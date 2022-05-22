Finance
5 Critical Things You Should Know About Florida Workers’ Compensation
Florida is a magnet for tourists. It has never-ending beaches, beautiful weather, and tons of attractions for all ages. So, while the rest of the country looks at Florida as a great getaway from the workaday world, us Floridians know that it takes a lot of workers to keep Florida’s tourist industry humming along.
Whether you spend your days welcoming guests as a princess in a magic kingdom or loading tankers at a Florida port, you need to be protected if an injury occurs. Florida’s workers’ compensation laws exist to give Florida workers that protection. However, it is not always an easy process to get the compensation you need or deserve.
If you were, or a loved one was, injured on the job, then you should make sure you retain the services of a qualified Florida workers’ compensation attorney to help you. Doolittle & Tucker, P.A. is a firm that specializes in Florida workers’ compensation cases. Let us help you get the relief you are entitled to under Florida workers’ compensation law. Call today at 904.396.1734 to schedule a free consultation with one of our Doolittle & Tucker legal professionals. Don’t go it alone. Let Doolittle & Tucker’s Florida workers’ compensation lawyers help you.
Here are 5 important facts of Florida’s workers’ compensation law that will help you begin your workers’ compensation journey.
FACT 1: Florida Workers’ Compensation Does Not Require a Finding of Fault
Florida law requires most employers to provide workers’ compensation insurance for their employees. If you are injured, the insurance paid to you serves to replace the wages lost by your inability to work.
The amount you receive in benefits depends upon the extent of your injury and how much your ability to work has been curtailed by the injury. Significantly, an injured employee does not need to prove that the employer was at fault for the injury. Accordingly, the only proof needed is that the injury occurred in the course of your job duties.
Virtually all accidental injuries and occupational diseases occurring during the course of your employment are covered. Note well, however, that mental or nervous ailments are not typically covered unless they stem from a physical injury.
FACT 2: You Will Likely Not Get Benefits Equal to Your Regular Wages
Regardless of your wage amount, under Florida’s workers’ compensation law, disability compensation is limited to 100% of the statewide average weekly wage. That means that the maximum benefit you could receive is somewhere around $863 per week. That, however, is not quite the end of the story because disability benefits are paid in percentages based on your disability.
In addition to medical coverage for an injury, three types of workers’ compensation benefits are available:
- Temporary total disability (TTD) – The TTD benefits available to you are equal to around 66% of your regular wage in most cases
- Temporary partial disability (TPD) – If you are not totally disabled but cannot do the job that you were doing prior to the injury, the TPD benefits will pay you 80% of the difference between 80% of your wages before the injury and what you are currently able to earn.
- Impairment benefits – These benefits pay you for a permanent disability that flows from your injury.
FACT 3: You Need To Report Your Injury As Soon As Possible
Typically, you must report a work injury to your employer within 30 days of the date of injury. With injuries that take a long time to discover (such as lung damage from long-term exposure to some type of pollutant), you have 30 days from the date of discovery of the injury to report it to your employer.
In addition, within two years of the date of the injury, or discovery of the injury, you must file a petition for benefits.
Remember, you should not wait to report an injury to your employer or to the State of Florida. If you do, you may lose the ability to obtain benefits entirely, even though you have a legitimate work-related injury.
FACT 4: You May Need to Wait For Workers’ Compensation Benefits to Kick In
Under Florida law, the date your benefits start depends on how long your disability remains. If you are disabled for less than 22 days, then your benefits do not begin payment until the eighth day of your disability. If, however, you are disabled for longer than 21 days, then you may receive benefits dating back to the first day of your disability.
For TTD and TPD benefits, you are allowed to receive such benefits for up to 2 years (104 weeks). If you are receiving 80% of your regular wages because of critical injury, however, the amount of time you are allowed to receive benefits is only 6 months.
FACT 5: You May Have Limits on Choice of Doctor, and You May Not Have a Job When You Are Ready to go Back to Work
Florida workers’ compensation law puts some restrictive limits on injured employees. First, the workers’ compensation insurance company your employer chooses must authorize your treating doctor. So, you may not be able to go to your regular doctor for medical treatment under Florida workers’ compensation law. In addition, the State of Florida does not require your employer to keep your job open for you while you are out on disability. Your employer may do so for you, but it is not required to do so.
Florida Workers’ Compensation Attorneys Are In Your Corner
Generally speaking, Florida workers’ compensation law is friendly to businesses, not employees. That is why you need a seasoned Florida workers’ compensation attorney in your corner, fighting for you. If your benefits are denied, let the experts at Doolittle & Tucker help you fight for the compensation you deserve in court. Our lawyers at Doolittle & Tucker have years of experience helping employees go up against the obstacles in the Florida workers’ compensation law. Let us help you. Call today for a free consultation at 904.396.1734.
Stock Loans
Hedge current portfolio positions and gain access to capital resources through loans
against free trading, aged affiliate or aged non-affiliate securities. Make proper use
of your assets while waiting for performance and hedge your position should the
asset move against you.
Whether you need to borrow cash for personal or business purposes, these loans
against stock can be funded in as few as five business days and are available to
insiders, affiliates and common shareholders of publicly traded companies on U.S.
exchanges, as well as other major foreign exchanges.
Big Board or Large Cap stockholders are usually elegible for high LTV’s while Small
to Mid-Cap stockholders can receive respectable LTV’s based on exchange, price
and liquidity. Furthermore, no expenses or upfront fees are charged for our loan
programs.
Stock Loan is a loan. It is not a sale. For most of our borrowers, a Stock Loan does
not trigger a capital gains tax event unless they default. And though the proceeds
cannot be put into any marginable securities, they are available for other types of
investments or purchases. Interest can accrue or be paid quarterly.
There are no margin calls. Enron stock investors with a Flagship Stock Loan would
have received 90% loan to value out of their investment – and been free to walk
away without a single margin or house call, even after the infamous fall in share
price.
Yes, literally, walk away. These are “non-recourse” stock loans, so that if you wish,
you may simply walk away and owe not a penny more to us as lender, with no
negative consequence to your credit, forfeiting only the presumably devalued stock
shares. Why? We’ve written private hedges on every share. And though you may have
tax consequences in the event of default, you won’t have to repay your loan to us.
In the market? Out? Why not both?
So you want your stock investments to stay stock investments. You love your stock
picks. And they aren’t doing too badly, maybe have some great prospects next year
too. You rightly don’t want to sell (maybe capital gains taxes are looming?); you
don’t want to leave the market. But you need the cash. In… Out…Go…. Stay… What
to do?
Consider a Stock Loan for Your Stock Investment. Put a floor on your potential loss,
while keeping all of your potential gain. Stock Loan means you can do both. No
need to sell your shares if you’d rather leave them in the market working for you…
You can tap their value today ? safely ? so you can have the cash you require.
You’ll get 90% of the market value and no principle or interest payments, if you
choose to let interest accrue.
But… if the share price increases, that increase belongs entirely to you. The upside
(depending on the type of Stock Loan you choose) from the the stock portfolio is
thus yours. You stay in the market, and out, at the same time. The best of both
worlds!
YouTube Traffic Tips – 3 Killer Tips to Get More Traffic to Your YouTube Videos
In case you are on the lookout for a marketing strategy which would have a successful outcome, you need to include videos in your marketing campaign. Listed below are a few tips to increase YouTube traffic.
1. Connect Your Videos Through Links
If you wish to boost YouTube traffic, you need to link your videos to various websites. In order to increase traffic to your site, you simply need to add a link to your video which leads to your website. If the viewers like your video, they are sure to get attracted and come to your site. Hence, it is important that you make a video which is consumer oriented and can be used to resolve burning issues.
2. Use Catchy URL’s
You need to advertise if you wish to attract viewer’s attention and if you wish to get your tape to be recognized, you need to market loud. You may flash your URL in a periodical basis and avoid using audio tools for the same. Flash messages are sure to get recognized and would prompt viewers to click on them. This would increase YouTube traffic.
3. Write Reviews On Your Own Videos
If you wish to attract viewers through the means of a blog, you may like to write a review on your own video. You may like to start by commenting on another video before skillfully adding a line or two about your own video. This is a tried and tested technique of increasing your YouTube traffic quickly and effortlessly.
Do Bail Bondsman Carry Guns?
Considering that reality TELEVISION has found its way into American houses, programs such as "Pet dog the Bounty Seeker," and National Geographic’s "Bounty Hunter," have actually filled living rooms with with tough-as-nails characters, vibrant stories, and scenes of breaking down doors and taking on fugitives. Pet the Bounty Seeker has actually become a family name. However while these programs produce good entertainment, they barely reveal whatever life is like for genuine bondsman. While bail bondsmen seize bail skippers each day, conflicts as dramatic as those revealed on TV are few and far in between. Still, seizing unpredictable fugitives must be a dangerous job, and bail bondsmen have to take correct safety measures.
When a defendant is arrested and is unable to afford the bail amount set by the judge, he usually gives a bail bondsman a call. After collateral is agreed upon and the paperwork is signed, the bail bondsman provides the bail money and the defendant goes free. The bondsman then ensures that the defendant shows up in court. Most of the time, everything goes as planned; however, there are also times when the defendant skips out on bail hearings, and the bail bondsman must apprehend the "skip" and take him back to jail. Though these confrontations usually aren’t violent, some bail bondsmen carry guns as an extra precaution.
A common question asked of experienced bail bondsmen is whether becoming a bondsman guarantees you get to carry a gun. What many people don’t realize is that bail bondsmen are subject to the same rules and regulations as regular citizens. They are not allowed carry guns unless they have a proper license issued by the state in which they live. Bail Bondsmen are required to take courses specific to the firearms they will carry, and the courses must be administered by organizations approved by the Criminal Investigations and Technical Services Division.
The guidelines and laws regarding weapons vary from state to state. For this reason, it is essential for anybody wanting to become a bondsman to be knowledgeable about the policies certain to the state in which they lives, including rules relating to brandishing and releasing guns in public. Though bondsman are allowed to hold weapons and are permitted to capture suspects, they still have to comply with the same guns statutes that routine citizens are anticipated to follow.
In addition to going through certification and training in order to carry a gun, bail bondsmen must pass criminal background checks. If they have prior convictions, they are not allowed to carry guns. Recently, a bail bondsman in Maryland was arrested for having a.38 caliber revolver in his possession. Because of a prior theft conviction, he was prohibited from carrying a handgun.
A bondsman must recognize not just the laws regarding weapons, but with laws concerning arrest and detention of suspects as well. If a bail bondsman utilizes unnecessary, excessive force when nabbing a defendant, or arrests the wrong individual, he faces prospective claims and even criminal charges. Though the circumstances are couple of, there are times when bail bondsmen encounter harmful "skips" who do not wish to be apprehended. In such scenarios, when a bail bondman’s life is on the line, the question emerges: When is it fine for a bail bondsman to fire a weapon in defense?
In 2008, a Washington man who skipped bail on several outstanding criminal charges was confronted by four bonds agents. The suspect backed his car into one of the agents and the agent, fearing for his life, fatally shot the man. In a separate incident in 2012, it was two California bail bondsmen on the receiving end of the fatal shot, killed while trying to apprehend a defendant who had skipped bail on a drug possession charge. Bail bondsmen have to be prepared for anything. They know that backup is essential, as even one violent incident with a skip can be one too many.
David Viele, a 10-year bail bonds veteran, says that although he carries a gun, he’s never had to use it, because in most cases, the suspect surrenders. So while the jobs of real bail bondsmen aren’t the drama played out on reality TV, a bail bondsman’s job can be dangerous and unpredictable. This is why some choose to carry guns. However, bail bondsmen know they are subject to the same gun laws as regular citizens. For this reason, they are required to go through firearms training prior to becoming a bail bondsman, and they are held accountable for the way they use their guns.
